LG Experience

CES 2019: LG presenterar årets display och belönas med fler än 140 utmärkelser

Av Wendy Clack 15.01.2019

LG var en av stjärnorna på CES 2019 och en av de främsta attraktionerna var de mjuka panelerna i tre nivåer som återskapade ett fascinerande vattenfall | Läs mer i LG MAGAZINE

Missade du årets stora teknikmässa i Las Vegas? Här är ditt backstage-pass till LG:s prisbelönta produkter.

I vanlig ordning på CES 2019, gav LG besökarna smakprov på framtidens teknik. 

De efterlängtade produkterna omfattade allt från en häpnadsväckande 8K OLED-tv till en ölbryggare (på allvar!).

Produkterna imponerade så pass att LG belönades med fler än 140 CES-relaterade utmärkelser. Tekniksiter som TechRadar, Engadget, Reviewed.com och många fler hyllade den imponerande och innovativa tekniken. Den futuristiska rullbara tv:n fick så många som 71 utmärkelser och även Engadgets ”Best of CES 2019”. Här är produkterna som imponerade mest på årets teknikmässa.

LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R

LG:s rullbara tv är den ultimata tv-upplevelsen. Vill du ändra aspektförhållandet? Inga problem. Den smarta skärmen kan ändra storlek för optimal skärmstorlek. Vill du gömma undan hela tv-skärmen? Rulla helt enkelt ned skärmen som en pappersrulle så att den kommer ur vägen.

Den rullbara tv:n har samma fantastiska OLED-kvalitet som du förväntar dig av LG – plus att den kan gömmas undan på ett enkelt sätt.

Mer om LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R.

8K OLED TV

Besökarna häpnade förra året när LG presenterade världens första 88-tums 8K OLED TV. I år är den tillbaka på CES-mässan, tillsammans med en minst lika snygg kompanjon – 75-tums NanoCell 8K TV. Den erbjuder allt som du gillar med 8K-upplösning – plus färgförbättrande NanoCell-teknik.

Och resultatet? Häpnadsväckande färger och överlägsen bildkvalitet.

The LG 8K OLED TV was on show once more at CES 2019, this time with a NanoCell option | More at LG MAGAZINE
The LG 8K OLED TV was on show once more at CES 2019, this time with a NanoCell option | More at LG MAGAZINE
CLOi-området

LG bjöd besökarna på ett smakprov av robotserien CLOi förra året, där man fick se hur användbara robotarna är i praktiken. På årets mässa demonstrerade LG den kompletta serien av CLOi-robotarna i sina naturliga element. GuideBot hjälpte en person hitta en viss butik i ett köpcentrum. SuitBot skötte de tunga lyften i ett varulager. Även om vissa CLOi-robotar befinner sig på konceptstadiet, visar de alla ett smakprov på en spännande framtid.

ThinQ-området

LG ThinQ-produkter är framtidens hem. Med andra smarta hemsystem ger du ett kommando och en vitvara utför motsvarande uppgift. ThinQ går steget längre. Systemet fårstår vad du egentligen vill. Exempelvis när du ska tvätta kläder. I stället för att bara starta maskinen åt dig, rekommenderar ThinQ-tvättmaskinen ett optimalt tvättprogram baserat på typen av tvätt som du har lagt in i maskinen.

I LG ThinQ-zon fanns allt från CLOi Home till smarta tvättmaskiner, dammsugare, kylskåp – ja, till och med en ölbryggare | Läs mer i LG MAGAZINE
LG SIGNATURE – konstområde

LG SIGNATURE har tre nya vitvaror i det här lyxsegmentet – vinkyl, torktumlare och bottenmonterad frys. LG SIGNATURE bjuder på utmärkt design. Och varför inte fira det med att låta en berömd formgivare skapa en konstinstallation med inspiration hämtad från vitvarorna? Jason Bruges installation bestod av små droppar av glas runt LG:s luftrenare och en vägg av kristallglas bakom ett nytt kylskåp.

LG SIGNATURE visade upp sin produktserie på CES 2019 där de exklusiva apparaterna omgavs av konstverk som framhävde deras minimalistiska skönhet | Läs mer i LG MAGAZINE
Kollektionen LG SIGNATURE på CES 2019, med tvättmaskin och torktumlare, luftrenare, ugn och diskmaskin | Läs mer i LG MAGAZINE
LG SIGNATURE visade upp sin produktserie på CES 2019 där de exklusiva apparaterna omgavs av konstverk som framhävde deras minimalistiska skönhet | Läs mer i LG MAGAZINE
HomeBrew

Nu kan du brygga öl på ett smartare sätt. LG:s senaste konceptprojekt heter HomeBrew och bjuder på automatiserad och personlig ölbryggning i köket hemma. Eftersom HomeBrew-bryggaren är kopplad till en mobilapp kan du övervaka processen från start till slut. Det finns väl ingenting som slår en god hemmabryggd öl? Till och med CES-juryn imponerades och belönade HomeBrew med en utmärkelse inom vitvarukategorin.

Med LG HomeBrew kan du brygga eget öl och få just den smak och stil som du vill ha. Medan bryggningen pågår kan du följa processen i en app i telefonen | Läs mer i LG MAGAZINE
När finns produkterna i handeln?

Vissa finns redan i handeln. Följ oss i sociala medier för senaste nytt.

LG på CES: utmärkelser

Några av utmärkelserna som LG belönades med på CES 2019:

LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R: Engadget: Best of CES, PC Mag: Best of CES, Reviewed.com: Editor's Choice Award, SlashGear: Editor's Choice Award, Techlicious: CES Top Picks, Popular Mechanics: Best of CES 2019, Tom's Guide: Best in Show 2019, TechRadar: The Best Tech at the Show, Pocket-lint: Best of CES, HD Guru: Best in Show, CTA Mark of Excellence: Video Display Product of the Year och vinnare av CES® 2019 Innovation Award

LG 8K OLED TV: TechRadar: The Best Tech at the Show och vinnare av CES® 2019 Innovation Award

LG Sound Bar (SL9YG): CES® 2019 Best of Innovation, HD Guru: Best of CES

LG Styler: CES® 2019 Innovation Award vinnare

LG HomeBrew: CES® 2019 Innovation Award vinnare


Life’s good!

