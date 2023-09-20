About Cookies on This Site

เครื่องซักผ้าอบผ้าวางอยู่ข้างตะกร้าผ้าและราวตากผ้า

เครื่องซักผ้า อบผ้าในตัว ไม่ต้องตาก รุ่นไหนดี? ถนอมผ้าลดรอยยับ

8/1/2022

หมดกังวลเรื่องเสื้อไม่แห้ง เมื่อเลือกใช้งานเครื่องซักผ้าที่มีระบบซักอบ

แห้งเร็วทันใจ ไร้กลิ่นอับ ด้วยเครื่องซักผ้าอบผ้าในตัว LG

ยุคที่เต็มไปด้วยความเร่งรีบเครื่องซักผ้าและอบผ้าในตัวเดียวกัน ถือเป็นไอเทมที่ช่วยสร้างความสะดวกสบายแก่คุณพ่อบ้านและคุณแม่บ้านอย่างมาก เพียงนำเสื้อผ้าใส่เครื่องซักอบผ้าก็สามารถซักและอบแห้งในขั้นตอนเดียว ทำให้คุณไม่ต้องคอยกังวลกับการซักผ้าและกลิ่นอับที่เกิดขึ้นจากการตากผ้าไม่แห้ง หากคุณเป็นคนหนึ่งที่สนใจเครื่องซักอบผ้าในตัว แต่ยังลังเลไม่รู้ว่าดีไหม คุ้มค่ากับเงินหรือเปล่า ตามมาดูข้อดีที่ LG นำมาฝาก พร้อมอัปเดตเครื่องซักผ้าอบแห้งแอลจีที่น่ามีติดบ้านไว้

เครื่องซักผ้าอบแห้ง มีแล้วชีวิตดีอย่างไร

ประหยัดพื้นที่ภายในบ้าน
การเลือกใช้งานเครื่องซักผ้าอบผ้าในตัว นอกจากช่วยให้คุณจัดการผ้าให้สะอาดและแห้งได้ในคราวเดียว ยังช่วยให้คุณประหยัดพื้นที่จัดวางภายในบ้าน เพราะไม่ต้องซื้อเครื่องซักผ้าและเครื่องซักผ้าอบแห้งแอลจีแยกกัน

 

สามารถซักผ้าได้ในทุกสภาพอากาศ
ไม่ต้องกังวลกับช่วงหน้าฝนที่ฝนตกบ่อย จนตากผ้ายังไงก็ไม่ยอมแห้ง แถมบางครั้งได้กลิ่นเหม็นอับมาเป็นของแถมอีกด้วย แต่เครื่องซักผ้าอบแห้งจะทำการซักเหมือนกับเครื่องซักผ้าทั่วไปในรอบแรก จากนั้นจะเปลี่ยนไปใช้ฟังก์ชันความร้อนอบผ้าจนแห้งสนิทโดยไม่ต้องตากแดดหรือผึ่งลม

 

ประหยัดเวลาในการซักและตากผ้า
อย่างที่รู้กันดีว่าการซักผ้าแต่ละครั้งกินเวลาประมาณ 1 ชั่วโมง ยิ่งถ้าใช้งานเครื่องซักและอบผ้าแยกกันอาจทำให้คุณเสียเวลาเพิ่มขึ้นอีกเท่าตัว แต่เครื่องซักผ้าอบแห้งในตัวคุณจะเสียเวลาเพียงครั้งเดียว คือตอนนำเสื้อผ้าไปใส่เครื่องแล้วเลือกโปรแกรมการทำงาน จากนั้นก็รอนำผ้าออกจากเครื่อง

 

มีฟังก์ชันการใช้งานหลากหลาย
ทุกวันนี้เครื่องซักผ้าอบแห้งโดยไม่ต้องตาก มีฟังก์ชันที่ดีต่อสุขภาพให้เลือกใช้งานหลากหลาย เช่น ลดสารก่อภูมิแพ้และช่วยกำจัดแบคทีเรีย มีระบบช่วยให้ผ้านุ่มฟู ช่วยถนอมผ้าลดรอยยับและกลิ่นอับของผ้า เป็นต้น

 

แนะนำเครื่องซักผ้าอบแห้ง LG ผ้าแห้งเร็วทันใจ ไร้กลิ่นอับ เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FV1413H2BA

LG เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า รุ่น FV1413H2BA

ถนอมเสื้อผ้าให้สวยนาน ด้วยเทคโนโลยี AIDD™ เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้าอัจฉริยะจาก LG

 

 

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า รุ่น FV1413H2BA สีดำ จาก LG พร้อมทำความสะอาดเสื้อผ้าด้วยเทคโนโลยี AIDD™ ระบบซักผ้าอัจฉริยะที่ช่วยถนอมเสื้อผ้าไปในตัว ควบคุมการทำงานด้วย Inverter Direct Drive ให้เครื่องทำงานนิ่งและเงียบยิ่งขึ้น และยังมีฟังก์ชัน SteamTM สามารถขจัดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ได้ถึง 99.9% เหมาะกับเสื้อผ้าที่ต้องการความสะอาดสูงสุด นอกจากนี้คุณสามารถควบคุมการใช้งานเครื่องซักผ้าและอบผ้าได้จากทุกที่ทุกเวลาผ่านแอปพลิเคชัน Smart ThinQ

 

