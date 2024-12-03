About Cookies on This Site

49-Zoll-Videowand mit 500 Nits, FHD und schmalem Rahmen
MEZ68859074(REV00)_49VL5G_NEW EU E.pdf
Energieklasse : AT
Produktinformationsblatt

Funktionen

Gallerie

Spezifikationen

Unterstützung

Ressource

49-Zoll-Videowand mit 500 Nits, FHD und schmalem Rahmen

MEZ68859074(REV00)_49VL5G_NEW EU E.pdf
Energieklasse : AT
Produktinformationsblatt

49-Zoll-Videowand mit 500 Nits, FHD und schmalem Rahmen

49VL5G-A
(1)
  • Frontansicht mit eingefügtem Bild
  • LG 49-Zoll-Videowand mit 500 Nits, FHD und schmalem Rahmen, 49VL5G-A
  • LG 49-Zoll-Videowand mit 500 Nits, FHD und schmalem Rahmen, 49VL5G-A
  • LG 49-Zoll-Videowand mit 500 Nits, FHD und schmalem Rahmen, 49VL5G-A
  • LG 49-Zoll-Videowand mit 500 Nits, FHD und schmalem Rahmen, 49VL5G-A
  • LG 49-Zoll-Videowand mit 500 Nits, FHD und schmalem Rahmen, 49VL5G-A
  • LG 49-Zoll-Videowand mit 500 Nits, FHD und schmalem Rahmen, 49VL5G-A
  • LG 49-Zoll-Videowand mit 500 Nits, FHD und schmalem Rahmen, 49VL5G-A
Frontansicht mit eingefügtem Bild
LG 49-Zoll-Videowand mit 500 Nits, FHD und schmalem Rahmen, 49VL5G-A
LG 49-Zoll-Videowand mit 500 Nits, FHD und schmalem Rahmen, 49VL5G-A
LG 49-Zoll-Videowand mit 500 Nits, FHD und schmalem Rahmen, 49VL5G-A
LG 49-Zoll-Videowand mit 500 Nits, FHD und schmalem Rahmen, 49VL5G-A
LG 49-Zoll-Videowand mit 500 Nits, FHD und schmalem Rahmen, 49VL5G-A
LG 49-Zoll-Videowand mit 500 Nits, FHD und schmalem Rahmen, 49VL5G-A
LG 49-Zoll-Videowand mit 500 Nits, FHD und schmalem Rahmen, 49VL5G-A

Hauptmerkmale

  • Helligkeit (typ.): 500 cd/m²
  • Rahmen: 2,25 mm (O/L), 1,25 mm (U/R)
  • Tiefe: 89,7 mm
  • Schnittstellen: HDMI/ DP/ DVI-D/ USB/ RS232C/ RJ45/ Audio/ IR
Unglaubliches Eintauchen mit
ultraschmalem Rahmen

Ein Mann schaut auf einen großen Bildschirm, der am Schaufenster eines Sportgeschäfts angebracht ist.

*Alle Bilder auf dieser Seite dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung.

Eine Frau blickt auf ein im Obergeschoss angebrachtes Display.

Nahtlose Großbildschirme mit ultraschmalem Rahmen

Der ultraschmale Rahmen schafft eine visuell beeindruckende digitale Wand, um dynamische Inhalte effektiv bereitzustellen und die Zuschauer ins Bild eintauchen zu lassen. Der daraus entstandene Großbildschirm gewinnt die Aufmerksamkeit der Passanten.

Die VL5G-M-Serie hat eine geringere Bildlücke zwischen gekachelten Bildschirmen im Vergleich zu herkömmlichen LG-Produkten, sodass der Inhalt gut zu sehen ist, ohne durch die Lücke gestört zu werden.

Reduzierte Stegbreite

Die VL5G-M-Reihe enthält einen Bildoptimierungsalgorithmus, der bei der Wiedergabe von Videos Bildunterschiede zwischen gekachelten Displays reduziert. Dargestelltes, das sich an den Rahmenübergängen befindet, wird für eine nahtlose Anzeige angepasst.

*„Herkömmliche LG-Produkte“ bezieht sich auf Displays, die keinen Algorithmus zur Bildverbesserung enthalten.

Eine Frau blickt auf ein im Obergeschoss angebrachtes Display.

Vertikal größerer Betrachtungswinkel

Große Bildschirme sind in der Regel höher als das menschliche Auge positioniert, sodass eine einheitliche Bildqualität für Videowände unerlässlich ist. Der Betrachtungswinkel der VL5G-M-Reihe ist so groß, dass lebendige Farben ohne Verzerrung auf dem gesamten Bildschirm angezeigt werden.

*Ergebnisse basierend auf internen Tests. Die tatsächlichen Testergebnisse können je nach Umgebung und Messgerät unterschiedlich ausfallen.

