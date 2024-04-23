Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Combo Smart TV LG OLED Evo Objet Collection Posé 55'' 4K 55LX1QPSA + Ar-Cond LG Dual Inverter Voice +AI 9.000 BTU Quente/Frio

Recursos

Galeria

Especificações

Avaliações

Onde comprar

Suporte

Combo Smart TV LG OLED Evo Objet Collection Posé 55'' 4K 55LX1QPSA + Ar-Cond LG Dual Inverter Voice +AI 9.000 BTU Quente/Frio

55LX.S3-W09A

Combo Smart TV LG OLED Evo Objet Collection Posé 55'' 4K 55LX1QPSA + Ar-Cond LG Dual Inverter Voice +AI 9.000 BTU Quente/Frio

Bundle image
MEMBERS DAY

Começou a maior promoção do ano

Descontos de 5% com o cupom de boas-vindas + 2% para membros LG e pagando no PIX + 10%  valido para todos os produtos do site.

Começou a maior promoção do ano SAIBA MAIS
Produtos neste pacote: 2
Posé vista de frente.

55LX1QPSA

Smart TV LG OLED Evo Objet Collection Posé 55'' 4K 120Hz Design 360 Suporte de Chão Acabamento tecido 55LX1QPSA
front view

S3-W09AA31C

Ar-Condicionado LG Dual Inverter Voice +AI 9.000 BTU Quente/Frio
Logotipo iF Design.

iF Design

LG OLED Flex

*Produto acompanha apenas suporte de chão.

Cada lado conta uma história

Design 360°

De qualquer ângulo,
em qualquer espaço

Com um design impressionante de todos os ângulos, a Posé pode ser apreciada de qualquer lado, combinando perfeitamente com a sua decoração.1

Posé em três ambientes decorados. A primeira encontra-se no canto de uma parede azul-marinho com uma obra de arte vermelha e azul na tela, ao mesmo tempo em que se vê uma mesa e uma poltrona azul-marinho na sala ao lado. A segunda está disposta no centro de uma moderna parede cinza-escura, abaixo do busto de um cervo, com a imagem de ondas na tela. A terceira é vista de trás, no centro de um quarto, usada como peça artística na frente da cama.

*É possível instalar na parede destacando a TV da base de suporte.

LG OLED ART

Uma tela digital para artistas

A LG acredita que os artistas podem usar a imaginação para criar um novo tipo de arte digital nunca vista antes.

A imagem superior mostra a Posé em uma sala preta com tema espacial e uma obra de arte intergaláctica abstrata na tela. A sala também apresenta a imagem da Lua e de um astronauta. A imagem inferior direita mostra a Posé em uma sala exuberante verde esmeralda. A TV mostra a luminosidade refletida sobre uma mesa através dos vidros da tela. A sala também apresenta azulejos ornamentados em preto e dourado e bancos de tecido pretos com padrões florais. A imagem inferior esquerda mostra a Posé em uma sala cor de creme, com toques de cores. A sala tem sofás robustos terracota e cor de carvão, luminárias brancas em forma de bola e roupões de banho pendurados na parede. A TV mostra uma imagem do mesmo sofá cor de carvão em uma plataforma em uma sala cor de terracota.

LG OLED Posé x Moooi: Uma vida extraordinária

Uma imagem da Easel em uma sala branca mostra uma obra de arte digital de uma escultura preta na tela. Uma escultura física prateada no lado direito da TV mostra um reflexo da sala.

Na Frieze LA 2023 com o escultor Barry X Ball

FUJA DO CALOR COM INTELIGENCIA

assista o vídeo

AI - Inteligência artificial
Experiência de conforto personalizado.

A Inteligência Artificial analisa e aprende os seus padrões de uso, hábitos e condições do ambiente para ajustar automaticamente uma climatização única e perfeita para você. Acione a função SmartCare e pronto!

Foto ilustrativa do ar-condicionado LG Dual Inverter com inteligência artificial em seu interior

*A temperatura ideal é a que melhor se adequa a utilização do usuário. De acordo com a Resolução nº 9, 3.1, da ANVISA, para melhor conforto térmico, a faixa recomendável de operação das Temperaturas, nas condições internas para verão, deverá variar entre 23°C e 26°C. A seleção de faixa depende da finalidade e local da instalação. Para condições internas para inverno, a faixa recomendável deverá variar de 20ºC e 22ºC.

