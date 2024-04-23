Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Projetor LG CineBeam Smart TV UHD 140" 4K Led RGBB 1.500 lúmens ANSI 150.000:1 HU70LA

Recursos

Galeria

Especificações

Avaliações

Suporte

Onde comprar

Projetor LG CineBeam Smart TV UHD 140" 4K Led RGBB 1.500 lúmens ANSI 150.000:1 HU70LA

HU70LA

Projetor LG CineBeam Smart TV UHD 140" 4K Led RGBB 1.500 lúmens ANSI 150.000:1 HU70LA

MEMBERS DAY

Começou a maior promoção do ano

Descontos de 5% com o cupom de boas-vindas + 2% para membros LG e pagando no PIX + 10%  valido para todos os produtos do site.

Começou a maior promoção do ano SAIBA MAIS

O sonho de ter um cinema em casa virou realidade

O LG CineBeam HU70LA projeta uma impressionante tela até 140 polegadas, com uma resolução UHD 4K nítida, vívida e brilhante. São intensos 8,3 milhões de pixels e tecnologia XPR*, assim o HU70LA da LG oferece detalhes e precisão impecáveis 4 vezes maior que o Full HD.

Imagens incrivelmente vívidas

Imagine 140 polegadas com qualidade UHD 4K. O projetor HU70LA LED transforma qualquer ambiente em uma exibição cinematográfica de verdade.

Qualidade de imagem UHD 4K real

Com resolução UHD 4K de 3840 x 2160, o projetor CineBeam da LG tem riqueza em cada detalhe da imagem projetada e cores intensas que irá deixá-lo impressionado com a incrível experiência de ter um cinema em casa.

*A tecnologia XPR baseia-se na tecnologia DLP 4K/UHD da Texas Instruments, que faz os projetores obterem um resolução 4K verdadeira com 8,3 milhões de pixels.
**O tamanho em pixels é estimado.

Cores intensas e incrível precisão

Com a tecnologia LED inovadora Wheel-less, o projetor CineBeam da LG entrega cores mais ricas e intensas, entregando imagens exuberantes e reais, a tecnologia permite superar as deficiências dos projetores tradicionais, como a perda de cor e o efeito arco-íris.

*Em comparação com as gerações anteriores de projetores que usam círculo cromático (color wheel).

LED com tecnologia Wheel-less de 4 Canais

O projetor CineBeam LG HU70LA tem suas cores RGB individualizada, permitindo imagens muito mais nítidas, sem perda de cor em comparação com os projetores convencionais (DLP, LED ou Dual LED) que utilizam o círculo de cores (color-wheel) para refletir a paleta a partir de uma única luz colorida.

*Em comparação com as gerações anteriores de projetores que usam círculo cromático (color-wheel).

Um projetor mais nítido

O projetor CineBeam LG possui foco remoto e zoom de até 1,25 vezes e ainda o LG Magic Remote que permite ajustar facilmente o tamanho da tela sem mover necessidade de re-posicionar fisicamente o projetor.

HDR 10 com mapeamento dinâmico de tons

O projetor da LG HU70LA possui tecnologia HDR10 com mapeamento dinâmico de tons, assim oferecendo qualidade de imagem otimizada quadro a quadro.

Ação mais fluida com o TruMotion

O projetor CineBeam da LG HU70LA possui tecnologia TruMotion, que permite que as imagens em movimento sejam fluidas e harmônicas, através de um processamento de vídeo em que são gerados quadros a quadros initerruptadamente, faz com que a animação pareça mais fluida.

*Em comparação com as gerações anteriores de projetores LG que sem TruMotion.

O projetor CineBeam da LG já está no futuro

O projetor HU70LA da LG possui ThinQ AI, que conecta aos outros dispositivos domésticos LG ThinQ AI, permitindo usar o aplicativo para controlá-los. Com a inteligência artificial você controlar tudo dentro ou fora de casa.

*Serviço limitado a certos idiomas. Alguns recursos exigem assinatura de serviços de terceiros.
**Google é uma marca comercial da Google LLC.

