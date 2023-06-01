Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

Smarta knep för att minska energikostnaderna i koket

01.06.2023

Copy of Persona3_Kitchen_PerspectiveView_DWOpen.jpg

För att minska energikostnaderna i köket och skapa ett mer hållbart hem, kan du använda följande smarta knep:


  1. Investera i energieffektiva vitvaror: En av de största energiförbrukarna i köket är kylskåpet. Genom att uppgradera till en energieffektiv modell med hög energiklass kan du minska både energiförbrukningen och kostnaderna på lång sikt. LG:s nya kyl- och frysmodeller, som GBV7280AEV och GBV7280AMB, har energiklass A, vilket innebär att de förbrukar minimalt med energi.
  2. Effektivt utnyttjande av diskmaskinen: Se till att fylla diskmaskinen helt innan du startar den för att minska vatten- och energiförbrukningen. Det är inte nödvändigt att skölja av tallrikarna helt rena innan du lägger dem i maskinen, moderna diskmaskiner kan ta bort matrester effektivt. För att undvika oönskad lukt kan du lägga in en överbliven citron från middagen. Genom att utnyttja diskmaskinens kapacitet sparar du både tid och pengar.
  3. Använd mikrovågsugn för mindre uppgifter: När du behöver värma upp mindre mängder mat kan det vara mer energieffektivt att använda mikrovågsugnen istället för den vanliga ugnen. Mikrovågsugnen drar mindre energi och värmer oftast upp maten snabbare. Det finns även många recept som du enkelt kan tillaga i mikrovågsugnen, vilket gör den till en praktisk och energisnål lösning.
  4. Regelbunden avfrostning av frysen: Att frosta av frysen regelbundet är viktigt för att minska energiförbrukningen. En tunn isbeläggning i frysen kan öka elförbrukningen med upp till 10 procent. Dessutom bidrar regelbunden avfrostning till att undvika ojämna temperaturer i frysen, vilket förlänger matens hållbarhet. Om du väljer en frostfri modell som LG's GBB92MCB2P, slipper du denna uppgift helt och sparar tid och energi.
  5. Handla storskaligt och lagra maten på rätt sätt: Genom att planera veckans matlagning och handla en gång i veckan istället för flera gånger kan du minska både energiförbrukningen och matkostnaderna. Utöver detta kan du dra nytta av veckans extrapriser i affärerna. Att laga storkok är inte bara tidsbesparande utan minskar även energiförbrukningen eftersom spisen inte behöver användas flera gånger om dagen. Förvara maten vid rätt temperatur i kylen för att förlänga dess hållbarhet.

