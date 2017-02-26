Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

LG presenterade sin LG G6 smarttelefon med ultimat användarvänlighet och produktivitet på Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017

Av Greg Hellenkamp 26.02.2017

An image of two presenters introducing new lg g6 smartphone to the crowd at barcelona mwc 2017

Under presskonferensen som hölls på MWC 2017 den 26 februari klockan 12 presenterade LG sin nya LG G6 smarttelefon: en spännande ny mobiltelefon med otrolig användarvänlighet och styrka.

Under MWC 2017 i Barcelona hade besökarna möjlighet att ta del av den mycket efterlängtade modellen LG G6 – det senaste tillskottet till LG:s sortiment av smarttelefoner – förbättrad och anpassad för att maximera fördelarna med telefonens superbreda bildskärm. LG G6 har en 5,7 tums bildskärm med QHD + FullVision®: en väldigt stor skärm som är 71,9 mm bred – ännu smalare än mobiltelefoner som är 5,5 tum breda. Telefonen har ett bildförhållande på 18:9, vilket täcker 80 % av telefonens storlek. LG G6 har utformats för att säkerställa maximal komfort och kompatibilitet för att kunna hantera både dagens och framtidens digitala innehåll. Denna otroliga smarttelefon har en äkta ergonomisk design. Den passar perfekt i handen och finns i de härliga färgerna Astro Black, Ice Platinum och Mystic White. Glas har blandats med metall i exklusiva färger och med material som inte bara är enastående utan även matchar hållbarheten hos denna eleganta telefon. LG G6 är utrustad med Gorilla Glass 5 på baksidan och Gorilla Glass 3 på framsidan.

Med LG G6 har LG påbörjat ett helt nytt kapitel när det gäller dimensioner i smarttelefonbranschen. Det sker med världens första mobiltelefon med bildförhållandet 18:9, HDR 10 och Dolby Vision, vilket gör användarupplevelsen till en ren lyx. Du har nu tillgång till häpnadsväckande och uppslukande underhållning direkt i fickan, liksom möjligheten att titta på ett brett utbud av videor med LG G6:s kompatibilitetsläge. Kompatibilitetsläget gör att du utan att ändra upplösningen på videon kan optimera skärmbilden så att den passar perfekt till förhållandet 18:9. Bildförhållandet 18:9 är också perfekt för multi-tasking: skärmen delas utan problem upp i 2 delar, vilket ger din smarttelefon två virtuella skärmar samtidigt.

An infographic image of LG G6 highlighted spec
An infographic image of LG G6 highlighted spec

Dessutom har LG G6: s bakre kamera åter en vidvinkelteknik med dubbellins (enkel lins + bred lins), som nu har förbättrats ytterligare. LG utvecklade och introducerade på marknaden den allra första smarttelefon som har kamera med dubbellins och har nu förbättrat tekniken ytterligare för att ge alla möjlighet att ta fantastiska bilder. Selfie-kameran kan till och med ta bilder i vidvinkel med en radie på 100°, och tack vare en mycket innovativ teknik kan den lätt bytas till standardsynfält vid behov. LG L6 erbjuder dessutom Square Camera-funktionen som delar upp 18:9-skärmen i två identiska, kvadratiska rutor, så att användaren kan ta bilder i 1: 1 – vilket är ett populärt format på sociala medier som Instagram – samt granska dem i det intilliggande fönstret. Det finns också ett nytt fotograferingsläge som kallas matläge (Food Mode) som ger hög färgkvalitet och färgmättnad idealisk för – ja, vad annat än …? Mat! Användaren kan även skapa GIF-filer genom att kombinera upp till 100 bilder i en slinga (det kommer mycket mer till LG G6-kameran, så håll utkik).

När det gäller användarupplevelsen har LG G6 inte bara uppgraderat hårdvaran, utan även förbättrat användargränssnittet oerhört för att göra det enklare och mer intuitivt. Förbättringarna av kamerans användargränssnitt gör den ännu mer användarvänlig.  En annan funktion värd att nämna är Google Assistant. LG G6 blir din perfekta personliga assistent och kan hantera alla typer av hämtning av information på ett flertal språk. Dessutom har batteristorleken ökat med 18 % jämfört med föregående modell (3 300mAh): ett mycket säkert och hållbart batteri som har genomgått en mängd säkerhetsprov. Du kan därför vara säker på att det alltid kommer att vara säkert och pålitligt, även efter en snab laddning (mer information kommer snart). Ytterligare en fantastisk egenskap: IP68. LG G6 är den första smarttelefonen från LG med IP68-skyddsstandard; med denna vatten- och dammtålighet kommer du aldrig att tveka att ta med dig din telefon någonstans – inte ens ut i ösregn! Sammantaget är den nya LG G6 en smarttelefon med ultimat användarvänlighet och produktivitet.  MWC 2017 kommer att bli väldigt spännande, så håll utkik!

An image of the entrance to the press conference for lg g6 unveiling event
An image of people entering via lit tunnel for lg g6 unveiling event
An image of crowd waiting for lg g6 unveiling event to begin
An image of two presenters shaking hands at lg g6 unveiling event
An image of two presenters talking about unveiling of lg g6 smartphone
An image of 4 presenters talking about new display ratio 18:9 of lg g6 smartphone
An image of attendee at lg g6 unveiling event holding new lg g6 smartphone
An invited speaker presenting new lg g6 at mwc 2017 barcelona
An invited speaker presenting new lg g6 at mwc 2017 barcelona
An invited speaker presenting new lg g6 at mwc 2017 barcelona
An invited speaker presenting new lg g6 at mwc 2017 barcelona
An invited speaker presenting new lg g6 at mwc 2017 barcelona
An image of a person holding a new lg g6 smartphone
An image of new lg g6 smartphone in perspective view
Life's Good!

