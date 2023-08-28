Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

Tv-köpguide: allt du behöver veta

Av Adrian Back 28.08.2023

A large LG OLED TV that fits perfectly in a living room
  • Lär dig mer om varför skärmstorlek är så viktigt (ledsen: störst är inte alltid bäst)
  • Ta reda på hur skärmupplösningen kan påverka prestandan för din tv.
  • Vad betyder uppdateringsfrekvens och vad spelar den för roll?
  • Nästan varenda tv är smart nuförtiden, men vad innebär det egentligen?
  • Upptäck vilken skillnad ljudkvaliteten kan göra för tittarupplevelsen, oavsett om ljudet kommer från din tv, externa högtalare eller en soundbar
  • Hitta rätt LG-tv som matchar din budget 

Det är alltid spännande att köpa en ny tv. Men hur vet man egentligen vilken tv som passar en bäst? Tekniken går framåt i en rasande takt, och det finns mängder av alternativ på marknaden med massor av funktioner som man måste jämföra och fundera på. 

Det är därför vi har tagit fram den här omfattande tv-köpguiden som täcker allt från skärmstorlek och upplösning till uppdateringsfrekvens och kontrast. När du kommit till slutet av guiden, kommer du inte bara att kunna skilja mellan UHD och OLED, utan du kommer även att ha fått tillräckligt med information för att ta ett moget beslut, oavsett om du befinner dig i början av din tv-jakt eller om du redan är beredd att spendera dina hårt förtjänade pengar.


Snabbtips⚡

Om du har bråttom och snabbt vill få reda på det viktigaste – starta här. 

- 55-tum är vanligast: de erbjuder perfekt betraktningsavstånd om de står i ett normalstort vardagsrum. 

- Ultra HD och 4K är samma sak: båda dessa termer används ofta, men de beskriver samma sak, nämligen att en tv:s upplösning är 3840 x 2160 pixlar.

- 8K kan undvikas: du kanske har hört talas om 8K, men i verkligheten så filmas nästan inget innehåll i 8K. Just nu är de bästa alternativen fortfarande Ultra HD och 4K. 

- OLED levererar bästa möjliga bildkvalitet: det finns många förkortningar på marknaden, men OLED är den nyaste tekniken och levererar det bästa inom bildkvalitet. 

- Soundbarer förhöjer tittarupplevelsen: om du är ute efter mäktiga ljudupplevelser som gör skärmens action ännu mer fängslande, så är en soundbar en god investering. 

- Se till att skaffa en hög uppdateringsfrekvens: det här är särskilt viktigt för gamers och sportfantaster – ju högra uppdateringsfrekvens du har, desto skarpare blir rörelserna i bilden. 


Skärmstorlek: störst är inte alltid bäst

Det räcker med att titta snabbt för att förstå att det finns ett enormt utbud av olika tv-storlekar. Det är lätt att få för sig att ju större den är, desto bättre är den, men det är inte alltid sant. 

Det du faktiskt ska leta efter är en tv som passar perfekt till den plats den ska stå på. Så om du inte har en privat biosalong där hemma, är det kanske inte någon bra idé att köpa en skärm som är större än 88 tum.

Nuförtiden ligger de vanligaste storlekarna på mellan 50 och 65 tum, och dessa är storlekar som passar i de flesta vardagsrum.1 


Skärmupplösning: förstå alternativen

Innan vi går in på alla alternativ som finns för tv-apparaters skärmupplösning, så måste vi nog förklara varför det är så viktigt. Upplösningen beskriver antalet pixlar som utgör bilden på en skärm, och den uttrycks vanligtvis både horisontalt och vertikalt. Det här betyder i stort sett att ju fler pixlar du har, desto skarpare och mer detaljerad blir bilden.

