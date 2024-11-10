Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
55" LG OLED TV

Spezifikationen

Support

55" LG OLED TV

OLED55B8PLA

55" LG OLED TV

(2)
Alle Spezifikationen

DISPLAY

  • Display Typ

    OLED

  • Displaygröße (cm)

    139

  • Displaygröße (Zoll)

    55

  • Auflösung

    3840*2160

  • Nano Cell Display (zweite Generation)

    -

  • IPS Panel

    -

  • Viewing Angle

    Perfect Viewing Angle

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Perfect Color

  • "Biliion Rich Color"

    Billion Rich Color

  • Dimming

    Self Lighting Pixel

  • Black

    Infinite Contrast

  • Ultra Luminance

    Ultra Luminance Pro

  • BLU Type

    -

  • PMI (Picture Mastering Index) / Refresh Rate (only for LCD series)

    -

VIDEO UND BILDQUALITÄT

  • HDR

    4K Cinema HDR

  • Dolby Vision

    Ja

  • HDR10 Pro

    Ja

  • HLG

    Ja

  • Advanced HDR by Technicolor

    Ja

  • Active HDR

    Ja

  • 4K HFR (High Frame Rate)

    Nur über USB
    Bei HFR Zuspielung keine HDR Wiedergabe möglich

  • 2K HFR (High Frame Rate)

    HDMI und USB Zuspielung

  • Bildprozessor

    α7 Intelligent Processor

  • Technicolor Expert Mode

    Ja

  • Professional Game TV

    Ja

  • Enhanced Motion Picture response time

    Ja

  • Object/Active Depth Enhancer

    Active Depth Enhancer

  • Luminance Optimizer for Local Dimming

    -

  • Autokalibrierung möglich

    Ja

FARBWIEDERGABE

  • Color Enhancer

    Adaptive Color Enhancer

  • Color Accuracy

    True Color Accuracy

  • Upscaler

    4K Upscaler

  • Noise Reduction

    NR

  • Sharpness

    -

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Enhanced Dynamic Tone Mappng

VIDEO DECODER

  • HEVC

    4K@120P, 10bit

  • VP9

    4K@60p, 10bit

  • SHVC

    4K@60p, 10bit

AUDIO

  • Sound Output

    40W(Woofer : 20W)

  • Lautsprechersystem

    2.2 ch

  • Getrennte Lautstärke für interne Lautsprecher und Kabelkopfhörer

    Ja

  • DOLBY ATMOS

    Ja

  • DTS Virtual:X

    -

  • Surround Mode

    Dolby Surround / OLED Surround

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • One Touch Sound Tuning

    Ja

  • Adaptive Sound Control

    Ja

  • Audio Upscaler

    Ja

  • LG Sound Sync

    Ja

  • Bluetooth Audio Wiedergabe

    Ja

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, DTS-HD, DTS Express, WMA, apt-X

SMART TV

  • Smart TV

    webOS Smart TV

  • ThinQ AI

    Ja

  • CPU

    Quad Core

  • Magic Remote Control

    MMRC ist dem Gerät beigelegt

  • Focus Zoom

    Ja

  • Spracherkennung

    Ja

  • 360 VR

    Ja

  • Gallery

    Ja

  • LG Content Store

    Ja

  • Multi-view

    Ja

INTERNET OF THINGS

  • Google Home Connection

    Ja (nur Großbritanien)

  • Amazon Echo Connection

    Ja (nur Großbritanien)

  • Mobile App (LG TV Plus)

    Ja

  • Mobile TV On

    Ja

  • Bluetooth Low Energy On

    Ja

  • Miracast Overlay / Miracast

    gleichzeitige Darstellung von Bild und Mobiltelefon

  • Network File Browser

    Ja

AUFNAHME

  • Digital Recording

    Ja

  • Time Shift

    Ja

  • Ansehen & Aufnehmen

    Nein

EMPFANGSDATEN TUNER

  • Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

    1x DVB-T2/C/S2

  • Antennenfernsehen

    DVB-T2

  • Kabelfernsehen

    DVB-C

  • Satellitenfernsehen

    DVB-S2/S

  • Empfang von analogem Fernsehen (ATV)

    Ja

  • Multi Tuner

    Triple Tuner (DVB T2/ C/ S2)

  • CI + (Common Interface)

    CI+ 1.4

  • Teletext Page

    Ja (2000 Seiten)

  • Teletext (Top/Flof/List)

    Ja

  • [DVB] Subtitle

    Ja

  • EPG (8days)

    Ja

ANSCHLÜSSE

  • HDMI

    1 (hinten) / 3 (seitlich)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

  • ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    Ja (seitlich, HDMI 2)

  • USB

    2 ( hinten) / 1 (seitlich)

  • LAN

    Ja (hinten)

  • Component / AV Cinch

    -

  • CI-Slot

    Ja (seitlich)

  • RF-Eingang

    3 (hinten, RF/Sat Main/Sat Sub)

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    Ja (hinten)

  • Ausgang Kopfhörer

    Ja (hinten)

  • Line out

    Ja (geteilt mit Kopfhöreranschluss)

  • RS-232C (Steuerung / SVC)

    -

  • Wifi

    Ja (802.11ac)

  • Bluetooth

    Ja (v4.2)

ENERGIE

  • Netzanschluss / Spannung, Hz

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Stromverbrauch Standby

    unter 0.5 Watt

  • Stromverbrauch im Betrieb/Jahr

    153 kW

ABMESSUNGEN

  • B x H x T ohne Standfuß

    1228 x 707 x 46,9 mm

  • B x H x T mit Standfuß

    1228 x 752 x 220 mm

  • Gewicht ohne Standfuß

    16,3 kg

  • Gewicht mit Standfuß

    17,8 kg

ZUBEHÖR

  • Fernbedienung

    Magic Motion Remote Control 2018

VESA

  • VESA Abmessungen

    300 x 200

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