Ein Display lässt sich einfach über eine benutzerfreundliche GUI und eine Fernbedienung steuern.

Großer Betrachtungswinkel

Es ist bekannt, dass die IPS-Panel-Technologie von LG eine bessere Steuerung der Flüssigkristalle ermöglicht, wodurch der Bildschirm aus nahezu jedem Winkel betrachtet werden kann. Daher fesselt die VL5G-M-Reihe die Aufmerksamkeit der Betrachter und begeistert sie mit lebensechten Farben, völlig unabhängig von der Betrachtungsposition.

Eine Frau blickt auf ein im Obergeschoss angebrachtes Display.

Einfache Farbanpassung

Je nach Inhalt kann die Farbtemperatur des Displays mit einer Fernbedienung in Schritten von 100 K leicht eingestellt werden.

Ein Display lässt sich einfach über eine benutzerfreundliche GUI und eine Fernbedienung steuern.

Anpassung des Weißabgleichs

Bei herkömmlichen Videowänden war der Weißabgleich nur im „Vollweiß“ -Modus einstellbar. Mit der VL5G-M-Reihe können Sie jeden Wert der Grauskala ändern, um eine detailliertere und genauere Einstellung des Weißabgleichs zu erzielen.

Eine Frau blickt auf ein im Obergeschoss angebrachtes Display.

Benutzerfreundliche Menüstruktur

Die Menüstruktur wurde für den kommerziellen Einsatz optimiert. Dies vereinfacht Abläufe und gruppiert ähnliche Funktionen, wobei eine intuitivere, einfach bedienbare Benutzeroberfläche verwendet wird. Auf diese Weise vermeiden Benutzer, dass sie beim Testen der gewünschten Funktionen und beim Verwalten der Anzeigen auf das Prinzip „Versuch und Irrtum“ angewiesen sind.

Ein Display lässt sich einfach über eine benutzerfreundliche GUI und eine Fernbedienung steuern.

Intuitive Benutzeroberfläche

Die grafische Benutzeroberfläche (GUI/Graphic User Interface) wurde mit einer 4-Wege-Navigationsfernbedienung ausgestattet, mit der Benutzer einfach zu anderen Einstellungen wechseln können. Außerdem wird für eine bessere Sichtbarkeit eine größere Schriftart verwendet, die erforderlich ist, wenn Benutzer Displays aus relativ großen Entfernungen bedienen möchten.

Key Feature

  • Helligkeit (typ.): 500 cd/m²
  • Rahmen: 2,25 mm (O/L), 1,25 mm (U/R)
  • Tiefe: 89,7 mm
  • Schnittstellen: HDMI/ DP/ DVI-D/ USB/ RS232C/ RJ45/ Audio/ IR
Alle Spezifikationen

DISPLAY

  • Bildschirmgröße (Zoll)

    49

  • Panel-Technologie

    IPS

  • Art der Hintergrundbeleuchtung

    Direkt

  • Bildseitenverhältnis

    16:9

  • Native Auflösung

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Wiederholrate

    60 Hz

  • Helligkeit

    500nit (Typ.)

  • Kontrastverhältnis

    1,000:1

  • Dynamic CR

    500,000:1

  • Farbraum

    NTSC 72%

  • Betrachtungswinkel (H x V)

    178º x 178º

  • Farbtiefe (Anzahl der Farben)

    1,07 Mrd. Farben

  • Reaktionszeit

    8ms (G to G)

  • Oberflächenbehandlung (matt)

    Haze 3%

  • Lebensdauer

    60.000 Stunden (typ.)

  • Betriebsstunden (Stunden/Tag)

    24/7

  • Hoch-/Querformat

    JA/JA

  • Transparenz

    k. A.

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    k. A.

ANSCHLÜSSE

  • HDMI-Eingang

    JA (2 E/A)

  • HDMI-Eingang (HDCP-Ver.)

    1.4

  • DP-Eingang

    JA (HDCP 1.3)

  • DVI-D-Eingang

    JA (HDCP 1.4)

  • RGB-Eingang

    NEIN

  • Audioeingang

    JA

  • RS232C-Eingang

    JA

  • RJ45-Eingang (LAN)

    JA (1 E/A)

  • IR-Eingang

    JA

  • USB-Anschluss

    USB 2.0, Typ A (1 E/A)

  • HDMI-Ausgang

    NEIN

  • DP-Ausgang

    JA

  • Audioausgang

    JA

  • Touch-USB

    NEIN

  • Ausgang externe Lautsprecher

    NEIN

  • RS232C-Ausgang

    JA

  • RJ45-Ausgang (LAN)

    NEIN

  • IR-Ausgang

    NEIN

  • Daisy Chain

    NEIN

MECHANISCHE SPEZIFIKATION

  • Rahmenfarbe

    Black

  • Rahmenbreite

    T/R/L/B : 2.25/1.25/2.25/1.25mm

  • Gewicht (nur Monitor)

    16.9Kg

  • Gewicht (Display und Standfuß)

    k. A.

