About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
ผู้หญิงสวมชุดสีชมพู

ชี้พิกัดสายมู แนะนำสถานที่ขอพรความรักให้สมหวัง พร้อมสละโสด

05/11/2022

สถานที่ขอแฟน ขอให้ความรักสมหวัง

ขอพรความรักที่ไหนดี? ความรักสมหวัง ไม่พังเหมือนที่ผ่านมา

นอกจากเรื่องการเงิน การงาน และสุขภาพ ที่เป็นเป้าหมายสำคัญในการอธิษฐานขอพรจากสิ่งศักดิ์แล้ว “การขอพรความรัก” เป็นอีกความต้องการของใครหลายคน เพราะแม้เราจะรู้ดีว่าเรื่องความรักเป็นเรื่องของหัวใจ แต่บางครั้งคนโสด คนที่ผิดหวังกับความรักบ่อยครั้ง หรือคนที่กำลังรอคอยใครสักคนให้กลับมา คงมีความปรารถนาให้สิ่งศักดิ์สิทธิ์ช่วยอำนวยอวยชัยให้สมหวังแบบคนอื่นบ้างสักครั้ง หากใครที่ส่องรีวิวขอพรความรักมานาน แล้วต้องการทดลองขอพรให้ตัวเองสมหวังเรื่องความรัก วันนี้LG ชี้พิกัดสายมู แนะนำสถานที่ขอพรความรักให้สมหวังในประเทศไทย เตรียมจดพิกัดกันให้ดีเพราะก่อนสิ้นปีนี้คุณอาจกลายเป็นคนที่สมหวัง

แชร์โลสถานที่ขอพรเรื่องความรัก เตรียมโบกมือลาความโสด

1. พระตรีมูรติ แยกราชประสงค์

พระตรีมูรติ

พระตรีมูรติแยกราชประสงค์ ที่ขอพรความรักยอดฮิต / ภาพจาก : www.bangkokbiznews.com

เริ่มกันที่สถานที่ขอพรความรัก กทม. ยอดฮิต พระตรีมูรติหรือพระสทาศิวะ ณ ลานเซ็นทรัลเวิล์ด ซึ่งที่นี่ไม่ใช่แค่ได้รับความนิยมในกลุ่มคนไทยเท่านั้น เพราะแม้แต่ชาวต่างชาติยังให้ความสนใจกับพิกัดขอพรเรื่องความรักแห่งนี้ด้วย โดยหลายคนเชื่อกันว่าพระตรีมูรติเป็นเทพแห่งความรัก ที่ช่วยดลบันดาลให้คนสมหวังตามต้องการ ในส่วนของถวายจะนิยมถวายของสีแดง เช่น ดอกกุหลาบแดง ธูปเทียนสีแดง ผลไม้สีแดง เป็นต้น

พิกัด : ลานเซ็นทรัลเวิล์ด ถนนพระรามที่ ๑ แขวงปทุมวัน เขตปทุมวัน กรุงเทพฯ

เวลาเปิดทำการ : ตลอดทั้งวัน

2. พระแม่อุมาเทวี วัดแขก

หากต้องการคัดคนที่เป็นพลังลบออกไปจากชีวิต และต้องการความรักดี

ต้องการรักที่สมหวัง มั่นคง และจริงใจ แนะนำไหว้พระแม่อุมาเทวี วัดแขกสีลม / ภาพจาก : www.thairath.co.th

หากต้องการคัดคนที่เป็นพลังลบออกไปจากชีวิต และต้องการความรักดี ๆ เข้ามาแทนที่ หลายคนแนะนำให้กราบไหว้ “พระแม่อุมาเทวี” ณ วัดแขกใจกลางสีลม โดยตำนานเล่าขานกันว่าพระแม่อุมาเทวี เป็นพระชายาของพระศิวะ และเป็นเทพที่มั่นคงต่อความรักเป็นอย่างมาก เพราะฉะนั้นใครอยากสมหวังเรื่องความรัก ขอความรักที่มั่นคง จริงใจ และเจอคู่แท้ในเวลาที่เหมาะสม ต้องมาขอพรกับพระแม่อุมาเทวี

พิกัด : ถนนปั้น แขวงสีลม เขตบางรัก กรุงเทพฯ

เวลาเปิดทำการ : วันจันทร์ - พฤหัสบดีเวลา 06.00 – 20.00 / วันศุกร์เวลา 06.00 – 21.00 / วันเสาร์ – อาทิตย์เวลา 06.00 – 20.30 น.

