LG Experience

IFA 2018: Skapa framtidens smarta kök med LG:s ThinQ-produkter

Av Adrian Back 06.09.2018

IFA 2018: A demonstrator shows how LG ThinQ can help you have a modern and intelligent kitchen in the gourmet zone

Besök köksområdet på IFA Berlin och titta på den smarta köksutrustningen från LG ThinQ och se hur du kan bli en optimal middagsvärd.

Man hör ofta uttrycket ”köket är hemmets hjärta”. En plats som används till så mycket mer än att bara laga mat, det är här familjen och vännerna träffas och umgås. 

Kökets centrala roll har ökat i takt med människors ökande intresse för mat. Köket har blivit en allmän plats där man träffas.

Detta innebär att den teknik som används i köket måste vara lika smart som den i resten av huset. Det är just därför som LG på IFA har skapat ett helt område specifikt inriktat på smart köksutrustning.

På denna kreativa plats visar vi upp alla de produkter som kan förbättra tillvaron för alla som brinner för matlagning.

Ta frestande matbilder och skapa enastående rätter

Idag verkar nästan alla lägga upp sina kulinariska skapelser på olika sociala media, men det är allt annat än enkelt att verkligen fånga maträttens kärna. Men tack vara matläget på LG G7ThinQ kan du nu ta riktigt läckra bilder av dina favoriträtter. Rikta bara kameran mot maträtten så kommer AI Cam läsa av objektet och automatiskt växla över till matläget, samt ställa in färgstyrkan för att skapa den perfekta bilden.

Kameran G7ThinQ har även inbyggd Google-lins som gör det enkelt för dig att hitta dina bilder på nätet och få ut mer information av bilderna. Denna praktiska och användbara funktion är speciellt bra när du bläddrar i en tidning och hittar en maträtt som du vill laga till.

Du behöver bara ta en bild så kan du enkelt hitta både ingredienserna och receptet. Därefter kan du enkelt skapa maträtter med restaurangkvalitet i ditt eget kök.

IFA 2018: A demonstrator cooks a meal in a kitchen fitted out with LG ThinQ products including CLOi, in the gourmet zone
Det smartare sättet att fylla på i kylskåpet 

När du väl har hittat favoritreceptet är det dags att fylla på kylskåpet. Med ett kylskåp utrustat med LG InstaView ThinQ missar du aldrig några ingredienser. Tack vare den 29 tum stora transparenta pekskärmen på kylskåpsdörren behöver du inte ens öppna dörren för att se vad som finns i kylskåpet.

Den vackra panelen med spegelglas tänds genom två lätta tryck så att du enkelt ser vad som finns i de olika facken. Du får inte bara lättare att se vad du har hemma, eftersom du inte öppnar dörren släpps inte kylan ut och maten hålls fräsch längre.

HD LCD-pekskärmen gör att du kan se utgångsdatum, göra anteckningar till familjen och ladda upp bilder.

Kylskåp med InstaView ThinQ är kompatibla med SmartThinQ, du kan alltså enkelt skapa och dela inköpslistor mellan din smartphone och kylskåpet. När du är ute kan du kontrollera vad som finns i kylskåpet, du kan enkelt se vad som finns i kylskåpet när du är i butiken. Om du inte vill åka iväg kan du istället använda dig av Amazon Alexa och Google Assistant för att bekvämt beställa matvarorna med röstkommandon från hemmets lugna vrå.

IFA 2018: A demonstrator shows how the LG InstaView ThinQ works in the gourmet zone
IFA 2018: The LG InstaView ThinQ refrigerator is on show in the gourmet zone
IFA 2018: A demonstrator shows how the LG InstaView ThinQ works in the gourmet zone
IFA 2018: The LG InstaView ThinQ refrigerator is on show in the gourmet zone
Den optimala hjälpredan inför middagen

Med kylskåpet fullt med mat och telefonen full med recept blir det ett nöje att visa upp matlagningskunskaperna för familjen och vännerna. Det kan vara en utmaning, men med hjälp av CLOi Home känns det som du har hjälp av ett helt team. Roboten har röstfunktion och kan ge smarta receptförslag baserat på matvarorna i kylskåpet. När du väl har valt meny kan CLOi förvärma ugnen så att maten blir klar i rätt tid.

Du kan även använda NeoChef, med Smart Inverter, hälsosamma matlagningsalternativ och EasyClean metoden, för allt som inte får plats i ugnen – den gör trots allt så mycket mer än mikrovågar!

Under matlagning visar din nya hjälpreda receptfilmer på bildskärmen, och den kan dessutom ställa in diskmaskinen för att diska köksredskapen.

CLOi kan även hjälpa dig med att skapa rätt atmosfär i matrummet. Välj t.ex. att visa favoritbilderna på TV:n, streama favoritspellistan under kvällen eller anpassa belysningen i rummet.

IFA 2018: A demonstrator points at the LG InstaView ThinQ refrigerator in the gourmet zone
IFA 2018: A demonstrator points at the LG InstaView ThinQ refrigerator in the gourmet zone
IFA 2018: A close up of the LG CLOi homebot in the gourmet zone, helping the demonstrator cook a meal
Till och med utefester är fixade

När vädret är för bra för att stanna inne behöver du inte oroa dig för att klippa gräset innan gästerna kommer – och det är allt tack vare Lawnbot. Den här kommer-snart-i-en-affär-nära-dig prototypen sparar tid och trassel. Trädgårdsarbetet är något du kan låta CLOi fixa åt dig.

IFA 2018: The LG Lawnbot working its magic in the gourmet zone
Imponera på gästerna med en egen serveringsrobot

I LG:s köksområde på IFA ger man även en blick in i framtiden med hjälp av serveringsroboten CLOi.

Den smarta roboten har inbyggd skjutbricka för servering av mat och dryck – du slipper alltså att vara både kock och serveringspersonal.

Serveringsroboten CLOi är fortfarande i teststadiet men robotens förmåga att leverera mat och dryck gör att den inom kort skulle kunna ingå som en funktion på hotell och flygplatser över hela världen.

Utöver att kunna arbeta dygnet runt kan roboten även själv hitta vägen från kunden tillbaka till köket. När roboten börjar bli ett inslag i hem över hela världen råder det ingen tvekan om att det är den smartaste köksutrustningen någonsin.

Se mer om hur LG skapar den optimala middagsstämningen på IFA och se mer av våra nyheter på sociala media #LGxIFA2018.

Life's good!

*Vissa produkter finns bara tillgängliga i specifika länder. Kolla med din lokala återförsäljare för mer detaljer.

