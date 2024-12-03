About Cookies on This Site

UHD TV-Beschilderung

43UN640S0LD
  • Frontansicht mit Ausfachungsbild
Frontansicht mit Ausfachungsbild
Hauptmerkmale

  • Helligkeit (Typ.) : 300 nits
  • Auflösung: ULTRA HD (3.840 x 2.160)
  • Verbessertes Design mit geringer Bautiefe
  • webOS-basierte Hochleistung
  • Einfaches Content Management / Gruppenmanagement
  • SuperSign Control+ (kostenlose Version) / CMS-Kompatibilität
Mehr

LG TV Signage mit
Essential Funktion

In der luxuriösen Weinbar sind zwei Bildschirme installiert. Eines zeigt eine Konzertszene, das andere zwei Bilder auf einem Bildschirm, die sowohl eine Rotweinwerbung als auch eine singende Sängerin zeigen.

* Alle Bilder auf dieser Webseite dienen nur zu Illustrationszwecken.

Mit der hohen Bildschirmauflösung von ULTRA HD werden die Inhalte lebendig und anschaulich dargestellt.

Hervorragende Bildqualität mit Ultra HD-Auflösung

Durch die viermal höhere Auflösung als FHD werden die Farben und Details der Inhalte lebendiger und realistischer dargestellt. Darüber hinaus sorgt der weite Betrachtungswinkel mit einem IPS-Panel für klare Inhalte.

Die UN640S-Serie ist im Vergleich zum LG Conventional-Modell schlanker in der Tiefe.

Verbessertes Design mit geringer Bautiefe

Diese Serie ist dünner als das herkömmliche Modell von LG*, um Platz zu sparen und eine einfache Installation zu ermöglichen. Darüber hinaus verbessert die elegante blaue Farbe das Dekor des Raums, in dem das Produkt installiert wird.

*' LG Konventionell" bezieht sich auf die LG UT640S-Serie.

Leistungsstark mit
LG webOS22

LG webOS22, mit einem verbesserten SoC* und einer Web-Engine, ist auf der UN640S-Serie verfügbar und ermöglicht die einfache Ausführung verschiedener Aufgaben. Die LG webOS Smart Signage-Plattform verbessert den Benutzerkomfort mit einer intuitiven GUI**.

Eine Reihe von Aufgaben, die gleichzeitig ausgeführt werden können, lassen sich über die webOS-Plattform leicht organisieren.

* SoC : System On Chip
** GUI : Grafische Benutzeroberfläche

Eingebettete Inhalte &
Gruppenverwaltung

Das eingebettete Content- und Gruppenmanagementsystem ermöglicht es Ihnen, Inhalte zu bearbeiten und abzuspielen, Wiedergabelisten und Gruppen zu planen und die Beschilderung über eine Fernbedienung, eine Maus oder ein Mobiltelefon zu steuern, ohne dass ein separater PC oder eine Software erforderlich ist. Dies macht die Verwaltung von Inhalten einfach und benutzerfreundlich.

Stellen Sie die Wiedergabeliste und die Zeitplanung einfach mit einer Fernbedienung ein, indem Sie die in das Display integrierte Content-Management-Funktion verwenden. Die Gruppenverwaltung wird auf dem Master-Display, der Gruppe 1 und der Gruppe 2 überwacht.

Vielseitige Inhaltsverwaltung mit LG SuperSign CMS

LG SuperSign CMS ist ein integriertes Verwaltungsprogramm, das die Erstellung und Verwaltung von digitalen Medien und die Bereitstellung von Inhalten unterstützt und für LG Signage optimiert ist. Mit seinen einfachen und intuitiven Menüs und Layout-Optionen steigert es die Effizienz bei der Erstellung und Bearbeitung von Inhalten, der Planung und Verteilung und verbessert so die Benutzerfreundlichkeit. Darüber hinaus unterstützt es mehrere Displays und Konten, kann mit externen Datenbanken verknüpft werden und ermöglicht den Serverzugriff von mobilen Geräten aus.

