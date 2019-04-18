Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Experience
Innovation for a better planet - LG's commitment to creating a more sustainable future | More at LG MAGAZINE Innovation for a better planet - LG's commitment to creating a more sustainable future | More at LG MAGAZINE

LG arbetar hårt för att se till att våra produkter bidrar till en mer hållbar värld.


På LG arbetar vi hela tiden för en mer hållbar värld. Tack vare att vi minskar miljöpåverkan från våra produkter och tänker ansvarsfullt och miljövänligt genom hela produktionen, behöver du inte välja mellan att leva smart eller leva hållbart. 

För att uppnå det här har vi satt upp ett antal åtaganden och mål så att vi tillsammans kan skapa en bättre framtid för vår planet. 

Dela med dina vänner

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • linkedin


Smart icon | More at LG MAGAZINE

Främja en intelligent livsstil

Vi strävar efter att hjälpa dig att kunna leva både sunt och uppkopplat genom att lansera spjutspetsprodukter med fokus på miljön. Vi kommer även att utveckla initiativ som sätter planetens välbefinnande i främsta rummet, så som förnybar energi och elfordon.

A family enjoys the stunning forest in the sun - that's our hope for the future as we work towards a more sustainable world | More at LG MAGAZINE
A solar panel set up, with blue sky in the background. LG are working towards a more solar, and sustainable, future | More at LG MAGAZINE

Environmentally friendly icon | More at LG MAGAZINE

Noll koldioxidavtryck och cirkulär ekonomi

Vi strävar efter att producera mer miljömedvetna produkter med en minskad miljöpåverkan.  För att uppnå detta ambitiösa mål kommer vi att minska och neutralisera våra koldioxidutsläpp från vår tillverkningsprocess, såväl som att öka användningen av förnybar energi. 

Vi planerar även att främja en cirkulär ekonomi för att öka produktiviteten från våra naturliga resurser, genom att återvinna avfall från tillverkningsprocessen och samla e-avfall för rätt återvinning efter användning.

Happy home icon | More at LG MAGAZINE

Skapa ett bättre samhälle

Allt börjar inifrån. På LG planerar vi att leva som vi lär genom att bevara ett hållbart affärsekosystem; från en miljövänlig leverantörskedja till en rättvis och säker arbetsplats för alla medarbetare och slutligen främjande av ett mer öppet samhälle; vi vill vara en ledande stödaktör för samhällen över hela världen.

A group of colleagues look over some documents together, surrounded be greenery and clean air. That's our hope for the future as we work towards a more sustainable world | More at LG MAGAZINE




Vår gröna produktstrategi

LG's sustainability commitments - we aim to create a green and environmentally-friendly future | More at LG MAGAZINE

Minska resursförbrukningen: 

Minska produktvolym och -vikt, och använda återvunna material

LG's sustainability commitments - we aim to create a green and environmentally-friendly future | More at LG MAGAZINE

Öka återvinningsbarheten: 

Öka användningen av återvinningsbara material och förbättra vår design för enkelt nedmontage

LG's sustainability commitments - we aim to create a green and environmentally-friendly future | More at LG MAGAZINE

Ersätta farliga ämnen: 

Minska användningen av farliga kemiska ämnen

LG's sustainability commitments - we aim to create a green and environmentally-friendly future | More at LG MAGAZINE

Förbättra hemmiljön: 

Minska produktoljud och -vibrationer och negativ miljöpåverkan i vår livsmiljö

LG's sustainability commitments - we aim to create a green and environmentally-friendly future | More at LG MAGAZINE

Öka energieffektiviteten: 

Minska energiförbrukning och standby-el

LG's sustainability commitments - we aim to create a green and environmentally-friendly future | More at LG MAGAZINE

Minska koldioxidutsläppen: 

Minska utsläppen via produktlivscykeln


Våra nyckelmål – för en bättre planet idag och imorgon

Zero carbon icon | More at LG MAGAZINE

Koldioxidneutrala i driften senast 2030


Peace icon | More at LG MAGAZINE

Etablera frivilliga program i alla länder där LG är verksamma senast 2030


Circular economy icon | More at LG MAGAZINE

95 % återvinning för avfall från produktionsanläggningar senast 2030




The all new LG New Bottom Freezer with Ultimate Freshness | More at LG MAGAZINE

LG New Bottom Freezer med Ultimate Freshness

Splitternya Bottom Freezer håller din mat färsk längre med en jämn och snabbare kylning – överallt, varje gång. 

Den ger även en energibesparing på upp till 32 % tack vare Inverter Linear Compressor – jämfört med konventionella kompressorkylskåp.

 

Läs mer

LG Styler

LG Styler ser till att dina kläder är fräscha, rena och redo att använda vid alla tillfällen samtidigt som den sparar dig tiden du annars hade behövt lägga på att lämna in dina kläder och tvätta dem med kemiska processer.

Läs mer
The all-new LG Styler | LG MAGAZINE


Relaterade artiklar

Two children throwing laundry from the basket on the sofa, in the living room with cushions and lamp in the background

Tech Hub

LG TWINWash™: Ta kontroll över din tvätt och din tid

Underlätta i din vardag med LG TWINWash™ – dubbla trummor som tvättar rent på bara 49 minuter!

LG TWINWash™: Giving You Back Your Free Time

KOMMANDE NYHETER

LG TWINWash™: Ger dig tillbaka din fritid

Tvättmaskinen LG TWINWash™ är precis vad du behöver för att kunna spendera mer tid med vänner och familjen. Den gör allt på samma gång, så slipper du göra det.

A image of lg signature twin wash washing machine in a living room

Tech Hub

LG SIGNATURE TwinWash™ tvättmaskin: Tidlös design och revolutionerande teknologi

Du behöver inte längre separera färger och material. TwinWash™-maskinen har en andra trumma: TwinWash Mini™. Den gör att du kan tvätta två laddningar separat och samtidigt. Ansluten genom WiFi till din smarttelefon med SmartThinQ™-teknologi.

lg presented beautiful collection of new lg signature - city collaboration at ces 2018

INSPIRATION

LG Signature på CES 2018: Inspiration från världens städer

LG SIGNATURE Galleriet på CES 2018 inspireras av fyra städer; Dubai, Moskva, Milano och Sydney.