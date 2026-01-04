About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

77 Zoll LG SIGNATURE OLED T, der weltweit erste transparente und komplett kabellose OLED TV

OLED77T49LA EU.pdf
Energieklasse : CH
Produktinformationsblatt
OLED77T49LA EU.pdf
Energieklasse : CH
Produktinformationsblatt

77 Zoll LG SIGNATURE OLED T, der weltweit erste transparente und komplett kabellose OLED TV

OLED77T49LA
Vorderansicht des LG SIGNATURE OLED T, Emblem für 12 Jahre als weltweite Nummer 1 bei OLED, LG SIGNATURE OLED T-Logo, beide eingebettet über dem Hintergrund, der einen Mond über einer Küste auf einem transparenten Bildschirm zeigt. Zero Connect Box mit 4K 120Hz kabelloser Video- und Audioübertragung, die an den Fernseher angeschlossen ist, und einem Wi-Fi-Signal, das aus der Box kommt.
Vorderansicht des LG SIGNATURE OLED T, Emblem für 12 Jahre als weltweite Nummer 1 bei OLED, LG SIGNATURE OLED T-Logo, beide eingebettet über dem Hintergrund, der einen Mond über einer Küste auf einem transparenten Bildschirm zeigt. Zero Connect Box mit 4K 120Hz kabelloser Video- und Audioübertragung, die an den Fernseher angeschlossen ist, der auf einem angeschlossenen modularen Regal steht, und einem Wi-Fi-Signal, das aus der Box kommt.
Leicht schräggestellte, nach links gerichtete Seitenansicht des LG SIGNATURE OLED T-Bildschirms, der einen Mond über einer Küste auf einem transparenten Bildschirm zeigt. Zero Connect Box mit 4K 120Hz kabelloser Video- und Audioübertragung, die an den Fernseher angeschlossen ist, der auf einem angeschlossenen modularen Regal steht, und einem Wi-Fi-Signal, das aus der Box kommt.
Lifesytle
Wohnzimmer einer Dachgeschosswohnung mit einem LG Signature OLED T am raumhohen Panoramafenster. Vor dem Fenster bietet sich ein schöner Blick auf eine Stadtlandschaft an einem Gewässer. Auf dem Fernsehbildschirm ist eine Yacht zu sehen, aber da der Fernseher im transparenten Modus ist, sieht die Yacht aus, als würde sie draußen im echten Wasser schwimmen.
Der LG SIGNATURE OLED T zeigt auf dem transparenten Bildschirm einen Mond, der über einer Küste abgebildet ist. Der LG SIGNATURE OLED T steht in der Mitte eines Raums mit Blick auf eine Klippe und das Meer. Rechts steht ein Bett und ein Sessel.
LG SIGNATURE OLED T zeigt einen grünen Baum, der mit Schnee bedeckt ist.
Der LG Signature OLED T steht in der Mitte eines modernen Wohnzimmers und stellt eine Tänzerin dar. Die Zero Connect Box steht auf einem kleinen Tisch neben der Couch.
Vorderansicht eines LG SIGNATURE OLED T mit Objekten, die auf den modularen Regalen links und rechts platziert sind.
Seitenansicht des LG SIGNATURE OLED T mit der Zero Connect Box direkt darunter auf dem Boden.
Rückansicht des LG SIGNATURE OLED T mit hochgezogenem Schirm, um den schwarzen Hintergrund und die Rückseite einer Zero Connect Box zu zeigen.
Vorderansicht der Zero Connect Box.
