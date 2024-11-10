Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG K9 Smartphone

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

LG K9 Smartphone

K9

LG K9 Smartphone

(1)
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

PRODUKTTYP

  • Produkttyp

    Smartphone mit kapazitivem Touchscreen

  • Software

    Android 7.1.2 Nougat

DESIGN

  • Formfaktor

    146,3 x 73,2 x 8,2

  • Gewicht

    148g

  • Farbvarianten

    Aurora Black, Moroccan Blue

DISPLAY

  • Technologie

    TFT - LCD

  • Typ

    On - Cell Touch Display

  • Diagonale in cm

    12,7cm

  • Diagonale in Zoll

    5 ,0”

  • Auflösung

    1280 x 720 Pixel (HD)

KAMERA

  • Hauptkamera - Megapixel

    8 Megapixel

  • Hauptkamera - Blitzlicht

    LED - Blitz

  • Selfie - Kamera - Megapixel

    5 Megapixel

  • Selfie - Kamera - Funktionen

    Autofokus, HDR, Low Light Modus

PROZESSOR

  • Modell

    Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 210 (MSM8909)

  • Taktrate

    1 ,3GHz

  • Anzahl Kerne

    Quad - Core

NETZE & VERBINDUNGEN

  • Mobilfunk

    LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)

  • LTE Category (DL/UL)

    Cat. 4 (150Mbps/50Mbps)

  • Wi - Fi

    802.11 b/g/n

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.2

  • Bluetooth Features

    LG Profile

  • A - GPS

    Ja

  • Anschlüsse

    MicroUSB - und 3.5mm Klinkenanschluss, microSD Speicher - Slot, Nano SIM - Slot

  • NFC (Near Field Communication)

    Nein

  • E - Mail

    Ja

SENSORS

  • Fingerabdrucksensor

    Nein

  • Beschleunigungssensor

    Ja

  • Näherungssensor

    Ja

  • Umgebungslichtsensor

    Ja

  • Gyrosensor

    Nein

AKKU

  • Art

    Li - Ion

  • Kapazität

    2500mAh

  • Standby - Zeit

    Bis 250 Stunden

  • Sprechzeit

    Bis 8 Stunden

SPEICHER

  • Interner Speicher

    16GB

  • Speicher erweiterbar

    microSD Speicher - Slot für bis zu 32GB

  • RAM

    2GB

SONSTIGES

  • SAR - Wert (Kopf)

    0,763W/kg

  • Lieferumfang

    Gerät, Akku, Ladeadapter, USB Datenkabel, Kurzanleitung

  • Produkt - Code

    LMX210EM.ADECBL

  • EAN

    8806087030570

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