Sua casa conectada

Use seus assistentes favoritos e conte com diversas opções de conectividade.
Controle as funções do seu ar-condicionado por voz ou remotamente com o app LG ThinQ.

Sua casa conectada

*Os equipamentos devem estar conectados no wi-fi. LG ThinQ coleta e armazena dados pessoais do usuário, preferências e padrões de uso de acordo com os Termos de Uso e com a nossa Política de Privacidade. Acesse https://www.lg.com/br/privacidade. Todos os direitos reservados.

Imprimir

Especificação chave

Tipo de Painel

4K OLED

Frequência Nativa

120Hz Nativo

Ampla Gama de Cores

OLED Cores

Processador

Processador AI α9 Ger5 4K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

Compatível com G-Sync (Nvidia)

Sim

Compatível com FreeSync (AMD)

Sim

Dolby Atmos

Sim

Peso sem base

21,0

Todas as especificações

IMAGEM (DISPLAY)

Tipo de Painel

4K OLED

Resolução

4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160)

Frequência Nativa

120Hz Nativo

Ampla Gama de Cores

OLED Cores

IMAGEM (PROCESSAMENTO)

Processador

Processador AI α9 Ger5 4K

AI Picture

AI Picture Pro

Upscaler AI

AI 4K Upscaling

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Sim (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

Seleção de Gênero AI

Sim (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)

AI Brightness Control

Sim

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Sim

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

Modo de Imagem

9 modos (Vívido, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Esportes, Otimizador de Jogos, Filmmaker, ISF Especialista (Modo Claro Dia), ISF Especialista (Modo Escuro Noite)

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

JOGOS

Compatível com G-Sync (Nvidia)

Sim

Compatível com FreeSync (AMD)

Sim

HGIG Mode

Sim

Otimizador de Jogos

Sim (Painel de Jogos)

ALLM (Modo de Baixa Latência Automático)

Sim

VRR (Taxa de Atualização Variável)

Sim

ACESSIBILIDADE

Alto Contraste

Sim

Escada de Cinza

Sim

Cores Invertidas

Sim

DIMENSÕES E PESOS

Dimensões com base (LxAxP)

1.225 x 1.257 x 495

Dimensões da embalagem (LxAxP)

1.420 x 880 x 228

Base da TV (LxAxP)

1.212 x 495

Peso sem base

21,0

Peso com base

22,9

Peso da embalagem

33,1

Suporte Vesa (LxA)

300 x 200

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de Barras

7893299923876

ÁUDIO

Dolby Atmos

Sim

AI Sound

AI Sound Pro (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Sim

WiSA Ready

Sim (Até 2.1 Canais)

LG Sound Sync

Sim

Modo audio Compartido

Sim

Saída de Áudio Simultâneo

Sim

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Sim (2 Way Playback)

CONECTIVIDADE

Retorno de Canal de Áudio

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Sim (V5.0)

Ethernet

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Sim

SPDIF (Saída de Áudio Digital Óptica)

1ea

SMART TV

Compatível com Apple Homekit

Sim

Compatível com Apple Airplay2

Sim

Galeria de Arte

Sim

Sistema Operacional

webOS 22

Alerta de Esportes

Sim

Configurações Família

Sim

LG ThinQ® AI

Sim

Home Dashboard

Sim

Compatível com Câmera USB

Sim

Resumo

Imprimir
PESO DA UNIDADE EXTERNA (KG)
880 / 2.638 / 3.700
DIMENSÕES DA UNIDADE EXTERNA_LXAXP (MM)
754 x 308 x 189
COR (CORPO)
717 x 495 x 230
THINQ (WI-FI)
Sim

Todas as especificações

RESFRIAMENTO

4 vias

Acima / baixo

Controle de fluxo de ar (acima/abaixo)

Sim (6 posições)

