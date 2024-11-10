49" LG NanoCell TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle Spezifikationen
DISPLAY
-
Display Typ
LCD
-
Displaygröße (cm)
124
-
Displaygröße (Zoll)
49
-
Auflösung
3840*2160
-
Nano Cell Display (zweite Generation)
Ja
-
Viewing Angle
Wide Viewing Angle
-
Wide Color Gamut
Nano Cell Color Pro
-
"Biliion Rich Color"
Billion Rich Color
-
Dimming
Full Array Local Dimming
VIDEO UND BILDQUALITÄT
-
HDR
4K Cinema HDR
-
Dolby Vision
Ja
-
Bildprozessor
α7 Intelligent Processor
-
Technicolor Expert Mode
Ja
-
Professional Game TV
Ja
-
Autokalibrierung möglich
Ja
FARBWIEDERGABE
-
Color Enhancer
Dynamic Color
-
Color Accuracy
True Color Accuracy
-
Upscaler
4K Upscaler
-
Noise Reduction
NR
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Enhanced Dynamic Tone Mappng
AUDIO
-
Sound Output
40W(Woofer : 20W)
-
Lautsprechersystem
2.2 ch
-
Getrennte Lautstärke für interne Lautsprecher und Kabelkopfhörer
Ja
-
DOLBY ATMOS
Ja
-
Surround Mode
Dolby Surround / ULTRA Surround
-
Bluetooth Audio Wiedergabe
Ja
SMART TV
-
Smart TV
webOS Smart TV
-
CPU
Quad Core
-
Magic Remote Control
MMRC ist dem Gerät beigelegt
-
360 VR
Ja
-
Gallery
Ja
-
LG Content Store
Ja
-
Mobile App (LG TV Plus)
Ja
AUFNAHME
-
Digital Recording
Ja
-
Time Shift
Ja
-
Ansehen & Aufnehmen
Nein
EMPFANGSDATEN TUNER
-
Antennenfernsehen
DVB-T2
-
Kabelfernsehen
DVB-C
-
Satellitenfernsehen
DVB-S2/S
-
CI + (Common Interface)
CI+ 1.4
-
Teletext Page
Ja (2000 Seiten)
-
Teletext (Top/Flof/List)
Ja
-
[DVB] Subtitle
Ja
-
EPG (8days)
Ja
ANSCHLÜSSE
-
HDMI
4 (seitlich)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Ja
-
ARC (Audio Return Channel)
Ja (seitlich, HDMI 2)
-
USB
1(hinten) / 2 (seitlich)
-
LAN
Ja (hinten)
-
CI-Slot
Ja (seitlich)
-
RF-Eingang
2 (1x DVBC/T & 1x DVBS)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Ja (hinten)
-
Ausgang Kopfhörer
Ja (hinten)
-
Line out
Ja (geteilt mit Kopfhöreranschluss)
-
Wifi
Ja (802.11ac)
-
Bluetooth
Ja (v4.2)
ENERGIE
-
Netzanschluss / Spannung, Hz
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Stromverbrauch Standby
unter 0.5 Watt
-
Energieeffizienzklasse
A+ (A++ bis E Skala)
-
Stromverbrauch im Betrieb/Jahr
97 kWh
ABMESSUNGEN
-
B x H x T ohne Standfuß
1096 x 638 x 62,5 mm
-
B x H x T mit Standfuß
1096 x 707 x 248,4 mm
-
Gewicht ohne Standfuß
14 kg
-
Gewicht mit Standfuß
15,5 kg
ZUBEHÖR
-
Fernbedienung
Magic Motion Remote Control 2018
VESA
-
VESA Abmessungen
200 x 200
Compliance-Informationen
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
