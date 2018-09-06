Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

IFA 2018: Lägg till stil i ditt smarta hem med LG

Av Laura Ellis 06.09.2018

IFA 2018: A view of the style section, including a number of LG ThinQ products which help you live a better life

Vi är redo för IFA 2018 i Berlin och att visa hur du kan få ett smartare och mer intuitivt hem.

Organisera det smarta hemmet – hemma eller på resan

Du har just lämnat hemmet. Stängde du av luftrenaren och startade robotdammsugaren? Med hjälp av appen ThinQ behöver du inte vända om. Anslut bara till dina hushållsapparater – ett smartare sätt att organisera och styra hemmet.

Det spelar ingen roll om du är i köpcentret eller ute på en resa, du kan kontrollera hemmet precis när du vill. Du kan använda appen även när du är hemma. Du behöver inte lämna soffan för att starta eller stänga av din CordZero ThinQ robotdammsugare eller för att reglera luften med din SIGNATURE luftrenare.

IFA 2018: A woman works with LG ThinQ to control her air conditioner
IFA 2018: The LG G7 ThinQ sits on a coffee table next to some wine and champagne in the Style Zone
ifa-2018_lg-magazine_lg-thinq-caring-your-intellient-home_img3.jpg
IFA 2018: The Style Zone with the LG SIGNATURE Air Purifier and other products to help you live a better life
IFA: The Style Zone for LG, which includes numerous LG ThinQ products which help you live a better life
Enkel uppackning

Att komma hem från resan ger lite blandade känslor. Visst är det skönt att vara hemma, men tråkigt att resan är över – dessutom är uppackningen inte det roligaste. Ta en titt på hur LG Styler och den kommande TWINWash™ ThinQ kommer att förändra röran efter resan.

Få kläderna tvättade med effektiva och anpassade tvättprogram med TWINWash™-tvättmaskinen – vi visar den här på IFA. Använd röstkommando för att säga till maskinen vad som ska tvättas så rekommenderar den optimalt tvättprogram.

Du behöver inte oroa dig för att tvättmedlet är slut – maskinen varnar när det är på väg att ta slut. Det kan inte bli enklare att beställa mer – ta bara en bild med din LG G7ThinQ och beställ via Amazon.

LG Styler är den optimala klädvårdslösningen – med inbyggd ångfunktion. Håll kläderna fräscha för nästa användning och minska behovet av kemtvätt. Du kan till och med ställa in Styler för uppfräschning av leksaker, sängkläder och andra föremål. Ångan tar bort dålig lukt, skrynkor och tillo och med allergener, och sparar dessutom avsevärda mängder vatten jämfört med ett vanligt tvättprogram. Och ofta är kläder inte direkt smutsiga och inte i behov av att tvättas i maskin.

IFA 2018: LG washing machines, dryers and Stylers in the Style Zone
IFA 2018: A demonstrator opens the LG Styler in the Style Zone
Vad framtiden har att erbjuda – CleanBot och ShoppingBot

Här på IFA visar vi inte bara våra senaste innovationer. Just nu testas våra CleanBots på flygplatser i Sydkorea och kan snart finnas i ditt hem för att ta hand om rengöringen. Inom en snar framtid kommer även ShoppingBot att finnas på stormarknaderna. Det blir enkel shopping med en personlig shoppingguide, du får information om produkterna och betalar för dina inköp via en smart robot.

Besök oss på IFA 2018 i Berlin och koppla av i vår härliga Style-zon. Vi ser fram emot att träffa dig!

Se mer om ThinQ här innan ditt besök. #LGxIFA2018


Life's good!

*Vissa produkter finns bara tillgängliga i specifika länder. Kolla med din lokala återförsäljare för mer detaljer.

