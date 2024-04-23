Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Combo Caixa De Som Portátil LG Xboom Partybox XL5 + Caixa de Som Portátil LG XBOOM Go XG5

Bluetooth speaker and XBOOM partybox front view
Produtos neste pacote: 2
Vista frontal com todas as luzes acesas.

XL5S

Caixa De Som Portátil LG Xboom Partybox XL5 Bluetooth USB 12h de Bateria IPX4 Sound Boost Entrada de microfone e violão
Vista frontal com alto-falante

XG5S

Caixa de Som Portátil LG XBOOM Go XG5S - Resistente a água (IP67), 20W RMS, 18H de bateria, Sound Boost
A LG XBOOM XL5S está disposta no palco com uma iluminação degradê de vermelho e laranja. Atrás do palco, pessoas curtem a música.

Quanto maior o som,
maior a festa.

Intensifique a festa com um som grandioso. O som potente da LG XBOOM XL5S vai preencher todo o ambiente.
A LG XBOOM XL7S está disposta num espaço infinito. Na parede, gráficos sonoros quadrados estão representados. No meio da caixa de som, um woofer gigante de 8 polegadas aparece ampliado para enfatizar os 250W de potência. Ondas sonoras saem do woofer.
Woofer gigante

Sob medida para produzir graves intensos

Eleve o nível da sua festa com os graves profundos da LG XBOOM XL5S. Com o woofer gigante de 6,5 polegadas, não faltarão graves potentes para encher qualquer ambiente.
A LG XBOOM Go XG5 está disposta numa mesa metálica com a iluminação laranja ligada. Atrás da mesa, pessoas dançam ao som da música.

Ligue, ilumine e aumente o volume.

Coloque a música, ilumine o ambiente e sinta toda a potência sonora da LG XBOOM Go.

Sinta toda a potência sonora
da LG XBOOM Go

Com graves profundos, áudio intenso e tecnologia de ponta, a LG XBOOM Go vai deixar você impressionado.

A música ganha vida com 20W RMS de potência sonora

Com a potência de 20W RMS, você entra no embalo da música e desfruta de uma experiência de áudio superior em todos os momentos, seja para meditar ou dar uma festa com os amigos.

Sinta os graves em qualquer volume

O algoritmo de aprimoramento de graves permite ouvir e sentir cada nota grave distintamente, mesmo com a música baixa.
Todas as especificações

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de barras

7893299928857

AUTO-FALANTE

Tipo de unidade de tweeter

Cone

Unidade de Woofer

6.5" x 1

Tamanho da Unidade do Tweeter

2.5" x 1

CONECTIVIDADE

Versão Bluetooth

5.1

EM GERAL

Número de canais

2.1ch (2Way)

Potência de saída

200 W

EQ

Reforço de Som

Sim

Padrão

Sim

EQ personalizado (APP)

Sim

FORMATO DE ÁUDIO

SBC

Sim

AAC

Sim

FONTE DE ENERGIA

Conector do Adaptador AC

Sim

BATERIA

Tempo de carregamento da bateria (Hrs)

3.5

Duração da bateria (HRS)

12

CONSUMO DE ENERGIA

Modo de inicialização

55 W

Modo de espera

0.5 W

CONFORTO

multiponto

Sim

Emparelhamento sem fio (modo duplo)

Sim

Emparelhamento sem fio (Modo múltiplo)

Sim

Gerenciador de atualização (FOTA)

Sim

Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

Sim

Iluminação

Sim

À prova de água/respingos

IPX4

Indicador de bateria

Sim

Trava de segurança

Sim

DIMENSÃO (LXAXD)

Auto-falante

289 x 570 x 280 mm

Caixa de papelão

698 x 374 x 354 mm

PESO

Peso líquido

11,2 kg

Peso bruto

13,6 kg

ACESSÓRIO

Cartão de garantia

Sim

Adaptador AC

Sim

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de barras

7893299948657

AUTO-FALANTE

Unidade de Woofer

Track Type Woofer

CONECTIVIDADE

Versão Bluetooth

5.1

EM GERAL

Número de canais

1 canal

Potência de saída

20W RMS

EQ

Reforço de Som

Sim

Padrão

Sim

EQ personalizado (APP)

Sim

FORMATO DE ÁUDIO

SBC

Sim

AAC

Sim

BATERIA

Tempo de carregamento da bateria (Hrs)

4

Duração da bateria (HRS)

18

CONSUMO DE ENERGIA

Modo de inicialização

10W

Modo de espera

0.5W

CONFORTO

multiponto

Sim (2)

Emparelhamento sem fio (modo duplo)

Sim

Emparelhamento sem fio (Modo múltiplo)

Sim (10)

Gerenciador de atualização (FOTA)

Sim

Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

Sim / Sim

Comando de voz (Google Assistente, Siri)

Sim

Iluminação

Sim

Indicador de bateria

Sim

Viva voz

Sim

Trava de segurança

Sim

DIMENSÃO (LXAXD)

Auto-falante

222 x 83 x 80 mm

Caixa de papelão

278 x 124 x 128 mm

PESO

Peso líquido

0,7 kg

Peso bruto

1,4 kg

ACESSÓRIO

Cartão de garantia

Sim