Mehrere Administratoren können über PC, Laptop, Tablet und mobile Geräte auf LG SuperSign CMS zugreifen, um digitale Medieninhalte zu erstellen, zu regulieren und zu verteilen, die auf eine Vielzahl von Displays zugeschnitten sind.

* LG SuperSign CMS ist separat erhältlich.

Verwalten Sie bequem eine Vielzahl von Displays mit LG SuperSign Control.

Einfache Gruppensteuerung

Die UN640S Serie unterstützt die SuperSign Control+ Free Version, mit der bis zu 100 Displays über ein einziges Konto und einen Server verwaltet werden können. Leistung, Lautstärke und Zeitplanung können aus der Ferne eingestellt werden, und Firmware-Updates werden unterstützt.

Es gibt eine in den Besprechungsräumen mit der Beschilderung und eine von AV-Steuersystem, das Benutzern hilft, die UN640S-Serie zu steuern.

Kompatibel mit AV-Steuerungssystemen

Die UN640S-Serie unterstützt Crestron Connected®* für eine hohe Kompatibilität mit professionellen AV-Steuerungen, um eine nahtlose Integration und automatisierte Steuerung** zu erreichen und die Effizienz des Unternehmensmanagements zu steigern.

* Für die Kompatibilität mit Crestron Connected® ist eine Ersteinstellung am Display erforderlich.
** Network based control

Personen sind in einem Konferenzraum versammelt und führen eine virtuelle Besprechung mit anderen Personen durch, die auf dem Bildschirm angezeigt werden.

Kompatibel mit dem Videokonferenzsystem

Für effektive visuelle Meetings unterstützt die UN640S-Serie ihre Kompatibilität* mit Cisco-Lösungen, die eine leistungsstarke und integrierte Steuerung** für eine intelligentere Videokonferenz bieten.

* Die Kompatibilität mit Cisco wird im dritten Quartal 2023 zertifiziert..
** Verwendung einer HDMI-Kabelverbindung (HDMI-Kabel ist optional)

Der DPM-Modus schaltet sich nur ein, wenn ein Signal vorhanden ist, und schaltet sich aus, wenn kein Signal vorhanden ist.

Unterstützung für Display Power Management

Das Display Power Management (DPM) kann so konfiguriert werden, dass es nur dann aktiviert wird, wenn ein Fernsehsignal vorhanden ist, um den Stromverbrauch effizienter zu verwalten.

The store manager is offering coupons to customers via Bluetooth. On the other side, menus are promoted from mirroring a mobile phone screen on a big screen installed on the wall of the store via Wi-Fi.

Werbung in Echtzeit

 

Mit Beacon und Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE) können Ladenmanager Coupons und Informationen in Echtzeit bereitstellen.

Gemeinsame Nutzung von Inhalten

 

Die Spiegelung von Inhalten zwischen Geräten ist im selben Wi-Fi-Netzwerk möglich.

Drahtloser Zugangspunkt

 

Die UN640S-Serie arbeitet als virtueller Router, der als drahtloser Zugangspunkt für mobile Geräte dienen kann.

Die am häufigsten verwendeten Menüs sind im Anzeigemenü nach Branchen gegliedert. Die linke Seite zeigt die Menüs für "Unternehmen/Behörden/Einzelhandel" und die rechte Seite die Menüs für "Konferenzräume".

Einfache Menüeinrichtung für vertikale Anforderungen

Die UN640S-Serie erhöht die Benutzerfreundlichkeit, indem häufig verwendete Menüs* nach Branchen geordnet werden.

* Voreingestellte Unterstützung Vertikal : Unternehmen / Behörden / Einzelhandel, Konferenzraum

LG ConnectedCare-Dienst in Echtzeit

Mit dem optionalen LG ConnectedCare* Service, einer von LG bereitgestellten Cloud-Service-Lösung, ist die Wartung einfach und schnell. Er verwaltet den Status der Bildschirme an den Arbeitsplätzen der Kunden aus der Ferne für Fehlerdiagnosen und Fernsteuerungsdienste und unterstützt so den stabilen Betrieb der Unternehmen der Kunden.

