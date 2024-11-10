55" LG OLED TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle Spezifikationen
DISPLAY
-
Display Typ
OLED
-
Displaygröße (cm)
139
-
Displaygröße (Zoll)
55
-
Auflösung
3840*2160
-
Nano Cell Display (zweite Generation)
-
-
IPS Panel
-
-
Viewing Angle
Perfect Viewing Angle
-
Wide Color Gamut
Perfect Color
-
"Biliion Rich Color"
Billion Rich Color
-
Dimming
Self Lighting Pixel
-
Black
Infinite Contrast
-
Ultra Luminance
Ultra Luminance Pro
-
BLU Type
-
-
PMI (Picture Mastering Index) / Refresh Rate (only for LCD series)
-
VIDEO UND BILDQUALITÄT
-
HDR
4K Cinema HDR
-
Dolby Vision
Ja
-
HDR10 Pro
Ja
-
HLG
Ja
-
Advanced HDR by Technicolor
Ja
-
Active HDR
Ja
-
4K HFR (High Frame Rate)
Nur über USB
Bei HFR Zuspielung keine HDR Wiedergabe möglich
-
2K HFR (High Frame Rate)
HDMI und USB Zuspielung
-
Bildprozessor
α7 Intelligent Processor
-
Technicolor Expert Mode
Ja
-
Professional Game TV
Ja
-
Enhanced Motion Picture response time
Ja
-
Object/Active Depth Enhancer
Active Depth Enhancer
-
Luminance Optimizer for Local Dimming
-
-
Autokalibrierung möglich
Ja
FARBWIEDERGABE
-
Color Enhancer
Adaptive Color Enhancer
-
Color Accuracy
True Color Accuracy
-
Upscaler
4K Upscaler
-
Noise Reduction
NR
-
Sharpness
-
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Enhanced Dynamic Tone Mappng
VIDEO DECODER
-
HEVC
4K@120P, 10bit
-
VP9
4K@60p, 10bit
-
SHVC
4K@60p, 10bit
AUDIO
-
Sound Output
40W(Woofer : 20W)
-
Lautsprechersystem
2.2 ch
-
Getrennte Lautstärke für interne Lautsprecher und Kabelkopfhörer
Ja
-
DOLBY ATMOS
Ja
-
DTS Virtual:X
-
-
Surround Mode
Dolby Surround / OLED Surround
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
One Touch Sound Tuning
Ja
-
Adaptive Sound Control
Ja
-
Audio Upscaler
Ja
-
LG Sound Sync
Ja
-
Bluetooth Audio Wiedergabe
Ja
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X
SMART TV
-
Smart TV
webOS Smart TV
-
ThinQ AI
Ja
-
CPU
Quad Core
-
Magic Remote Control
MMRC ist dem Gerät beigelegt
-
Focus Zoom
Ja
-
Spracherkennung
Ja
-
360 VR
Ja
-
Gallery
Ja
-
LG Content Store
Ja
-
Multi-view
Ja
INTERNET OF THINGS
-
Google Home Connection
Ja (nur Großbritanien)
-
Amazon Echo Connection
Ja (nur Großbritanien)
-
Mobile App (LG TV Plus)
Ja
-
Mobile TV On
Ja
-
Bluetooth Low Energy On
Ja
-
Miracast Overlay / Miracast
gleichzeitige Darstellung von Bild und Mobiltelefon
-
Network File Browser
Ja
AUFNAHME
-
Digital Recording
Ja
-
Time Shift
Ja
-
Ansehen & Aufnehmen
Nein
EMPFANGSDATEN TUNER
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
1x DVB-T2/C/S2
-
Antennenfernsehen
DVB-T2
-
Kabelfernsehen
DVB-C
-
Satellitenfernsehen
DVB-S2/S
-
Empfang von analogem Fernsehen (ATV)
Ja
-
Multi Tuner
Triple Tuner (DVB T2/ C/ S2)
-
CI + (Common Interface)
CI+ 1.4
-
Teletext Page
Ja (2000 Seiten)
-
Teletext (Top/Flof/List)
Ja
-
[DVB] Subtitle
Ja
-
EPG (8days)
Ja
ANSCHLÜSSE
-
HDMI
1 (hinten) / 3 (seitlich)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Ja
-
ARC (Audio Return Channel)
Ja (seitlich, HDMI 2)
-
USB
2 ( hinten) / 1 (seitlich)
-
LAN
Ja (hinten)
-
Component / AV Cinch
-
-
CI-Slot
Ja (seitlich)
-
RF-Eingang
3 (hinten, RF/Sat Main/Sat Sub)
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
Ja (hinten)
-
Ausgang Kopfhörer
Ja (hinten)
-
Line out
Ja (geteilt mit Kopfhöreranschluss)
-
RS-232C (Steuerung / SVC)
-
-
Wifi
Ja (802.11ac)
-
Bluetooth
Ja (v4.2)
ENERGIE
-
Netzanschluss / Spannung, Hz
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Stromverbrauch Standby
unter 0.5 Watt
-
Stromverbrauch im Betrieb/Jahr
153 kW
ABMESSUNGEN
-
B x H x T ohne Standfuß
1228 x 707 x 46,9 mm
-
B x H x T mit Standfuß
1228 x 752 x 220 mm
-
Gewicht ohne Standfuß
16,3 kg
-
Gewicht mit Standfuß
17,8 kg
ZUBEHÖR
-
Fernbedienung
Magic Motion Remote Control 2018
VESA
-
VESA Abmessungen
300 x 200
Compliance-Informationen
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
