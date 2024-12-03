About Cookies on This Site

LT341H Series
43LT341H9ZA EU.pdf
Energieklasse : AT
Produktinformationsblatt

Funktionen

Gallerie

Spezifikationen

Unterstützung

Ressource

LT341H Series

43LT341H9ZA EU.pdf
Energieklasse : AT
Produktinformationsblatt

LT341H Series

43LT341H
(2)
Hauptmerkmale

  • Pro:Centric V
  • Schnellmenü
  • Schwenkbarer Standfuß (gewerblicher Gebrauch)
  • Hotelmodus
Essential Commercial TV mit Standfuß für den gewerblichen Gebrauch

Essential Commercial TV mit Standfuß für den gewerblichen Gebrauch

Mit den TV-Modellen der Pro:Centric V Serie können Sie Ihr Hotel jetzt einfacher und effizienter verwalten. Alle Fernseher im Gästezimmer können über ein zentrales Verwaltungssystem konfiguriert und/oder aktualisiert werden, und das in
die Fernseher integrierte Schnellmenü bietet einfache, aber wesentliche
Menüs ohne die Notwendigkeit eines Servers.

Mehrere Sprachen

HOTELVERWALTUNGSLÖSUNG Pro:Centric V

Mehrere Sprachen

39 Sprachen, darunter Hebräisch, Arabisch und Farsi, sowie die Sprachanpassung werden unterstützt, um Ihren Gästen den Aufenthalt angenehmer zu machen.
Unkomplizierte, einfache Vorlagen
HOTELVERWALTUNGSLÖSUNG Pro:Centric V

Unkomplizierte, einfache Vorlagen

Die Anwendung Pro:Centric (Pro:Centric Application/PCA) bietet unkomplizierte, einfache Vorlagen. Erstellen Sie insgesamt drei Vorlagen, aus denen Kunden die gewünschte auswählen können.
Anpassbare Vorlagen und Seiten
HOTELVERWALTUNGSLÖSUNG Pro:Centric V

Anpassbare Vorlagen und Seiten

Wählen Sie eine Vorlage mit alternativem Erscheinungsbild nach Ihren Wünschen und bearbeiten Sie mehrere Abschnitte dank 40 Seiten Billboards selbst mit dem webbasierten Tool. (Max. 15 Seiten/Abschnitt verfügbar)
Mehrfach-Infokanal-Spooling
HOTELVERWALTUNGSLÖSUNG Pro:Centric V

Mehrfach-Infokanal-Spooling

Über bis zu 8 Hotel-Infokanäle (mit 22 Unterkanälen) können verschiedene Informationen und Zusatzleistungen angeboten werden.
Schnellmenü
ZUSATZFUNKTIONEN

Schnellmenü

Genießen Sie die einfache Home-Menü-Lösung von LG. LG bietet nun das neue Quick-Menü (Version 3.0) an, das einfacher zu bedienen und benutzerfreundlicher denn je ist.
Hotelmodus (öffentlicher Anzeigemodus)
ZUSATZFUNKTIONEN

Hotelmodus (öffentlicher Anzeigemodus)

Von der Senderauswahl bis zur Lautstärke können Sie die TV-Einstellungen in den Geschäftsbereichen steuern. Im öffentlichen Anzeigemodus können Sie bei Bedarf auch die Standardeinstellungen der Fernsehgeräte wiederherstellen.
Schwenkbarer Standfuß (gewerblicher Gebrauch)
ZUSATZFUNKTIONEN

Schwenkbarer Standfuß (gewerblicher Gebrauch)

Erweitern Sie den Komfort für Gäste mit einem Standfuß für gewerbliche Zwecke. So können die Gäste aus jedem Betrachtungswinkel fernsehen. Aus Sicherheitsgründen kann der Standfuß auch am Tisch befestigt werden.
Ausgang externe Lautsprecher
ZUSATZFUNKTIONEN

Ausgang externe Lautsprecher

Verbessern Sie das Unterhaltungserlebnis mit einem zusätzlichen Lautsprecher. Gäste können den Fernsehton von überall aus hören und steuern, sogar von den Toiletten aus.
Sperrmodus
ZUSATZFUNKTIONEN

Sperrmodus

Der Sperrmodus blockiert externe Eingangssignale mit nichtkompatiblen Inhalten. Dies ist eine nützliche Funktion, um den Missbrauch von Fernsehgeräten im öffentlichen Raum zu verhindern.
USB – autom. Abspielen
ZUSATZFUNKTIONEN

USB – autom. Abspielen

Es ermöglicht LG-Fernsehern, abspielbare Inhalte in externen Speichern zu finden, die an die Fernsehgeräte angeschlossen sind, und diese dann automatisch abzuspielen.
Multi-IR
ZUSATZFUNKTIONEN

Multi-IR

Die Multi-IR-Funktion eliminiert die Signalinterferenzen der Fernbedienung zwischen Fernsehern für mehrere Geräte.

* Nur für LG TV-Modelle verfügbar

Begrüßungsvideo/-bildschirm
ZUSATZFUNKTIONEN

Begrüßungsvideo/-bildschirm

Da die Commercial-Lite-TVs verschiedene Bilder darstellen können, erweitert sich der Spielraum für personalisierte Grußbotschaften, wodurch sich die Gäste in Ihren Hotelzimmern willkommen und umsorgt fühlen.
Klonen von USB-Daten
SCHNELLE UND EFFEKTIVE WARTUNG

Klonen von USB-Daten

Durch das Klonen von USB-Daten wird die Verwaltung mehrerer Displays für einen optimalen Betrieb effizienter. Es ist nicht erforderlich, jedes Display einzeln einzurichten. Die Daten von einem Display können auf einen USB-Stick kopiert und über ein USB-Plug-in auf andere Displays übertragen werden.
Selbstdiagnose über USB
SCHNELLE UND EFFEKTIVE WARTUNG

Selbstdiagnose über USB

Hilft Servicetechnikern dabei, technische Probleme in einem TV-Gerät schnell und einfach über einen USB-Stick zu erkennen. Der Fernseher speichert alle auftretenden technischen Probleme ab, sodass sie auf ein USB-Gerät übertragen werden können. Servicetechniker können diese Informationen zur Analyse technischer Probleme fernab des eigentlichen TV-Geräts nutzen.
IR-Ausgang
SCHNELLE UND EFFEKTIVE WARTUNG

IR-Ausgang

Mithilfe der interaktiven Set-Top-Box können alle LG-Fernseher über eine einzige Fernbedienung gesteuert werden.

Alle Spezifikationen

INFO

  • Kategorie

    Pro:Centric V

DESIGN

  • Werkzeugname

    LJ55

  • Standfuß-Typ

    1 Standelement (schwenkbar)

  • Farbe Vorderseite

    Ceramic BK

AUDIO (SOUND)

  • Lautsprecher (Audioausgang)

    20 W

DISPLAY

  • Größe (Zoll)

    43

  • Auflösung

    Full HD (1 920 x 1 080)

  • Helligkeit (Typ.)

    400 nit

ÜBERTRAGUNGSSYSTEM

  • Digital

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    SECAM / PAL

  • Teletext (Autom. Teletext)

    JA

LÖSUNG FÜR DAS GASTGEWERBE

  • Pro:Centric V

    JA

  • Pro:Centric Server

    JA

  • Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

    JA

SMART-FUNKTION

  • webOS version

    NEIN (ohne Smart-Funktionen)

GASTGEWERBE-FUNKTION

  • EzManager

    JA

  • USB Cloning

    JA

  • SNMP

    JA

  • Diagnose

    JA (Selbstdiagnose (USB))

  • HTNG-CEC (Version)

    JA (1.4)

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

    JA (1.4)

  • IR-Ausgang

    JA (RS-232C)

  • Mehrfach-IR-Code

    JA

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    JA

  • Welcome Video

    JA

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

    JA

  • Insert Image

    JA

  • One Channel Map

    JA

  • External Speaker Out / Line Out

    JA (Line-Out)

  • Autom. Wiedergabe über USB/Wiedergabe+

    JA (autom. Wiedergabe über USB)

  • Lock mode

    JA (begrenzt)

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

    JA

  • Energiesparmodus

    JA

HOCHKANT-FUNKTION (UNTERNEHMEN/EINZELHANDEL)

  • DPM (Digital Power Management/digitales Energiemanagement)

    JA

  • Zeitschaltuhr

    JA

MECHANISCH

  • Unterstützter VESA-Standard

    200 x 200 mm

  • Kensington Lock

    JA

  • Credenza/Sicherheitsschraubenloch

    JA (Standfuß erforderlich)

  • Arretierungsplatte (zur einfachen Montage)

    JA (Standfuß erforderlich)

ABMESSUNGEN/GEWICHT

  • Abmessungen mit Standfuß (B x H x T)

    977 x 630 x 303 mm

  • Abmessungen in Transportverpackung (B x H x T)

    1 147 x 660 x 175 mm

  • Abmessungen ohne Standfuß (B x H x T)

    977 x 575 x 71,7 (80,8) mm

  • Rahmenbreite (L/R/O/U mit Rahmen)

    17,7/17,7/17,7/20,8 mm

  • Transportgewicht

    13,9 kg

  • Rahmenbreite (L/R/O/U ohne Rahmen)

    16,3/16,3/16,3/19,4 mm

  • Gewicht (mit Standfuß)

    11,2 kg

  • Gewicht (ohne Standfuß)

    8,0 kg

LEISTUNGSDATEN

  • Stromversorgung (Spannung, Frequenz)

    AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

  • Stromverbrauch (max.)

    88 W

  • Stromverbrauch (typ.)

    62 W

  • Leistungsaufnahme (Standby)

    Unter 0,3 W

STANDARD

  • Sicherheit

    CB, CU TR

  • EMC

    CE

  • Weitere

    N/A

ZUBEHÖR

  • Fernbedienungstyp

    S-Con

  • Stromkabel

    JA (1,5 M / Angle Type)

STANDARD (EU_ALTES LABEL(~`21.3))

  • ErP-Klasse

    A+

  • Stromverbrauch, wenn eingeschaltet

    54 W

  • Luminanzverhältnis (%)

    65

  • Durchschnittlicher Jahresverbrauch (kWh)

    75

STANDARD (EU_NEUES LABEL(`21.3~))

  • SDR-Klasse

    F

  • SDR-Ein-Modus

    43 W

  • HDR-Klasse

    N/A

  • HDR-Ein-Modus

    N/A

KONNEKTIVITÄT

  • HDMI-Eingänge

    JA (2 E/A)

  • USB (Ver.)

    JA (1 E/A/2.0)

  • Tuner-Anschluss

    JA (2 E/A)

  • AV-Eingang

    JA

  • Komponenteneingang (Y, Pb, Pr – Video)

    JA

  • RGB-Eingang (D-Sub, 15-polig) – PC

    JA

  • Digitaler Audioausgang (optisch)

    JA

  • PC-Audioeingang

    JA

  • Audioausgang (3,5-mm-Klinkenstecker)

    JA

  • Kopfhörer-Ausgang

    JA

  • CI-Slot

    JA (CI+ 1.3)

  • RJ45 (Verwendungszweck)

    1 (SNMP&MHEG)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub, 9-polig/Klinkenstecker)

    JA (D-Sub, 9-polig)

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Weitere technische Unterlagen und Ressourcen finden Sie unter LG-Geschäftskunden-Partnerportal.

