About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
US342H-Serie
43US342H9ZC EU.pdf
Energieklasse : AT
Produktinformationsblatt

Funktionen

Gallerie

Spezifikationen

Unterstützung

Ressource

Einen Händler finden
Kaufanfrage

US342H-Serie

43US342H9ZC EU.pdf
Energieklasse : AT
Produktinformationsblatt

Diesen Inhalt teilen.

Sie können die artikel, die ihnen gefallen, mit ihren freunden teilen.

US342H-Serie

43US342H
(3)
  • Voratransicht mit eingefügtem Bild
  • LG US342H-Serie, 43US342H
  • LG US342H-Serie, 43US342H
  • LG US342H-Serie, 43US342H
  • LG US342H-Serie, 43US342H
  • LG US342H-Serie, 43US342H
  • LG US342H-Serie, 43US342H
  • LG US342H-Serie, 43US342H
  • LG US342H-Serie, 43US342H
  • LG US342H-Serie, 43US342H
  • LG US342H-Serie, 43US342H
Voratransicht mit eingefügtem Bild
LG US342H-Serie, 43US342H
LG US342H-Serie, 43US342H
LG US342H-Serie, 43US342H
LG US342H-Serie, 43US342H
LG US342H-Serie, 43US342H
LG US342H-Serie, 43US342H
LG US342H-Serie, 43US342H
LG US342H-Serie, 43US342H
LG US342H-Serie, 43US342H
LG US342H-Serie, 43US342H

Hauptmerkmale

  • Pro:Centric V Lösung
  • Schnellmenü
  • Hotel Modus
Pro:Centric Direct und Schnellmenü

4K-UHD Hospitality-TV

Die US342H-Serie gewerblicher TV-Geräte bietet Hotels eine wirtschaftliche TV-Lösung mit Pro:Centric Direct für eine zweiteilige Lösung (mit externer Set-Top-Box). Die Geräte verfügen über eine UHD-Auflösung, die lebendige Details und ein nahezu makelloses Bild erzeugt. Und selbst wenn Sie US342H separat und ohne Set-Top-Box verwenden, können Sie durch die Verwendung von Vorlagen in der Schnellmenü-Lösung eine ansprechende Benutzeroberfläche anbieten.

4K-UHD Hospitality-TV

*Alle Bilder dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung.

Pro:Centric Direct

Die Content-Management-Lösung für Hotels Pro:Centric Direct bietet leicht bedienbare Bearbeitungstools mit einer Vielzahl von Vorlagen. Es ermöglicht Benutzern, Benutzeroberflächen einfach zu bearbeiten, indem benutzerdefinierte Benutzeroberflächen bereitgestellt werden, und verwaltet alle Fernseher in den Zimmern effizient, indem die Informationen und Inhalte, welche die Benutzer auf einem Server eingestellt haben, über RF freigegeben werden.

Pro:Centric Direct

*Einige Funktionen von Pro:Centric Direct werden von der US342H-Serie möglicherweise nicht unterstützt.

Schnellmenü

Schnellmenü

Genießen Sie die einfache Home-Menü-Lösung von LG. LG bietet nun das neue Quick-Menü (Ver 3.0) an, das einfacher zu bedienen und benutzerfreundlicher denn je ist.

Klonen von USB-Daten

Klonen von USB-Daten

Das Klonen von USB-Daten macht die Einrichtung mehrerer Displays für einen optimalen Betrieb effizienter. Es ist nicht erforderlich, jedes Display einzeln einzurichten. Die Daten von einem Display können auf einen USB-Stick kopiert und über ein USB-Plug-in auf andere Displays übertragen werden.

Hotelmodus (öffentlicher Anzeigemodus)

Hotelmodus (öffentlicher Anzeigemodus)

Von der Senderauswahl bis zur Lautstärke können Sie die TV-Einstellungen in den Geschäftsbereichen steuern.