3. ศาลขวัญเรียม (ตลาดน้ำขวัญเรียม)

ศาลขวัญเรียม

ขอพรเรื่องคนรักและครอบครัว ที่ ศาลขวัญเรียม / ภาพจาก : เพจ ตลาดน้ำขวัญ เรียม

หลายคนอาจเคยได้ยินตำนานคู่รักคลองแสนแสบ “ขวัญ - เรียม” แห่งทุ่งบางกะปิและมีนบุรีมาบ้าง ซึ่งตำนานเล่าว่าทั้งคู่สัญญากันว่าจะรักกันจนความตายมาพรากจาก (ชั่วฟ้าดินสลาย) ด้วยความรักที่มากล้นจึงทำให้หลายคนเชื่อว่า หากมาขอพรที่ศาลขวัญเรียมจะช่วยให้สมหวังในเรื่องความรัก ทั้งยังช่วยให้ครอบครัวรักใคร่กลมเกลียวกัน นอกจากจะไปขอพรเรื่องความรักแล้ว ภายในตลาดน้ำขวัญเรียมยังเต็มไปด้วยอาหารและเครื่องดื่มอร่อย ๆ อีกด้วย

พิกัด : ซอยรามคำแหง 185 ถนนรามคำแหง แขวงมีนบุรี เขตมีนบุรี กรุงเทพฯ

เวลาเปิดทำการ : วันเสาร์ อาทิตย์ และวันหยุดนักขัตฤกษ์ เวลา 07.00 – 18.00 น.

4. พระกฤษณะ วัดเทพมณเฑียร (เสาชิงช้า)

พระกฤษณะและพระนางราธา

ขอพรความรักให้สมหวัง ที่ วัดเทพมณเฑียร / ภาพจาก : www.bangkokbiznews.com

ขึ้นชื่อเรื่องการขอพรเรื่องความรักแบบหนุ่มสาวและความรักในครอบครัว โดยคนโสดนิยมมาขอพรกับพระกฤษณะ (ร่างอวตารของพระยารายณ์) ซึ่งรักแรกของพระองค์คือพระนางราธา หญิงเลี้ยงวัวที่ยอมเสียสละตัวเองและซื่อสัตย์ต่อพระองค์ สำหรับข้อห้ามของที่นี่คือห้ามจุดธูป ห้ามถวายของคาวและเนื้อสัตว์เด็ดขาด

พิกัด : วัดเทพมณเฑียร ถนนศิริพงษ์ แขวงเสาชิงช้า เขตพระนคร กรุงเทพฯ

เวลาเปิดทำการ : ทุกวันเวลา 06.00 – 20.00 น. (ปิดให้บริการ 3 ชั่วโมงเวลา 12.00 – 15.00 น.)

5. พระแม่ลักษมี เกษรวิลเลจ

พระแม่ลักษมี

ขอความรักที่ซื่อสัตย์กับพระแม่ลักษมี ที่ เกษรวิลเลจ / ภาพจาก : www.tnews.co.th

พระแม่ลักษมี พระชายาคู่บารมีของพระนารายณ์หรือพระวิษณุ ที่ได้รับการยกย่องว่ามีสิริโฉมงดงามเหนือเทวีอื่นใด อีกทั้งในวรรณคดีรามเกียรติ์ พระนางลักษมีได้อวตาลไปเป็นนางสีดา เพื่อเป็นพระมเหสีของพระนารายณ์ที่อวตารเป็นพระรามอีกด้วย ทั้งหมดนี้จึงทำให้พระองค์เป็นสัญลักษณ์ของความรักที่ซื่อสัตย์ จงรักภักดี และนอกจากการขอพรเรื่องความรักแล้ว ยังเชื่อกันว่าพระแม่ยังให้โชคเรื่องการงานและการเงินอีกด้วย

พิกัด : เกษร วิลเลจ ชั้น 4 แขวงปทุมวัน เขตปทุมวัน กรุงเทพฯ

เวลาเปิดทำการ : ทุกวันเวลา 07.00 – 19.00 น.

