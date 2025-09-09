Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
True Wireless TV 77 Zoll LG OLED evo AI M5 mit kabelloser Video- und Audioübertragung in 4K 144 Hz
OLED77M59LA EU.pdf
Energieklasse : CH
Produktinformationsblatt

True Wireless TV 77 Zoll LG OLED evo AI M5 mit kabelloser Video- und Audioübertragung in 4K 144 Hz

OLED77M59LA EU.pdf
Energieklasse : CH
Produktinformationsblatt

True Wireless TV 77 Zoll LG OLED evo AI M5 mit kabelloser Video- und Audioübertragung in 4K 144 Hz

OLED77M59LA
Einführungsvideo LG OLED evo M5 USP.
Vorderansicht des LG OLED M5 TVs. OLED-Emblem „12 Years of world number 1“ und LG OLED evo AI 2025-Logo sind auf dem Bildschirm zu sehen. Zero Connect Box in der Ecke mit dem Titel „Zero Connect Box mit drahtloser Video- und Audioübertragung in 4K mit 144Hz“
Zero Connect Box mit den entsprechenden Größenangaben in Millimetern.
Frontansicht und Seitenansicht des LG OLED M5 TV mit den Abmessungen Länge, Breite, Höhe und Tiefe.
Der Bildschirm des LG OLED M5 TV zeigt eine Höhle mit Blick auf den Himmel. Der Text handelt davon, wie beeindruckend Details in visuell verlustfreier 4K-Qualität sind.
LG OLED M5 TV mit Spiel auf dem Bildschirm, das flüssiges und nahtloses Gameplay zeigt. Die Zero Connect Box ist zwar sichtbar, fügt sich aber gut in den Raum ein. Gaming-Zertifizierungen sind sichtbar. Der Text handelt von ultraschnellem, kabellosem Gaming mit 120Hz und geringer Latenz.
Drei Symbole, die die drei kostenlosen Vorteile von LG True Wireless TV darstellen. Ortsungebunden, übersichtlich, stressfrei. Der Text handelt davon, sich von den Grenzen des kabelgebundenen Fernsehens zu befreien und eine mühelose Einrichtung und einen sauberen, offenen Raum zu genießen.
Der alpha 11 KI-Prozessor Gen2 steht vor einem dunklen Hintergrund. Er leuchtet in einem lilablauen Licht, das die Mikrochip-Schaltkreise um ihn herum erhellt. In der Überschrift geht es darum, wie der Prozessor, der für LG OLED evo entwickelt wurde, 4K-Qualität, atemberaubende Farben und Helligkeit mit Präzision auf Pixelebene liefert. Die Leistungsstatistiken sind sichtbar. 6,7-mal mehr neuronale KI-Verarbeitung, NPU. 2,2-mal schnellerer Betrieb, CPU. 3,6-mal verbesserte Grafik, GPU.
Ein Space Shuttle startet vom Boden. Die Szene ist in der Mitte geteilt, wobei eine Hälfte etwas dunkler und matter ist. Die andere Hälfte zeigt, wie hell die Raketenexplosion ist, und demonstriert, wie hell Bilder auf einem LG OLED TV-Bildschirm mit der lichtemittierenden Struktur und der Beleuchtungssteuerungsarchitektur von Brightness Booster Max sein können.
LG OLED TV zeigt einen visuellen Vergleich zwischen einem Display mit Perfect Color und Perfect Black und einem ohne. UL- und Eyesafe-Zertifizierungen sind sichtbar mit einem Text, der auffordert, die Markierungen zu überprüfen.
Bunter Papagei in ultrahoher Auflösung vor schwarzem Hintergrund. Rundherum schweben Wassertropfen in der Luft. Das Bild präsentiert Perfect Color, wobei jeder einzelne Farbton auf dem Körper des Papageis leuchtend und lebendig ist. Verschiedene Logo-Zertifizierungen von UL und Intertek sind sichtbar. Diese beziehen sich auf seine 100%ige Farbtreue und sein 100%iges Farbvolumen. Auch Text ist sichtbar, „schau dir das Prüfzeichen für Perfect Color an“.
LG AI Magic Remote mit hervorgehobener KI-Schaltfläche. Rundherum befinden sich die verschiedenen Funktionen, auf die ein Benutzer über die Schaltfläche zugreifen kann. AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard. Der Text erklärt, dass die LG AI Magic Remote dein KI-Erlebnis mit einer speziellen KI-Schaltfläche vervollständigt und wie eine Maus in der Luft verwendet werden kann. Einfach zeigen und klicken.
LG TV-Bildschirm mit einer AI Magic Remote im Vordergrund. Die KI-Schaltfläche ist hervorgehoben und eine Sprechblase zeigt den Text „Schlage einen Film vor, der mir gefällt“. Auf dem Bildschirm sehen wir das Benutzersymbol E, das anzeigt, dass AI Voice ID in der Lage war, den Benutzer zu identifizieren und personalisierte Empfehlungen allein auf der Grundlage seiner Stimme zu geben.
Auf einem LG TV-Bildschirm werden Science-Fiction-Inhalte abgespielt. Auf dem Bildschirm befindet sich die Benutzeroberfläche des AI Chatbots. Der Benutzer hat dem Chatbot mitgeteilt, dass der Bildschirm zu dunkel ist. Der Chatbot bot Lösungen für die Anfrage an. Die gesamte Szene ist in zwei Hälften geteilt. Die eine Seite ist dunkler, die andere Seite heller und zeigt, wie der AI Chatbot das Problem für den Nutzer automatisch gelöst hat. Der Text erklärt, dass der AI Chatbot die Absicht des Benutzers verstehen und Lösungen zur Fehlerbehebung anbieten kann.
Innenansicht eines eleganten Hauses. Es werden viele verschiedene Kunstwerke angezeigt. An der Mittelwand befindet sich ein LG TV mit Kunstwerken auf dem Bildschirm. Der Fernseher sieht aus wie ein Gemälde aus einem Museum.
Geräumiges Wohnzimmer mit Blick auf eine Stadtlandschaft. Der LG OLED TV ist mit einer LG Soundbar an der Wand befestigt. Das flächenbündige Design des Fernsehers ermöglicht eine bündige Montage an der Wand und fügt sich gut in den Raum ein. Die Zero Connect Box ist zu sehen, aber unauffällig aufgestellt.
Hauptmerkmale

