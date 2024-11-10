We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Das 2020er LG NanoCell TV Line Up
|
NANO99
75 Zoll,
|
NANO91
65 Zoll,
|
NANO90
75 Zoll,
65 Zoll
|
NANO86
65 Zoll,55 Zoll
|
NANO81
65 Zoll,55 Zoll
|
NANO80
65 Zoll,55 Zoll
|Auflösung
|
REAL 8K
(7,680 x 4,320)
|
REAL 8K
(7,680 x 4,320)
|
4K
(3,840 x 2,160)
|
4K
(3,840 x 2,160)
|
4K
(3,840 x 2,160)
|
4K
(3,840 x 2,160)
|AI-Prozessor
|9 Gen3 AI Prozessor 8K
|7 Gen3 AI Prozessor 4K
|7 Gen3 Prozessor 4K
|7 Gen3 Prozessor 4K
|Quad Core Prozessor 4K
|Quad Core Prozessor 4K
|
Hands Free
Voice Control
|O
|O
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Design
|
Gallery Design,
NanoCell Design
|NanoCell Design
|NanoCell Design
|NanoCell Design
|NanoCell Design
|NanoCell Design
|Minimale
Eingangsverzöngerung
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O
|HDMI
|O
(eARC / ALLM)
|O
(eARC / ALLM /
HDMI VRR(48-120Hz))
|O
(eARC / ALLM /
HDMI VRR(48-120Hz))
|O
(eARC / ALLM /
HDMI VRR(48-120Hz))
|O
(ARC / ALLM)
|O
(ARC / ALLM)
|AMD FreeSync™ Premium
|-
|-
|O
(Freesync)
|O
(Freesync)
|-
|-
|HGIG-Unterstützung
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O
|Dimming-Technologie
|Full Array Dimming Pro
|Full Array Dimming
|Full Array Dimming
|Local Dimming
|Local Dimming
|Local Dimming
|Kino-Funktionen
|
Dolby Vision IQ und
Dolby Atmos
Filmmaker Mode
|
Dolby Vision IQ und
Dolby Atmos
Filmmaker Mode
|
Dolby Vision IQ und
Dolby Atmos
Filmmaker Mode
|
Dolby Vision IQ und
Dolby Atmos
Filmmaker Mode
|
Dolby Vision IQ und
Dolby Atmos
Filmmaker Mode
|
Dolby Vision IQ und
Dolby Atmos
Filmmaker Mode
|HDR-Kompatibilität
|
HDR10 Pro
HLG Pro
|
HDR10 Pro
HLG Pro
|
HDR10 Pro
HLG Pro
|
HDR10 Pro
HLG Pro
|
HDR10 Pro
HLG Pro
|
HDR10 Pro
HLG Pro
|Unterhaltung
|
Disney+
Apple TV App
|
Disney+
Apple TV App
|
Disney+
Apple TV App
|
Disney+
Apple TV App
|
Disney+
Apple TV App
|8K Videodecoder
|O (integtriert)
|O (integtriert)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Bildqualität
|Grosser Betrachtungswinkel
|Grosser Betrachtungswinkel
|Grosser Betrachtungswinkel
|Grosser Betrachtungswinkel
|Grosser Betrachtungswinkel
|Grosser Betrachtungswinkel
|Grossbildschirm
|O (bis 75 Zoll)
|O (bis 75 Zoll)
|O (bis 86 Zoll)
|O (bis 75 Zoll)
|-
|-
|Sports Alert
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O
|Surround Sound
|Bluetooth Surround Ready
|Bluetooth Surround Ready
|Bluetooth Surround Ready
|Bluetooth Surround Ready
|Bluetooth Surround Ready
|Bluetooth Surround Ready
|Motion Pro
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O
|O
-
Gaming
NanoCell-Technologie VRR Minimale Eingangsverzögerung HDMI 2.1 HGiGMehr erfahren
-
Kino
NanoCell Black Dolby Vision IQ und Dolby Atmos Filmmaker ModeMehr erfahren
HDR10 Pro und HLG Pro Grenzenlose Unterhaltung
-
Sports
NanoCell Accuracy 8K-Grossbildschirm SportalarmMehr erfahren
Bluetooth Surround Ready Motion Pro