Der LG-Mitarbeiter überwacht die UN640S-Serie, die an einem anderen Ort installiert ist, mit Hilfe der cloudbasierten LG-Überwachungslösung aus der Ferne.

* Die Verfügbarkeit des "LG ConnectedCare"-Service ist je nach Region unterschiedlich und muss separat erworben werden. Wenden Sie sich daher bitte an den LG-Vertriebsmitarbeiter in Ihrer Region, um weitere Einzelheiten zu erfahren.

Alle Spezifikationen

DESIGN

  • Standfuß-Typ

    2 pole

DISPLAY

  • Größe (Zoll)

    43”

  • Auflösung

    3,840 × 2,160 (4K Ultra HD)

VIDEO

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    Ja

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    Ja

AUDIO(SOUND)

  • Lautsprecher (Audioausgang)

    20 W

  • LG Sound Sync

    Ja

ÜBERTRAGUNGSSYSTEM

  • Digital

    DVB-T2 / C / S2

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    SECAM / PAL

  • Teletext (Autom. Teletext)

    Ja

STANDARD

  • Sicherheit

    CB, CU TR

  • EMC

    CE

SMART-FUNKTION

  • webOS version

    webOS22

  • Webbrowser

    Ja

  • WLAN

    Ja

  • Bluetooth

    Ja

  • Soft AP

    Ja

  • DIAL

    Ja

  • Bluetooth-Audiowiedergabe

    Ja

  • HDMI-ARC

    HDMI-ARC (HDMI2)

GASTGEWERBE-FUNKTION

  • WOL

    Ja

  • SNMP

    Ja

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

    Simplink (HDMI-CEC) (1.4)

  • IR-Ausgang

    IR-Ausgang (RS-232C, HDMI)

  • One Channel Map

    Ja

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

    RJP (Remote Jack Pack)-Kompatibilität

  • Energiesparmodus

    Ja

HOCHKANT-FUNKTION(UNTERNEHMEN/EINZELHANDEL)

  • Vertikale Einrichtung

    Ja

  • NTP-Servereinstellung

    Ja

  • DPM (Digital Power Management)

    Ja

  • RTC (Real Time Clock/Echtzeituhr)

    RTC (Echtzeituhr)

  • NTP-Synch.-Timer

    Ja

  • BEACON

    Ja

SUPERSIGN-SW-KOMPATIBILITÄT

  • Control / Control Plus

    Control+ (kostenlos)

  • CMS(Premium)

    Ja

  • LG Connected Care

    LG ConnectedCare

KONNEKTIVITÄT

  • HDMI-Eingänge

    HDMI-Eingang 2.0 (3)

  • USB (Ver.)

    USB 2.0

  • Digitaler Audioausgang (optisch)

    Ja

  • RJ45 (Verwendungszweck)

    RJ45 (Verwendungszweck) (LAN)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub, 9-polig/Klinkenstecker)

    RS-232C (Telefonbuchse)

  • Nur LG SVC (Klinkenstecker)

    nur LG SVC (Telefonbuchsentyp)

ABMESSUNGEN/GEWICHT

  • Gewicht (mit Standfuß)

    967 × 622 × 216 mm / 8.9 kg

  • Gewicht (ohne Standfuß)

    967 × 564 × 57.1 mm / 8.8 kg

LEISTUNGSDATEN

  • Stromversorgung (Spannung, Frequenz)

    AC 100-240 V ~, 50-60 Hz

  • Stromverbrauch (max.)

    119 W

  • Stromverbrauch (typ.)

    82 W

ZUBEHÖR

  • Stromkabel

    1.5 m / abnehmbar / gerader Anschluss

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Weitere technische Unterlagen und Ressourcen finden Sie unter LG-Geschäftskunden-Partnerportal.