Rückansicht einer Zero Connect Box.
Vorderansicht des LG SIGNATURE OLED T mit einem angebrachten modularen Regal und eine Seitenansicht des LG SIGNATURE OLED T mit Abmessungen.
Leicht nach links geneigte Ansicht der Zero Connect Box mit Abmessungen.
Vorderansicht des LG SIGNATURE OLED T, Emblem für 12 Jahre als weltweite Nummer 1 bei OLED, LG SIGNATURE OLED T-Logo, beide eingebettet über dem Hintergrund, der einen Mond über einer Küste auf einem transparenten Bildschirm zeigt. Zero Connect Box mit 4K 120Hz kabelloser Video- und Audioübertragung, die an den Fernseher angeschlossen ist, und einem Wi-Fi-Signal, das aus der Box kommt.
Vorderansicht des LG SIGNATURE OLED T, Emblem für 12 Jahre als weltweite Nummer 1 bei OLED, LG SIGNATURE OLED T-Logo, beide eingebettet über dem Hintergrund, der einen Mond über einer Küste auf einem transparenten Bildschirm zeigt. Zero Connect Box mit 4K 120Hz kabelloser Video- und Audioübertragung, die an den Fernseher angeschlossen ist, der auf einem angeschlossenen modularen Regal steht, und einem Wi-Fi-Signal, das aus der Box kommt.
Leicht schräggestellte, nach links gerichtete Seitenansicht des LG SIGNATURE OLED T-Bildschirms, der einen Mond über einer Küste auf einem transparenten Bildschirm zeigt. Zero Connect Box mit 4K 120Hz kabelloser Video- und Audioübertragung, die an den Fernseher angeschlossen ist, der auf einem angeschlossenen modularen Regal steht, und einem Wi-Fi-Signal, das aus der Box kommt.
Lifesytle
Wohnzimmer einer Dachgeschosswohnung mit einem LG Signature OLED T am raumhohen Panoramafenster. Vor dem Fenster bietet sich ein schöner Blick auf eine Stadtlandschaft an einem Gewässer. Auf dem Fernsehbildschirm ist eine Yacht zu sehen, aber da der Fernseher im transparenten Modus ist, sieht die Yacht aus, als würde sie draußen im echten Wasser schwimmen.
Der LG SIGNATURE OLED T zeigt auf dem transparenten Bildschirm einen Mond, der über einer Küste abgebildet ist. Der LG SIGNATURE OLED T steht in der Mitte eines Raums mit Blick auf eine Klippe und das Meer. Rechts steht ein Bett und ein Sessel.
LG SIGNATURE OLED T zeigt einen grünen Baum, der mit Schnee bedeckt ist.
Der LG Signature OLED T steht in der Mitte eines modernen Wohnzimmers und stellt eine Tänzerin dar. Die Zero Connect Box steht auf einem kleinen Tisch neben der Couch.
Vorderansicht eines LG SIGNATURE OLED T mit Objekten, die auf den modularen Regalen links und rechts platziert sind.
Seitenansicht des LG SIGNATURE OLED T mit der Zero Connect Box direkt darunter auf dem Boden.
Rückansicht des LG SIGNATURE OLED T mit hochgezogenem Schirm, um den schwarzen Hintergrund und die Rückseite einer Zero Connect Box zu zeigen.
Vorderansicht der Zero Connect Box.
Rückansicht einer Zero Connect Box.
Vorderansicht des LG SIGNATURE OLED T mit einem angebrachten modularen Regal und eine Seitenansicht des LG SIGNATURE OLED T mit Abmessungen.
Leicht nach links geneigte Ansicht der Zero Connect Box mit Abmessungen.

Hauptmerkmale

  • Weltweit erster transparenter und komplett kabelloser 4K OLED
  • T-Curtain Call, T-Content, T-Bar
  • Zero Connect
  • Modulares Design
  • alpha 11 KI-Prozessor 4K Gen2
Mehr
Logo 2024 CES Innovation Awards – Best of Innovation.

CES Innovation Awards – Best of Innovation

Video-Bildschirm

Logo TIME Best Inventions 2024.

TIME Best Inventions

Eine neue Interpretation des subtil attraktiven Fernsehens

Logo USA Today Top Picks CES 2025.

USA Today – Top Picks CES 2025

OLED T

Logo iF Design Gold Award 2025.

Gewinner des iF Design Award – Gold

OLED T

Abzeichen „2025 CES Innovation Awards“ mit Ehrung „2025 Honoree“.

CES Innovation Awards – Honoree

Digitale Bildgebung und Fotografie, eingebettete Technologien

Abzeichen „2025 CES Innovation Awards“ mit Ehrung „2025 Honoree“.

CES Innovation Awards – Honoree

Inhalte und Unterhaltung

Logo „IF Design Award Winner“

IF Design Award – Winner

OLED T

Abzeichen „CES Innovation Awards“ mit Ehrung „2025 Honoree“.

CES Innovation Awards – 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Cybersicherheit

Logo von AVForums Editor's Choice für LG webOS 24 als bestes Smart-TV-System 2024/2025.

AVForums Editor's Choice – Best Smart TV System 2024/25

„WebOS 24 bietet weiterhin ein schlankes, schnelles und einfach zu bedienendes intelligentes Erlebnis, das zudem frisch und aufgeräumt ist.“

*Die CES Innovation Awards basieren auf den Beschreibungen, die den Juroren vorgelegt werden. Die CTA hat weder die Richtigkeit der eingereichten Unterlagen noch die Richtigkeit der gemachten Angaben überprüft und das Produkt, für den der Preis vergeben wurde, nicht getestet.

Weltweit erster transparenter und
komplett kabelloser OLED TV
mit 4K Video- und Audioübertragung 

Wale schwimmen in Richtung der linken Ecke des LG SIGNATURE OLED T, während der Wasserspiegel sinkt und den transparenten Bildschirm freigibt. Der Bildausschnitt wird verkleinert, um den LG SIGNATURE OLED T zu zeigen, der im Foyer vor Leuten auf einer Couch steht, während die Wale weiter über den transparenten Bildschirm schwimmen und eine Skyline vor einem Abendhimmel enthüllen.

Whales swim up against a left corner of LG SIGNATURE OLED T as the water level lowers to reveal the transparent screen. The frame zooms out to show LG SIGNATURE OLED T standing in the foyer in front of people sitting on the couch as the whales continue to swim across the transparent screen revealing a city skyline against an evening sky.

Sieh den unsichtbaren Teil des Lebens

Der weltweit erste transparente und komplett kabelloser 4K OLED TV mit 4K-Video- und Audioübertragung übertrifft alle Erwartungen – von Transparenz bis schwarzem Hintergrund für eine hohe Auflösung.

Verwandle deinen Raum in etwas Surreales

Verschiedene Szenen zeigen die surrealen Bilder, die entstehen, wenn sich der LG Signature OLED T im transparenten Modus befindet. Ein Stadtbild mit Feuerwerk, ein Vogel, der etwas von einem kleinen Baum pickt, und Fische in einem riesigen Aquarium. All diese Szenen sehen aus, als würden sie im echten Leben stattfinden, aber es stellt sich heraus, dass es sich nur um Bilder handelt, die vom Bildschirm des LG Signature OLED T kommen und sich mit dem tatsächlichen Hintergrund in der Realität vermischen.
LG SIGNATURE OLED T in drei verschiedenen Wohnzimmern. In jedem dieser schönen Räume befindet sich der LG Signature OLED T im transparenten Modus, die Bilder auf dem Fernseher scheinen in der Luft zu schweben und verleihen dem Raum einen Hauch von Eleganz.

LG SIGNATURE OLED T in drei verschiedenen Wohnzimmern. In jedem dieser schönen Räume befindet sich der LG Signature OLED T im transparenten Modus, die Bilder auf dem Fernseher scheinen in der Luft zu schweben und verleihen dem Raum einen Hauch von Eleganz.

Der LG SIGNATURE OLED T setzt neue Maßstäbe bietet ein atemberaubendes und surreales Seherlebnis.

Verschiedene Blickwinkel der T-Contents auf dem LG Signature OLED T im transparenten Modus. Eines zeigt eine Nahaufnahme der Informationsleiste. Das andere zeigt die LG webOS-Symbole, die scheinbar in der Luft schweben. Noch eins zeigt eine Visualisierung eines Mondes, der mit dem tatsächlichen Abendhorizont vor dem Fenster verschmilzt.

Verschiedene Blickwinkel der T-Contents auf dem LG Signature OLED T im transparenten Modus. Eines zeigt eine Nahaufnahme der Informationsleiste. Das andere zeigt die LG webOS-Symbole, die scheinbar in der Luft schweben. Noch eins zeigt eine Visualisierung eines Mondes, der mit dem tatsächlichen Abendhorizont vor dem Fenster verschmilzt.