Icons show the quality difference between HD, UHD, 4K, OLED and 8K TVs
Icons show the quality difference between HD, UHD, 4K, OLED and 8K TVs

Full HD (hög upplösning)

I slutet av 2000-talet ansågs introduktionen av högupplöst tv, Full HD, som ett stort framsteg för bildkvaliteten.2 De här tv-apparaterna har 1920 pixlar horisontalt och 1080 pixlar vertikalt och detta blev standardupplösningen för Blu-Ray och högupplösta videor på plattformar som YouTube och Vimeo. Nu har den här tekniken blivit lite föråldrad, och därför är en tv med Full HD i dag ganska billig.

UHD (ultrahög upplösning)

Ordet ultra gör verkligen skillnad, eftersom en UHD-tv har dubbelt så många pixlar som en Full HD-tv. Det betyder att den har en upplösning på 3840 x 2160 pixlar och levererar en kristallklar bild med fantastisk skärpa.

4K 

Nu blir det lite förvirrande, eftersom UHD och 4K faktiskt är samma sak. Båda anger detsamma, att det handlar om en skärm med en upplösning på 3840 x 2160 pixlar. Båda termerna används om vartannat och flera strömningstjänster som Netflix, Amazon Video, Disney Plus, och till och med YouTube, erbjuder 4K-innehåll.3 

OLED

Alla nya tv-apparater från LG med OLED erbjuder 4K-upplösning, men bildkvaliteten är ännu bättre tack vare smart teknik. Genom användning av organiskt ljussändande dioder (OLED), är det möjligt att stänga av och sätta på varenda pixel på skärmen individuellt, och på så vis kan tv:n leverera djupare, perfekt svärta och klara, levande färger med otrolig kontrast. Och LG ligger i framkant när det gäller just OLED-teknik; vi har varit nummer 1 under de senaste 10 åren.4 

8K

Det här är framtiden och kommer innebära ett enormt kliv framåt för bildkvaliteten, eftersom det ger en fyrdubbel upplösning i jämförelse med vad en tv med 4K kan leverera, vilket alltså betyder 7680 horisontala och 4320 vertikala pixlar. Just nu säljs det inga tv-apparater med 8K från LG  i Europa, eftersom det finns lite, eller nästan inget innehåll alls som filmats i 8K-upplösning, och därför står 4K fortfarande för den bästa bildkvaliteten.5 


Uppdateringsfrekvens: snabbare = bättre

Vi börjar med att reda ut vad det här betyder. Uppdateringsfrekvensen uttrycks i Hertz (Hz) och beskriver hur många gånger i sekunden en bild uppdateras på skärmen. Standardfrekvensen är 60Hz, men det finns tv-apparater som erbjuder både 120Hz och till och med 240Hz. 

A floor-standing large OLED TV with a high refresh rate
A floor-standing large OLED TV with a high refresh rate

Vad spelar det för roll?

Tänk dig att du tittar på en actionsekvens med föremål som rör sig snabbt och bilden börjar bli lite dimmig eller suddig. Det beror på att bilden inte uppdateras snabbt nog. Det här är otroligt viktigt för gamers, och särskilt för de som spelar snabba tävlingsspel. De flesta av spelen på PS5, Xbox Series X eller Xbox Series S har faktiskt designats för att spelas på en skärm med 120Hz, vilket är bra att veta om man vill få ut det bästa av spelen.6 

Finns det någon annan anledning?

Uppdateringsfrekvensen kan även påverka det som kallas för bildfördröjning – vilket handlar om utrymmet mellan två olika bilder. Det här är än en gång väldigt viktigt för gamers och i synnerhet för de som spelar onlinespel där det krävs perfekt bildkvalitet. Du har nog redan gissat dig till det här, men ju högre hertz du har desto mindre blir risken för bildfördröjning. Det är också bra att komma ihåg att uppdateringsfrekvensen inte har något med ljudet att göra, utan den är endast kopplad till bilden. 


Smarta tv-apparater ger oändliga möjligheter

Du kommer snart att upptäcka att nästan alla moderna tv-apparater kallas för Smart-tv, och det beror på att de kan anslutas till internet. Detta förvandlar din tv, eftersom det ger dig tillgång till ett stort utbud av appar som gör det möjligt att strömma videoinnehåll, lyssna på musik, titta på bilder och spela spel. 

Det finns så mycket att göra med en smart-tv att vi samlat allt i en hjälpartikel som du kan läsa här.

WebOS interface on a huge wall-mounted LG OLED TV
WebOS interface on a huge wall-mounted LG OLED TV

Ljud: en fantastisk bild förtjänar ett fantastiskt ljud

Om du vill dyka ner fullständigt i ett spel, ett tv-program eller en film, så är det inte bara bildkvaliteten som är viktig. Du kommer även att vilja ha ett fantastiskt ljud som kan engagera dig i innehållet.

Tv-ljud vs externa högtalare/soundbars

Allteftersom tv-apparaterna blir smalare och lättare, blir det svårare att leverera bra ljudkvalitet som håller måttet. Men svårt betyder inte att det är omöjligt. Många tv-apparater från LG har nu Dolby Atmos, en specialdesign som återskapar upplevelsen av högt uppsatta högtalare och som levererar ett ljud som känns omfamnande. 

Men om du vill uppleva ett totalt uppslukande ljud som närmar sig bio-upplevelsen, är externa högtalare eller soundbars det bästa alternativet. Om du väljer det första alternativet är det också möjligt att skapa ett surround-ljud, men det krävs flera högtalare och det kan vara lite svårt att installera. 

Om du väljer en soundbar, så räcker det med en enda enhet som du placerar framför din tv. Installationen går snabbt och enkelt, och du får ett klarare och starkare ljud än med tv:ns inbyggda ljud.

A soundbar and subwoofer improves TV sound
A soundbar and subwoofer improves TV sound

Fördelar med en soundbar

De kompakta och estetiskt tilltalande soundbarerna är verkligen imponerande, eftersom de använder avancerad teknik som kan skapa krispigt och fylligt ljud. De förhöjer inte bara kvaliteten på tv:ns ljud, utan de kan även agera Bluetooth-högtalare och kopplas till andra smarta enheter som telefoner och surfplattor. 

Det enda problemet är att det finns så många LG-soundsbars att välja mellan, och då kan det vara svårt att veta vilken som passar dig bäst. Men oroa dig inte, för vi har samlat allt du behöver veta om att hitta rätt soundbar för din LG-tv


Pris: en mängd olika alternativ

Som tur är finns det något som passar allas budget och smak. Allt handlar om hur du väljer att prioritera. Få lite hjälp med att ta ett beslut genom att kolla in listan nedan.

Under 10 000 kr

LG 50-tums 4K smart UHD-tv: Du kommer förvånas när du märker hur mycket teknik som gömmer sig i den här tv:n. Upplösningen ligger på 3840 x 2160 pixlar, och innehåll som inte filmats med 4K skalas upp för att leverera mer skärpa.

Under 12 000 kr

LG 75-tums NANO76: Samtidigt som den här tv:n skryter med 4K Ultra HD-upplösning (3840 x 2160 pixlar), använder den LG NanoCell-teknik för att filtrera orena färger och en AI-processor som garanterar att bilden verkligen är kristallklar.

Under 32 000 kr

LG 65-tums OLED B3 4K smart-TV: Tack vare OLED-tekniken har den här tv:n en ultra-tunn design och dessutom oslagbar bildkvalitet. Dolby Vision och Dolby Atmos garanterar en mer än fantastisk bildkvalitet och ett uppslukande ljud.

Över 60 000 kr

LG 83-tums OLED evo G3: Om du inte behöver tänka på budget, så finns den här tv:n, vilken är ett riktigt praktexempel. Upplösningen med 4K Ultra HD har paketerats i en enorm 83-tumsskärm som levererar en makalös och prisbelönt bildkvalitet som du bara måste se.

Förhoppningsvis har du fått lite bättre förståelse för de olika tv-apparater som finns tillgängliga och kan nu välja den perfekta tv:n för just ditt hem. Sedan är det bara att bjuda hem vänner och familj och visa upp din nya investering.


Life's Good!


Utvalda Produkter