  • 4K-Übertragung mit 144Hz und visuell verlustfreier Qualität über die Zero Connect Box.
  • 4K-Bildqualität, KI-hochskaliertes Bildmaterial und Surround-Klang mit dem alpha 11 AI Prozessor Gen2
  • Bis zu 3-mal hellere Bilder im Vergleich zu herkömmlichen OLED TVs von Brightness Booster Ultimate
  • Perfektes Schwarz und perfekte Farben für True-Black-Level, atemberaubende Kontraste und naturgetreue Farben.
  • Hyper-personalisiertes AI TV-Erlebnis, abgestimmt auf deine Vorlieben mit LG webOS
Mehr
2025 CES Innovation Awards-Abzeichen mit einer Ehrung als „Best of“.

CES Innovation Awards – Honoree (OLED M5, 83 Zoll)

Video-Bildschirm

Logo – Reviewed Awards CES 2025

Reviewed Awards – CES 2025

Die drahtlose Funktion des M5 verbessert die Bildqualität und die Signalreichweite in jeder Hinsicht.

Abzeichen „CES Innovation Awards“ mit Ehrung „2025 Honoree“.

CES Innovation Awards – 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Cybersicherheit

Logo von AVForums Editor's Choice für LG webOS 24 als bestes Smart-TV-System 2024/2025.

AVForums Editor's Choice – Best Smart TV System 2024/25

„WebOS 24 bietet weiterhin ein schlankes, schnelles und einfach zu bedienendes intelligentes Erlebnis, das zudem frisch und aufgeräumt ist.“

*Die CES Innovation Awards basieren auf den Beschreibungen, die den Juroren vorgelegt werden. Die CTA hat weder die Richtigkeit der eingereichten Unterlagen noch die Richtigkeit der gemachten Angaben überprüft und das Produkt, für den der Preis vergeben wurde, nicht getestet.

Komplett kabellosBildqualitätwebOS für AILG Gallery+KlangqualitätDesignUnterhaltung
Der Titel lautet: Der weltweit erste True Wireless TV mit LG OLED G5-Bildqualität.

Der Titel lautet: Der weltweit erste True Wireless TV mit LG OLED G5-Bildqualität.

Weltweit erster True Wireless TV mit Video- und Audioübertragung in 4K 144Hz

Die drahtlose 4K-Übertragung ist endlich da. Mit unserer True-Wireless-Technologie sind dir keine Grenzen mehr durch Kabel gesetzt, und das bei atemberaubendem Bild und Klang wie beim Kabelfernsehen.

Lifestyle-Aufnahme, die die sehr klare Aufteilung eines Wohnzimmers mit einem LG OLED M5 TV zeigt. Es sind keine Kabel sichtbar. Die Zero Connect Box ist versteckt und kaum zu sehen.

Erlebe visuell verlustfreie 4K-Klarheit, genau wie bei einem Fernseher mit Kabelanschluss.

True-Wireless-Technologie (4K-Video- & Audioübertragung & 144Hz) bietet gleiches Seherlebnis wie Kabelfernsehen. Genieße Inhalte mit minimalen Verzögerungen und ohne Abstriche bei der Bildqualität.

Der Bildschirm des LG OLED M5 TV zeigt eine Höhle mit Blick auf den Himmel. Beeindruckende Details zu visuell verlustfreier 4K-Qualität.

*Visuell verlustfrei gemäß internen Testergebnissen nach ISO/IEC 29170-2, wobei die tatsächliche Leistung von Einstellungen, Umgebungsbedingungen und Nutzung abhängt. 

Genieße nahtloses Spielen mit extrem geringer Latenz beim kabellosen Gaming

Zertifiziert für reibungslose drahtlose Spieleleistung. Genießen Sie 144Hz, 0,1ms-Reaktionszeit von Intertek zertifiziert, Nvidia G-Sync-Kompatibilität, AMD FreeSync Premium, ClearMR 9000 und mehr.

