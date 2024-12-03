UHD TV Signage

About Cookies on This Site

Hauptmerkmale

  • Helligkeit (typ.): 400 Nits
  • Auflösung: ULTRA HD (3.840 x 2.160)
  • Verbessertes Design mit geringer Tiefe
  • webOS-basierte Hochleistung
  • Einfaches Content Management/Gruppen-Management
  • SuperSign Control/CMS-Kompatibilität
Mehr

LG TV Signage mit
Essential-Funktion

LG TV Signage mit Essential-Funktion

*Alle Bilder auf dieser Seite dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung.

Hervorragende Bildqualität dank Ultra HD-Auflösung

Hervorragende Bildqualität dank Ultra HD-Auflösung

Durch eine Auflösung, die viermal höher als die von FHD ist, werden Farben und Details der Inhalte lebendiger und realistischer dargestellt.

Verbessertes Design mit geringer Tiefe

Verbessertes Design mit geringer Tiefe

Diese Serie ist schmaler als LG-Herkömmlich*-Modelle, um Platz zu sparen und eine einfache Installation zu ermöglichen. Darüber hinaus verschönert die raffinierte blaue Farbe das Interieur des Raums, in dem das Produkt installiert wird.

*„LG Herkömmlich“ bezieht sich auf die UT640S-Serie von LG.

Hochleistung dank LG webOS 6.0

Hochleistung dank LG webOS 6.0

LG webOS 6.0, aktualisiert bezüglich SoC* und Web-Engine, ist auf den Modellen der UR640S-Serie für eine reibungslose Ausführung mehrerer Aufgaben verfügbar. Die webOS Smart Signage Platform von LG verbessert den Benutzerkomfort dank einer intuitiven GUI.**

*SoC: System-on-Chip.
**GUI: grafische Benutzeroberfläche (Graphical User Interface).

Eingebettetes Content und Gruppen-Management

Eingebettetes Content und Gruppen-Management

Das eingebettete Content- und Gruppen-Management-System ermöglicht Ihnen das Bearbeiten und Abspielen von Inhalten, das Planen von Wiedergabelisten und Gruppen sowie die Steuerung von Signage über Fernbedienung, Maus und Mobiltelefon ohne Verwendung eines separaten PCs oder einer separaten Software. Das macht das Content Management einfach und benutzerfreundlich.

Vielseitiges Content Management mit LG SuperSign CMS

LG SuperSign CMS ist ein integriertes Verwaltungsprogramm, das die Erstellung und Verwaltung von digitalen Medien und die Bereitstellung von Inhalten unterstützt und für LG Signage optimiert ist. Mit seinen einfachen und intuitiven Menüs und Layoutoptionen erhöht es die Effizienz bei der Erstellung und Bearbeitung von Inhalten sowie bei der Planung und Verteilung und verbessert die Benutzerfreundlichkeit. Darüber hinaus unterstützt es mehrere Displays und Konten, kann mit externen Datenbanken verknüpft werden und ermöglicht den Serverzugang von mobilen Geräten aus.

Vielseitiges Content Management mit LG SuperSign CMS

*LG SuperSign CMS ist separat erhältlich.

Schnelle und einfache Signage-Steuerung mit LG Supersign Control

Schnelle und einfache Signage-Steuerung mit LG Supersign Control

SuperSign Control ist die grundlegende Steuerungssoftware und kann bis zu 100 Displays über ein einziges Konto und einen einzigen Server verwalten. Leistung, Lautstärke und Zeitplan können aus der Ferne angepasst werden; Firmware-Updates werden unterstützt.

*LG SuperSign Control muss separat erworben werden.

Unterstützung des Display-Energie- Managements

Unterstützung des Display-Energie- Managements

Das Display Power Management (DPM/Display-Energiemanagement) kann so konfiguriert werden, dass es nur aktiviert ist, wenn ein TV-Signal vorhanden ist, was ein effizienteres Energiemanagement bewirkt.

