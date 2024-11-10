LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle Spezifikationen
PRODUKTTYP
-
Produkttyp
Dual SIM Smartphone mit kapazitivem Touchscreen
-
Software
Android 9.0 Pie
DESIGN
-
Farbvarianten
Schwarz
-
Formfaktor
159.26 x 75.83 x 8.4 mm
-
Gewicht
192g (TBD)
DISPLAY
-
Technologie
OLED
-
Diagonale in Zoll
6.4”
-
Auflösung
FHD+ (2,340 x 1080) , 19.5:9
KAMERA
-
Hauptkamera - Hauptkamera 1
12MP Standard-Hauptkamera (F1.8/1.4μm/78°)
-
Hauptkamera - Hauptkamera 2
13MP Superweitwinkel-Hauptkamera (F2.4/1.0μm/136°)
-
Selfie-Kamera - Selfie-Kamera 1
32MP (F1.9/0.8μm/79°)
-
Selfie-Kamera - Blitz
Ja
PROZESSOR
-
Model
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
-
Taktrate
Octa-Core 2.84GHz
-
Anzahl Kerne
8
NETZE & VERBINDUNGEN
-
Mobilfunk
LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)
-
Unterstützte Frequenzbänder
GSM: Quad
WCDMA: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8
LTE: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 20, 28, 32, 38, 39, 40, 41, 46
-
Wi-Fi
Dual-band WiFi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
-
WiFi-Direkt
Ja
-
Miracast
Ja
-
Bluetooth Version
5.0
-
Anschlüsse
USB-C 3.1 kompatibel, 3,5 mm Klinkenanschluss, microSD Speicher-Slot, USB OTG
-
GPS
Ja
-
NFC
Ja
-
Hotspot
Ja
-
USB OTG
Ja
SENSOREN
-
Fingerabdrucksensor
Ja
-
Beschleunigungssensor
Ja
-
Näherungssensor
Ja
-
Umgebungslichtsensor
Ja
-
Gyrosensor
Ja
-
Digitaler Kompass
Ja
-
Barometer
Ja
AUDIO
-
Stereo Lautsprecher
Ja
-
Anzahl der Mikrofone
2
-
Hi-Fi Quad DAC
Ja
-
Besonderheiten
DTS-X 3D Surround, Stereo Lautsprecher, Hi-Fi Quad DAC
AKKU
-
Art
Li-Ion
-
Kapazität
4,000mAh
-
Kabellos laden
Ja
-
Schnellladefunktion
Ja , Quick Charge 3.0 (QC 4.0 kompatibel)
SPEICHER
-
Interner Speicher
128GB
-
Speicher erweiterbar
microSD Speicher-Slot für bis zu 2 TB
-
RAM
6GB
SONSTIGES
-
Lieferumfang
Gerät, Headset, Ladeadapter, USB-C Datenkabel, Sim-Karten Stecker & Gebrauchsanleitung
-
Besonderheiten
Kompatibel mit Dual Screen
-
SIM
Nano (Dual SIM)
-
Spiecherkarte
Ja
-
Alle Funktionen
AI Voice: Google Assistant/ Google Assistant AI Composition, AI CAM, Google Assistant , Google Lens, verbesserte Spracherkennung bei weiter Entfernung
-
IP68
Ja
SUFFIX
-
Produkt-Code
LMG850EMW.ADEUBK
EAN
-
EAN
8806087041422
Compliance-Informationen
-
Erweiterung
-