T-Contents ermöglicht innovative visuelle Effekte. Die transparente Anzeige bietet interaktive Inhalte.

T-Curtain Call

Nahtloser Übergang von transparentem Bildschirm zu schwarzem Bildschirm, alles in 4K-OLED

Das LG SIGNATURE OLED T hat einen transparenten Bildschirm mit einem grünen Baum. Der Schatten wird länger, wenn die Jahreszeit zum Winter wechselt und Schnee auf den Baum fällt.

Schau dir an, wie sich der Inhalt im transparenten Modus nahtlos in deinen Raum einfügt. Oder schalte auf den Schwarzbildmodus um und erlebe atemberaubende 4K-OLED-Qualität.

*Die Funktion T-Curtain Call in LG SIGNATURE OLED T TVs wird durch physische Abschattung aktiviert.

*Die sich verändernden Szenen in diesem Video sind zu Illustrationszwecken simuliert.

T-Contents

Entwickelt für transparente Bildschirme, die mit der Realität verschmelzen

Der LG SIGNATURE OLED T-Bildschirm zeigt T-Home an und wechselt dann zu „Always Ready“, wo das T-Objet mit dem Titel „Aquarium“ ausgewählt ist. Auf dem transparenten Bildschirm des LG Signature OLED T ist eine Aquariumszene zu sehen.

Erlebe die Zukunft der Technologie durch Inhalte, die nur ein transparenter Bildschirm liefern kann, und erlebe mit T-Home, T-Objet und T-Bar ein Gefühl der erweiterten Realität.

Betrachte Informationen auf neue Weise

Die T-Bar verbessert die Informationsanzeige durch ein verfeinertes Design. Bleibe mühelos auf dem Laufenden mit Nachrichten, Wetter, Datum und mehr, die so ansprechend wie möglich gestaltet sind.

*Abhängig von der Region und der Netzwerkkonnektivität werden möglicherweise reduzierte oder eingeschränkte Inhalte angezeigt.

*Unterstützte Menüs und Apps können je nach Land variieren und bei Veröffentlichung unterschiedlich sein.

*An der Benutzeroberfläche und Konfiguration von webOS Home wurden einige Änderungen vorgenommen, um transparente Bildschirme zu optimieren.

*T-Objet und T-Bar bieten verschiedene Bildschirmeinstellungen/-modi für mehr Komfort.

*T-Contents sind sowohl in transparenter als auch in schwarzer Bildschirmansicht verfügbar.

Freiraum

Freiraum

Freiraum

Ein neues Herzstück für deine Einrichtung

Der LG SIGNATURE OLED T zeigt auf dem transparenten Bildschirm einen Mond, der über einer Küste abgebildet ist. Der LG SIGNATURE OLED T steht in der Mitte eines Raums mit Blick auf eine Klippe und das Meer. Rechts steht ein Bett und ein Sessel.

Erstelle mit der neuen Transparenz Designs, die mehr bieten als nur ein durchsichtiges Display. Wähle einen Fernseher, der auf deinen Wunsch hin verschwindet, exklusiv für dich.

Der LG Signature OLED T steht in der Mitte eines modernen Wohnzimmers und stellt eine Tänzerin dar. Die Zero Connect Box steht auf einem kleinen Tisch neben der Couch.

Echte kabellose Innovation
verschafft dir Freiheit

Maximiere deinen Platz mit unübertroffener Freiheit bei der Platzierung. Erlebe ein 4K-Bild und einen beeindruckenden Klang mit dem weltweit ersten transparenten und komplett kabellosen OLED TV.

Unsere Zero Connect Box überträgt 4K-Bilder in visuell verlustfreier Qualität mit geringer Latenz. Beseitige das Kabelgewirr und genieße verschiedene Inhalte ohne die Unannehmlichkeiten komplizierter Verkabelungen.

*Die Zero Connect Box sollte niedriger als der kabellose Empfänger des Fernsehers installiert werden.

*Geräte müssen per Kabel mit der Zero Connect Box verbunden sein.

