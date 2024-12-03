4K UHD Gastfreundschafts-TV mit Pro:Centric Direct

About Cookies on This Site

Hauptmerkmale

  • Auflösung: 3.840 x 2.160 (4K UHD)
  • Pro:Centric Wolke
  • Pro:Centric Direkt
  • Schlankes Design
  • Spracherkennung
Mehr

4K UHD Hospitality TV mit Pro:Centric Direct

Ein Fernseher an der Wand des Hotelzimmers, und der Bildschirm ist hell und klar.

* 65 Zoll

* Alle Bilder auf dieser Seite dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung.

Pro:Centric Wolke

Pro:Centric Cloud verbessert die Benutzerfreundlichkeit der CMS-Lösung des Unternehmens und die Cloudifizierung des Systems, wodurch der Service von Drittanbieterlösungen verstärkt wird. Es bietet auch verschiedene Designvorlagen, verbessert die Datenerfassung und die Analyseplattform mit einem auffälligen Dashboard. Mit dem Mobile Application Creator können Sie den Prozess der Einrichtung von Concierge-Diensten auf mobilen Geräten für Gäste vereinfachen. Durch diese Funktion werden die Wünsche der Gäste sofort erfüllt.

Die Frau arbeitet über die Pro:Centric Cloud.

Pro:Centric Direkt

Die Hotel-Content-Management-Lösung Pro:Centric Direct bietet einfache und leicht zu bedienende Editier-Tools, die es leicht machen, Service und IP-Netzwerk-basiertes Remote-Management mit einem einzigen Klick durchzuführen. Die Pro:Centric Direct-Lösung ermöglicht es den Nutzern, ihre Oberfläche einfach zu bearbeiten, indem sie eine benutzerdefinierte Oberfläche bereitstellt und alle TV-Geräte im Zimmer effizient verwaltet. Die neueste PCD-Version bietet eine IoT-basierte Steuerung im Zimmer, die Ihren Ausgangspunkt für die Vorbereitung auf die Hotelzimmer der nächsten Generation durch künstliche Intelligenz darstellt.

Ein Mann verwaltet einige Inhalte und Einstellungen des Fernsehers im Hotel mit der Pro:Centric Direct-Lösung über den Server.

* Einige Funktionen werden je nach PCD-Version möglicherweise nicht unterstützt.

Konforme Beschichtung

TV-Geräte in Hotels oder Resorts können den Kontakt mit salzhaltigen Umgebungen nicht vermeiden.

Das UM660H / UM662H verfügt über eine konforme Beschichtung auf der Stromversorgungsplatine, um das Display auch in salzhaltigen oder feuchten Umgebungen zu schützen.

Schlanke Tiefe für ein elegantes Aussehen

Mit ihrem schlanken Design fügt sich die UM660H / UM662H-Serie nahtlos in den Innenraum ein und vermittelt den Gästen einen modernen Eindruck.

Der UM660H / UM662H fügt sich harmonisch in das Hotelzimmer ein, und die Seitenansicht ist vergrößert dargestellt.

* Bei 65" TV (43", 50" : 57,1 mm, 55" : 57,5 mm)

SoftAP

Der SoftAP (Software-enabled Access Point) ist eine "virtuelle" Wi-Fi-Funktion, die den Fernseher als drahtlosen Hotspot nutzt und es den Gästen ermöglicht, ihre eigenen Geräte mit dem SoftAP zu verbinden. Er unterstützt den Bridge-Modus, der es Administratoren ermöglicht, SoftAP-Informationen wie Signalpegel, SoftAP-Passwörter usw. im Raum zu verwalten.

Mit der SoftAP-Funktion des Fernsehers können Sie andere Geräte wie Mobiltelefone, Laptops und Tablets anschließen.

* SoftAP sollte im Installationsmenü nach dem Einschalten des Fernsehers eingestellt werden.

* Die Bildschirmfreigabe kann nicht gleichzeitig betrieben werden.

Der Mann und die Frau spielen Spiele, und die auf dem Fernsehbildschirm dargestellte Spielszene wird realistisch wiedergegeben.

Spiel-Optimierer

LG Game Optimizer bringt Sie ins Spiel und hält Sie durch die Auswahl des Spielmodus, die Bildanpassung usw. bei der Stange.

 

Eine Frau steuert den Fernseher, indem sie mit einer Fernbedienung spricht, die über eine Spracherkennung verfügt.

Spracherkennung

For seamless interaction and user satisfaction, LG has applied voice recognition function to the LG UM662H TV. Mit dieser Funktion können Sie den Fernseher ganz einfach steuern, ohne die Taste der Fernbedienung zu drücken.

* Magic Motion Remote ist erforderlich (separat erhältlich).

Alle Spezifikationen

INFO

  • Kategorie

    Pro:Centric Smart

DESIGN

  • Werkzeugname

    UP8000

  • Standfuß-Typ

    No Stand (For Accessory : 1Pole) * 32~55" : Swivel / Others : Fixed

  • Farbe Vorderseite

    Ashed Blue

VIDEO

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    YES

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    YES

  • Game Optimizer

    YES

AUDIO (SOUND)

  • AI Sound

    YES

  • Lautsprecher (Audioausgang)

    20W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    YES (Ready, MMR Required)

  • LG Sound Sync

    YES

DISPLAY

  • Größe (Zoll)

    55

  • Auflösung

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Helligkeit (Typ.)

