Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
55“ 4K OLED TV B1
OLED55B19LA NEW.pdf
Energieklasse : CH
Produktinformationsblatt

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

55“ 4K OLED TV B1

OLED55B19LA NEW.pdf
Energieklasse : CH
Produktinformationsblatt
OLED55B19LA

55“ 4K OLED TV B1

(3)
front view
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

DISPLAY

  • Display Typ

    4K OLED

  • Displaygrösse (cm)

    139

  • Displaygrösse (Zoll)

    55

  • Auflösung

    3840 x 2160

  • Viewing Angle

    Perfect Viewing Angle

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Perfect Color

  • Billion Rich Color (10 Bit)

    Ja

  • Dimming

    Selbstleuchtende Pixel

  • Black

    Perfect Black

  • Ultra Luminance

    Ultra Luminance Pro

  • TrueMotion/Refresh Rate

    TM240 (120Hz)

VIDEO UND BILDQUALITÄT

  • Prozessor

    ALPHA7 Gen4 AI Processor 4K

  • Deep Learning AI Picture/Pro

    AI Picture

  • Face Enhancing

    Ja

  • Upscaling

    4K Upscaler

  • Auto Genre Selection

    Ja (nur Dolby HDR)

  • Image Enhancing

    Image Enhancing

  • AI Brightness Control

    Ja

  • HDR

    Cinema HDR

  • Dolby Vision IQ

    Ja

  • HDR10 Pro/HLG

    Ja/Ja

  • Filmmaker Mode

    Ja

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

  • 4K HFR

    HDMI

  • 2K HFR

    HDMI

  • Motion Pro

    OLED Motion Pro

  • Auto Kalibrierung

    Ja

FARB- UND BILDWIEDERGABE

  • Source Quality Detection

    Nein

  • Farbverbesserung

    Advanced Color Enhancer

  • Farbgenauigkeit

    True Color Accuracy (17x17x17)

  • Rauschreduzierung

    Zwei Rechenvorgänge

  • Schärfenverbesserung

    Standard

  • Tiefenverbesserung

    Objektbasierend

VIDEO DECODER

  • HEVC

    4K@120P, 10bit

  • VP9

    4K@60p, 10bit

  • AV1

    4K@60p, 10bit

GAMING

  • Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)

    Ja

  • Automatischer Gaming Modus (ALLM)

    Ja

  • G-Sync kompatibel

    Ja

  • FreeSync kompatibel

    Ja

  • HGiG Mode

    Ja

AUDIO & SOUND QUALITÄT

  • Sound Output gesamt

    40 Watt

  • Lautsprechersystem

    2.2 ch

  • Interne Lautsprecher+Kabelkopfhörer/Bluetooth oder optisch

    Ja

  • Dolby Atmos

    Ja

  • Deep Learning AI Sound/Pro

    AI Sound

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Ja

  • Surround Modus

    Dolby Surround/OLED Surround

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Ja

  • WiSA Speaker Ready

    Ja bis zu 2.1 Kanäle (benötigter Wisa Dongle nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Ja

  • Sound Share (TV als Bluetooth speaker)

    Ja

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    Ja

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X

AI FUNKTIONEN UND KONNEKTIVITÄT

  • Smartphone Verbindung

    Ja

  • Magic Tap (NFC)

    Nein

  • Screen Share

    Ja

  • Next Picks

    Ja

  • Magic Explorer

    Ja

  • Smart ThinQ App

    Ja

  • Apple Homekit

    Ja

  • Apple AirPlay2

    Ja

  • LG AI ThinQ

    Ja

  • Home Dashboard

    Ja

  • Intelligente Spracherkennung

    Ja

  • Speech to Text/Text to speech

    Ja

  • LG Sprachsuche

    Ja

  • Google Assistant

    Ja

  • Amazon Alexa

    Ja

  • AI Home

    Ja

  • AI Empfehlungen

    Ja

  • Automatische Geräteerkennung

    Ja

  • Smart Speaker Compatible

    Ja

  • Google Home Connection

    Ja

  • Amazon Echo Connection

    Ja

IOT AND MOBILE/PC CONNECTION

  • Mobile TV On

    Ja

  • Wi-Fi TV On

    Ja

  • Bluetooth Low Energy On

    Ja

SMART TV

  • Betriebssystem

    webOS Smart TV

  • Anzahl der CPUs

    Quad Core

  • Magic Motion Remote Control

    MMRC ist dem Gerät beigelegt

  • Quick Access

    Ja

  • Universalfernbedieung

    Ja

  • Sport Alarm

    Ja

  • Live Plus

    Ja

  • 360° VR Play

    Ja

  • Web Browser

    Ja

  • Apps/LG Store

    Ja

  • Musik Player

    Ja

  • Musikc Discovery

    Ja

  • Kunst Gallerie

    Ja

EMPFANGSDATEN TUNER

  • Digital TV Tuner

    2x DVB-T2/C/S2

  • CI + (Common Interface)

    CI+ 1.4

  • Teletext Seiten

    Ja (2000 Seiten)

  • Teletext

    Ja

  • HbbTV

    Ja

  • EPG (8 Tage)

    Ja

  • Audio Beschreibung

    Ja

AUFNAHME

  • Time Machine (DVR)

    Ja

  • Digital Recording

    Ja

  • Time Shift

    Ja

ANSCHLÜSSE

  • HDMI

    2 (hinten)/2 (seitlich)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

  • eARC (enhanced Audio Return Channel)

    Ja (HDMI 3)

  • USB

    1(hinten) / 2 (seitlich)

  • LAN

    Ja (hinten)

  • CI Slot

    Ja (seitlich)

  • RF Eingang

    3 (RF / Sat Main / Sat Sub) (hinten)

  • SPDIF (Optischer Digital Ausgang)

    Ja (hinten)

  • Ausgang Kopfhörer/Line-out

    Ja (hinten)

  • Wifi

    Ja (802.11ac)

  • Bluetooth

    Ja (v5.0)

  • IR Blaster

    Nein

ENERGIE

  • Netzanschluss / Spannung, Hz

    AC 100-240V 50-60Hz

  • Stromverbrauch Standby

    unter 0.5 Watt

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    G (Spektrum: A bis G)

  • Stromverbrauch im Betrieb

    104 kWh/1000 Std

  • Energiesparmodus

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT

  • B x H x T ohne Standfuss

    1228 x 706 x 46,9 mm

  • B x H x T mit Standfuss

    1228 x 744 x 246 mm

  • B x H x T Verpackung

    1446 x 810 x 207 mm

  • B x T Standfuss

    559 x 246 mm

  • Gewicht ohne Standfuss

    18,9 kg

  • Gewicht mit Standfuss

    19,9 kg

  • Gewicht mit Verpackung

    25,5 kg

  • VESA Abmessungen

    300 x 200

ZUBEHÖR

  • Lieferumfang

    MR21 inkl. Batterien, Schnellstartanleitung, Standfuß, Stromkabel

EAN

  • EAN Code

    8806091199041

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren