About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
UHD Signage Display
55UH5N-E_NEW ErP.pdf
Energieklasse : AT
Produktinformationsblatt

Funktionen

Gallerie

Spezifikationen

Unterstützung

Ressource

Einen Händler finden
Kaufanfrage

UHD Signage Display

55UH5N-E_NEW ErP.pdf
Energieklasse : AT
Produktinformationsblatt

Diesen Inhalt teilen.

Sie können die artikel, die ihnen gefallen, mit ihren freunden teilen.

UHD Signage Display

55UH5N-E
(4)
  • Front view
  • LG UHD Signage Display, 55UH5N-E
  • LG UHD Signage Display, 55UH5N-E
  • LG UHD Signage Display, 55UH5N-E
  • LG UHD Signage Display, 55UH5N-E
  • LG UHD Signage Display, 55UH5N-E
  • LG UHD Signage Display, 55UH5N-E
  • LG UHD Signage Display, 55UH5N-E
  • LG UHD Signage Display, 55UH5N-E
  • LG UHD Signage Display, 55UH5N-E
  • LG UHD Signage Display, 55UH5N-E
  • LG UHD Signage Display, 55UH5N-E
  • LG UHD Signage Display, 55UH5N-E
  • LG UHD Signage Display, 55UH5N-E
Front view
LG UHD Signage Display, 55UH5N-E
LG UHD Signage Display, 55UH5N-E
LG UHD Signage Display, 55UH5N-E
LG UHD Signage Display, 55UH5N-E
LG UHD Signage Display, 55UH5N-E
LG UHD Signage Display, 55UH5N-E
LG UHD Signage Display, 55UH5N-E
LG UHD Signage Display, 55UH5N-E
LG UHD Signage Display, 55UH5N-E
LG UHD Signage Display, 55UH5N-E
LG UHD Signage Display, 55UH5N-E
LG UHD Signage Display, 55UH5N-E
LG UHD Signage Display, 55UH5N-E

Hauptmerkmale

  • Auflösung: 3.840 x 2.160 (UHD)
  • Helligkeit (Typ.) : 500 nit
  • Oberflächenbehandlung (Haze): 28 %.
  • Einfassung : 8,9 mm (T/R/L), 12,9 mm (B)
  • Schnittstellen : HDMI(3) / DP / USB 2.0 / RS232C / RJ45 / Audio / IR
  • webOS Smart-Plattform
Mehr

UHD Signage Display mit
LG webOS Plattform und erweiterter Sicherheit

Die an den Innenwänden des Einkaufszentrums angebrachten Schilder zeigen die Werbung anschaulich an.

* 75 Zoll

* Alle Bilder auf dieser Seite dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung.

Der Unterschied im Vergleich auf einen Blick zeigt sich in der Ultra HD-Qualität, die viermal höher ist als Full HD.

Hochauflösendes Display

Es bietet eine viermal höhere Auflösung als FHD und stellt die Kunden visuell zufrieden. Darüber hinaus reduziert die Anti-Glare-Beschichtung des Bildschirms die Bildschirmreflexion in hellen Umgebungen, was die Sichtbarkeit und Lesbarkeit erhöht und den Kunden einen komfortablen Bildschirm bietet.

 

Mit der intuitiven Benutzeroberfläche können mehrere Aufgaben gleichzeitig ausgeführt werden.

Komfortable webOS-Plattform

Das UH5N-E ist mit einem leistungsstarken SoC ausgestattet, das die Ausführung zahlreicher Aufgaben ohne einen separaten Media Player ermöglicht. Die webOS-Plattform bietet Tools für die App-Entwicklung mit einer intuitiven Benutzeroberfläche, die die Benutzerfreundlichkeit erhöht und eine einfache Verbindung mit externen Sensoren und webOS-Partner-Apps ermöglicht, um eine SI-freundliche Umgebung zu schaffen.

Langlebigkeit, die für Zuverlässigkeit sorgt

Das UH5N-E wurde für den Einsatz in Geschäftsumgebungen optimiert und ist dank einer Schutzbeschichtung auf der Stromversorgungsplatine vor Salz, Staub, Eisenpulver und Feuchtigkeit geschützt, was einen stabilen Betrieb ermöglicht. Außerdem sorgen seine kundenorientierten Funktionen wie IP5x, 30-Grad-Neigung und Schocküberwachung für Zuverlässigkeit und Zufriedenheit.

The UH5N-E has Conformal Coating on the power board to protect display even in a salty or humid environment.

Design für bessere Platznutzung

Das Design des UH5N-E mit seinen schmalen Rahmen und dem einfachen Kabelmanagement spart Platz. Dank spezieller, versteckter Stromanschlüsse kann er nah an der Wand installiert werden und lässt mit der schmalen Halterung nur etwa 13 mm Platz. Mit dem Zubehör für die Blenden kann das Gerät auch in einen Kunstrahmen verwandelt werden, wodurch es zu einem stilvollen Einrichtungselement wird, das zu den Innenräumen der Kunden passt.

The UH5N-E with slim bezels is mounted close to the wall, showcasing a rear design that is optimized for space-saving with a simple cable management system.

* Das Produktbild weicht aufgrund der durch die einzelnen Zolloptionen verursachten Abweichungen leicht vom tatsächlichen Aussehen des Produkts ab.

* Das Zubehör für die Lünette ist separat zu einem Aufpreis erhältlich.

The UH5N-E provides security features to protect important data from external access or attacks.

Verbesserte Sicherheits funktionen

Das UH5N-E bietet Sicherheitsfunktionen, darunter die Enhanced Kernel Protection (EKP) Technologie von LG, die wichtige Daten vor externen Zugriffen oder Angriffen schützt. LG UHD Signage verfügt außerdem über verlässliche Zertifizierungen im Bereich der Informationssicherheit, um die Daten und Geschäfte der Kunden sicher zu halten. So ist dieses Modell beispielsweise nach ISO/IEC 15408 Common Criteria EAL2 zertifiziert.

 

LG strebt nach einer nachhaltigen Zukunft, indem es verschiedene Zertifizierungen wie FCC EMC Class B erlangt hat.

Nachhaltigkeit

Mit seinem Engagement für Innovation und Nachhaltigkeit ist LG ständig bestrebt, eine bessere Zukunft für Hersteller, Verbraucher und künftige Generationen zu schaffen. Mit dem Schwerpunkt auf der Minimierung von Abfall, der Maximierung des Recyclings und einem effizienten Energiemanagement strebt LG aktiv nach Nachhaltigkeit und hat verschiedene Zertifizierungen wie FCC EMC Class B erhalten.

SuperSign-Lösungen

SuperSign ist eine integrierte und intuitive Content-Management-Lösung für kreative und organisierte Digital Signage-Inhalte in Ihren Räumen, die Kunden mit einer Reihe von Diensten und bequemen Benutzererfahrungen verbindet. Es gibt eine Vielzahl von Versionen wie SuperSign Cloud, also entdecken und genießen Sie die Version, die am besten zu Ihnen passt.

Die Betreiber der Cafés erstellen mit Hilfe einer Content-Management-Software Speisekarten, die auf dem Display an der Wand des Cafés angezeigt werden.

Key Feature

  • Auflösung: 3.840 x 2.160 (UHD)
  • Helligkeit (Typ.) : 500 nit
  • Oberflächenbehandlung (Haze): 28 %.
  • Einfassung : 8,9 mm (T/R/L), 12,9 mm (B)
  • Schnittstellen : HDMI(3) / DP / USB 2.0 / RS232C / RJ45 / Audio / IR
  • webOS Smart-Plattform
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

BILDSCHIRM

  • Bildschirmgröße

    55"

  • Bildschirmtechnologie

    IPS

  • Back Light Type

    Edge

  • Seitenverhältnis

    16 : 9

  • Auflösung

    3,840 × 2,160 (UHD)

  • Wiederholungsrate

    60 Hz

  • Helligkeit

    500 nit (Typ.)

  • Kontrastverhältnis

    1,100 : 1

  • Dynamischer Kontrast

    1,000,000 : 1

  • Farbskala

    BT709 95%

  • Blickwinkel (H × B)

    178 × 178

  • Farbtiefe

    1.07 Mrd. Farben (10 bit (D))

  • Reaktionszeit

    8 ms (G bis G) (TBD)

  • Oberflächenentspiegelung (Haze)

    25%

  • Betriebszeit

    50,000 Std. (Min.)

  • Betriebsstunden (Std. / Tag)

    24 / 7

  • Hoch- / Querformat

    Ja / Ja

VERBINDUNGEN

  • Eingang

    HDMI In (3, 3,840 × 2,160 @ 60Hz, HDCP 2.2/1.4), DP In (3,840 × 2,160 @ 60Hz, HDCP 2.2/1.3), RS-232C In (4 Pin Phone-jack), RJ45 (LAN) In, IR In, USB In 2.0 (Type A)

  • Ausgang

    HDMI Out (3,840 × 2,160 @ 30Hz, Input (HDMI1/2/3/DP)), Audio Out, RS-232C Out (4 Pin Phone-jack), Daisy Chain (Input HDMI, DP / Output HDMI)

MECHANISCHEEIGENSCHAFTEN

  • Rahmenfarbe

    Schwarz

  • Rahmendicke

    8.9 mm (O/R/L), 12.9 mm (U)

  • Gewicht (nur Gerät)

    10.7 kg (TBD)

  • Verpackungsgewicht

    13.2 kg (TBD)

  • Bildschirmabmessungen(B × H × T)

    963.0 × 556.2 × 29.7 mm

  • Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)

    1,055 × 660 × 142 mm

  • Griffe

    Ja

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    200 × 200 mm

HAUPT -FUNKTIONEN

  • Haupt -funktionen

    Interner Speicher 16 GB, integriertes WLAN, Sensor (Temperatursensor, automatischer Helligkeitssensor (externer IR), Beschleunigungssensor (Gyro), lokale Tastenbedienung, integrierter Lautsprecher, webOS 6.0, lokale Inhaltsplanung, Gruppenmanager, USB Plug & Play, Failover, Image (Boot-Logo-Image, Kein Signal-Image), Synchronisierung (RS-232C-Synchronisierung, lokale Netzwerk-Synchronisierung),PIP, PBP (4), Bildschirmfreigabe, Video-Tag (4), Wiedergabe über URL, Drehung (Bildschirmdrehung, Drehung externer Eingabe), lückenlose Wiedergabe, Kachelmodus-Einstellung (max. 15 × 15),Klonen von Einstellungsdaten, SNMP, ISM-Methode, Auto-Set-ID, Status-Mailing, Control Manager, Kompatibilität mit Drittanbietern (Cisco Certi, Crestron Connected®2)), Smart Energy Saving,PM-Modus, Wake-on-LAN, Netzwerkbereit, Beacon, HDMI-CEC3), SI-Server-Einstellung, webRTC, Pro:Idiom

UMGEBUNGS-BEDINGUNGEN

  • Betriebstemperatur

    0°C bis 40°C

  • Betriebsfeuchtigkeit

    10% bis 80%

STROM

  • Stromversorgung

    AC 100-240 V ~, 50/60 Hz

  • Netzteil

    Integriert

STROMVERBRAUCH

  • Typ. / Max.

    104 W / 117 W (TBD)

  • BTU (British Thermal Cabinet)

    354 BTU/Hr (Typ.), 399 BTU/Hr (Max.) (TBD)

  • Smart Energy Saving, ~70%

    73 W (TBD)

  • DPM

    0.5 W

  • Standby

    0.5 W

ZERTIFIZIERUNG

  • Sicherheit

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Klasse “B" / CE / KC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Ja (NewErP) / Ja

  • ePEAT (US only)

    Ja

  • ISTA6

    Ja

  • Carbon Trust

    Ja (CO2 gemessen (TBD))

OPS KOMPATIBILITÄT

  • OPS Typ Kompatibel

    Nein

  • OPS Netzteil integriert

    Nein

SOFTWARE KOMPATIBILITÄT

  • Software Kompatibilität

    SuperSign CMS, SuperSign Control / Control+, SuperSign WB, SuperSign Cloud, Promota (Nicht verfügbar in EU/CIS), Mobile CMS, LG ConnectedCare

SPRACHE

  • Sprache

    Englisch, Französisch, Deutsch, Spanisch, Italienisch, Koreanisch, Chinesisch (vereinfacht), Chinesisch (Original), Portugiesisch (Brasilien),Schwedisch, Finnisch, Norwegisch, Dänisch, Russisch, Japanisch, Portugiesisch (Europa), Niederländisch, Tschechisch, Griechisch, Türkisch, Arabisch

ACCESSORY

  • Standard

    Fernbedienung, Netzkabel, Vorschriftenbuch, Telefon-zu-D-Sub9-Anschluss, Kabelhalter

  • Optional

    OPS Kit(KT-OPSF), LSW640A/B(Wall Mount)

BESONDERE FUNKTIONEN

  • Tilt (Face Down)

    Ja (TBD, Max. 30º Grad, 40ºC Temperatur)

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    Ja

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Weitere technische Unterlagen und Ressourcen finden Sie unter LG-Geschäftskunden-Partnerportal.

0% Finanzierung mit Klarna
Und so geht's
  • Schritt 1
    Lege alle gewünschten Artikel in deinen Warenkorb und wähle an der Kasse „Klarna“ als Bezahlmethode aus.
  • Schritt 2
    Gebe die erforderlichen persönlichen Daten ein. Danach erfährst du sofort, ob die Bezahlung genehmigt wurden.
  • Schritt 3
    Klarna schickt dir deine Bestellbestätigung per E-Mail und erinnert dich, wenn es an der Zeit ist, zu bezahlen.
Entdecke dein persönliches Finanzierungsangebot *
 
Klarna Finanzierung

  • Bestelle dir heute dein LG Wunschprodukt und teile die Kosten bequem 6 oder 12 Monatsraten mit der Klarna 0% Finanzierung auf!

  • So einfach geht´s:

  • Du kannst den Klarna Ratenkauf ab einem Einkaufswert von 300 € nutzen. Hierfür ist keine vorherige Registrierung erforderlich und du kannst die Zahlungsmethode „Klarna“ direkt an der Kasse auswählen.

  • Du wirst nach dem Bestellabschluss direkt zu Klarna weitergeleitet und kannst die finalen monatlichen Raten, sowie die Kosten und Bedingungen einsehen.

  • Unser Tipp: Lade dir die Klarna App herunter und behalte jederzeit die Kontrolle und Übersicht über deine Zahlungen.

  • * Bitte beachte, dass es minimale Abweichungen bei der Kalkulation von den monatlichen Kosten sowie den Gesamtkosten geben kann. Der finale Finanzierungsbetrag wird dir bei Kaufabschluss auf der Seite von Klarna angezeigt werden.

Über Klarna

LG bietet Klarna als Zahlungsmethode auf LG.com/at an, um Kunden flexible Zahlungsoptionen anzubieten.

Mehr Erfahren
Mehr ErfahrenHäufig gestellte Fragen

Weitere Informationen zu den Zahlungsmöglichkeiten findest bei den FAQ's.

Mehr Erfahren
Datenschutzerklärung
 