LG:s hållbara framtid: koldioxidneutralitet

Exakt vad är koldioxidneutralitet och vad gör LG
för att uppnå detta mål och mer för att skapa en mer hållbar framtid?

 

LG:s hållbara framtid: koldioxidneutralitet

Exakt vad är koldioxidneutralitet och vad gör LG
för att uppnå detta mål och mer för att skapa en mer hållbar framtid?

 



  • Koldioxidneutralitet handlar om att balansera koldioxidutsläppen
  • Den internationella organisationen för standardisering (ISO) definierar aktivt vad netto-noll officiellt innebär
  • Många av LG:s produktlinjer har erhållit hållbarhetscertifikationer från internationella och lokala myndigheter
  • Vi strävar också efter att använda 100 % förnyelsebar energi på LG:s anläggningar, bland andra miljövänliga aktiviteter

På LG förstår vi att det är viktigt att skydda vår planet medan vi fortfarande kan. Rent praktiskt innebär det att tänka på mängden koldioxid vi använder när vi tillverkar och, i slutet av produktens livscykel, kasserar den LG-elektronik du använder.

Genom initiativet "Better Life Plan 2030” uppnår LG en rad ESG1-specifika mål för att bli koldioxidneutrala år 2030. Innan vi går djupare in på hur vi planerar att uppnå detta ambitiösa mål, ska vi dela upp det i detaljer.



Det finns många modeord kopplade till hållbarhet och den globala påverkan av växthusgaser. Koldioxidneutralitet är det vanligaste, men vad innebär det egentligen?

Vad är koldioxidneutralitet?


Vi har gett oss själva utmaningen att vara ‘koldioxidneutrala’ år 2030. Detta innebär att mängden koldioxid som släpps ut i atmosfären som ett resultat av våra aktiviteter (genom hela vår leverantörskedja) kommer att balanseras med en motsvarande mängd koldioxid som tas bort från atmosfären. För företag som vårt innebär detta att antingen minska våra koldioxidutsläpp eller att investera i koldioxidkompenserande aktiviteter, såsom förnyelsebar energi.

Vi planerar att uppnå koldioxidneutralitet genom olika åtgärder, inklusive att introducera energieffektiva anläggningar och anordningar för att minska koldioxidutsläppen i vår produktionsprocess. Utöver detta säkerställer vi kontinuerligt klimatkompensation genom Clean Development Mechanism-projektet, såväl som att bidra till att förbättra växthusgasutsläppen via våra affärslösningar, inklusive högeffektiva kylar och energihanteringssystem, vilka utökar användningen av förnyelsebar energi.

Vad är netto-noll?

Medan koldioxidneutralitet innebär att man balanserar koldioxidutsläpp med avlägsnandet av koldioxid, håller den internationella organisationen för standardisering (ISO) på med att slå fast den fullständiga definitionen av netto-noll-status. Detta kommer i stor omfattning att påverka hur organisationer och individer världen över definierar inverkan av sina egna utsläpp av växthusgaser.



Varför är dessa mål viktiga?


Målen som vi har satt upp för oss själva bidrar till målet som fastslogs i 2015 års Parisavtal för att begränsa den globala uppvärmningen till högst 1,5 oC ökning av den globala temperaturen över förindustriell nivå.

Om denna tröskel överskrids, kommer extremväder såsom torka, värmeböljor och kraftigt regn alla att bli mer frekventa – vilket ökar risken för sjukdom, påverkan på livsmedelsproduktion och påverkan på vattenförsörjningen för stora delar av världens befolkning. Det är därför det är så viktigt att vi gör vad vi kan för att förbättra den påverkan som LG och våra produkter har på planeten.

Individer kan göra små förändringar, såsom att övervaka den dagliga TV-användningen  med en mobilapp som LG ThinQ. Men i slutändan måste företag ta ansvar för sina egna utsläpp och hela industrier kommer att behöva ändra sitt sätt att göra saker för att uppnå detta mål. Fortsätt läsa för att få reda på mer om hur LG arbetar med denna viktiga fråga.

Framtiden för hållbarhet inom konsumentelektronik

Vi gör redan framsteg mot vårt mål koldioxidneutralitet år 2030 genom att säkerställa certifierade utsläppsstandarder och producera mer energieffektiva produkter som har visat sig minska utsläppen av växthusgaser på ett effektivt sätt. Låt oss titta på några av de saker vi gör för att få detta att hända.

Investera i projekt för att minska föroreningar

Från att plantera träd i Spanien till att främja e-avfallsminskning i Sydkorea vidtar vi omfattande åtgärder för att skära ner på utsläppen inom alla våra affärsverksamheter.1 Vi är stolta över att ha gått med i RE100, ett globalt initiativ som förespråkar att företag ska växla till 100 % förnyelsebar energi i alla deras elektricitetsbehov. Vi planerar att ta oss dit genom att gradvis öka vårt beroende av förnyelsebara källor såsom sol- och vindkraft och uppnå 100 % förnyelsebar el senast 2050.


Minimera vår inverkan för att uppnå koldioxidneutralitet

Det finns så klart mer i vår miljöpåverkan än koldioxidutsläpp. Det finns många andra miljövänliga insatser som också bidrar till våra mål om koldioxidneutralitet, från att utveckla globalt och lokalt certifierade kylar och frysar till att inkludera energisparlägen på smarta LG TV-modeller. Det hela börjar med att designa produkter som är bättre för miljön, både när det gäller deras innovativa tekniker och de material som används för att tillverka dem.