LG OLED M5 TV mit Spiel auf dem Bildschirm, das flüssiges und nahtloses Gameplay zeigt. Die Zero Connect Box ist zwar sichtbar, fügt sich aber gut in den Raum ein. Nvidia G-Sync-Logo und 144Hz-Logo sind zu sehen. Gaming-Zertifizierungen sind sichtbar.
Auch Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium und andere Gaming-Zertifizierungen sind zu sehen.

*Nvidia G-Sync-kompatible und AMD FreeSync Premium-Validierung basierend auf kurzer Eingangsverzögerung, Reduzierung von Stottern und flimmerfreier Leistung.

*144Hz ist die maximale Frequenz basierend auf der variablen Bildwiederholrate (VRR).

*144Hz gilt für OLED M5 83/77/65 Zoll.

*144 Hz funktioniert nur mit Spielen oder PC-Eingängen, die 144 Hz unterstützen. 

*HGiG ist eine Gruppe freiwilliger Unternehmen aus der Game- und TV-Display-Branche, die zusammenarbeiten, um Richtlinien zur Verbesserung des Gaming-Erlebnisses für Verbraucher in HDR festzulegen und der Öffentlichkeit zugänglich zu machen.

*Die Unterstützung für HGiG kann je nach Land variieren.

*clearMR ist ein Zertifizierungsprogramm der VESA zur Bewertung der Bewegungsunschärfe von Bildschirmen.

*Die tatsächliche Leistung kann je nach Einstellungen, Netzwerkverbindung und Nutzungsumgebung variieren.

*LG OLED-Displays wurden von Intertek für eine Reaktionszeit von 0,1ms (grau zu grau) und qualifizierte Gaming-Leistung zertifiziert.

Befreie dich von den Einschränkungen des kabelgebundenen Fernsehens

Genieße die Freiheit einer mühelosen Einrichtung, die dir einen sauberen, offenen Raum bietet. Schließe deine anderen Geräte an die Zero Connect Box an und arbeite ohne Kabel.

Ohne Ortsbindung

Die Zero Connect Box lässt sich überall leicht installieren. Ohne dass eine direkte Verbindung zum Fernseher erforderlich ist, kannst du deinen Raum ganz nach deinen Wünschen gestalten. 

Ohne Durcheinander

Gestalte deinen Raum visuell ansprechend. Sorge für Ordnung ohne Kabelgewirr um den Fernseher.

Ohne Probleme

Schließe einfach alle Geräte an die Zero Connect Box statt an den Fernseher an, und stell dir ganz einfach dein perfektes Entertainment-Setup zusammen.

Vereinfache die bündige Wandmontage mit der Zero Connect Box

Montiere dein Fernsehgerät einfacher an der Wand. Dank kabelloser Verbindung über die Zero Connect Box müssen keine Änderungen an der Wand vorgenommen werden, die weitere Kosten verursachen.

Vergleich der Installation eines kabelgebundenen Fernsehgeräts und eines LG True Wireless TVs. Bei kabelgebundenen Fernsehgeräten waren zusätzliche Bauarbeiten nötig, um alle anderen Geräte hinter dem Fernseher zu verstecken. Der unordentliche Aufbau und die Kabel sind durch die Lücken weiterhin sichtbar. Die Aufschrift lautet: „Unterputzinstallation, die zusätzliche Kosten verursacht.“ Beim LG True Wireless wird das Fernsehgerät sauber an der Wand montiert. Es sind keine Kabel oder Geräte zu sehen. Die Aufschrift lautet: „Kein Aufwand, kostenlose Installation.“

*Die Zero Connect Box sollte niedriger als der kabellose Empfänger des Fernsehgeräts installiert werden.

*Geräte müssen per Kabel mit der Zero Connect Box verbunden sein.

*Anschluss des Netzkabels sowohl an den Fernseher als auch an die Zero Connect Box erforderlich.

*Die Platzierung der Zero Connect Box in einem Schrank kann je nach Material und Dicke des Schranks zu Signalstörungen führen.

*Je nach Anbringungsgegebenheiten kann ein kleiner Spalt zwischen dem Fernsehgerät und der Wand vorhanden sein. Die Installationsanforderungen variieren. Weitere Informationen findest du in der Installationsanleitung.

Unser brillantester alpha 11 KI-Prozessor Gen2 für das beste Seherlebnis

Der alpha 11 KI-Prozessor Gen2 skaliert Bilder auf 4K-Qualität für atemberaubende Farben und Helligkeit. KI-Engines erkennen Objekte präzise für optimale Bildqualität und ein optimales Seherlebnis.

Der alpha 11 KI-Prozessor Gen2 steht vor einem dunklen Hintergrund. Er leuchtet in einem lilablauen Licht, das die Mikrochip-Schaltkreise um ihn herum erhellt. Die Leistungsstatistiken sind sichtbar. 6,7-mal mehr neuronale KI-Verarbeitung, NPU. 2,2-mal schnellerer Betrieb, CPU. 3,6-mal verbesserte Grafik, GPU.

