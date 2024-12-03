About Cookies on This Site

Hauptmerkmale

  • Helligkeit (typ.): 500 cd/m²
  • Oberflächenbehandlung (matt): 28 %
  • Rahmen: 9,9 mm (T/R/L), 14,4 mm (B)
  • Tiefe: 39,9 mm
  • Anschlüsse: HDMI(3)/ DP/ DVI-D/ USB 2.0(2)/ RS232C/ RJ45/ Audio/ IR
  • Eingebaute Lautsprecher
Mehr

UHD Standard Signage mit Entspiegelung

Ein Bildschirm, auf dem der Inhalt des Meetings angezeigt wird, ist an der Wand des Tagungsraums installiert.

*Alle Bilder auf dieser Seite dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung.

Angemessene Helligkeit des Displays

Die UH5J-H-Serie vermittelt mit ihrer empfohlenen Helligkeit von 500 cd/m² Inhalte klar und deutlich und zieht die Aufmerksamkeit des Publikums auf sich. Damit ist sie das am besten geeignete Display für Marketingzwecke in Veranstaltungsräumen, an Flughäfen, im Einzelhandel, in Einkaufszentren, usw.

Der UH5J-H hat eine Helligkeit von 500 Nits, sodass Inhalte auch bei starkem Lichteinfall klar und deutlich sichtbar sind.

*Die tatsächlich verfügbaren Bilder können von den gezeigten Beispielbildern abweichen.

Hochleistung dank webOS.

Die webOS-Plattform von LG verbessert den Benutzerkomfort durch eine intuitive Benutzeroberfläche und einfache Tools für die App-Entwicklung.

Mit der intuitiven GUI können mehrere Aufgaben gleichzeitig erledigt werden.

Durchgängige Beschichtung

Die UH5J-H-Serie ist häufig Umgebungen ausgesetzt, die Staub, Feuchtigkeit, usw. enthalten, was die Leistung mit der Zeit beeinträchtigen kann. Die Schutzbeschichtung der Netzplatine verringert diese Risiken, indem sie die UH5J-H-Serie vor Salz, Staub, Eisenpulver, Feuchtigkeit, usw. schützt.

Der UH5J-H verfügt über eine Schutzbeschichtung auf der Netzplatine, damit die Videowand auch in einer salzhaltigen oder feuchten Umgebung geschützt wird.

*Die tatsächlich verfügbaren Bilder (Signage-Display) können von den gezeigten Beispielbildern abweichen.

Mobiles Content Management

Mit der Promota*-App können Sie ein Shop-Profil erstellen und Vorlagenempfehlungen erhalten. Benutzer können Vorlagen nach Bedarf anpassen und Inhalte nicht nur auf PCs, sondern auch auf mobilen Geräten erstellen und verwalten.

Ein Benutzer in einem Bekleidungsgeschäft verwendet die App, um Werbeinhalte zu erstellen, die auf dem UH5J-H an der Wand des Ladens angezeigt werden.

*Promota kann im App Store und Google Play Store heruntergeladen werden. (Nicht verfügbar für Europa/die GUS-Region)
*In Korea lautet der Name nicht Promota, sondern Mustard.

Der UH5J-H ist IP5x-zertifiziert, d. h. er ist vor Staub geschützt und das Risiko einer Leistungsverminderung ist geringer.

IP5x-zertifiziertes Design.

Die IP5x-Zertifizierung über Staubdichtigkeit garantiert, dass das Produkt vollständig vor Staub geschützt ist, wodurch das Risiko einer Leistungsminderung reduziert wird.

Mit dem AV-Steuerungssystem kann der Benutzer den UH5J-H steuern.

Kompatibel mit dem AV-Steuerungssystem.

Die UH5J-H-Serie ist Crestron Connected® wegen ihrer höheren Kompatibilität mit professionellen AV-Steuerungen, wodurch eine nahtlose Integration und automatisierte Steuerung* erreicht und die Effizienz des Geschäftsbetriebs gesteigert werden.

*Netzwerkbasierte Steuerung

Alle Spezifikationen

DISPLAY

  • Bildschirmgröße (Zoll)

    43

  • Panel-Technologie

    IPS

  • Art der Hintergrundbeleuchtung

    Edge

  • Bildseitenverhältnis

    16:9

  • Native Auflösung

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Wiederholrate

    60 Hz

  • Helligkeit

    500nit (Typ.)

  • Kontrastverhältnis

    1,200:1

  • Dynamic CR

    1,000,000:1

  • Farbraum

    BT709 95%

  • Betrachtungswinkel (H x V)

    178º x 178º

  • Farbtiefe (Anzahl der Farben)

    1,07 Mrd. Farben

  • Reaktionszeit

    8ms (G to G)

  • Oberflächenbehandlung (matt)

    Haze 25%

  • Lebensdauer

    50.000 Stunden (mind.)

  • Betriebsstunden (Stunden/Tag)

    24/7

  • Hoch-/Querformat

    JA/JA

  • Transparenz

    k. A.

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    k. A.

ANSCHLÜSSE

  • HDMI-Eingang

    JA (3 E/A)

  • HDMI-Eingang (HDCP-Ver.)