    330 nit

ÜBERTRAGUNGSSYSTEM

  • Digital

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    SECAM / PAL

  • Teletext (Autom. Teletext)

    YES

LÖSUNG FÜR DAS GASTGEWERBE

  • Pro:Centric Smart

    YES

  • webRTC (Echtzeitkommunikation)

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Cloud

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Direct

    YES

  • Pro:Centric V

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Server

    YES

  • Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom (DRM)

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

    YES

SMART-FUNKTION

  • webOS version

    webOS 23

  • Webbrowser

    YES

  • Kompatibilität mit der Magic-Remote-Fernbedienung

    YES (Ready)

  • Mood Display

    YES

  • Gallery Mode

    YES

  • WLAN

    YES

  • Bluetooth

    YES

  • Soft AP

    YES

  • Screen Share

    YES

  • DIAL

    YES

  • Bluetooth-Audiowiedergabe

    YES

  • HDMI-ARC

    YES (HDMI2)

  • Spracherkennung (eigenständig/Lösung)

    YES

  • IoT

    YES

GASTGEWERBE-FUNKTION

  • EzManager

    YES

  • USB Cloning

    YES

  • Wake-on-RF

    YES

  • WOL

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • Diagnose

    YES (IP Remote)

  • HTNG-CEC (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • IR-Ausgang

    YES (RS-232C, HDMI)

  • Mehrfach-IR-Code

    YES

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    YES

  • Welcome Video

    YES

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

    YES

  • Insert Image

    YES

  • One Channel Map

    YES

  • External Speaker Out / Line Out

    YES (Ext. Speaker Out)

  • Autom. Wiedergabe über USB/Wiedergabe+

    YES (USB Auto playback)

  • Instant ON

    YES

  • V-Lan Tag

    YES

  • Mobile Remote

    YES

  • Port Block

    YES

  • Lock mode

    YES (Limited)

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

    YES

  • Energiesparmodus

    YES

HOCHKANT-FUNKTION (KRANKENHAUS)

  • Medizinischer-Kopfhörer-Modus

    YES

HOCHKANT-FUNKTION (UNTERNEHMEN/EINZELHANDEL)

  • RTC (Real Time Clock/Echtzeituhr)

    YES

  • NTP-Synch.-Timer

    YES

  • BEACON

    YES

  • Video Tag

    YES (2 Video)

MECHANISCH

  • Unterstützter VESA-Standard

    300 x 300 mm

  • Kensington Lock

    YES

  • Credenza/Sicherheitsschraubenloch

    YES (Need Stand)

  • Arretierungsplatte (zur einfachen Montage)

    YES (Need Stand)

ABMESSUNGEN/GEWICHT

  • Abmessungen mit Standfuß (B x H x T)

    1235 x 777 x 303 mm

  • Abmessungen in Transportverpackung (B x H x T)

    1360 x 810 x 162 mm

  • Abmessungen ohne Standfuß (B x H x T)

    1235 x 715 x 57.5 mm

  • Rahmenbreite (L/R/O/U mit Rahmen)

    12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9 mm

  • Transportgewicht

    18.8 kg

  • Rahmenbreite (L/R/O/U ohne Rahmen)

    6.9/6.9/6.9/18.4 mm

  • Gewicht (mit Standfuß)

    17.2 kg

  • Gewicht (ohne Standfuß)

    14.0 kg

LEISTUNGSDATEN

  • Stromversorgung (Spannung, Frequenz)

    AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

  • Stromverbrauch (max.)

    143W

  • Stromverbrauch (typ.)

    117W

  • Leistungsaufnahme (Standby)

    Under 0.5W

STANDARD

  • Sicherheit

    CB

  • EMC

    CE

ZUBEHÖR

  • Fernbedienungstyp

    S-Con / MMR (Option)

  • Stromkabel

    YES (1.5M / Detached Angle)

STANDARD (EU_ALTES LABEL(~`21.3))

  • ErP-Klasse

    A++

  • Stromverbrauch, wenn eingeschaltet

    46W

  • Luminanzverhältnis (%)

    65

  • Durchschnittlicher Jahresverbrauch (kWh)

    64

STANDARD (EU_NEUES LABEL(`21.3~))

  • SDR-Klasse

    F

  • SDR-Ein-Modus

    75W

  • HDR-Klasse

    G

  • HDR-Ein-Modus

    109W

KONNEKTIVITÄT

  • HDMI-Eingänge

    YES (3ea)

  • USB (Ver.)

    YES (2ea / 2.0)

  • Tuner-Anschluss

    YES (2ea)

  • Digitaler Audioausgang (optisch)

    YES

  • External Speaker Out(3,5-mm-Klinkenstecker)

    YES

  • Kopfhörer-Ausgang

    YES

  • CI-Slot

    YES (CI+ 1.4 ECP)

  • RJ45 (Verwendungszweck)

    2 (Ethernet, Aux)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub, 9-polig/Klinkenstecker)

    YES (Phone jack)

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Weitere technische Unterlagen und Ressourcen finden Sie unter LG-Geschäftskunden-Partnerportal.