*Verglichen mit dem Smart TV alpha 7 KI-Prozessor Gen8 des gleichen Jahres, basierend auf einem internen Vergleich der Spezifikationen.

3-mal hellere Bilder durch Brightness Booster Ultimate

Der neue Light Boosting Algorithm und die Light Control Architecture des alpha 11 KI-Prozessor Gen2 sorgen für bis zu dreimal hellere Bilder.

Szene eines Spaceshuttle-Starts, die in zwei Hälften unterteilt ist. Die eine Hälfte der Szene ist dank der LG-Algorithmen zur Verstärkung der Helligkeit hell und lebendig. Die andere Hälfte ist dunkel, verblasst und grau.

*Die Helligkeit kann je nach Modell, Bildschirmgröße und Marktregion variieren.

*Laut internen Messungen ist die maximale Helligkeit 3-mal heller als LG OLED B5 bei 10 % Fenster.

Perfect Black & Color, ob hell oder dunkel, nur mit LG OLED TV

Perfektes Schwarz ist UL-geprüft und bietet echte Schwarztöne, um die wahrgenommene Helligkeit und den Kontrast zu verbessern. Außerdem hat UL eine Eyesafe-Verifizierung für ein angenehmeres Beobachtungserlebnis durch Reduzierung der Blaulichtemissionen erhalten.

LG OLED TV zeigt einen visuellen Vergleich zwischen einem Display mit Perfect Color und Perfect Black und einem ohne. UL- und Eyesafe-Zertifizierungen sind sichtbar mit einem Text, der auffordert, die Markierungen zu überprüfen.

*Das LG OLED-Display wurde von UL auf perfektes Schwarz geprüft, gemessen nach IDMS 11.5 Ringlicht-Reflexion, basierend auf typischer Innenbeleuchtung (200 Lux bis 500 Lux).

*Die tatsächliche Leistung kann je nach Umgebungslicht und Betrachtungsumgebung variieren.

*LG OLED-Displays sind von UL auf Perfekte Farbe geprüft und entsprechen den IDMS 11.5 Ringlicht-Reflexionsstandards.

*LG OLED TV-Displays wurden von eyesafe® als Circadian Performance Factor zertifiziert

*Bild zur Veranschaulichung simuliert. 

Perfekte Farbe

Zertifiziertes 100 % Farbvolumen und 100 % Farbtreue. Genieße selbst bei Sonnenlicht oder in dunklen Umgebungen akkurate, lebendige Farben auf einem reflexionsfreien Bildschirm.

Bunter Papagei in ultrahoher Auflösung vor schwarzem Hintergrund. Rundherum schweben Wassertropfen in der Luft. Das Bild präsentiert Perfect Color, wobei jeder einzelne Farbton auf dem Körper des Papageis leuchtend und lebendig ist. Der dunkle Hintergrund mit den detaillierten Wasserspritzern unterstreicht außerdem, dass der Bildschirm reflexionsfrei ist. Verschiedene Logo-Zertifizierungen von UL und Intertek sind sichtbar. Diese beziehen sich auf seine 100%ige Farbtreue, sein 100%iges Farbvolumen und seine Reflexionsfreiheit. Auch Text ist sichtbar, „schau dir das Prüfzeichen für Perfect Color an“.

*„Reflexionsfrei“ gilt für OLED M5 83/77/65 Zoll & OLED G5 83/77/65/55 Zoll.

*„100 % Farbtreue“ und „100 % Farbvolumen nach DCI-P3“ gelten für 2025 OLED TVs.

*LG OLED-Displays sind von UL auf Perfekte Farbe geprüft und entsprechen den IDMS 11.5 Ringlicht-Reflexionsstandards.

*100 % Farbvolumen ist definiert als die Leistung des Displays, die gleich oder größer ist als die Größe des DCI-P3-Standardfarbvolumens, wie von Intertek unabhängig verifiziert.

*Das LG OLED Display ist von Intertek für 100 % Farbtreue zertifiziert, gemessen nach dem CIE DE2000-Standard mit 125 Farbmustern.

*Der Reflexionsgrad des Displays ist definiert als der von Intertek unabhängig getestete SCI-Wert (Specular Component Included) bei 550 nm.

*Das LG OLED-Panel wurde von Intertek als reflexionsfreies Display mit einem Wert von unter 1 % gemessen.

AI Picture Pro erweckt jeden Pixel zum Leben

Mit AI Super Upscaling, AI Perceived Object Enhancer und OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping wird jeder Pixel analysiert, um die Auflösung, Helligkeit, Tiefe und Klarheit zu verbessern.

Linien bewegen sich über ein sehr trübes und fast graues Bild eines Leoparden in einem Wald, als würde ein Supercomputer die Elemente im Bild analysieren. Ein Laser zeichnet die Silhouette des Leoparden nach und verstärkt sie dann, sodass sie heller, schärfer und farbenfroher wird. Der Hintergrund verändert sich ebenfalls von links nach rechts, jetzt mit verbessertem Kontrast, verbesserter Tiefe und verbesserten Farben.

*AI Picture Pro funktioniert nicht mit urheberrechtlich geschützten Inhalten in OTT-Services.

