LG Experience

Sitt på rätt avstånd – förhöj TV-upplevelsen

20.09.2023

Även om TV-placering och avståndet till soffa eller fåtölj till stor del är subjektiva, finns det vetenskapliga fakta om hur det mänskliga ögat fungerar som kan vara värda att beakta för att maximera upplevelsen. Låt oss undersöka ämnet och förstå vilka faktorer som påverkar tittarupplevelsen.

"En av de enklaste sätten att maximera TV-upplevelsen är att börja med enkla riktlinjer för avstånd till TV:n och sedan anpassa efter personliga preferenser", säger Erik Svalberg, produktexpert på LG Electronics. "En 65-tums TV bör placeras cirka två meter från huvudsätet."



Del 1: Synfält, betraktningsvinklar och hur hjärnan uppfattar bild

Att fylla 30 till 40 grader av ditt synfält med TV:n innebär att du placerar dig på ett avstånd som tillåter dig att ta in det mesta av TV-bilden utan att behöva röra ögonen för mycket. Detta skapar en engagerande och realistisk upplevelse, vilket gör att du kan uppskatta detaljer, färger och rörelser på ett sätt som liknar den visuella upplevelsen på bio.

"När du fyller detta område av synfältet låter du handlingen ta upp så mycket som möjligt av din uppmärksamhet utan att behöva vrida huvudet för att ta in allt som sker i bilden. Detta är optimalt om du vill fördjupa dig i en film", säger Svalberg.

För TV-tittande finns tre vinklar att ha koll på. Hjärnan uppfattar det som sker inom en 40-gradig vinkel som det mest relevanta att behandla just nu. I detta 40-gradiga fält behandlas också färger korrekt.

I ett 30-gradigt fält skärps hjärnans fokus ännu mer. Inom detta fält kan åskådare minnas specifika symboler, former och subtila ansiktsuttryck. Härifrån härstammar fotografins "rule of thirds", och det är också anledningen till att det mest avgörande i en film utspelar sig inom en tredjedel av bildens höjd, räknat från mitten, samt inom två tredjedelar av bildens bredd.

Text är dock ännu mer krävande för hjärnan. Läsning sker vanligtvis inom ett 20-gradigt fält, där hjärnan är bra på att upptäcka skarpa detaljer och saker som text. Det finns ingen officiell standard, men i allmänhet täcker undertexten upp till högst 45 procent av bildens bredd, återigen räknat från mitten.


 

Del 2: Rekommendationer för att fylla 30–40 procent av synfältet

För en optimal upplevelse vet vi nu att det lönar sig att fylla ut 30–40 procent av synfältet med TV:n. Optimalt avstånd till TV:n för maximal inlevelse, det vill säga 40 grader av ditt synfält, kan enkelt räknas ut genom att multiplicera TV:ns storlek i tum med 1,2. Till exempel är diagonalen på en 65-tums TV 165 centimeter, vilket ger oss 197 centimeter. För att få ett större avstånd till TV:n utan att underskrida 30 grader av synfältet kan vi sträcka oss så långt som 268 centimeter.

Rekommenderade avstånd per TV-storlek

Den som väljer att placera TV:n längre bort än TV-storleken i tum gånger 1,2 riskerar att introducera oönskade distraktioner under TV-tittandet. Neutrala och enfärgade element, som enfärgade väggar och TV-ramar, skapar inga störningsmoment. Däremot kan externa ljuskällor, rörelse och mönstrade tapeter, konstverk och affischer distrahera från TV-tittandet.

Den som vill sitta längre från TV:n rekommenderas att göra det med måtta. För att räkna ut när en TV utgör 30 grader av synfältet kan TV-storleken i tum multipliceras med 1,62, vilket för vår 65-tums TV ger oss tidigare nämnda 268 centimeter. Här blir distraktionselement som lampor, reflektioner och rörelser som inte är en del av bilden ännu tydligare än vid 40 grader.



Del 3: Delad bildupplevelse är en dubbel bildupplevelse


Den tidigare ekvationen är utformad för den optimala upplevelsen för en individuellt placerad tittare, 

det vill säga någon som betraktar bilden rakt framifrån. När vi istället har flera tittare är betraktaren inte längre vinkelrätt