Ein Filialleiter bietet Kunden Coupons über Bluetooth an. Durch das Spiegeln eines Mobiltelefonbildschirms auf ein großes Display an der Wand des Bistros über WLAN werden Tagesmenüs beworben. Ein Display der UR640S-Serie hängt an der Wand, und eine Frau nutzt ihren Computer und ihr Mobiltelefon. Dieses Bild zeigt, dass Signage als virtueller Router fungieren kann, sodass sich der Computer und das Mobiltelefon mit dem Display verbinden können, um einen drahtlosen Zugang zu erhalten.

Werbung in Echtzeit

Mit Beacon und Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE) können Shop-Betreiber Coupons und Informationen in Echtzeit bereitstellen.

Teilen von Inhalten

Content Mirroring zwischen Geräten ist über das gleiche WLAN-Netzwerk verfügbar.

WLAN-Zugangspunkt

Die Displays der UR640S-Serie fungieren als virtuelle Router, die als drahtlose Zugangspunkte für mobile Geräte dienen können.

Kompatibel mit dem AV-Steuerungssystem

Kompatibel mit dem AV-Steuerungssystem

Die Modelle der UR640S-Serie unterstützen Crestron Connected®* wegen ihrer höheren Kompatibilität mit professionellen AV-Steuerungen, wodurch eine nahtlose Integration und automatisierte Steuerung** erreicht und die Effizienz bei der Unternehmensverwaltung gesteigert werden.

*Für die Crestron-Connected®-Kompatibilität ist eine Ersteinrichtung des Displays erforderlich.
**Netzwerkbasierte Steuerung.

Kompatibel mit dem Videokonferenz- system

Kompatibel mit dem Videokonferenz- system

Für effektive visuelle Meetings unterstützen die Modelle der UR640S-Serie die Kompatibilität mit Lösungen von Cisco, die eine leistungsstarke und integrierte Steuerung* für bessere Videokonferenzen bieten.

*Verwendung eines HDMI-Kabel-Anschlusses (das HDMI-Kabel ist optional)

Einfache Menüeinrichtung für
vertikale Bedürfnisse

Die UR640S-Serie erhöht den Benutzerkomfort, indem häufig verwendete Menüs* nach Branchen sortiert werden.

Einfache Menüeinrichtung für vertikale Bedürfnisse

*Voreingestellte Unterstützung vertikal: Unternehmen/Regierung/Einzelhandel, Tagungsraum.

LG-ConnectedCare-Dienst in Echtzeit

Dank des optionalen ConnectedCare*-Dienstes, einer von LG bereitgestellten Cloud-Dienstlösung, ist die Wartung einfach und schnell. Es verwaltet den Betriebsstatus von an Kundenarbeitsplätzen installierten Displays aus der Ferne. Fehlerdiagnose- und Fernsteuerungsdienste stellen einen stabilen Geschäftsbetrieb beim Kunden sicher.

LG-ConnectedCare-Dienst in Echtzeit

*Die Verfügbarkeit von LG ConnectedCare ist je nach Region unterschiedlich, und der Dienst muss separat erworben werden.
Wenden Sie sich daher bitte an den LG-Vertriebsmitarbeiter in Ihrer Region, um weitere Informationen zu erhalten.

Alle Spezifikationen

INFO

  • Kategorie

    Smart-TV-Beschilderung

DESIGN

  • Werkzeugname

    UP8000

  • Standfuß-Typ

    2 Standelemente

  • Farbe Vorderseite

    Ashed Blue

DISPLAY

  • Größe (Zoll)

    43

  • Auflösung

    4K ULTRA HD (3 840 x 2 160)

  • Helligkeit (Typ.)

    300 nit

VIDEO

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    JA

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    JA

AUDIO (SOUND)

  • Lautsprecher (Audioausgang)

    20 W

  • LG Sound Sync

    JA

ÜBERTRAGUNGSSYSTEM

  • Digital

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    PAL / SECAM

  • Teletext (Autom. Teletext)

    JA

STANDARD

  • Sicherheit

    CB, CU TR

  • EMC

    CE

SMART-FUNKTION

  • webOS version

    webOS 6.0

  • Webbrowser

    JA

  • Mood Display

    JA

  • WLAN

    JA

  • Bluetooth

    JA

  • Soft AP

    JA

  • Screen Share

    JA

  • DIAL

    JA

  • Bluetooth-Audiowiedergabe

    JA

  • HDMI-ARC

    JA (HDMI 2)