*Die Bildqualität von hochskalierten Inhalten hängt von der Auflösung des Quellmaterials ab.

Die nächste Generation von LG AI TV

Die AI Magic Remote macht die AI Experience komplett

Steuere deinen Fernseher einfach mit der AI Magic Remote – ohne zusätzliche Geräte! Mit einem Bewegungssensor und einem Scrollrad kannst du sie wie eine Computermaus verwenden, indem du zeigst und klickst, oder sie einfach per Sprachbefehl nutzt.

*Support, Funktionen und Eigenschaften der AI Magic Remote sind abhängig von der Region und der unterstützten Sprache und können selbst bei demselben Modell variieren.

*Für einige Eigenschaften ist möglicherweise eine Internetverbindung erforderlich.

*AI Voice Recognition wird nur in Ländern angeboten, die NLP in ihrer Muttersprache unterstützen.

Eine vierköpfige Familie ist um ein LG AI TV versammelt. Um die Person, welche die Fernbedienung hält, erscheint ein Kreis mit ihrem Namen. Hier wird gezeigt, wie AI Voice ID die Stimmsignatur jedes Benutzers erkennt. Die webOS-Oberfläche zeigt dann, wie die KI automatisch das Konto wechselt und personalisierte Inhalte empfiehlt.

AI Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID erkennt die einzigartige Stimmensignatur jedes Benutzers und bietet personalisierte Empfehlungen, sobald du sprichst.

*Abhängig von der Region und der Netzwerkkonnektivität werden möglicherweise reduzierte oder eingeschränkte Inhalte angezeigt.

*Voice ID-Unterstützung kann nach Region oder Land variieren und ist für OLED-, QNED-, NanoCell- und UHD-Fernseher verfügbar, die ab 2024 erscheinen.

*Funktioniert nur mit Apps, die das Voice ID-Konto unterstützen.

Nahaufnahme eines LG OLED TV-Bildschirms, der zeigt, wie AI Search funktioniert. Ein kleines Chat-Fenster ist geöffnet und zeigt, wie der Benutzer nachfragt, welche Sportspiele verfügbar sind. AI Search antwortete per Chat und zeigte Vorschaubilder verfügbarer Inhalte an. Es wird auch eine Aufforderung mit einer Frage an Microsoft Copilot angezeigt.

Nahaufnahme eines LG OLED TV-Bildschirms, der zeigt, wie AI Search funktioniert. Ein kleines Chat-Fenster ist geöffnet und zeigt, wie der Benutzer nachfragt, welche Sportspiele verfügbar sind. AI Search antwortete per Chat und zeigte Vorschaubilder verfügbarer Inhalte an. Es wird auch eine Aufforderung mit einer Frage an Microsoft Copilot angezeigt.

AI Search

Frag deinen Fernseher einfach alles. Die integrierte KI erkennt deine Stimme und gibt personalisierte Empfehlungen. Du kannst auch mit Microsoft Copilot zusätzliche Ergebnisse und Lösungen erhalten.

*AI Search ist für OLED-, QNED-, NanoCell- und UHD-Fernseher verfügbar, die ab 2024 erscheinen. 

*Die USA und Korea verwenden das LLM-Modell.

*Internetverbindung erforderlich. 

Auf einem LG OLED TV-Bildschirm werden Science-Fiction-Inhalte abgespielt. Auf dem Bildschirm befindet sich die Benutzeroberfläche des AI Chatbots. Der Benutzer hat dem Chatbot mitgeteilt, dass der Bildschirm zu dunkel ist. Der Chatbot bot Lösungen für die Anfrage an. Die gesamte Szene ist in zwei Hälften geteilt. Die eine Seite ist dunkler, die andere Seite heller und zeigt, wie der AI Chatbot das Problem für den Nutzer automatisch gelöst hat.

Auf einem LG OLED TV-Bildschirm werden Science-Fiction-Inhalte abgespielt. Auf dem Bildschirm befindet sich die Benutzeroberfläche des AI Chatbots. Der Benutzer hat dem Chatbot mitgeteilt, dass der Bildschirm zu dunkel ist. Der Chatbot bot Lösungen für die Anfrage an. Die gesamte Szene ist in zwei Hälften geteilt. Die eine Seite ist dunkler, die andere Seite heller und zeigt, wie der AI Chatbot das Problem für den Nutzer automatisch gelöst hat.

AI Chatbot

Interagiere mit AI Chatbot via AI Magic Remote und erledige alles von der Einstellungskonfiguration bis zur Fehlerbehebung. KI versteht die Absichten der Nutzer und bietet sofortige Lösungen.

*Internetverbindung erforderlich.

*AI Chatbot ist in Ländern verfügbar, die NLP in ihrer Muttersprache unterstützen.

*Es ist möglich, den AI Chatbot mit dem Kundenservice zu verknüpfen.

LG AI Magic Remote vor einem LG TV-Bildschirm. Auf dem Bildschirm erscheint eine personalisierte Begrüßung durch die LG KI mit benutzerdefinierten Schlüsselwörtern, die auf dem Such- und Sehverlauf des Benutzers basieren. An der Fernbedienung befinden sich ein Symbol und ein Hinweis darauf, dass die AI Concierge-Funktion mit einem kurzen Druck auf die KI-Schaltfläche leicht zugänglich ist.

