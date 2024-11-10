Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
55“ LG OLED TV
OLED55C37LA EU.pdf
Energieklasse : CH
Produktinformationsblatt

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

55“ LG OLED TV

OLED55C37LA EU.pdf
Energieklasse : CH
Produktinformationsblatt
OLED55C37LA

55“ LG OLED TV

(6)
Vorderansicht mit dem LG OLED evo „11 Years World No.1“-OLED-Logo und Logo für 5 Jahre Garantie auf das Display auf dem Bildschirm
Wesentliche Angaben

  • Display-Typ

    4K OLED

  • Bildwiederholfrequenz

    100 Hz (nativ)

  • Farbumfang (Wide Color Gamut)

    OLED Color

  • Bildprozessor

    α9 Gen6 4K AI-Prozessor

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • G-Sync-kompatibel (Nvidia)

    Ja

  • FreeSync-kompatibel (AMD)

    Ja

  • Leistung

    40W

  • Lautsprechersystem (Kanäle)

    2.2

  • Dolby Atmos

    Ja

  • Abmessungen TV ohne Standfuß (BxHxT)

    1.222x703x45,1

  • Gewicht TV ohne Standfuß

    14,1

Alle Spezifikationen

DISPLAY

  • Display-Typ

    4K OLED

  • Bildschirmauflösung

    4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160 Pixel)

  • Bildwiederholfrequenz

    100 Hz (nativ)

  • Farbumfang (Wide Color Gamut)

    OLED Color

BILDBVERARBEITUNG

  • Bildprozessor

    α9 Gen6 4K AI-Prozessor

  • AI Picture

    AI Picture Pro

  • AI-gestütztes Hochskalieren (AI Upscaling)

    4K AI Super Upscaling

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Ja (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • AI Genre-Auswahl

    Ja (SDR/HDR)

  • AI Brightness Control

    Ja

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Ja

  • Dimming-Technologie

    Pixel Dimming

  • Bewegungskompensation

    OLED Motion

  • Voreingestellte Bildmodi

    10 Modi (Personalisiert (AI Picture Wizard), Lebhaft, Standard, Eco, Kino, Sport, Gaming, Filmmaker, (ISF) Experte (Heller Raum), (ISF) Experte (Dunkler Raum))

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, Tuner, USB)

GAMING

  • G-Sync-kompatibel (Nvidia)

    Ja

  • FreeSync-kompatibel (AMD)

    Ja

  • HGIG-Modus

    Ja

  • Game Optimizer

    Ja (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Ja

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Ja

BARRIEREFREIHEIT

  • Hoher Kontrast

    Ja

  • Graustufen

    Ja

  • Invertierte Farben

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN UND GEWICHTE

  • Abmessungen TV ohne Standfuß (BxHxT)

    1.222x703x45,1

  • Abmessungen TV mit Standfuß (BxHxT)

    1.222x757x230

  • Abmessungen der Verpackung (BxHxT)

    1.360x810x187

  • Abmessungen Standfuß (BxT)

    470x230

  • Gewicht TV ohne Standfuß

    14,1

  • Gewicht TV mit Standfuß

    16,0

  • Gesamtgewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg)

    21,3

  • Unterstützter VESA-Standard (BxH)

    300x200

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806087074024

AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Ja

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro (Virtueller 9.1.2 Up-Mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro (Bessere Sprachverständlichkeit)

    Ja

  • LG Sound Sync

    Ja

  • Sound Mode Share

    Ja

  • Simultane Audioausgabe

    Ja

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready-Funktion

    Ja (2-Wege-Playback)

  • Leistung

    40W

  • Abstrahlrichtung der Lautsprecher

    Nach unten abstrahlend

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (weitere Informationen im Handbuch)

  • Lautsprechersystem (Kanäle)

    2.2

  • AI Acoustic Tuning (AI-Akustikabstimmung)

    Ja

ANSCHLÜSSE

  • HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    eARC (auf HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth-Unterstützung

    Ja (v 5.0)

  • LAN (Ethernet)

    1

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

  • Optisch digitaler Audioanschluss (S/PDIF, Toslink)

    1

  • CI-Slot

    1

  • HDMI-Eingänge

    4 (unterstützt 4K@120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS wie in HDMI 2.1 spezifiziert (4 von 4 Anschlüsse))

  • Antennenanschlüsse (Tuner)

    3

  • USB-Anschlüsse

    3 (USB 2.0)

  • WLAN

    Ja (Wi-Fi 6 ( 802.11ax)

SMART TV

  • Unterstützt Apple Airplay2

    Ja

  • Art Gallery

    Ja

  • Sports Alert-Funktion

    Ja

  • Betriebssystem (OS)

    webOS 23

  • Familien-Einstellungen

    Ja

  • ThinQ

    Ja

  • Kompatibel zu USB-Webcams

    Ja

  • LG Channels

    Ja

  • Smartphone Fernbedienungs-App

    Ja (LG ThinQ)

  • Magic Remote-Fernbedienung

    im Lieferumfang enthalten

  • Internet Browser

    Ja

  • Multi View-Funktion

    Ja

  • Always Ready-Funktion

    Ja

  • Hands-Free Voice Control (Freihand-Sprachsteuerung)

    Ja

  • Intelligente Spracherkennung

    Ja

NETZTEIL

  • Stromversorgung (Spannung, Frequenz)

    Wechselstrom, 100~240 Volt, 50-60 Hz

  • Leistungsaufnahme (Standby)

    Unter 0,5 Watt

ZUBEHÖR IM LIEFERUMFANG

  • Fernbedienung

    Magic Remote-Fernbedienung

  • Stromkabel

    Ja (fest am TV angebracht)

  • Batterien für Fernbedienung

    Ja (2x AA)

  • IR-Blaster-Kabel

    Ja

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

