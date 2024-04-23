Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
A evolução da lavanderia

mais
capacidade

Agora com capacidades de

12kg

e

14kg

No mesmo tamanho de uma máquina de 11Kg

conheça todos os modelos lg

tenha o melhor

que uma lava e seca pode oferecer

Maquina Lava e Seca LG

+ espaço

Novas capacidades
de 12Kg e 14Kg

+ tecnologia

Inteligência Artificial que identifica
os tecidos e preserva melhor as roupas

+ praticidade

Lavagem com vapor que higieniza
as roupas e diminui os amassados

+ conectividade

Controle a máquina à distância e
faça download de ciclos adicionais

+ design

Exclusiva porta de
vidro temperado

cadastre-se e ganhe

Escolha seu cupom, faça seu cadastro e
aproveite a nova linha lava e seca LG

Lava e seca LG - VC2 14kg, VC4 14kg e VC4 12kg

um cupom de

r$ 500,00

de desconto para compra dos
novos modelos 12kg ou 14kg*

*VC2 14kg, VC4 14kg e VC4 12kg quero este cupom
Lava e seca LG - VC5 12kg Branca e VC5 12kg Titanium

ou um cupom de

r$ 250,00

de desconto para compra de
um modelo vc5 12kg


quero este cupom

dê espaço para a nova

Lava e seca LG

na sua lavanderia

Descubra tudo o que sua máquina antiga pode fazer

Ieias - Casinha de cachorro
Baterista
Ieias - Vaso de planta
Ieias - Cooler para bebidas

Casinha de Cachorro

Baterista

Vaso de planta

Cooler para bebidas

deixe sua máquina antiga

brilhar

fora da sua lavanderia

coleta inteligente lg

Veja como devolver sua máquina antiga

Encontre o ponto de coleta mais próximo da sua casa

Pontos de coleta
Entre em contato com o SAC LG

4004-5400 ( Regiões Metropolitanas)
0800-707-5454

coleta.inteligente@lge.com

A LG não se responsabiliza pela desinstalação ou retirada do produto da casa do consumidor. Caso tenha interesse em devolver o seu produto, o consumidor deverá se responsabilizar pela entrega do seu eletrodoméstico antigo em um dos pontos de coleta da ABREE conforme indicado no link: https://abree.org.br/pontos-de-recebimento.

Imagens meramente ilustrativas. Para mais informações dos produtos e suas funcionalidades, acesse lg.com/br.
A tecnologia AI DD™ detecta não apenas o peso da roupa, mas também a textura dos tecidos, garantindo, após selecionar o ciclo de lavagem, que os movimentos do cesto sejam ideais para aquela carga de roupas, preservando até 18% mais os tecidos. Testado pela Intertek em março de 2019. Ciclo de algodão com 2 kg de peças íntimas comparado ao ciclo Cotton convencional da LG (FC1450S2W). Os resultados podem variar conforme as roupas e o ambiente. AI Direct Drive está disponível em 3 ciclos (Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care).
As funções Steam podem variar de acordo com os modelos, verifique os detalhes do modelos antes da compra. Testado sob a supervisão TUV SUD, a Lava e Seca LG Steam reduz até 99,9% das bactérias S.aureus, P.aeruginosa, K.pneumoniae com o programa Refresh (Higienização). O ciclo Allergy Care, aprovado pela BAF (British Allergy Foundation), reduz em 99,9% os ácaros alergênicos na poeira doméstica. Os resultados podem variar conforme o ambiente e as roupas.
Para mais informações, visite nossa página ThinQ em www.lg.com. ThinQ coleta e armazena dados pessoais do usuário, preferências e padrões de uso de acordo com os Termos de Uso e com a Política de Privacidade em www.lg.com/br/privacidade.