LG AI Magic Remote vor einem LG TV-Bildschirm. Auf dem Bildschirm erscheint eine personalisierte Begrüßung durch die LG KI mit benutzerdefinierten Schlüsselwörtern, die auf dem Such- und Sehverlauf des Benutzers basieren. An der Fernbedienung befinden sich ein Symbol und ein Hinweis darauf, dass die AI Concierge-Funktion mit einem kurzen Druck auf die KI-Schaltfläche leicht zugänglich ist.

AI Concierge

Ein Klick auf die KI-Schaltfläche auf deiner Fernbedienung öffnet deinen AI Concierge, der dir auf der Grundlage deines Such- und Sehverhaltens individuelle Schlüsselwörter und Empfehlungen gibt.

*Die unterstützten Menüs und Apps können je nach Land variieren.

*Die dargestellten Menüs können nach der Veröffentlichung anders aussehen.

*Schlüsselwortvorschläge variieren je nach App und Tageszeit.

Bildschirm eines Benutzers, der den Personalisierungsprozess des AI Picture Wizard durchläuft. Es werden Bilderserien angezeigt, in denen die Auswahl des Benutzers hervorgehoben wird. Ein Ladesymbol erscheint und ein Landschaftsbild wird von links nach rechts verbessert.

AI Picture Wizard

Fortschrittliche Algorithmen lernen deine Vorlieben, indem sie 1,6 Milliarden Bildmöglichkeiten durchgehen. Basierend auf deiner Auswahl erstellt dein Fernseher ein personalisiertes Bild nur für dich.

Bildschirm eines Benutzers, der den Personalisierungsprozess des AI Sound Wizard durchläuft. Es werden eine Reihe von Symbolen für Klänge ausgewählt. Zu sehen sind eine Jazzsängerin und ein Saxophonist, wobei die personalisierten Klänge durch Klangwellen dargestellt werden, die über das Bild animiert werden.

Screen of a user going through the AI Sound Wizard personalization process. Series of sound clip icons are being selected. A jazz singer and saxophone player are shown, sound waves representing the personalized sound animated across the visual.

AI Sound Wizard

Wähle aus einer Auswahl an Klängen das Audio aus, das dir gefällt. Aus 40 Millionen Parametern erstellt die KI ein maßgeschneidertes Klangprofil, das auf deine Vorlieben abgestimmt ist.

Person in ihrem Wohnzimmer. Eine Sprechblase um sie herum zeigt, wie sie mit ihrem LG TV interagieren, indem sie einfach „Hallo LG“ sagen.

Person in ihrem Wohnzimmer. Eine Sprechblase um sie herum zeigt, wie sie mit ihrem LG TV interagieren, indem sie einfach „Hallo LG“ sagen.

Sag einfach „Hi LG“, um mit deinem Fernseher zu interagieren

Die KI deines Fernsehers ist immer bereit für deine Anfragen. Sag einfach „Hi LG“, ohne eine Taste zu drücken, und die KI beginnt, auf deine Wünsche zu hören.

webOS Re:New Program-Logo und -Name mit dem CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree-Abzeichen in der Nähe.

webOS Re:New Program-Logo und -Name mit dem CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree-Abzeichen in der Nähe.

Upgrades für 5 Jahre mit prämiertem webOS Re:New Program

Nutze mit umfassenden Upgrades die Vorteile der neuesten Eigenschaften und Software. Als Gewinner des CES Innovation Award in der Kategorie Cybersicherheit schützt webOS Privatsphäre und Daten.

*Das webOS Re:New Program gilt für OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD-Fernseher aus dem Jahr 2025.

*Im Rahmen des webOS Re:New-Programm werden insgesamt vier Upgrades innerhalb von fünf Jahren unterstützt. Ausgangspunkt ist die vorinstallierte Version von webOS. Der Zeitplan für die Upgrades variiert vom Monatsende bis zum Jahresanfang.

*Updates und der Zeitplan für einige Funktionen, Anwendungen und Services können abhängig von Modell und Region variieren.

*Die für 2022 verfügbaren Upgrades umfassen OLEDs und 2023 UHD und höher.

Erlebe, was LG AI TV für dich leisten kann!

AI Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot und AI Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

Mit LG Gallery+ kannst einen Raum nach deinem Geschmack kuratieren

Lasse deinen Bildschirm in eine lebendige Leinwand verwandeln, die 100 Kunstwerke, immersive Landschaften und Umgebungsvideos umfasst. Regelmäßige Bibliotheks-Updates sorgen dafür, dass dein Raum immer bereichert ist, auch wenn du nicht fernsiehst.

*Verfügbare Inhalte können je nach Land variieren.

*Die bereitgestellten Inhalte können sich ändern.

Personalisiere deinen Raum auf unzählige Arten

Passe deine Home-Galerie mit deiner Wahl an Musik, Bildern und mehr an. Wähle je nach deinen aktuellen Präferenzen, was du auf deinem Fernseher anzeigen möchtest.

