55'' 4K OLED TV C1

Alle Spezifikationen
DISPLAY
-
Display Typ
4K OLED
-
Displaygrösse (cm)
139
-
Displaygrösse (Zoll)
55
-
Auflösung
3840 x 2160
-
Viewing Angle
Perfect Viewing Angle
-
Wide Color Gamut
Perfect Color
-
Billion Rich Color (10 Bit)
Ja
-
Dimming
Selbstleuchtende Pixel
-
Black
Perfect Black
-
Ultra Luminance
Ultra Luminance Pro
-
TrueMotion/Refresh Rate
TM240 (120Hz)
VIDEO UND BILDQUALITÄT
-
Prozessor
ALPHA9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K
-
Deep Learning AI Picture/Pro
AI Picture Pro
-
Face Enhancing
AI Picture Pro - Face Enhancing
-
Upscaling
AI Upscaling
-
Auto Genre Selection
Ja (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)
-
Image Enhancing
Image Enhancing on SQM
-
AI Brightness Control
Ja
-
HDR
Cinema HDR
-
Dolby Vision IQ
Ja
-
HDR10 Pro/HLG
Ja/Ja
-
Filmmaker Mode
Ja
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro + AI HDR Tone Mapping
-
4K HFR
HDMI, USB, RF
-
2K HFR
HDMI, USB, RF
-
Motion Pro
OLED Motion Pro
-
Auto Kalibrierung
Ja
FARB- UND BILDWIEDERGABE
-
Source Quality Detection
Ja
-
Farbverbesserung
Advanced Color & Contrast Enhancer
-
Farbgenauigkeit
True Color Accuracy Pro (33x33x33)
-
Rauschreduzierung
Vier Rechenvorgänge
-
Schärfenverbesserung
Frequenzbasierend
-
Tiefenverbesserung
Objektbasierend
VIDEO DECODER
-
HEVC
4K@120P, 10bit
-
VP9
4K@60p, 10bit
-
AV1
4K@60p, 10bit
GAMING
-
Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)
Ja
-
Automatischer Gaming Modus (ALLM)
Ja
-
G-Sync kompatibe
Ja
-
FreeSync kompatibel
Ja
-
HGiG Mode
Ja
AUDIO & SOUND QUALITÄT
-
Sound Output gesamt
40 Watt
-
Lautsprechersystem
2.2 ch
-
Interne Lautsprecher+Kabelkopfhörer/Bluetooth oder optisch
Ja
-
Dolby Atmos
Ja
-
Deep Learning AI Sound/Pro
AI Sound Pro
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Ja
-
Surround Modus
Dolby Surround/OLED Surround
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Ja
-
WiSA Speaker Ready
Ja bis zu 5.1 Kanäle (benötigter Wisa Dongle nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten)
-
LG Sound Sync
Ja
-
Sound Share (TV als Bluetooth speaker)
Ja
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
Ja
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X
AI FUNKTIONEN UND KONNEKTIVITÄT
-
Smartphone Verbindung
Ja
-
Magic Tap (NFC)
Ja
-
Screen Share
Ja
-
Next Picks
Ja
-
Magic Explorer
Ja
-
Smart ThinQ App
Ja
-
Apple Homekit
Ja
-
Apple AirPlay2
Ja
-
LG AI ThinQ
Ja
-
Home Dashboard
Ja
-
Intelligente Spracherkennung
Ja
-
Speech to Text/Text to speech
Ja
-
LG Sprachsuche
Ja
-
Google Assistant
Ja
-
Amazon Alexa
Ja
-
AI Home
Ja
-
AI Empfehlungen
Ja
-
Automatische Geräteerkennung
Ja
-
Smart Speaker Compatible
Ja
-
Google Home Connection
Ja
-
Amazon Echo Connection
Ja
IOT AND MOBILE/PC CONNECTION
-
Mobile TV On
Ja
-
Wi-Fi TV On
Ja
-
Bluetooth Low Energy On
Ja
SMART TV
-
Betriebssystem
webOS Smart TV
-
Anzahl der CPUs
Quad Core
-
Magic Motion Remote Control
MMRC ist dem Gerät beigelegt
-
Quick Access
Ja
-
Universalfernbedieung
Ja
-
Sport Alarm
Ja
-
Live Plus
Ja
-
360° VR Play
Ja
-
Web Browser
Ja
-
Apps/LG Store
Ja
-
Musik Player
Ja
-
Musikc Discovery
Ja
-
Kunst Gallerie
Ja
EMPFANGSDATEN TUNER
-
Digital TV Tuner
2x DVB-T2/C/S2
-
CI + (Common Interface)
CI+ 1.4
-
Teletext Seiten
Ja (2000 Seiten)
-
Teletext
Ja
-
HbbTV
Ja
-
EPG (8 Tage)
Ja
-
Audio Beschreibung
Ja
AUFNAHME
-
Time Machine (DVR)
Ja
-
Digital Recording
Ja
-
Time Shift
Ja
ANSCHLÜSSE
-
HDMI
1 (hinten) / 3 (seitlich)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Ja
-
eARC (enhanced Audio Return Channel)
Ja (HDMI 2)
-
USB
2 (hinten) / 1 (seitlich)
-
LAN
Ja (hinten)
-
CI Slot
Ja (seitlich)
-
RF Eingang
3 (RF/Sat Main/Sat Sub) (hinten)
-
SPDIF (Optischer Digital Ausgang)
Ja (hinten)
-
Ausgang Kopfhörer/Line-out
Ja (hinten)
-
Wifi
Ja (802.11ac)
-
Bluetooth
Ja (v5.0)
-
IR Blaster
Nein
ENERGIE
-
Netzanschluss / Spannung, Hz
AC 100-240V 50-60Hz
-
Stromverbrauch Standby
unter 0.5 Watt
-
Energieeffizienzklasse
G (Spektrum: A bis G)
-
Stromverbrauch im Betrieb
106 kWh/1000 Std
-
Energiesparmodus
Ja
ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT
-
B x H x T ohne Standfuss
1228 x 706 x 46,9 mm
-
B x H x T mit Standfuss
1228 x 738 x 251 mm
-
B x H x T Verpackung
1345 x 810 x 207 mm
-
B x T Standfuss
998 x 251 mm
-
Gewicht ohne Standfuss
18,9 kg
-
Gewicht mit Standfuss
23 kg
-
Gewicht mit Verpackung
28,6 kg
-
VESA Abmessungen
300 x 200
ZUBEHÖR
-
Lieferumfang
MR21N inkl. Batterien, Schnellstartanleitung, Standfuß, Stromkabel
EAN
-
EAN Code
8806091198921
Compliance-Informationen
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
-
