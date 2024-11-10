Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Q60 Smartphone

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

LG Q60 Smartphone

Q60

LG Q60 Smartphone

(2)
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

PRODUKTTYP

  • Produkttyp

    Dual SIM Smartphone mit kapazitivem Touchscreen

  • Software

    Android

DESIGN

  • Farbvarianten

    New Aurora Black ,New Moroccan Blue

  • Formfaktor

    Slate

DISPLAY

  • Technologie

    LCD

  • Diagonale in Zoll

    6.26”

  • Auflösung

    HD+ (1520 x 720)

KAMERA

  • Hauptkamera - Hauptkamera 1

    16MP Standard (1/3.1”, 1.0um, F2.0, 76˚ ~82˚)

  • Hauptkamera - Hauptkamera 2

    5 MP (1/5”, 1.12um, F2.2, 120)˚

  • Hauptkamera - Hauptkamera 3

    2MP (1/5”, 1.75um, F2.4, 80~86˚)

  • Selfie-Kamera - Selfie-Kamera 1

    13 MP Standard (1/3.1”, 1.12um, F2.0, FOV 78˚)

  • Feature & UX

    PDAF , CIS

PROZESSOR

  • Modell

    MT6762

  • Taktrate

    1.5 GHz

  • Anzahl Kerne

    8

NETZE & VERBINDUNGEN

  • Mobilfunk

    LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)

  • Wi-Fi

    802.11 a / b / g / n / ac

  • WiFi-Direkt

    Ja

  • WiFi concurrency

    Ja

  • Miracast

    No

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.0 BLE

  • Bluetooth Funktionen

    LG Profile

  • DLNA

    Ja

  • Anschlüsse

    USB-B 2.0, microSD Speicher-Slot, USB OTG

  • GPS

    A-GPS, Glonass

  • NFC

    Ja

  • Hotspot

    Ja

SENSOREN

  • Fingerabdrucksensor

    Ja

  • Beschleunigungssensor

    Ja

  • Näherungssensor

    Ja

  • Umgebungslichtsensor

    Ja

  • Gyrosensor

    Nein

  • Digitaler Kompass

    Ja

AUDIO

  • Anzahl der Mikrofone

    2

AKKU

  • Art

    Li-Polymer

  • Kapazität

    3,500mAh

  • Wireless Charging

    Nein

SPEICHER

  • Interner Speicher

    64 GB

  • Speicher erweiterbar

    microSD Speicher-Slot für bis zu 2 TB

  • RAM

    3 GB

SONSTIGES

  • Lieferumfang

    Gerät, Ladeadapter, USB-B Datenkabel, Sim-Karten Stecker & Gebrauchsanleitung

SUFFIX

  • Produkt-Code

    LM-X525EAW

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