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น F2515RTGV

 

 

LG เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า รุ่น F2515RTGV

ซักผ้าสะอาดได้รวดเร็ว พร้อมถนอมผ้าอย่างเหนือชั้น ด้วยเครื่องซักและอบผ้าในตัวจาก LG

 

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น F2515STGV ทำให้ผ้าของคุณสะอาดหมดจดอย่างรวดเร็ว อีกทั้งยังมาพร้อมการถนอมผ้าอย่างเหนือชั้นด้วย AI Inverter Direct Drive™ (AIDD™) ที่ช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการซักและถนอมผ้ามากขึ้น เพราะเทคโนโลยี AIDD™ ไม่เพียงแค่ชั่งน้ำหนักของผ้าแต่ละถัง ยังทำการตรวจสอบชนิดของผ้า แล้วปรับระดับการหมุนของถังซักให้เหมาะสมกับผ้ามากที่สุดอีกด้วย นอกจากนี้สามารถใช้ร่วมกับเครื่องซักผ้า TWINWash™ Mini ทำให้คุณแยกซักผ้าได้พร้อมกันสองถังในเวลาเดียวกัน จึงช่วยประหยัดเวลาในการซักผ้าได้มากขึ้น

 

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FG1612H2W

 

 

LG เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า รุ่น FG1612H2W

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG ช่วยประหยัดพื้นที่ด้วยการรวมการซักและอบผ้าไว้ในเครื่องเดียวกัน

 

 

ยกระดับการซักผ้าและอบแห้งภายในเครื่องเดียว ด้วยเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น FG1612H2W มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี TrueSteam™ ที่ช่วยเพิ่มประสบการณ์การซักผ้าที่ดีที่สุด ทั้งประหยัดพลังงาน ถนอมผ้า ช่วยลดสารก่อภูมิแพ้ในใยผ้าเช่นไรฝุ่นหรือฝุ่นขนาดเล็ก และทำให้ผ้านุ่มฟูแบบไม่มีสารเคมีเจือปน มั่นใจได้ว่าสะอาดปลอดภัยต่อสุขภาพมาก เพราะมีการผสมผสานฟังก์ชันในการดูแลเสื้อผ้าอย่าง Allergy Care, Steam Refresh และ Steam Softener™ ที่ช่วยป้องกันเชื้อโรคและรักษาสุขภาพของคุณ รวมถึงมี 6 Motion Direct Drive เทคโนโลยีที่สามารถออกแบบการหมุนของถังซักไปในหลายทิศทางแตกต่างกันไป ซึ่งมีส่วนช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการซัก ถนอมผ้าอย่างเหนือชั้น และช่วยลดรอยยับบนเสื้อผ้าได้ดี ที่สำคัญเครื่องซักผ้าอบผ้าในตัวจาก LG ใช้ระบบการทำงานแบบ Inverter ช่วยให้เครื่องทำงานเงียบ ลดแรงสั่นสะเทือนขณะซักและอบผ้า

 

 

เครื่องซักผ้า LG Wash Tower รุ่น WT2116SHBB

 

 

เครื่องซักผ้า LG Wash Tower รุ่น WT2116SHBB

เครื่องซักผ้า LG Wash Tower ช่วยให้เสื้อผ้าของคุณสะอาดและแห้งรวดเร็วทันใจ

 

ปิดท้ายด้วย LG Wash Tower นวัตกรรมเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าจากแบรนด์ LG ที่รวมเครื่องซักผ้าและเครื่องอบผ้าไว้ในเครื่องเดียวกัน ช่วยให้คุณพ่อบ้านคุณแม่บ้านไม่ต้องกังวลเรื่องผ้าไม่แห้งเพราะไม่มีแดดอีกต่อไป ส่วนเทคโนโลยีสำคัญ ๆ ที่มีในเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า ทางแอลจีก็นำมารวมไว้ที่เครื่องซักผ้า LG Wash Tower รุ่น WT2116SHBB ครบ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นเทคโนโลยี AIDD™ ที่ช่วยชั่งน้ำหนักของผ้าแต่ละถัง พร้อมตรวจสอบชนิดของผ้า ก่อนปรับการหมุนของถังซักให้เหมาะสมกับผ้ามากที่สุด หรือ TurboWash™ 360 เทคโนโลยีที่ช่วยซักเสื้อผ้าตัวโปรดของคุณให้สะอาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว ทั้งยังช่วยถนอมผ้าให้ดูดีใช้งานได้ยาวนานอีกด้วย
สำหรับใครที่กำลังมองหาเครื่องซักผ้าและอบผ้าในเครื่องเดียวกันมาใช้งานที่คอนโดหรือบ้าน อย่าลืมพิจารณาเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG ทั้ง 4 รุ่นไว้เป็นหนึ่งในทางเลือก นอกจากสะดวก รวดเร็ว ไม่ต้องง้อแดดง้อลม ยังลดเวลาในการซักและตากผ้าอีกด้วย สุดท้ายเพื่อยืดอายุการใช้งานเครื่องซักผ้าควรหมั่นดูแลเช็ดทำความสะอาดทั้งภายในภายนอกอยู่เสมอ หากสนใจเครื่องซักผ้า เครื่องอบผ้า หรือผลิตภัณฑ์ LG ในหมวดหมู่อื่น ๆ สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

 

 