    2.2/1.4

  • DP-Eingang

    JA (HDCP 2.2/1.3)

  • DVI-D-Eingang

    JA (HDCP 1.4)

  • RGB-Eingang

    NEIN

  • Audioeingang

    JA

  • RS232C-Eingang

    JA

  • RJ45-Eingang (LAN)

    JA (1 E/A)

  • IR-Eingang

    JA

  • USB-Anschluss

    USB 2.0, Typ A (1 E/A)

  • HDMI-Ausgang

    JA

  • DP-Ausgang

    NEIN

  • Audioausgang

    JA

  • Touch-USB

    NEIN

  • Ausgang externe Lautsprecher

    NEIN

  • RS232C-Ausgang

    JA

  • RJ45-Ausgang (LAN)

    NEIN

  • IR-Ausgang

    NEIN

  • Daisy Chain

    Eingang: HDMI, DP/Ausgang: HDMI

MECHANISCHE SPEZIFIKATION

  • Rahmenfarbe

    Black

  • Rahmenbreite

    T/R/L: 8.4mm, B: 14.4mm

  • Gewicht (nur Monitor)

    11.2Kg

  • Gewicht (Display und Standfuß)

    11.8Kg

  • Packgewicht

    13.7Kg

  • Monitor-Abmessungen (B x H x T)

    962.5 x 568.0 x 39.9mm (with LG Logo)

  • Monitor-Abmessungen mit Standfuß (B × H × T)

    962.5 x 613.1 x 290.0mm

  • Kartonabmessungen (B x H x T)

    1060.0 x 660.0 x 152.0mm

  • Griff

    NEIN

  • VESA-Standardbefestigungsschnittstelle

    200 x 200 mm

FUNKTION – HARDWARE

  • Interner Speicher (eMMC)

    16 GB

  • WLAN/BT (integriert)

    JA

  • Temperatursensor

    JA

  • Autom. Helligkeitssensor

    JA

  • Pixelsensor

    NEIN

  • Näherungssensor

    NEIN

  • Stromsensor

    NEIN

  • BLU-Sensor

    NEIN

  • Feuchtigkeitssensor

    NEIN

  • Beschleunigungssensor (Gyrosensor)

    JA

  • Leistungsanzeige

    NEIN

  • Lokale Tastenbedienung

    JA

  • Ventilation (integriert)

    NEIN

FUNKTION – SOFTWARE

  • Betriebssystem-Version (webOS)

    webOS 6.0

  • Lokale Inhaltsplanung

    JA

  • Gruppenleiter

    JA

  • Plug & Play über USB

    JA

  • Ausfallsicherung

    JA

  • Booten des Logo-Bildes

    JA

  • Kein Signalbild

    JA

  • RS232C-Synch.

    JA

  • Lokale Netzwerksynchronisierung

    JA

  • Synchronisierung der Hintergrundbeleuchtung

    NEIN

  • PiP

    JA

  • PBP

    JA (4 PBP)

  • Screen Share

    JA

  • Video Tag

    JA (4 Video-Tags)

  • Wiedergabe über URL

    JA

  • Bildschirmausrichtung

    JA

  • Externe Eingangsrotation

    JA

  • Nahtlose Wiedergabe

    JA

  • Einstellungen Kachelmodus

    JA

  • Einstellungen zum Klonen von Daten

    JA

  • SNMP

    JA

  • ISM-Methode

    JA

  • ID automatisch einstellen

    JA

  • Status-Mailing

    JA

  • Control Manager

    JA

  • Cisco-Zertifizierung

    JA

  • Crestron Connected

    JA

  • Intelligente Energieersparnis

    JA

  • PM-Modus

    JA

  • Wake-on-LAN

    JA

  • Netzwerkfähig

    JA

  • Beacon

    JA

  • HDMI-CEC

    JA

  • SI-Server-Einstellung

    JA

  • webRTC

    JA

  • Pro:Idiom

    JA

  • Helligkeitskorrektur

    NEIN

  • S/W-Einstellung nach Graustufen

    NEIN

  • Scan-Inversion

    NEIN

UMGEBUNGSBEDINGUNGEN

  • Betriebstemperatur

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Betriebsluftfeuchte

    10 % to 80 %

NETZTEIL

  • Energieversorgung

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Leistungstyp

    Eingebaute Leistung

STROMVERBRAUCH

  • Typ.

    80W

  • Max.

    120W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    273 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 410 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • Solide Energieersparnis (70 %)

    56W

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Ausschalten

    0.5W

SOUND

  • Eingebaute Lautsprecher

    JA (10 W x 2)

ZERTIFIZIERUNG

  • Sicherheit

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ErP/Energy Star

    YES(NewErP) / YES

  • ePEAT (nur USA)

    NEIN

OPS-KOMPATIBILITÄT

  • OPS-kompatibel

    JA (Huckepack)

  • OPS-Leistung integriert

    NEIN

SOFTWARE-KOMPATIBILITÄT

  • SuperSign CMS

    JA

  • SuperSign Control+

    JA

  • SuperSign WB

    JA

  • SuperSign Cloud

    JA

  • Promota

    JA (nicht verfügbar für EU/GUS)

  • Mobile CMS

    JA

  • Connected Care

    JA

SPRACHE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

ZUBEHÖR

  • Basisausstattung

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

  • Optional

    Stand(ST-653T), Wall bracket(LSW240B), OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)

SONDERFUNKTION

  • Überlagerungs-Touch-Kompatibilität

    k. A.

  • Intelligente Kalibrierung

    k. A.

  • Neigen (nach oben)

    k. A.

  • Neigen (nach unten)

    Max. 15 degree

  • IP-Schutzart

    IP5X

  • Durchgängige Beschichtung (Netzplatine)

    JA

  • Stromschutz

    k. A.

  • Direktes Sonnenlicht

    k. A.

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Weitere technische Unterlagen und Ressourcen finden Sie unter LG-Geschäftskunden-Partnerportal.

