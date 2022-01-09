About Cookies on This Site

ผู้หญิงสองคนใส่ชุดประจำชาติเกาหลียืนมองความงามของพระราชวังคยองบกกุง

เที่ยวเกาหลีเดือนไหนดี? อากาศเป็นใจ เที่ยวเพลินไม่สะดุด

09/01/2022

เกาหลีใต้ ประเทศที่สามารถเดินทางไปเที่ยวได้ทุกฤดูกาล

บินลัดฟ้าไปเกาหลีไปช่วงไหนดี แฮปปี้ตลอดทริป

เมื่อการเดินทางท่องเที่ยวต่างประเทศกลับมาคึกคัก เป้าหมายที่หลายคนให้ความสนใจคือประเทศเกาหลีใต้ พิกัดที่สามารถเดินทางไปเที่ยวได้ทุกฤดูกาล นอกจากมีสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวน่าไปเยือนมากมาย อาหารการกินตลอดจนแหล่งช้อปปิ้งก็มีหลายจุด แถมบางคนถือโอกาสทั้งไปเที่ยวพักผ่อนและไปตามรอยศิลปินที่ตนชื่นชอบด้วย แต่ก่อนบินไปเที่ยวเกาหลีใต้ด้วยตัวเอง ตามมาดูกันว่า ควรจองตั๋วเครื่องบินไปเดือนไหนดี ให้ฟินตลอดทริปไม่มีเฟล

เที่ยวเกาหลีช่วงไหน บรรยากาศดีถ่ายรูปเพลิน

เชื่อว่ามือใหม่หัดเที่ยวเกาหลีหลายคนยังไม่รู้ว่า เกาหลีใต้ประเทศที่ขึ้นชื่อเรื่องความสวยงามและทันสมัย มีฤดูกาลที่แตกต่างกันถึง 4 ฤดู ทำให้บรรยากาศของสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวแต่ละแห่งแตกต่างไปตามสภาพอากาศในช่วงนั้น ดังนั้นถ้าไม่อยากเฟลอากาศไม่เป็นใจ มาดูกันว่าแต่ละฤดูกาลของเกาหลีตรงกับเดือนไหน มีอุณหภูมิอยู่ที่เท่าไหร่ เพื่อให้คุณวางแผนเดินทางไปเก็บเกี่ยวความสวยงามของแดนกิมจิได้ตามใจต้องการ

ฤดูหนาวของเกาหลี คือเดือนไหน

หญิงสาวกางร่มสีสดใสไปยืนถ่ายกลางหิมะตกที่เกาะนามิ

สัมผัสหิมะในช่วงฤดูหนาวที่เกาะนามิ เกาหลี มีความสวยงามไม่แพ้ที่ไหน

ช่วงเดือนธันวาคม-กลางเดือนมีนาคมคือฤดูหนาวของเกาหลี ใครที่วางแผนไปเที่ยวช่วงนี้ แนะนำให้เตรียมเสื้อกันหนาวหนา ๆ ผ้าพันคอ ถุงมือ แผ่นร้อนที่ช่วยเพิ่มความอบอุ่นในร่างกาย รองเท้าสำหรับเดินบนหิมะ หรือชุดสำหรับใส่ด้านใน เช่น ลองจอน เพราะหน้าหนาวสภาพอากาศที่เกาหลีอยู่ที่ประมาณ -5 ไปจนถึง -20 องศาเซลเซียส ส่วนกิจกรรมน่าทำในทริปฤดูหนาวที่เกาหลี คือ ชมไฟฤดูหนาว เล่นสกีหิมะโลดแล่นบนลานสเก็ตน้ำแข็ง หรือแช่ออนเซ็นให้อุ่นสบายคลายหนาว

