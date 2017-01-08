Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

CES 2017: LG Electronics får ”best of the best”-priset

Av LG USA 08.01.2017

An image of crowd taking photo of LG OLED TV LED tunnel at CES 2017

LG Electronics har vunnit över 120 priser på CES 2017 och leder vägen med sin eftersökta, officiella Engadget CES Best of the best-priserna för LG:s revolutionära nya LG SIGNATURE W7 OLED 4K TV hyllad med en mängd av best-of-showpriser för W7 och LG Smart InstaView™ kylskåp.

LG fick högsta betyg i toppublikationer såsom Better Homes and Gardens, Men’s Health, The Verge och Reviewed.com, bara för att nämna några, och det utöver de 21 CES Innovation-priserna från Consumer Technology Association (CTA™), som spänner över kategorierna hushållsmaskiner, hemunderhållning och mobil kommunikation.

”Vi strävar konstant efter att leverera värde till våra kunder, så det är en enorm heder att se vår W7 Wallpaper TV bli en av de mest erkända produkterna på detta års CES”, sa William Cho, direktör och VD, LG Electronics USA. ”Från skenbart omöjligt tunna TV-apparater till kylskåp och bärbart surround-ljud med nytänk utmanade vi oss själva och har kunnat leverera produkter som sätter standarden för branschen i år.”

LG presenterade sina helt nya LG SIGNATURE-produkter på CES 2017, inklusive LG SIGNATURE OLED TV W-serien, som leder vägen med över 40 priser och använder en showstoppande, helt ny Picture-on-Wall-design. Kylskåpet LG Smart InstaView™ vann också priser med sin 29-tums LCD-pek-skärm, Amazon’s Alexa Voice Service och en mängd WiFi-aktiverade funktioner.

An image of presenters holding the LG award prize at CES 2017
A image of new LG OLED TV lined up in a transparent panel
An image of LG Signature Wall paper TV at CES 2017
An image of press conference for new LG OLED TV at CES 2017
An image of presenters holding the LG award prize at CES 2017
A image of new LG OLED TV lined up in a transparent panel
An image of LG Signature Wall paper TV at CES 2017
An image of press conference for new LG OLED TV at CES 2017

Priser som LG vunnit på CES 2017 omfattar:

Hushållsmaskiner

  • Tvättmaskinen LG SIGNATURE TWIN Wash Front-Load och Dryer Pair
  • Diskmaskinen LG SIGNATURE Kylskåpet LG Smart InstaView™ 
  • Kylskåpet LG 4-dörrars Door-in-Door®, Dual View Camera
  • Luftrenaren LG PuriCare 360 
  • LG HOMBOT Network Water Mop
  • LG Hub Robot 
  • LG CordZero Stick Vacuum
  • LG Styler


TV

  • LG 65-tums 4K OLED TV
  • LG 65-tums E7 OLED 4K TV
  • LG SIGNATURE OLED 65 G6
  • LG 65-tums B7 4K OLED TV
  • LG Flat 65-tums Super UHD 4K TV
  • LG Nano Cell TV
  • LG Display 55-tums Transparent TV
  • LG 65-tums 4K LED TV med Advanced Accessibility Technologies
  • LG 65-tums B7 4K OLED TV med Advanced Accessibility Technologies
  • LG 75-tums 4K ULTRA HD LED TV


Underhållning

  • LG SJ9 Sound Bar
  • LG SJ7 Sound Bar
  • LG Probeam
  • LG Multi-Functional Bluetooth Speaker
  • LG 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray Player
  • LG TONE Active+™
  • LG hemunderhållning
  • LG 31.5’’ 4-side Borderless UHD 4K HDR Monitor
  • LG32UD99 Monitor


Dator & projektor

  • LG Gram 14
  • LG Gram 15,6
  • LG PJ9


Mobil

  • LG K8
  • LG V20
  • LG G5
  • LG FORCE


Life's Good!