Certifierade hållbara produktlinjer

Verksamhet på plats och paketering är viktiga delar av LG:s hållbarhetspussel. Vår produktutvecklingsprocess är också viktig. LG har fått flertalet energieffektiva och ekologiska certifikat för kvalificerade modeller, såsom våra TÜV-certifierade torktumlare och Carbon Trust-belönta SIGNATURE-tvättmaskin.



Certifieringar för energieffektivitet

Många LG-hushållsapparater uppfyller en mängd lokala och internationella effektivitetscertifieringar. Exempelvis är en mängd torktumlarmodeller från LG i Tyskland certifierade av TÜV Rheinland med en Grön produkt-märkning..2 Denna symbol står för olika hållbarhetsåtgärder kopplade till kemiskt innehåll, återvinning, bedömning av miljöpåverkan och mer.



Certifieringar för luftkvalité

Att uppnå koldioxidneutralitet börjar vid källan – och slutar med luften vi andas. Medveten konsumtion och produktion påverkar miljön som helhet, inklusive luften vi andas. I Storbritannien har flera dammsugar- och tvättmaskinsmodeller granskats av Allergy UK BAF utifrån deras förmåga att förbättra mängden allergiframkallande kemikalier i inomhusmiljöer.3

I korthet kan konsumenter över Europa hålla ett öga på dessa ikoner för att snabbt identifiera de mest effektiva och medvetna produkterna som LG har att erbjuda.



Mer hållbara tillverkningsmaterial

Totalt siktar vi på att återvinna 300 ton plast årligen. Exempelvis erhöll en av LG:s 65-tums OLED-paneler den prestigefyllda certifieringen Product Carbon Footprint Certification från Carbon Trust.4

Vi har dessutom uppnått en 6 % ökning i användningen av återvunna material för tio sorters plast och siktar på att vara ledande inom branschen när det gäller återvinning av elektroniskt avfall genom att arbeta med sätt att förbättra designen på våra befintliga produkter med miljövänligheten i åtanke. Vi har också en global policy för inlämning och återvinning av elektroniska avfall, vilken är utformad för att hjälpa till att bevara naturresurser genom att återvinna elektronik när den når slutet av sin livslängd.

Övergång till miljövänliga förpackningar

Det är inte bara själva produkterna som behöver vara snällare mot miljön – det är också förpackningen de kommer i. Våra hållbara förpackningar har reducerat pappersanvändningen med 85 ton per år och frigolitanvändningen med 19 ton per år.5 Insatser som dessa hjälpte oss att förtjäna Interteks verifierade certifiering för återvunnet innehåll för flera av LG:s TV-serier.

100% användning av förnyelsebar energi

I slutändan siktar vi på att uppnå koldioxidneutralitet genom att genomföra en fullständig övergång till förnyelsebar energi senast 2050. I Nordamerika använder våra produktions- och logistikprocesser redan 100 % förnyelsebar energi. .

Vårt PPA finns hos GS EPS, ett koreanskt kraftproduktionsföretag, och det kommer att innefatta installationen av ett solkraftverk på vår integrerade produktionsbyggnad på LG Smart Park i Changwon, Sydkorea.6 Denna kommer att uppta en yta motsvarande tre fotbollsplaner! Inte bara det, utan på vår tillverkningsanläggning i Noida, Indien, installerar vi solpanelsmoduler med kapacitet på 3,2 MW, vilka också kommer att ge energi till vårt administrativa kontor.

Genom dessa insatser siktar vi på att 100 % av LG:s arbetsplatser världen över använder helt förnyelsebar energi senast 2050.4

LG tar stora steg framåt för att uppnå ett enkelt men effektfullt mål: minska mängden utsläpp som släpps ut i atmosfären. Genom att ta dessa steg och mer därtill stärker vi våra ansträngningar på global nivå.

Med hållbarhet i fokus: LG får guldmedalj av EcoVadis

LG Electronics Inc. uppnådde i februari 2023 guld-status i EcoVadis hållbarhetsutvärdering – ett kvitto på LG:s ständiga strävan att inte bara bli ett mer hållbart företag, utan att också att ligga i framkant. Endast 5% av de utvärderade företagen klarar de tuffa kraven för att nå guld-nivån. EcoVadis är ett oberoende analysföretag som tillhandahåller den ledande lösningen för analyser och utvärdering av hållbarhet, och de anslutna företagens hållbarhetsarbete utvärderas årligen. Läs mer om EcoVadis här.

Vill du veta mer?

Fortsätt att läsa om LG:s hållbarhetsinsatser.

1 ESG: Environmental, Social samt Governance – organisationers miljö-, sociala- och företagsstyrningsfrågor ur ett hållbarhetsperspektiv.
2 TÜV Rheinland: Proposal Certification genom bedömning av miljöpåverkan såsom energieffektivitet, koldioxidavtryck, kemiskt innehåll, återvinningsmöjlighet.
3 Allergy UK: Stämpel för godkännande är ett godkännande av produkter som har testats vetenskapligt oberoende och visat sig minska mängden eller ta bort allergener från inomhusmiljön.
4 2022 LG Global hållbarhetsrapport
5 LG Nyhetsrum