Synchronisiere Musik und Bilder mit deinem Befinden

Kombiniere Hintergrundmusik mit Bildern, um die Stimmung nach deinen Wünschen zu gestalten. Wähle aus voreingestellter Musik oder verbinde dein Mobilgerät über Bluetooth, um deine eigenen Tracks abzuspielen.

Erfahre, wie ein LG TV so eingerichtet werden kann, dass er Stimmungsmusik abspielt, um sie mit den Bildern zu synchronisieren.
Ein an der Wand befestigter LG TV mit Mobiltelefon im Vordergrund. Der Prozess der Einrichtung von Google Photos auf dem LG TV wird angezeigt.

Ein an der Wand befestigter LG TV mit Mobiltelefon im Vordergrund. Der Prozess der Einrichtung von Google Photos auf dem LG TV wird angezeigt.

Greif leicht auf Google Photos zu & zeig deine Erinnerungen

Verbinde dein Google Photos-Konto bequem mit deinem Fernseher, indem du dein Telefon verwendest. Personalisiere deinen Raum mühelos, indem du Inhalte aus deiner eigenen Fotobibliothek verwendest.

*Die Funktion ist aktiv, wenn du bei deinem Google Photos-Konto angemeldet bist und mindestens 10 Fotos in der App hast. 

Die Informationstafel wird auf einem an der Wand befestigten LG TV angezeigt. Verschiedene Funktionen werden durch Wetterupdates, Sport Alerts, TV-Scheduler, Home Hub und Google Kalender dargestellt.

Bleib mit einem personalisierten Dashboard auf dem Laufenden

Information auf einen Blick. Erhalte Wetterupdates, Sport Alerts, zeige deinen Google-Kalender an und richte sogar Benachrichtigungen für Home Hub, deine Anzeigereservierungen und mehr ein.

*Der Zugriff auf den Google-Kalender erfordert ein Google-Konto.

Intelligente Einstellungen passen sich an Veränderungen in deiner Umgebung an

Always Ready

Während du Energie sparst, kannst du deine ausgewählten Kunstwerke oder kuratierten Bilder über Gallery+ genießen und anzeigen, wenn der Fernseher ausgeschaltet ist, was ihn in eine digitale Leinwand verwandelt.

AI Brightness Control

Die eingebauten Sensoren deines Fernsehers erkennen Licht und passen die Bildschirmhelligkeit entsprechend an, um eine optimierte Sicht bei jeder Beleuchtung zu gewährleisten.

Bewegungssensor

Mit der Bewegungserkennung kann dein Fernseher intelligent reagieren und die Modi wechseln, je nachdem, ob du dich in der Nähe befindest oder nicht.

*Helligkeitssensoren können je nach Modell variieren.

*Bewegungssensoren sind nur bei den Modellen M5 und G5 erhältlich. 

LG TV mit Home Hub auf dem Bildschirm. Die Benutzeroberfläche mit Google Home, ThinQ und anderen IoT-Geräten zeigt wie sich alle deine Smart-Geräte ganz einfach über das Fernsehgerät verwalten lassen.

Home Hub, die All-in-One-Plattform für dein Smart Home

Verwalte nahtlos verschiedene LG Haushaltsgeräte, Google Home Geräte und mehr. Steuere dein ganzes Zuhause komfortabel über ein einziges, intuitives Dashboard. 

*LG unterstützt „Matter“ Wi-Fi-Geräte. Die von „Matter“ unterstützten Dienste und Eigenschaften können je nach den angeschlossenen Geräten variieren. Die erstmalige Verbindung von ThinQ und Matter sollte über die mobile App von ThinQ erfolgen.

*Die Nutzung der Freisprechfunktion ohne Fernbedienung ist nur mit dem alpha-9-KI-Prozessor und dem alpha-11-KI-Prozessor möglich. Dies ist abhängig von den Produkten und Regionen.

AI Sound Pro sorgt für die Feinabstimmung deines Sounds

*Muss über das Klangmodus-Menü aktiviert werden.

*Der Klang kann je nach Hörumgebung variieren.

Bereichere deinen Klang mit LG TV und LG Soundbar

*Die Soundbar ist separat erhältlich. 

*Die Steuerung des Klangmodus kann je nach Modell variieren.

*Bitte beachte, dass der Service zum Zeitpunkt des Kaufs möglicherweise nicht verfügbar ist. Für Aktualisierungen ist eine Netzwerkverbindung erforderlich.  

*Die Verwendung der LG-TV-Fernbedienung ist nur auf bestimmte Eigenschaften beschränkt.

*WOW Orchestra/WOW Interface gilt für LG OLED TVs von 2025.

Hitta de bästa LG Soundbars för din TV

Finde die besten LG Soundbars für deinen TV

One Wall Design

Bei Wandmontage deines Fernsehers sorgen die schmalen Rahmen und das nahtlose Design für eine spaltenfreie Aufhängung.

*Die Größe der Einfassung variiert je nach Serie und Größe.

