LG K9 Smartphone

Alle Spezifikationen
PRODUKTTYP
-
Produkttyp
Smartphone mit kapazitivem Touchscreen
-
Software
Android 7.1.2 Nougat
DESIGN
-
Formfaktor
146,3 x 73,2 x 8,2
-
Gewicht
148g
-
Farbvarianten
Aurora Black, Moroccan Blue
DISPLAY
-
Technologie
TFT - LCD
-
Typ
On - Cell Touch Display
-
Diagonale in cm
12,7cm
-
Diagonale in Zoll
5 ,0”
-
Auflösung
1280 x 720 Pixel (HD)
KAMERA
-
Hauptkamera - Megapixel
8 Megapixel
-
Hauptkamera - Blitzlicht
LED - Blitz
-
Selfie - Kamera - Megapixel
5 Megapixel
-
Selfie - Kamera - Funktionen
Autofokus, HDR, Low Light Modus
PROZESSOR
-
Modell
Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 210 (MSM8909)
-
Taktrate
1 ,3GHz
-
Anzahl Kerne
Quad - Core
NETZE & VERBINDUNGEN
-
Mobilfunk
LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)
-
LTE Category (DL/UL)
Cat. 4 (150Mbps/50Mbps)
-
Wi - Fi
802.11 b/g/n
-
Bluetooth Version
4.2
-
Bluetooth Features
LG Profile
-
A - GPS
Ja
-
Anschlüsse
MicroUSB - und 3.5mm Klinkenanschluss, microSD Speicher - Slot, Nano SIM - Slot
-
NFC (Near Field Communication)
Nein
-
E - Mail
Ja
SENSORS
-
Fingerabdrucksensor
Nein
-
Beschleunigungssensor
Ja
-
Näherungssensor
Ja
-
Umgebungslichtsensor
Ja
-
Gyrosensor
Nein
AKKU
-
Art
Li - Ion
-
Kapazität
2500mAh
-
Standby - Zeit
Bis 250 Stunden
-
Sprechzeit
Bis 8 Stunden
SPEICHER
-
Interner Speicher
16GB
-
Speicher erweiterbar
microSD Speicher - Slot für bis zu 32GB
-
RAM
2GB
SONSTIGES
-
SAR - Wert (Kopf)
0,763W/kg
-
Lieferumfang
Gerät, Akku, Ladeadapter, USB Datenkabel, Kurzanleitung
-
Produkt - Code
LMX210EM.ADECBL
-
EAN
8806087030570