Velocidade do ventilador

6 posições

Resfriamento potente

Sim

AQUECIMENTO

Aquecimento potente

Sim

PRATICIDADE

Reinício automático

Sim

Modo ventilador

Sim

Alarme de Filtro

Não disponível

Operação de comutação forçada

Sim

Detecção de corpo humano

Não disponível

Ligar/desligar reserva (24h)

Sim

Controle remoto

Sim

Diagnóstico Inteligente

Sim

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Sim

Controle de Voz (Dispositivo de Terceiros)

Não disponível

DESIGN

Cor (corpo)

Branco

Cor (descarga)

Preto

FILTRO

Filtro Antialérgico

Sim

Filtro de poeira fina

Não disponível

Pré-filtro

Sim

Filtro de Poeira Ultrafino

Não disponível

HIGIENIZAÇÃO

Limpeza automática

Sim

CÓDIGO DE BARRAS

Código de Barras

8806084895578

GERAL

Consumo de energia de resfriamento nominal/mín. (W)

730 / 150

Área de resfriamento est. (metros quadrados)

N/A

Área de aquecimento est. (metros quadrados)

N/A

Capacidade de aquecimento máx. (W)

3700

Potência de consumo de aquecimento nominal/mín. (W)

660 / 150

Dimensões da unidade interna_LxAxP (mm)

754 x 308 x 189

Peso da unidade interna (kg)

7,2

Peso da unidade interna (lb)

15,9

Dimensões da unidade externa_LxAxP (mm)

717 x 495 x 230

Peso da unidade externa (kg)

23,6

Peso da unidade externa (lb)

52,0

Tensão nominal de entrada (V, Hz)

220, 60

Tipo de Refrigerante

R32

Potência sonora (resfriamento) SH/H/M/L/SL (dB(A))

N/A

Potência sonora (aquecimento) SH/H/M/L/SL (dB(A))

N/A

Capacidade de Resfriamento Nominal/Mín (BTU/h)

9000 / 3003

Capacidade de Aquecimento Máximo (BTU/h)

12624

Capacidade de Aquecimento Nominal (BTU/h)

9000

Capacidade de Aquecimento Nominal/Mínimo (BTU/h)

9000 / 3003

Tipo de Aquecimento, Ventilação e Ar Condicionado

Quente/Frio

Tipo do produto II

Inverter

DESUMIDIFICAÇÃO

Desumidificação

Não disponível

Sensor de umidade

Não disponível

ECONOMIA DE ENERGIA

Controle de Energia Ativo

Sim

Visor de Energia

Sim

Classe de energia

A

Monitoramento de energia

Não disponível

Economia de energia (resfriamento)

Não disponível

ICA (I-Control Ampere)

Não disponível

CONFORMIDADE

Mês de lançamento (AAAA-MM)

2023-08

Fabricante (importador)

LG Electronics

Nome do modelo do produto

S3NW09AA31C

Tipo de produto e nome do modelo

Wall Mounted & S3NW09AA31C

UNIDADE EXTERNA

Nome do modelo da unidade externa

S3UW09AA31C

GLOBAL_INTERNO

Nível de Pressão Sonora_Frio H (dB(A))

42,0

Nível de ruido (dB(A))

36,0

Nível de Pressão Sonora_Frio L (dB(A))

28,0

Nível de Pressão Sonora_Frio SL (dB(A))

22,0

Nível de Pressão Sonora_Quente e Frio H (dB(A))

42,0

Nível de Pressão Sonora_Quente e Frio M (dB(A))

36,0

Nível de Pressão Sonora_Quente e Frio L (dB(A))

28,0

O que as pessoas estão dizendo

Encontre uma loja perto de você

Experimente este produto perto de você.

Principais Ofertas

Precisa de Ajuda?

Estamos aqui para te ajudar com o que você precisar.

Obtenha suporte

Torne-Se um Membro da LG

Aproveite todos os benefícios da comunidade de membros LG, que vão de descontos especiais a serviços e ofertas exclusivas.

Entrar Cadastre-se

Cupom de Boas-Vindas

Garanta 5% de desconto na sua primeira compra ao se inscrever como membro LG

Preços Exclusivos

Receba ofertas exclusivas de lançamentos de produtos em primeira mão

Entrega Grátis

Em todas as compras realizadas na LG.com.br

Entre em Contato