*Anschluss des Netzkabels sowohl an den Fernseher als auch an die Zero Connect Box erforderlich.

Modulares Regalsystem
in höchster Vollendung

Gestalte deinen Raum mit dem Kauf einer modularen Einheit. Exklusive Komposition für ein ebenso einzigartiges Seherlebnis.

Der LG SIGNATURE OLED T zeigt eine Katze, die über den transparenten Bildschirm springt, während gleichzeitig der Innenraum dahinter zu sehen ist. Die Gegenstände werden rechts und links an der modularen Ablage angebracht.Die Gegenstände werden rechts und links am modularen Regal angebracht. Ein weiterer transparenter Fernseher steht vor dem Fenster, das die Winterlandschaft vor dem Haus einrahmt. Auf dem Bildschirm sind fallende Blütenblätter zu sehen. Zurück zum LG SIGNATURE OLED T aus der ersten Szene: Auf dem Bildschirm sind nun drei Töpferwaren zu sehen, die von verschwommenen Linien zu einem festen Objekt werden.

Vorderansicht des LG SIGNATURE OLED T mit abstraktem Hintergrund auf einem transparenten Bildschirm. Linke Ecke eines LG SIGNATURE OLED T mit der T-Bar, die Zeit und Wetter vor dem Hintergrund einer Großstadt anzeigt.

*Modulare Regale sind separat erhältlich.

*Die modularen Regale des LG SIGNATURE OLED T können rechts oder links vom Fernseher platziert und je nach Kundenwunsch auseinandergenommen werden. Der Einbau kann variieren. Weitere Informationen finden Sie in der Installationsanleitung. 

Hervorragende Bild- und Audioqualität

Der alpha 11 KI-Prozessor 4K von LG leuchtet in einem blauen, violetten Farbverlauf, aus dem bunte Blitze herausschießen. Weitere Litzblitze tauchen auf dem Motherboard auf und dehnen sich weiter aus.

Der alpha 11 KI-Prozessor 4K von LG leuchtet in einem blauen, violetten Farbverlauf, aus dem bunte Blitze herausschießen. Weitere Litzblitze tauchen auf dem Motherboard auf und dehnen sich weiter aus.

alpha 11 KI-
Prozessor Gen2

Eine Intelligenz mit höchster Raffinesse. Optimierung bis auf jedes Pixel und der Klang ist auf die beabsichtigte Tonhöhe abgestimmt.

Visuelle Präzision in lichtdurchlässigen Details

OLED-Brillanz in einem transparenten Fernseher für reichhaltigere Inhalte. Dolby Vision und FILMMAKER MODE™ sorgen für eine verzerrungsfreie Wiedergabe.

Satter Klang strömt aus transparentem Bildschirm

Dolby Atmos verbessert die Akustik, um den vorgesehenen Raum für ein fesselndes Kinoerlebnis zu füllen.

*FILMMAKER MODE ist ein Markenzeichen von UHD Alliance, Inc.

*Die Bilder oben auf dieser Produktdetailseite dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung. Für eine genauere Darstellung siehe die Bilder in der Galerie.

*Alle oben gezeigten Bilder sind simuliert.

*Modulare Regale sind separat erhältlich.

*Die durch interne Tests ermittelte Produkttransparenz beträgt 43 %. Dies kann je nach tatsächlicher Nutzungsumgebung und -bedingungen variieren.

*Kabelfreier OLED TV bezieht sich auf die Konnektivität zwischen der Zero Connect Box und dem Bildschirm.

*NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible, Validierung zur Reduzierung von Ruckeln, kurze Eingangsverzögerung und flimmerfrei.

*Visuell verlustfrei, basierend auf internen Testergebnissen mit ISO/IEC 29170-2 und Messergebnissen, die je nach Verbindungsstatus variieren können.

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Um mehr darüber zu erfahren, wie dieses Produkt mit Daten umgeht und welche Rechte Sie als Nutzer haben, besuchen Sie bitte „Datenabdeckung & Spezifikationen“ unter LG Privacy

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren

Vor Ort finden

Find a retailer.