Person im Wohnzimmer, die ein Telefon in der Hand hält. Auf dem Telefon zeigt ein Übertragungssymbol an, dass der Bildschirm des Telefons auf dem Fernseher gespiegelt wird. Im Fernsehen läuft ein Basketballspiel, daneben zeigt ein Spiegelbildschirm Spielerstatistiken an.

Multi View bietet mit mehreren Bildschirmen noch mehr Spaß

Mach mit Multi View das Beste aus deinem Fernsehgerät. Spiegle deine Geräte über Google Cast und AirPlay. Teile deinen Bildschirm in zwei Anzeigen für nahtlose Unterhaltung auf mehreren Bildschirmen.

*Die Einstellungen für Bild und Klang sind auf beiden Bildschirmen gleich. 

*Apple, das Apple-Logo, Apple TV, AirPlay und HomeKit sind Markenzeichen von Apple, Inc., eingetragen in den USA und anderen Ländern.

*Unterstützung für AirPlay 2, HomeKit und Googlecast sind abhängig von Region und Sprache.

Der Startbildschirm von LG Channels zeigt die Vielfalt der auf einem LG TV verfügbaren Inhalte.

Streame unterschiedliche Inhalte. Kostenlos.

Der exklusive Streaming-Dienst von LG, LG Channels, bietet kostenlos eine große Auswahl an Live- und Abrufkanälen. 

*Verfügbare Inhalte und Apps können je nach Land, Produkt und Region variieren. 

Drei verschiedene Symbole, die die einfache Nutzung von LG Channels ohne Abonnement, Gebühren oder die Einrichtung einer externen Set-Top-Box zeigen.

Kostenlos. Vertragsfrei. Kabellos.

Schalte einfach den Fernseher ein und leg los, ohne dir Gedanken über versteckte Kosten oder die Installation einer Set-Top-Box machen zu müssen. 

Mit dem Gaming-Portal wird dein Fernsehgerät zur ultimativen Spielkonsole

Spiele Tausende von Spielen direkt auf deinem LG TV mit Zugang zu GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut, der Boosteroid- und jetzt auch der Xbox-App! Genieße unterschiedlichste Spielerlebnisse – von AAA-Titeln mit Gamepad bis hin zu Gelegenheitsspielen mit Steuerung über die Fernbedienung.

Startbildschirm von Gaming Portal. Über den Cursor lassen sich verschiedene beliebte Spieletitel auswählen. Außerdem können Games nach der Art des verfügbaren Controllers – Gamepad oder Fernbedienung – gefiltert werden.

*Die Unterstützung des Gaming Portals kann abhängig vom Land variieren.

*Die Unterstützung von Cloud-Gaming-Services und Games im Gaming Portal kann abhängig vom Land variieren.

*Für bestimmte Gaming-Services kann ein Abo oder ein Gamepad erforderlich sein.

Bester OLED TV für Filme

Dolby Vision & Ambient FILMMAKER MODE

Erlebe Kino, wie es vom Regisseur beabsichtigt war, mit Dolby Vision und FILMEMAKER MODE mit Umgebungslichtkompensation, die sich an die Umgebung anpasst und die Bilder so originalgetreu wie möglich wiedergibt.

Dolby Atmos

Lass dich von lebensechtem Surround-Sound umgeben, der dir das Gefühl gibt, mitten im Geschehen zu sein.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE ist ein Markenzeichen von UHD Alliance, Inc. 

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE mit Dolby Vision wird unterstützt.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE startet automatisch auf AppleTV+ und Amazon Prime Video-App.

Zertifizierungszeichen für Ressourceneffizienz von Intertek.

Zertifizierungszeichen für Ressourceneffizienz von Intertek.

Mit Rücksicht auf die Umwelt hergestellt

Vertrauenswürdige globale Institutionen haben die umweltbewussten Bemühungen von LG TV anerkannt. Jetzt von Intertek für Ressourceneffizienz zertifiziert. 

*Die Intertek-Zertifizierung für Ressourceneffizienz gilt für die folgenden Modelle: OLED M5, G5, C5, B5 und QNED9M, QNED85, QNED82 und QNED80.

*Mehr Infos findest du auf https://sustainabilitydirectory.intertek.com/home.

Ein großer weißer Raum, gefüllt mit OLED TVs, zeigt, dass LG seit mehr als einem Jahrzehnt bahnbrechende Innovationen auf den Markt gebracht hat. Das Emblem „Seit 12 Jahren die Nummer 1 der Welt bei OLED TV“ ist auch sichtbar.

LG OLED

Erlebe die endlose Innovation

*Die Bilder oben auf dieser Produktdetailseite dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung. Für eine genauere Darstellung siehe die Bilder in der Galerie.

*Alle oben gezeigten Bilder sind simuliert.

*Die im Bild gezeigten Produktdetails können abweichen.

*Die Verfügbarkeit des Diensts variiert je nach Region und Land.

*Personalisierte Dienste können je nach den Richtlinien der Drittanbieteranwendung variieren.

*In Abhängigkeit von der Größe und dem Modell deines Fernsehers und von deiner Region ist die AI Magic Remote möglicherweise separat zu erwerben.

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