ฤดูใบไม้ผลิของเกาหลี คือเดือนไหน

ต้นซากุระบานสวยงามในสวนสาธารณะ

ชมความงามบานสะพรั่งสีชมพูสดใสทั่วทั้งประเทศ

หากคุณเป็นคนที่ชอบความสวยงามของดอกไม้นานาพันธุ์ แนะนำให้มาเยือนเกาหลีช่วงเดือนมีนาคม-พฤษภาคม ฤดูใบไม้ผลิที่สภาพอากาศเย็นสบายด้วยมีอุณหภูมิประมาณ 6-16 องศาเซลเซียส สถานที่ต่าง ๆ เต็มไปด้วยสีสันของดอกไม้หลากหลายพันธุ์ที่แข่งกันเบ่งบานอวดความสวยงาม อีกทั้งในเดือนเมษายนเป็นเวลาที่ดอกพ็อดกดหรือดอกซากุระเกาหลี ดอกไม้ไฮไลต์ในช่วงฤดูใบไม้ผลิกำลังผลิบาน แต่จะบานช้าหรือเร็วก็ขึ้นอยู่กับสภาพอากาศในปีนั้น ๆ ใครที่อยากชมซากุระบานพร้อมอินกับบรรยากาศแสนโรแมนติกของเกาหลีก็ปักหมุดมาช่วงนี้ได้เลย

ฤดูร้อนของเกาหลี คือเดือนไหน

วัดแฮดอง ยงกุงซา

ไหว้พระขอพรวัดแฮดอง ยงกุงซา วัดเก่าแก่ที่สวยสุดในปูซาน

เดือนมิถุนายน-ต้นเดือนกันยายน เป็นช่วงเวลาที่ประเทศเกาหลีเผชิญสภาพอากาศร้อนที่สุดไม่แพ้ประเทศไทยเลย เพราะอุณหภูมิอยู่ที่ประมาณ 22-38 องศาเซลเซียส แม้สภาพอากาศจะร้อนหนักแต่รับรองว่ามีสถานที่ท่องเที่ยวสวยงามไม่แพ้ฤดูไหน ๆ ดังนั้นเสื้อผ้าที่เตรียมไปควรมีเนื้อผ้าโปร่ง บางเบา ระบายอากาศได้ดี ถึงอย่างนั้นให้พกเสื้อกันฝนติดไปด้วย เนื่องจากมีโอกาสเจอฝนตกและลมพายุเช่นกัน เห็นแบบนี้แล้วหลายคนคงพับแผนเที่ยวเกาหลีช่วงฤดูร้อน แต่รู้ไหมว่านี่คือช่วงเวลาที่ราคาห้องพักและตั๋วเครื่องบินราคาสบายกระเป๋ามาก ใครที่งบประมาณจำกัดแนะนำให้ไปเที่ยวเกาหลีตอนหน้าร้อน

ฤดูใบไม้ร่วงของเกาหลี คือเดือนไหน

พระราชวังเคียงบกกุงในฤดูใบไม้ร่วง

ชมความงามของใบไม้แดงและสีสันของธรรมชาติในฤดูใบไม้ร่วงที่เกาหลี

ใครที่อยากไปสัมผัสอากาศเย็นสบาย ท้องฟ้าสีฟ้าใส ถ่ายภาพใบแปะก๊วยจะเปลี่ยนเป็นสีเหลืองอร่าม ใบเมเปิลเปลี่ยนเป็นสีส้มและสีแดง ช่วงฤดูใบไม้ร่วงระหว่างเดือนกันยายน-พฤศจิกายน ที่สภาพอากาศอยู่ที่ประมาณ 10 – 20 องศาเซลเซียส คือช่วงเวลาที่เหมาะที่สุด แต่ด้วยความที่เป็นช่วงไฮซีซัน ค่าครองชีพ ค่ากิน และค่าช้อปปิ้งอาจสูงนิดหน่อย ส่วนกิจกรรมน่าทำในทริปฤดูใบไม้ร่วงที่เกาหลี คือ ไปชมภาพใบไม้เปลี่ยนสีที่เกาะนามิหรืออุทยานแห่งชาติซอรัคซาน นอกจากนี้ยังเหมาะเดินทางไปท่องเที่ยวยังที่เที่ยวทางธรรมชาติ สวนสาธารณะหรือคาเฟ่สวย ๆ อีกด้วย