Anti-Diebstahl-Abdeckung Chromecast-Dongle

Anti-Diebstahl-Abdeckung Chromecast-Dongle

Verhindern Sie den Diebstahl Ihres installierten Chromecast-Dongles, indem Sie die Anti-Diebstahl-Abdeckung von LG verwenden.



*Das obige Dongle-Gehäuse ist das Modell AM-AC18BA (*separat erhältlich).

Externer Lautsprecherausgang

Externer Lautsprecher-ausgang

Verbessern Sie das Unterhaltungserlebnis mit einem zusätzlichen Lautsprecher. Gäste können den Fernsehton von überall aus hören und steuern, sogar von den Toiletten aus.

*Diese Funktion kann je nach Installationsumgebung eingeschränkt sein.

Key Feature

  • Pro:Centric V Lösung
  • Schnellmenü
  • Hotel Modus
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

INFO

  • Kategorie

    Pro:Centric V

DESIGN

  • Werkzeugname

    UM73

  • Standfuß-Typ

    Ohne Standfuß (Separat erhältlich: Standfuß mit 1 Standelement)* 32 bis 55 Zoll: schwenkbar/Alle anderen: fest installiert

  • Farbe Vorderseite

    Ceramic Black

VIDEO

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    JA

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    JA

AUDIO (SOUND)

  • Lautsprecher (Audioausgang)

    20 W

DISPLAY

  • Größe (Zoll)

    43

  • Auflösung

    4K ULTRA HD (3 840 x 2 160)

  • Helligkeit (Typ.)

    300 nit

ÜBERTRAGUNGSSYSTEM

  • Digital

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    SECAM / PAL

  • Teletext (Autom. Teletext)

    JA

LÖSUNG FÜR DAS GASTGEWERBE

  • Pro:Centric Direct

    JA

  • Pro:Centric V

    JA

  • Pro:Centric Server

    JA

  • Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

    JA

  • Pro:Idiom (DRM)

    JA

  • Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

    JA

SMART-FUNKTION

  • webOS version

    webOS 4.5

GASTGEWERBE-FUNKTION

  • EzManager

    JA

  • USB Cloning

    JA

  • Wake-on-RF

    JA

  • Diagnose

    JA (Selbstdiagnose (USB))

  • HTNG-CEC (Version)

    JA (1.4)

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

    JA (1.4)

  • IR-Ausgang

    JA (RS-232C, HDMI)

  • Mehrfach-IR-Code

    JA

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    JA

  • Welcome Video

    JA

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

    JA

  • Insert Image

    JA

  • One Channel Map

    JA

  • External Speaker Out / Line Out

    JA (Line-Out)

  • Autom. Wiedergabe über USB/Wiedergabe+

    JA (autom. Wiedergabe über USB)

  • Instant ON

    JA

  • Lock mode

    JA (begrenzt)

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

    JA

  • Energiesparmodus

    JA

HOCHKANT-FUNKTION (KRANKENHAUS)

  • Medizinischer-Kopfhörer-Modus

    JA

MECHANISCH

  • Unterstützter VESA-Standard

    200 x 200 mm

  • Kensington Lock

    JA

  • Credenza/Sicherheitsschraubenloch

    JA (Standfuß erforderlich)

  • Arretierungsplatte (zur einfachen Montage)

    JA (Standfuß erforderlich)

ABMESSUNGEN/GEWICHT

  • Abmessungen in Transportverpackung (B x H x T)

    1 060 x 660 x 152 mm

  • Abmessungen ohne Standfuß (B x H x T)

    973 x 572 x 85,0 mm

  • Rahmenbreite (L/R/O/U mit Rahmen)

    15,5/15,5/15,5/21,7 mm

  • Transportgewicht

    10,1 kg

  • Rahmenbreite (L/R/O/U ohne Rahmen)

    14,0/14,0/14,0/20,2 mm

  • Gewicht (ohne Standfuß)

    8,0 kg

LEISTUNGSDATEN

  • Stromversorgung (Spannung, Frequenz)

    AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

  • Stromverbrauch (max.)