  • Packgewicht

    29.3Kg

  • Monitor-Abmessungen (B x H x T)

    1077.6 x 607.8 x 89.7mm

  • Monitor-Abmessungen mit Standfuß (B × H × T)

    k. A.

  • Kartonabmessungen (B x H x T)

    1214 x 778 x 263mm

  • Griff

    JA

  • VESA-Standardbefestigungsschnittstelle

    600 x 400 mm

FUNKTION – HARDWARE

  • Interner Speicher (eMMC)

    NEIN

  • WLAN/BT (integriert)

    NEIN

  • Temperatursensor

    JA

  • Autom. Helligkeitssensor

    NEIN

  • Pixelsensor

    NEIN

  • Näherungssensor

    NEIN

  • Stromsensor

    NEIN

  • BLU-Sensor

    NEIN

  • Feuchtigkeitssensor

    NEIN

  • Beschleunigungssensor (Gyrosensor)

    NEIN

  • Leistungsanzeige

    NEIN

  • Lokale Tastenbedienung

    NEIN

  • Ventilation (integriert)

    NEIN

FUNKTION – SOFTWARE

  • Betriebssystem-Version (webOS)

    k. A.

  • Lokale Inhaltsplanung

    JA

  • Gruppenleiter

    NEIN

  • Plug & Play über USB

    JA

  • Ausfallsicherung

    JA

  • Booten des Logo-Bildes

    JA

  • Kein Signalbild

    JA

  • RS232C-Synch.

    JA

  • Lokale Netzwerksynchronisierung

    NEIN

  • Synchronisierung der Hintergrundbeleuchtung

    NEIN

  • PiP

    NEIN

  • PBP

    NEIN

  • Screen Share

    NEIN

  • Video Tag

    NEIN

  • Wiedergabe über URL

    NEIN

  • Bildschirmausrichtung

    JA

  • Externe Eingangsrotation

    NEIN

  • Nahtlose Wiedergabe

    NEIN

  • Einstellungen Kachelmodus

    JA

  • Einstellungen zum Klonen von Daten

    JA

  • SNMP

    JA

  • ISM-Methode

    JA

  • ID automatisch einstellen

    JA

  • Status-Mailing

    NEIN

  • Control Manager

    NEIN

  • Cisco-Zertifizierung

    NEIN

  • Crestron Connected

    JA

  • Intelligente Energieersparnis

    JA

  • PM-Modus

    JA

  • Wake-on-LAN

    JA

  • Netzwerkfähig

    NEIN

  • Beacon

    NEIN

  • HDMI-CEC

    JA

  • SI-Server-Einstellung

    JA

  • webRTC

    NEIN

  • Pro:Idiom

    NEIN

  • Helligkeitskorrektur

    NEIN

  • S/W-Einstellung nach Graustufen

    JA

  • Scan-Inversion

    JA

UMGEBUNGSBEDINGUNGEN

  • Betriebstemperatur

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Betriebsluftfeuchte

    10 % to 80 %

NETZTEIL

  • Energieversorgung

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Leistungstyp

    Eingebaute Leistung

STROMVERBRAUCH

  • Typ.

    100W

  • Max.

    120W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    341 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 409 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • Solide Energieersparnis (70 %)

    60W

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Ausschalten

    0.5W

SOUND

  • Eingebaute Lautsprecher

    NEIN

ZERTIFIZIERUNG

  • Sicherheit

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ErP/Energy Star

    YES / Energy Star 8.0(US Only)

  • ePEAT (nur USA)

    NEIN

OPS-KOMPATIBILITÄT

  • OPS-kompatibel

    NEIN

  • OPS-Leistung integriert

    NEIN

SOFTWARE-KOMPATIBILITÄT

  • SuperSign CMS

    JA

  • SuperSign Control+

    JA

  • SuperSign WB

    JA

  • SuperSign Cloud

    JA

  • Promota

    NEIN

  • Mobile CMS

    NEIN

  • Connected Care

    JA

SPRACHE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

ZUBEHÖR

  • Basisausstattung

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual

  • Optional

    Wall Mount (Landscape : WM-L640V, Portrait : WM-P640V)

SONDERFUNKTION

  • Überlagerungs-Touch-Kompatibilität

    k. A.

  • Intelligente Kalibrierung

    k. A.

  • Neigen (nach oben)

    k. A.

  • Neigen (nach unten)

    k. A.

  • IP-Schutzart

    k. A.

  • Durchgängige Beschichtung (Netzplatine)

    k. A.

  • Stromschutz

    k. A.

  • Direktes Sonnenlicht

    k. A.

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Weitere technische Unterlagen und Ressourcen finden Sie unter LG-Geschäftskunden-Partnerportal.