มาถึงตรงนี้บอกได้เลยว่า เกาหลีเป็นประเทศที่สามารถเที่ยวได้ทุกเดือน ใครจะเที่ยวเกาหลีเดือนไหนก็ขึ้นอยู่กับความชื่นชอบของแต่ละคน นอกจากปักหมุดเลือกวันเวลาไปเที่ยว ยังมีสิ่งจำเป็นที่ต้องเตรียมให้พร้อมเดินทางมากมาย ไม่ว่าจะเป็นการจองตั๋วเครื่องบินขาไป-ขากลับ จองโรงแรม วางแผนการท่องเที่ยวแบบคร่าว ๆ แลกเงินเพื่อติดกระเป๋าก่อนเดินทาง รวมถึงเตรียมอุปกรณ์ปกป้องตัวเองจากโรคร้ายที่แฝงตัวอยู่ในอากาศ เช่น หน้ากากฟอกอากาศ LG Puricare รุ่น AP551ABFA

หน้ากากฟอกอากาศ LG Puricare รุ่น AP551ABFA

หน้ากากฟอกอากาศ LG ไม่ใช่เพียงป้องกันฝุ่นละออง ยังช่วยให้ผู้สวมใส่รู้สึกสบายได้ทุกวัน

เป็นหน้ากากฟอกอากาศแบบใหม่ของ LG มาพร้อมดีไซน์รองรับทุกสรีระ ทำให้รู้สึกสบายระหว่างที่สวมใส่ตลอดทั้งวัน มีแผ่นกรองอากาศ HEPA H13 Class ที่สามารถฟอกอากาศได้สะอาดหมดจด และหายใจสะดวกขึ้นด้วยพัดลมระบายอากาศที่สามารถปรับความเร็วได้ตามจังหวะการหายใจ ส่วนใครที่กังวลเรื่องเสียงพูดขณะสวมหน้ากากไม่ต้องห่วงเพราะมีเทคโนโลยี Voice On ช่วยให้เสียงพูดของคุณมีความชัดเจนและฟังง่าย

หูฟังไร้สาย LG TONE Free รุ่น FP9

LG TONE Free หูฟังไร้สายคุณภาพเสียงดี มีระบบฆ่าเชื้อด้วยแสง UV ในตัว

ส่วนใครที่อยากฟังเพลงหรือเล่นเกมออนไลน์บนมือถือระหว่างเดินทางท่องเที่ยวโดยไม่รบกวนเพื่อนร่วมทาง ขอแนะนำหูฟังไร้สาย LG TONE Free รุ่น FP9 ที่ให้คุณเพลิดเพลินไปกับเสียงเพลงคมชัดและมีมิติ ผลงานจากการพัฒนาระบบเสียงของ LG กับแบรนด์เครื่องเสียงสัญชาติอังกฤษ Meridian ด้วยการออกแบบที่มีความสมดุลตามสรีระของผู้ใช้งานได้อย่างลงตัวช่วยให้สวมใส่สบาย ทั้งยังมีระบบ Hybrid ANC ที่ได้ยินเสียงเพลงชัดเจนขึ้น แต่ยังช่วยลดเสียงรบกวนจากภายนอก ที่สำคัญหูฟังไร้สาย LG TONE Free มาพร้อมกล่องเคสชาร์จ UVnano ที่เพียงใส่หูฟังลงก็ฆ่าเชื้อแบคทีเรียได้ถึง 99.9 % ในเวลาเพียง 5 นาที

นอกจากหูฟังไร้สาย LG และหน้ากากฟอกอากาศ LG ที่แนะนำ ทางแบรนด์แอลจียังมีผลิตภัณฑ์ที่น่าสนใจให้คุณเลือกจับจองเป็นเจ้าของอีกมาก หากสนใจสินค้า LG สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดข้อมูลได้ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.

