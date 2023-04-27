Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience
Med hållbarhet i fokus: Vi får guld av EcoVadis


Vi fokuserar på hållbarhet, och det har lett till att LG nyligen fick en guldmedalj av EcoVadis för sitt hållbara produktionsled. Vi har utvecklat innovativ och mer hållbar teknik för att skapa fler stunder att njuta av livet. Våra produkter ligger i teknisk framkant och förenklar människors vardag. Det är en del av vår produktstrategi, Green Product Strategy, som syftar till att utveckla produkter som reducerar miljöavtrycket under hela produktlivscykeln. Vi arbetar för att minska vatten- och energikonsumtionen, ljudnivån och vibrationerna i våra produkter.


Vi har också presenterat "Better Life for All 2030", ett hållbarhetsinitiativ med målet att se till att nästkommande generation inte får slut på resurser och att allt fler människor lätt ska kunna leva hållbart. Vi har tre strategiska mål och uppgifter som vi strävar efter: koldioxidneutralitet senast 2030, upprättandet av en cirkulär ekonomi och utveckling av effektivare produkter som minimerar miljöbelastningen. Vi arbetar för att använda 600 000 ton återvunnen plast i vår produktionsprocess fram till 2030 och minska de totala koldioxidutsläppen från produktanvändningen med 20 procent genom att utveckla produkter som är ännu mer energieffektiva och hållbara än nuvarande modeller.


Vi är mycket stolta över att ha fått utmärkelsen från EcoVadis för 13:e året i rad, vilket visar vårt engagemang inom området. Vi är också glada över att EcoVadis bedömningskriterier bidrar till att informera återförsäljare om mer hållbara produkter, vilket gör det enklare för kunderna att göra medvetna val. Genom att göra leverantörernas EcoVadis-medaljer synliga på produktsidorna, vill vi ge ännu mer motivation till ständiga förbättringar. En guldmedalj hänger högt och är ett bra bevis på ett gediget hållbarhetsarbete.