    114 W

  • Stromverbrauch (typ.)

    97 W

  • Leistungsaufnahme (Standby)

    Unter 0,5 W

STANDARD

  • Sicherheit

    CB, CU TR

  • EMC

    CE

  • Weitere

    N/A

ZUBEHÖR

  • Fernbedienungstyp

    S-Con

  • Stromkabel

    JA (1,55 M / Angle Type)

STANDARD (EU_ALTES LABEL(~`21.3))

  • ErP-Klasse

    A

  • Stromverbrauch, wenn eingeschaltet

    63 W

  • Luminanzverhältnis (%)

    65

  • Durchschnittlicher Jahresverbrauch (kWh)

    87

STANDARD (EU_NEUES LABEL(`21.3~))

  • SDR-Klasse

    G

  • SDR-Ein-Modus

    65 W

  • HDR-Klasse

    G

  • HDR-Ein-Modus

    88 W

KONNEKTIVITÄT

  • HDMI-Eingänge

    JA (2 E/A)

  • USB (Ver.)

    JA (2 E/A/2.0)

  • Tuner-Anschluss

    JA (2 E/A)

  • AV-Eingang

    JA

  • Komponenteneingang (Y, Pb, Pr – Video)

    JA

  • Digitaler Audioausgang (optisch)

    JA

  • Audioausgang (3,5-mm-Klinkenstecker)

    JA

  • Kopfhörer-Ausgang

    JA

  • CI-Slot

    JA (CI+ 1.4)

  • RJ45 (Verwendungszweck)

    1 (Service)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub, 9-polig/Klinkenstecker)

    JA (D-Sub, 9-polig)

  • ECI (RJ12-Buchse)

    JA

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Weitere technische Unterlagen und Ressourcen finden Sie unter LG-Geschäftskunden-Partnerportal.

0% Finanzierung mit Klarna
Und so geht's
  • Schritt 1
    Lege alle gewünschten Artikel in deinen Warenkorb und wähle an der Kasse „Klarna“ als Bezahlmethode aus.
  • Schritt 2
    Gebe die erforderlichen persönlichen Daten ein. Danach erfährst du sofort, ob die Bezahlung genehmigt wurden.
  • Schritt 3
    Klarna schickt dir deine Bestellbestätigung per E-Mail und erinnert dich, wenn es an der Zeit ist, zu bezahlen.
Entdecke dein persönliches Finanzierungsangebot *
 
Klarna Finanzierung

  • Bestelle dir heute dein LG Wunschprodukt und teile die Kosten bequem 6 oder 12 Monatsraten mit der Klarna 0% Finanzierung auf!

  • So einfach geht´s:

  • Du kannst den Klarna Ratenkauf ab einem Einkaufswert von 300 € nutzen. Hierfür ist keine vorherige Registrierung erforderlich und du kannst die Zahlungsmethode „Klarna“ direkt an der Kasse auswählen.

  • Du wirst nach dem Bestellabschluss direkt zu Klarna weitergeleitet und kannst die finalen monatlichen Raten, sowie die Kosten und Bedingungen einsehen.

  • Unser Tipp: Lade dir die Klarna App herunter und behalte jederzeit die Kontrolle und Übersicht über deine Zahlungen.

  • * Bitte beachte, dass es minimale Abweichungen bei der Kalkulation von den monatlichen Kosten sowie den Gesamtkosten geben kann. Der finale Finanzierungsbetrag wird dir bei Kaufabschluss auf der Seite von Klarna angezeigt werden.

Über Klarna

LG bietet Klarna als Zahlungsmethode auf LG.com/at an, um Kunden flexible Zahlungsoptionen anzubieten.

Mehr Erfahren
Mehr ErfahrenHäufig gestellte Fragen

Weitere Informationen zu den Zahlungsmöglichkeiten findest bei den FAQ's.

Mehr Erfahren
Datenschutzerklärung
 