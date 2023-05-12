Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

WashTower: LG:s revolutionerande tvättlösning för kompakta utrymmen

12.05.2023

01_WashTower 24 LifeStyle Image_Platinum Black.jpg

Tvättstugan är ofta det bortglömda rummet i hemmet, där ovikta kläder blir liggandes på hög och skåpen är överfulla med tvätt- och städprodukter. Men med några smarta tips och lösningar kan vi spara tid och tvätta smartare samtidigt som vi skapar en harmonisk miljö i tvättstugan.


En av de bästa lösningarna för att frigöra utrymme i tvättstugan är att stapla tvättmaskinen och torktumlaren på höjden. Detta ger oss möjlighet att prioritera utrymme för en bänk som stöd för vikning av kläder och maximera med korgar och lådor under bänken för att skapa en smidig klädsortering.


En annan smart lösning är att använda maskiner med tidsinställda tvättar för att underlätta tidsplaneringen och göra det enkelt att tvätta när det passar. Sensorer som optimerar tvättprogrammet gör att vi inte behöver fundera på val av tvättprogram själva, utan maskinen löser det åt oss. LG:s nyhet, WashTower, är en smart lösning som frigör utrymme i tvättstugan genom att ha torktumlaren placerad på tvättmaskinen med en gemensam, integrerad display. Smart Pairing-funktionen överför automatiskt information om tvättprogrammet från tvättmaskinen till torktumlaren, som i sin tur väljer det optimala torkprogrammet. TurboWash-programmet tar hand om din tvätt på endast 39 minuter och kan bespara dig en hel del tid när det gäller veckans tvättbestyr. WashTowers användarvänliga display är placerad mellan de båda maskinerna och förbättrar ergonomin. 


En annan viktig faktor för att spara tid och energi är att välja maskiner med stor kapacitet, särskilt för större familjer. Med färre tvättar sjunker både elräkningen och vattenförbrukningen. Det är också viktigt att välja maskiner med bästa energiklass för en mer hållbar tvättstuga.


Eftersom LG WashTower är staplad på höjden passar den perfekt för trängre tvättstugor, samtidigt som den generösa kapaciteten gör att den passar lika bra för det stora hushållet. Både tvätt och tork har de bästa energiklasserna för respektive produktkategori; A (tvätt) och A+++ (tork). 


Undvik att låta tvättstugan bli ett allt-i-allo-rum, utan dekorera istället - till exempel med vackra krukväxter - för att skapa en harmonisk miljö. En tvättstuga som är organiserad och trivsam gör det lite lättare att ta tag i de dagliga tvättbestyren och frigör mer tid för roligare aktiviteter utanför tvättstugan.