6. ศาลเจ้าแม่เขาสามมุข จังหวัดชลบุรี

เจ้าแม่เขาสามมุข

ขอพรความรักมั่นคง ที่ ศาลเจ้าแม่เขาสามมุข / ภาพจาก : www.thairath.co.th

ชลบุรี ที่เที่ยวใกล้กรุงเทพ ที่ไม่ได้มีดีแค่ทะเลสวย ๆ เท่านั้น แต่ยังมีสถานที่ให้เหล่าคนโสดได้แวะไปขอพรความรักอีกด้วย ซึ่งสถานที่ดังกล่าวคือ “ศาลเจ้าแม่เขาสามมุข” โดยตำนานเป็นเรื่องราวของหญิงชายที่ชื่อว่าแสนและสามมุขที่ไม่สมหวังในความรัก จึงตัดสินใจกระโดดหน้าผาเพื่อจบชีวิต ตั้งแต่นั้นเป็นต้นมาผู้คนที่ศรัทธาในความรักของคนทั้งสอง จึงนิยมมาขอพรเรื่องความรัก ณ ที่แห่งนี้

พิกัด : อำเภอรอบเขาสามมุข ตำบลแสนสุข อำเภอเมืองชลบุรี จังหวัดชลบุรี

เวลาเปิดทำการ : ทุกวันเวลา 07.00 – 18.00 น.

7. วัดโลกโมฬี จังหวัดเชียงใหม่

วัดโลกโมฬี จังหวัดเชียงใหม่

ขอพรความรักจากกษัตริย์หญิงล้านนาที่วัดโลกโมฬี / ภาพจาก : www.thairath.co.th

ขึ้นภาคเหนือกันที่ “วัดโลกโมฬี” สถานที่ขอพรความรักเชียงใหม่ ซึ่งคนที่ให้ความศรัทธามักเข้าไปกราบไหว้และขอพรความรักกับพระนางจิรประภามหาเทวี กษัตริย์หญิงของล้านนาเมื่อประมาณ 400 ปีก่อน โดยสาเหตุที่หลายคนยกให้ท่านเป็นเทพแห่งความรัก เป็นเพราะความรักที่พระนางมีต่อพระสวามี บ้านเมือง และประชาชน จึงทำให้ที่แห่งนี้กลายเป็นแลนด์มาร์กขอพรความรักของคนเชียงใหม่ แต่ข้อสำคัญของการขอพรที่นี่คือไม่รักจริงห้ามขอเด็ดขาด หรือใครต้องการขอพรความรักให้คนรักกลับมาก็ได้เช่นกัน ใครไปเที่ยวเชียงใหม่แล้วอยากได้ความรักดี ๆ แวะไปกราบไหว้ท่านสักครั้ง ไม่เสียหาย

พิกัด : ถนนมณีนพรัตน์ ตำบลศรีภูมิ อำเภอเมืองเชียงใหม่ จังหวัดเชียงใหม่

เวลาเปิดทำการ : ทุกวันเวลา 00.00 – 18.00 น.

หมายเหตุ : สถานที่ขอพรความรักเป็นความเชื่อส่วนบุคคลเท่านั้น

ทั้งหมดนี้เป็นลิสต์สถานที่ขอพรความรักให้สมหวัง แต่ถึงอย่างไรก่อนสิ้นปีนี้นอกจากจะเปิดวาร์ปพิกัดขอพรความรักให้ปังแล้ว ก่อนออกนอกบ้านอย่าลืมเตรียมไอเทมดี ๆ ติดตัวไว้เสมอ เพราะอย่างที่รู้กันว่าการเดินทาง ท่องเที่ยว ในที่ต่าง ๆ ในยุคนี้ เต็มไปด้วยฝุ่นควัน แบคทีเรีย และเชื้อไวรัสมากมายที่จ้องจะเล่นงาน ดังนั้นการมีไอเทมอัจฉริยะจาก LG ถือเป็นอีกทางเลือกที่ช่วยให้การเที่ยวปลอดภัย ห่างไกลจากโรคร้าย แถมยังช่วยให้เที่ยวได้อย่างสนุกและมั่นใจมากขึ้นอีกด้วย