A maneira inteligente de acessar seus conteúdos

O recurso Zero Step Previews permite explorar e curtir uma variedade de filmes e programas de TV com uma simples conexão Wi-Fi. Além disso, o webOS 4.5 organiza automaticamente seu conteúdo favorito.

Diversas maneiras de se conectar

O recurso de espelhamento utiliza a tecnologia Miracast® para projetar conteúdo de dispositivos móveis em uma grande tela de projeção sem a necessidade de fios. Também pode ser emparelhado com dispositivos de áudio Bluetooth* e criar uma atmosfera completa de cinema.

*Opções de conectividade padrão além de Bluetooth: portas USB, Ethernet e HDMI. A conectividade sem fio suporta dispositivos com sistemas operacionais Android e Windows.

Imprimir

Especificação chave

  • Resolução nativa

    4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

  • Brilho (ANSI Lumen)

    1500

  • Tipo de movimento

    ﻿LED de 4 canais (RGBB)

  • Relação de contraste

    150,000:1

  • Correção digital de keystone

    SIM (Vertical)

  • Saída

    3W + 3W estéreo

  • Compartilhamento de tela (espelhamento sem fio com dispositivo compatível com MiraCast)

    SIM

  • Zoom

    1.25x

Todas as especificações

SISTEMA DE PROJEÇÃO

  • Sistema de Projeção

    DLP

RESOLUÇÃO NATIVA

  • Resolução nativa

    4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

BRILHO (ANSI LUMEN)

  • Brilho (ANSI Lumen)

    1500

RELAÇÃO DE CONTRASTE

  • Relação de contraste

    150,000:1

LENTE DE PROJEÇÃO

  • Foco (automático/manual)

    Manual (foco motorizado)

  • Zoom

    1.25x

IMAGEM DE PROJEÇÃO

  • Tamanho da tela

    60" ~ 140"

  • Padrão (lente para parede)

    100"@2.7~3.4m

  • Taxa de lançamento

    1.2 - 1.5

DESLOCAMENTO DE PROJEÇÃO

  • Deslocamento de projeção

    1

FONTE DE LUZ

  • Tipo de movimento

    ﻿LED de 4 canais (RGBB)

  • Horas de vida

    30.000 horas

SOM

  • Saída

    3W + 3W estéreo

  • Voz clara

    SIM (Clear Voice lll)

  • Compatível com Dolby Atmos

    SIM

TAMANHO

  • Tamanho líquido (mm) (L x P x A)

    314 x 210 x 95

PESO DO PRODUTO

  • Peso líquido (kg ou g)

    3.2

TEMPERATURA

  • Temperatura de operação

    0 ~ 40℃

UNIFORMIDADE

  • Uniformidade (JBMMA 9 pontos)

    0.85

COMPATIBILIDADE DE SINAL DE ENTRADA

  • USB tipo C

    Até 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

  • Digital (HDMI)

    Até 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

TERMINAIS DE ENTRADA/SAÍDA

  • Saída de áudio

    1 (Φ3,5), S/PDIF 1 (óptico)

  • Controle de IP

    SIM

  • RJ45

    1

  • HDMI

    2

  • USB tipo A

    2 (USB2.0)

  • USB Type-C (tela, carregamento)

    1 (USB2.0, tela, alimentação: saída 5V/1A)

RECURSOS

  • Plataforma (SO, UI)

    webOS 4.5 (inteligente)

  • Home Dashboard (entrada, IoT com dispositivo OFC)

    SIM

  • Imagem de fundo

    SIM

  • CP Premium

    SIM

  • Loja de conteúdo / LG Smart World (App Store)

    SIM

  • Sugestão de conteúdo

    SIM

  • Navegador de Internet

    SIM

  • Compartilhamento de tela (espelhamento sem fio com dispositivo compatível com MiraCast)

    SIM

  • Compartilhamento de conteúdo sem fio (com Android, iOS)

    SIM

  • Compartilhamento de conteúdo (com dispositivo compatível com DLNA)

    SIM

  • Saída de som Bluetooth

    SIM

  • Controle de sincronização AV Bluetooth

    SIM

  • LG Sound Sync (com barra de som)

    SIM

  • HDMI ARC (canal de retorno de áudio)

