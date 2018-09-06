Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
IFA 2018: LG-prylar som hjälper dig att resa smartare

Av James W 06.09.2018

IFA 2018: The LG ThinQ travel zone, with a number of gadgets to help you travel smarter

LG ThinQ drivs av artificiell intelligens och hjälper dig med drömsemestern, från första nätsökningen till att ta hand om hemmet medan du är borta.

Det har aldrig varit enklare att boka semester, tack vare lågprisflyget och delningsekonomin som driver ner priserna, liksom alla sajter med jämförelser och recensioner som gör det enkelt att planera resan. Och nu gör reseprylar och artificiell intelligens resandet ännu enklare och bekvämare.

På IFA visar LG stolt upp hur kraftfull AI och det smarta, uppkopplade ekosystemet av ThinQ-produkter gör resandet ännu mindre stressigt. Genom att trycka fram Google Assistant och utnyttja styrkan i AI i LG:s egen ThinQ, kan du nu planera semestern, göra bokningar, göra i ordning reskläderna – och mat inför resan – och till och med se till att din bostad håller sig ren, säker och energieffektiv när du är borta.

Det kan låta som science fiction, men med det röststyrda ThinQ-ekosystemet är det en realitet redan idag – något som demonstreras på reseavdelningen i LG:s monter på teknikmässan IFA 2018.


Så här kan LG ThinQ hjälpa dig att planera, boka och hantera din drömsemester:

Från TV till semesterplanering

Så snart semesterinspirationen dyker upp i ditt huvud, är din ThinQ smart-TV redo att hjälpa till. Säg bara: ”Hej Google, visa mig badsemester” för att få inspiration direkt på skärmen. Eller diskutera resmål med dina vänner, som kan visa semesterbilder från deras LG G7 ThinQ smartphone på TV:n.

Du kan också använda din smart-TV för att kolla väderprognosen på resmålet helt enkelt genom att fråga. Du kan använda Google Assistant för att hitta hotell, lokala attraktioner, restauranger och till och med ringa upp för att göra bokningar – allt från vardagsrumssoffan. Det är som att ha en perfekt resepryl i TV:n.

Skapa och hantera göra-listor

Semestrar kräver mycket planering, men LG och Google Assistant kan hjälpa dig med anteckningar och to-do listor på din ThinQ Speaker. Säg bara högt vad du vill att anteckningen ska innehålla så sparas den. Du kan också ställa in påminnelser och lägga till viktiga detaljer som flygtider i din kalender, allt med röstkommandon.

Med LG TONE PlatinumSETM har du ett elegant och trådlöst headset som funkar som en förlängning av Google Assistant. Den hjälper dig med saker som live-översättningar, sms-ande, göra samtal, sätta timers, och ser till att du blir klar med din to-do lista. Tack vare musik funktionen kan du styra musiken från vart du än är i upp till 10 timmar.

IFA 2018: a demonstrator shows how to work with the LG OLED TV in the travel zone
IFA 2018: A demonstrator watches LG OLED TV on his Natuzzi sofa in the travel zone
IFA 2018: A close up of the LG G7 ThinQ in the travel zone
IFA 2018: The LG Tone Platinum with the LG G7ThinQ in the background
Gör dig klar för semestern, utan stress

LG:s ThinQ tvättmaskiner och torktumlare hjälper dig att tvätta och torka kläderna så effektivt som möjligt. Med wifi-anslutning och inbyggd ThinQ-teknologi kan LG:s smarta tvättmaskiner startas på distans via din smartphone och meddela dig när programmet är klart.

Stylern ser även till att göra i ordning kläderna inför en resa genom att erbjuda den perfekta kemtvättslösningen. Kläder kan rengöras, skrynkor försvinner och hygiene funktionen kan sättas igång för att ge din semester outfit ett extra glans.

Medan kläderna tvättas och torkas kan LG:s ThinQ-drivna smarta hem också hjälpa till i köket. Blir resan lång? Be din ThinQ Speaker* om recepttips eller ta helt enkelt några foton med din G7ThinQ smartphone av ingredienser som du har hemma. Via den inbyggda smarta matigenkänningen får du förslag på mat.

*LG:s Google Assistant-högtalare WK-7 blir tillgänglig under senare delen av 2018.

IFA 2018: A demonstrator explains how the LG TwinWash, Dryer and Styler can help you travel smart in the travel zone
IFA 2018: a demonstrator puts his jacket into the LG Styler in the travel zone
IFA 2018: a demonstrator puts a pizza into the LG NeoChef microwave oven, in the kitchen of the travel zone
Ställ in ditt smarta hem på semesterläge och spara

När det är dags att åka till flygplatsen kan du använda din G7ThinQ smartphone eller ThinQ-högtalare för att berätta för din bostad att du reser bort. Med hjälp av Google Assistant kan denna talade instruktion anpassas just för dig.

Om du till exempel säger: ”Hej Google, jag åker nu” så kan det slå av värmen, dimma belysningen, sätta enheter i viloläge för att spara energi och till och med aktivera den smarta dammsugarroboten LG Hom-Bot så att den håller rent medan du är borta

IFA 2018: A close up of the 'away mode' in the LG ThinQ App, being shown in the travel zone
Framtiden med CLOi PorterBot

Hur utvecklas LG ThinQ i framtiden? Här kan CLOi PorterBot bli till hjälp. LG ser en framtid där du hälsas välkommen i hotellets reception av en vänlig, intelligent robot vid namn CLOi. Roboten kan checka in dig, ledsaga dig till ditt rum och till och med bära ditt bagage. När det är dags att åka vidare klarar CLOi utcheckningen så snabbt och smidigt som möjligt – inget köande i receptionen så att du missar transfern till flygplatsen.

För att lära dig mer om hur intelligenta lösningar och reseprylar från LG ThinQ kan hjälpa dig att resa smartare, besök LG-montern på IFA 2018 eller se IFA-sidan i LG Magazine. #LGxIFA2018

Life's good!

*Vissa produkter finns bara tillgängliga i specifika länder. Kolla med din lokala återförsäljare för mer detaljer.