แนะนำไอเทม LG ตัวช่วยชิ้นสำคัญที่ควรมี

ผู้ชายสวมหน้ากากฟอกอากาศ LG

หน้ากากฟอกอากาศ Puricare

อากาศรอบตัวที่เต็มไปด้วยฝุ่นควัน เชื้อโรค และ แบคทีเรีย ที่เป็นต้นตอของปัญหาเกี่ยวกับระบบทางเดินหายใจ การมีหน้ากาก ฟอกอากาศ Puricare (หน้ากากฟอกอากาศ LG) ถือเป็นทางเลือกดี ๆ ที่ช่วยจัดการปัญหาได้ แนะนำ หน้ากากฟอกอากาศ Puricare รุ่น AP551AWFA มีเซนเซอร์อัจฉริยะที่ช่วยปรับการเป่าของพัดลม ตามอัตราการหายใจเข้า – ออกแบบอัตโนมัติ พร้อมฟอกอากาศให้สะอาดและสดชื่นยิ่งขึ้นด้วย ตัวกรอง HEPA เกรด H13 สองชิ้น วัสดุภายนอกใช้ซิลิโคนเกรดเดียวกับทางการแพทย์ ที่ได้รับการตรวจสอบด้านความปลอดภัย และชิ้นส่วนภายในสามารถถอดเปลี่ยนเพื่อการทำความสะอาดอย่างสม่ำเสมอ ออกบแบบดีไซน์ตามหลักสรีรศาสตร์ แนบกระชับกับใบหน้า สวมใส่สบาย ลดการรั่วไหลของอากาศ มีเทคโนโลยี VoiceON™ พูดได้อย่างมั่นใจ เสียงพูดชัดเจน ฟังง่าย สามารถเชื่อมต่อ Bluetooth เพื่อติดตามการหายใจและบำรุงรักษาผลิตภัณฑ์ เพื่อการใช้งานอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ

เครื่องซักอบผ้า LG

อบและซักผ้าในเครื่องเดียว สะอาด ประหยัดเวลา

หลังออกไปเผชิญหน้ากับฝุ่นควันและแบคทีเรีย ทันทีที่ถึงบ้านแนะนำซักผ้าด้วย เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า รุ่น F2515RTGV เป็น เครื่องซักผ้าอบผ้าในตัว ประหยัดพื้นที่ในการจัดวาง ประหยัดเวลา ช่วยให้ผ้าสะอาดและแห้งได้ในขั้นตอนเดียว ความจุซัก 15 กก. และความจุอบ 8 กก. ทำงานด้วยระบบ AI DD™ หรือ AI Inverter Direct Drive™ ระบบซักผ้าอัจฉริยะ ที่ช่วยถนอมผ้าได้มากขึ้น 14.5% อีกทั้งยังช่วยชั่งน้ำหนักของผ้าแต่ละถัง ตรวจสอบชนิดผ้า และทำการเลือกการหมุนของถังซักให้เหมาะสมกับผ้ามากที่สุด มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี LG steam™ ที่ช่วยขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ได้ 99.9%* เช่น ไรฝุ่น ฝุ่นขนาดเล็กในใยผ้า ที่เป็นสาเหตุสำคัญของโรคภูมิแพ้หรือปัญหาเกี่ยวกับทางเดินหายใจ เพิ่มความทนทานด้วยประตูกระจกนิรภัย และความสะอาดด้วยถังซักสแตนเลส สะดวกยิ่งขึ้นด้วยการควบคุมการทำงานผ่านแอปพิเคชั่น SmartThinQ™ เพียงเชื่อมต่อเครื่องซักผ้ากับสมาร์ทโฟน เท่านี้ก็สามารถสั่งงานระยะไกลผ่าน Wi-Fi ได้แล้ว ทั้งหมดนี้เป็นไอเทม LG อัจฉริยะที่เรานำมาแนะนำ เพื่อการเดินทางออกไปข้างนอกได้อย่างมั่นใจ ปลอดภัยต่อสุขภาพ ซึ่งนอกจากหน้ากากฟอกอากาศและเครื่องซักผ้าอบผ้าแล้ว LG ยังมีเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าอีกหลายผลิตภัณฑ์ให้คุณเลือกเป็นเจ้าของ รับรองว่ามีประสิทธิภาพ คุ้มค่า และช่วยให้การใช้ชีวิตของคุณง่ายขึ้นแน่นอน หากสนใจผลิตภัณฑ์ LG สามารถติดต่อสอบถามข้อมูลได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

บทความที่เกี่ยวข้อง

● เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง 10 กิโล ราคาเท่าไหร่? มีโหมดประหยัดไฟ
● ซักสะอาดเต็มประสิทธิภาพ เครื่องซักผ้า 15 กิโล ใส่ผ้าได้กี่ชิ้น
● คำถามยอดฮิต เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า 12 kg ซักผ้านวมได้ไหม?