GASTGEWERBE-FUNKTION

  • USB Cloning

    JA

  • WOL

    JA

  • SNMP

    JA

  • Diagnose

    JA (Selbstdiagnose (USB))

  • HTNG-CEC (Version)

    JA (1.4)

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

    JA (1.4)

  • IR-Ausgang

    JA (RS-232C)

  • Mehrfach-IR-Code

    JA

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    JA

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

    JA

  • Insert Image

    JA

  • One Channel Map

    JA

  • External Speaker Out / Line Out

    JA (Line-Out)

  • Port Block

    JA

  • Lock mode

    JA (begrenzt)

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

    JA

  • Energiesparmodus

    JA

HOCHKANT-FUNKTION (UNTERNEHMEN/EINZELHANDEL)

  • Vertikale Einrichtung

    JA

  • Ausfallsicherung

    JA

  • Play Via URL

    JA

  • NTP-Servereinstellung

    JA

  • Crestron-zertifiziert Kompatibilität

    JA

  • DPM (Digital Power Management)

    JA

  • Zeitschaltuhr

    JA

  • RTC (Real Time Clock/Echtzeituhr)

    JA

  • NTP-Synch.-Timer

    JA

  • BEACON

    JA

  • Embedded CM (Contents Manager)

    JA

  • Embedded GM (Group Manager)

    JA

SUPERSIGN-SW-KOMPATIBILITÄT

  • Control / Control Plus

    JA

  • CMS(Premium)

    JA

  • Simple Editor

    JA

  • LG Connected Care

    JA

KONNEKTIVITÄT

  • HDMI-Eingänge

    JA (3 E/A)

  • USB (Ver.)

    JA (1 E/A/2.0)

  • Tuner-Anschluss

    JA (2 E/A)

  • Digitaler Audioausgang (optisch)

    JA

  • Audioausgang (3,5-mm-Klinkenstecker)

    JA

  • Kopfhörer-Ausgang

    JA

  • CI-Slot

    JA (CI+ 1.4 ECP)

  • RJ45 (Verwendungszweck)

    JA (LAN)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub, 9-polig/Klinkenstecker)

    JA (Klinkenstecker)

  • Nur LG SVC (Klinkenstecker)

    JA

MECHANISCH

  • Unterstützter VESA-Standard

    200 x 200 mm

  • Kensington Lock

    JA

ABMESSUNGEN/GEWICHT

  • Abmessungen mit Standfuß (B x H x T)

    967 x 622 x 216 mm

  • Abmessungen ohne Standfuß (B x H x T)

    967 x 564 x 57,1 mm

  • Abmessungen in Transportverpackung (B x H x T)

    1 055 x 660 x 142 mm

  • Rahmenbreite (L/R/O/U mit Rahmen)

    12,8/12,8/12,8/19,9 mm

  • Rahmenbreite (L/R/O/U ohne Rahmen)

    6,9/6,9/6,9/18,4 mm

  • Gewicht (mit Standfuß)

    8,9 kg

  • Gewicht (ohne Standfuß)

    8,8 kg

  • Transportgewicht

    11,0 kg

LEISTUNGSDATEN

  • Stromversorgung (Spannung, Frequenz)

    AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

  • Stromverbrauch (max.)

    119,6 W

  • Stromverbrauch (typ.)

    97,2 W

  • Leistungsaufnahme (Standby)

    Unter 0,5 W

STANDARD (EU_ALTES LABEL(~`21.3))

  • ErP-Klasse

    A+

  • Stromverbrauch, wenn eingeschaltet

    35,3 W

  • Luminanzverhältnis (%)

    65

  • Durchschnittlicher Jahresverbrauch (kWh)

    51,5

STANDARD (EU_NEUES LABEL(`21.3~))

  • SDR-Klasse

    F

  • SDR-Ein-Modus

    54 W

  • HDR-Klasse

    G

  • HDR-Ein-Modus

    75 W

ZUBEHÖR

  • Fernbedienungstyp

    S-Con

  • Stromkabel

    JA (1,5 M / Straight Type)

COMPLIANCE-INFORMATION

WEITERE INFORMATIONEN ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Weitere technische Unterlagen und Ressourcen finden Sie unter LG-Geschäftskunden-Partnerportal.

