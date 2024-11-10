Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Das 2020er LG NanoCell TV Line Up

nano99

NANO99

75 Zoll,
65 Zoll

Jetzt kaufen
nano97

NANO91

65 Zoll,
55 Zoll

Jetzt kaufen
nano90

NANO90

75 Zoll, 65 Zoll
55 Zoll

Jetzt kaufen
nano85

NANO86

65 Zoll,55 Zoll
49 Zoll

Jetzt kaufen
nano80

NANO81

65 Zoll,55 Zoll
49 Zoll

Jetzt kaufen
nano80

NANO80

65 Zoll,55 Zoll
49 Zoll

Jetzt kaufen
Auflösung REAL 8K
(7,680 x 4,320) 		REAL 8K
(7,680 x 4,320) 		4K
(3,840 x 2,160) 		4K
(3,840 x 2,160) 		4K
(3,840 x 2,160) 		4K
(3,840 x 2,160)
AI-Prozessor 9 Gen3 AI Prozessor 8K 7 Gen3 AI Prozessor 4K 7 Gen3 Prozessor 4K 7 Gen3 Prozessor 4K Quad Core Prozessor 4K Quad Core Prozessor 4K
Hands Free
Voice Control 		O O - - - -
Design Gallery Design,
NanoCell Design 		NanoCell Design NanoCell Design NanoCell Design NanoCell Design NanoCell Design
für Gaming
Minimale
Eingangsverzöngerung		 O O O O O O
HDMI O
(eARC / ALLM)		 O
(eARC / ALLM /
HDMI VRR(48-120Hz))		 O
(eARC / ALLM /
HDMI VRR(48-120Hz))		 O
(eARC / ALLM /
HDMI VRR(48-120Hz))		 O
(ARC / ALLM)		 O
(ARC / ALLM)
AMD FreeSync™ Premium - - O
(Freesync)		 O
(Freesync)		 - -
HGIG-Unterstützung O O O O O O
für Kino
Dimming-Technologie Full Array Dimming Pro Full Array Dimming Full Array Dimming Local Dimming Local Dimming Local Dimming
Kino-Funktionen Dolby Vision IQ und
Dolby Atmos
Filmmaker Mode 		Dolby Vision IQ und
Dolby Atmos
Filmmaker Mode 		Dolby Vision IQ und
Dolby Atmos
Filmmaker Mode 		Dolby Vision IQ und
Dolby Atmos
Filmmaker Mode 		Dolby Vision IQ und
Dolby Atmos
Filmmaker Mode		 Dolby Vision IQ und
Dolby Atmos
Filmmaker Mode
HDR-Kompatibilität HDR10 Pro
HLG Pro 		HDR10 Pro
HLG Pro 		HDR10 Pro
HLG Pro 		HDR10 Pro
HLG Pro 		HDR10 Pro
HLG Pro 		HDR10 Pro
HLG Pro
Unterhaltung Disney+
Apple TV App 		Disney+
Apple TV App 		Disney+
Apple TV App 		Disney+
Apple TV App 		Disney+
Apple TV App
8K Videodecoder O (integtriert) O (integtriert) - - - -
für Sport
Bildqualität Grosser Betrachtungswinkel Grosser Betrachtungswinkel Grosser Betrachtungswinkel Grosser Betrachtungswinkel Grosser Betrachtungswinkel Grosser Betrachtungswinkel
Grossbildschirm O (bis 75 Zoll) O (bis 75 Zoll) O (bis 86 Zoll) O (bis 75 Zoll) - -
Sports Alert O O O O O O
Surround Sound Bluetooth Surround Ready Bluetooth Surround Ready Bluetooth Surround Ready Bluetooth Surround Ready Bluetooth Surround Ready Bluetooth Surround Ready
Motion Pro O O O O O O
  1. Gaming

    NanoCell-Technologie VRR Minimale Eingangsverzögerung HDMI 2.1 HGiG

    Mehr erfahren
  2. Kino

    NanoCell Black Dolby Vision IQ und Dolby Atmos Filmmaker Mode
    HDR10 Pro und HLG Pro Grenzenlose Unterhaltung

    Mehr erfahren
  3. Sports

    NanoCell Accuracy 8K-Grossbildschirm Sportalarm
    Bluetooth Surround Ready Motion Pro

    Mehr erfahren