    SIM

  • HDMI simplink (CEC)

    SIM

  • HDCP

    HDCP 2.2

  • Plug & Play (detecção automática de fonte RGB/DVI/HDMI)

    SIM

  • Host USB (filme, música, foto)

    SIM

  • Visualizador de arquivos (Office)

    SIM

  • Guia de configuração

    SIM (Bean Bird)

  • HID (conexão de teclado/mouse/GamePad via USB)

    SIM

  • Função Eco - Modo de economia de energia

    SIM (Mínimo/Médio/Máximo)

  • Função econômica - Temporizador de suspensão

    SIM

  • Função econômica - Desligamento automático / Suspensão automática

    SIM

  • Função Eco - Tempo para ligar/desligar

    SIM (Ligado / Desligado)

  • Função Eco - Espera automática / Desligamento automático

    SIM

  • Função econômica - Modo econômico do disco rígido

    SIM

  • Processador

    Quad Core

  • HDR

    HDR10

  • Efeito HDR

    SIM

  • Mapeamento de tons HDR

    SIM (Automático, dinâmico/quadro a quadro)

  • TruMotion

    SIM (até 4096x2160)

  • Cinema real

    SIM (até 4096x2160)

  • Upscaler

    SIM (4K)

  • Super resolução (controle especializado)

    SIM (4K)

  • Correção digital de keystone

    SIM (Vertical)

  • Auto Keystone

    SIM (Vertical)

  • Inversão de imagem

    SIM (Horizontal/Vertical)

  • Gradação suave

    SIM

  • Controle de nível de preto

    SIM

  • Redução de ruído

    SIM

  • Ajuste da temperatura da cor

    SIM

  • Contraste dinâmico (controle especializado)

    SIM

  • Cor dinâmica (controle especializado)

    SIM

  • Sistema de gerenciamento de cores (controle especializado)

    SIM

  • Configuração da gama de cores (controle especializado)

    SIM

  • Correção de gama (controle especializado)

    SIM

  • Configuração do balanço de branco (controle especializado)

    SIM

  • Ligar/desligar rápido (instantâneo)

    SIM (em 12 segundos, desligado em 2 segundos)

  • Modo de armazenamento

    SIM

  • Legenda oculta

    SIM

  • Autodiagnóstico

    SIM

DESIGN

  • Cor do gabinete

    Branco

  • Tecla local

    Tecla de tato

  • Trava Kensington

    SIM

  • Suporte para pernas

    SIM (4 pernas)

  • Furo para montagem no teto (para suporte)

    SIM

ACESSÓRIOS

  • Manual (livro completo ou simples)

    SIM

  • Guia rápido do usuário (Guia de configuração rápida)

    SIM

  • Cartão de garantia

    SIM

  • Controle remoto - Movimento

    SIM (controle remoto de iluminação mágica)

  • Conformidades (Regulamento)

    CE/CB

RUÍDO

  • Economia de energia Mín. (Brilhante)

    30dB(A)

  • Economia de energia média (Eco)

    28dB(A)

  • Economia de energia máx. (Eco)

    25dB(A)

PROPORÇÃO DE ASPECTO

  • Controle da relação de aspecto

    16:9/Original/4:3/Zoom vertical

ALIMENTAÇÃO

  • Consumo de energia (máx.)

    210W

  • Energia em espera

    <0.5W

  • Fonte de alimentação

    Adaptador de 210W (100V - 240V @ 50~60 Hz)

O que as pessoas estão dizendo

Principais Ofertas

Precisa de Ajuda?

Estamos aqui para te ajudar com o que você precisar.

Obtenha suporte

Torne-Se um Membro da LG

Aproveite todos os benefícios da comunidade de membros LG, que vão de descontos especiais a serviços e ofertas exclusivas.

Entrar Cadastre-se

Cupom de Boas-Vindas

Garanta 5% de desconto na sua primeira compra ao se inscrever como membro LG

Preços Exclusivos

Receba ofertas exclusivas de lançamentos de produtos em primeira mão

Entrega Grátis

Em todas as compras realizadas na LG.com.br

Entre em Contato