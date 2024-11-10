Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
55" LG QNED TV
55QNED879QB EU.pdf
Energieklasse : CH
Produktinformationsblatt

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

55" LG QNED TV

55QNED879QB EU.pdf
Energieklasse : CH
Produktinformationsblatt
55QNED879QB

55" LG QNED TV

(3)
Een vooraanzicht van de LG QNED TV met invulbeeld en productlogo op
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

DISPLAY

  • Display Typ

    Nano Cell Quantum Dot Display 4K

  • Displaygröße (cm)

    139

  • Displaygröße (Zoll)

    55

  • Auflösung

    3840 x 2160

  • Nano Cell Display

    Ja

  • IPS Panel

    Ja

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Nano Color Pro

  • Farbtiefe

    10bit (1 Mrd. Farben)

  • Dimming

    Precision Dimming

  • Ultra Luminance

    Ultra Luminance Pro

  • Hintergrundbeleuchtung

    Mini LED

  • Refresh Rate

    100 Hz

VIDEO & BILDQUALITÄT

  • Prozessor

    ALPHA7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

  • Deep Learning AI Picture Pro

    AI Picture Pro - Face + Body + Object Enhancing

  • Upscaling

    AI Upscaling Gen2

  • Text Upscaling

    Ja

  • AI Genre Selection

    Ja (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)

  • AI Brightness Control

    Ja

  • Dolby Vision IQ

    Ja (HDMI/CP/USB)

  • HDR10 Pro / HLG

    Ja / Ja (RF/HDMI/CP/USB)

  • Filmmaker Mode

    Ja

  • Tone Mapping

    Dynamic Tone Mapping

  • 4K HFR

    nur HDMI

  • 2K HFR

    nur HDMI

  • Motion Pro

    Motion Pro

  • Auto Kalibrierung

    Ja

VIDEO DECODER

  • HEVC

    4K@120P, 10bit

  • VP9

    4K@60p, 10bit

  • AV1

    4K@60p, 10bit

GAMING

  • Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)

    Ja

  • Automatischer Gaming Modus (ALLM)

    Ja

  • G-Sync kompatibel

    Nein

  • FreeSync kompatibel

    Ja

  • HGiG Mode

    Ja

  • Game Optimizer / Game Dashboard

    Ja

AUDIO & SOUND QUALITÄT

  • Sound Output gesamt

    40 Watt

  • Lautsprechersystem

    2.2 Kanal

  • Interne Lautsprecher + Kabelkopfhörer (Klinke oder optisch)

    Ja

  • Dolby Atmos

    Ja

  • Deep Learning AI Sound Pro

    Ja (up-mix auf 5.1.2)

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Ja

  • Auto Volume Leveling

    Ja

  • Adaptive Sound Control

    Ja

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice Pro

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready (bis zu zwei BT Speaker verwenden)

    Ja

  • WiSA Speaker Ready

    Ja bis zu 2.1 Kanäle (benötigter Wisa Dongle nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten)

  • LG Sound Sync (Soudbar kabellos verbinden)

    Ja

  • Sound Share (TV als Bluetooth speaker)

    Ja bis zu 2.1 Kanäle (benötigter Wisa Dongle nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten)

  • TV Sound Mode Share (Soundmo-dus auf Soundbar wechseln)

    Ja

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    Ja

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X

SMART TV

  • Betriebssystem

    webOS 22

  • Anzahl der CPUs

    Quad Core

  • Magic Motion Remote Control

    Ja

  • Quick Access

    Ja

  • Multi View

    Ja

  • Sport Alarm

    Ja

  • LG Channels

    Ja

  • 360° VR Play

    Ja

  • Web Browser

    Ja

  • Apps / LG Store

    Ja

  • Musik Player

    Ja

  • Kunst Gallerie

    Ja

  • Always Ready

    Nein

AI FUNKTIONEN UND KONNEKTIVITÄT

  • Google Assistant

    Nein (UK, Germnay)

  • Amazon Alexa

    Ja

  • AI Home

    Ja

  • AI Empfehlungen

    Ja

  • Automatische Geräteerkennung

    Ja

  • Universalfernbedieung

    Ja

  • Smart Speaker Compatible

    Ja

  • Google Home Connection

    Nein (UK, Germnay)

  • Amazon Echo Connection

    Ja

  • Smartphone Verbindung

    Ja

  • Magic Tap (NFC)

    Nein

  • Screen Share

    Ja

  • Room-to-Room Share

    Ja

  • Magic Explorer

    Ja

  • Smart ThinQ App

    Ja

  • Apple Homekit

    Ja

  • Apple AirPlay2

    Ja

  • Wi-Fi TV On

    Ja

  • Bluetooth Low Energy On

    Ja

  • LG ThinQ AI

    Ja

  • Home Dashboard

    Ja

  • Intelligente Spracherkennung

    Ja

  • Speech to Text / Text to speech

    Ja

  • LG Sprachsuche

    Ja

EMPFANGSDATEN TUNER

  • Digital TV Tuner

    DVB-T2 / C / S2

  • CI + (Common Interface)

    CI+2.0/CI+1.4

  • Teletext

    Ja (TOP)

  • Teletext Seiten

    2000 Seiten

  • HbbTV

    Ja

  • EPG (8 Tage)

    Ja

  • Audio Beschreibung

    Ja

AUFNAHME

  • Time Machine (DVR)

    Ja

  • Digital Recording

    Ja

  • Time Shift

    Ja

ANSCHLÜSSE

  • HDMI

    4 (seitlich)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

  • eARC (enhanced Audio Return Channel)

    Ja (HDMI 3)

  • USB

    2x (1 hinten, 1 seitlich)

  • LAN

    Ja (hinten)

  • Component / AV Cinch

    Nein

  • CI Slot

    Ja (seitlich)

  • RF Eingang

    2x (RF / Sat) (hinten)

  • SPDIF (Optischer Digital Ausgang)

    Ja (seitlich)

  • Ausgang Kopfhörer/Line-out

    Nein

  • WiFi

    Ja (802.11ac)

  • WiFi 6

    Ja

  • Bluetooth

    Ja (v5.0)

  • IR Blaster

    Nein

ENERGIE

  • Netzanschluss / Spannung, Hz

    AC 100-240V 50-60Hz

  • Stromverbrauch Standby

    unter 0.5 Watt

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    G (Spektrum: A bis G)

  • Stromverbrauch im Betrieb

    84 kWh/1000 Std

  • Energiesparmodus

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT

  • B x H x T ohne Standfuß

    1233 x 716 x 45,5 mm

  • B x H x T mit Standfuß

    1233 x 781 x 271 mm

  • B x H x T Verpackung

    1360 x 810 x 187 mm

  • B x T Standfuß

    841 x 271 mm

  • Gewicht ohne Standfuß

    19,5 kg

  • Gewicht mit Standfuß

    21,1 kg

  • Gewicht mit Verpackung

    25,9 kg

  • VESA Abmessungen

    300x300

ZUBEHÖR

  • Lieferumfang

    MR22 inkl. Batterien, Schnellstartanleitung, Standfuß, Stromkabel

EAN

  • EAN Code

    8806091486332

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

