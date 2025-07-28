Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
65 Zoll LG QNED evo AI QNED92 MiniLED 4K Smart TV 2025
65QNED93A6A_EU E.pdf
Energieklasse : CH

65 Zoll LG QNED evo AI QNED92 MiniLED 4K Smart TV 2025

65QNED93A6A_EU E.pdf
Energieklasse : CH

65 Zoll LG QNED evo AI QNED92 MiniLED 4K Smart TV 2025

65QNED93A6A
QNED93 USP Einführungsvideo.
Frontansicht des LG QNED evo QNED93 TV, LG QNED evo Al Logo in der oberen Ecke. LG QNED evo TV zeigt farbenfrohe, malerische Texturen, die zusammenkommen.
Rückansicht des LG QNED evo QNED93 TV
Linke Seitenansicht des LG QNED evo QNED93 TV.
Farbspritzer schießen in verschiedenen Farben vom Boden nach oben. Intertrek-Zertifizierung, die eine unabhängige Prüfung belegt, unter dem Bild. In der Überschrift geht es um die neue und einzigartige Technologie von LG für einen großen Farbraum, mit der du lebendige Farben auf deinem Bildschirm sehen kannst.
Holografische 3D-Blume in vielen verschiedenen Schattierungen und Farbtönen vor schwarzem Hintergrund. Die Schärfe und Detailgenauigkeit der Blume zeigt die Fähigkeit von QNED MiniLED, Bilder mit außergewöhnlicher Farbe und Helligkeit sowie einem hervorragenden Kontrast zu erzeugen. In der Überschrift geht es darum, wie MiniLED die Klarheit verbessert und einen außergewöhnlichen Kontrast bietet.
Der alpha 8 KI-Prozessor Gen2 leuchtet orange und rosa, während bunte Lichtblitze aus ihm herausschießen. In der Überschrift geht es darum, wie der Prozessor 4K-Qualität, atemberaubende Farben und Helligkeit liefert. Der Bildtext lautet: ca. 1,7-mal NPU-größere KI-Neuralverarbeitung und 1,4-mal schnellere CPU-Ausführung.
Papagei auf einem Ast in lebendiger Farbe. Der Titel beschreibt, wie LG Al Picture Pro die Auflösung, Helligkeit, Tiefe und Klarheit der Szene auf beeindruckende Weise verbessert hat.
Eine Familie sitzt auf einer Couch vor einem LG QNED TV, der auf einem Standfuß steht. Ein kleines Mädchen zeigt auf einen Bildschirm, auf dem zwei Delfine zu sehen sind. In der Überschrift geht es darum, wie du eine hohe Auflösung auf einem riesigen Bildschirm genießen kannst.
Nahaufnahme eines LG TV-Bildschirms, der zeigt, wie AI Search funktioniert. Ein kleines Chat-Fenster ist geöffnet und zeigt, wie der Benutzer nachfragt, welche Sportspiele verfügbar sind. AI Search antwortete per Chat und zeigte Vorschaubilder verfügbarer Inhalte an. Es wird auch eine Aufforderung mit einer Frage an Microsoft Copilot angezeigt.
LG AI Magic Remote vor einem LG TV-Bildschirm. Auf dem Bildschirm erscheint eine personalisierte Begrüßung durch die LG KI mit benutzerdefinierten Schlüsselwörtern, die auf dem Such- und Sehverlauf des Benutzers basieren. An der Fernbedienung befinden sich ein Symbol und ein Hinweis darauf, dass die AI Concierge-Funktion mit einem kurzen Druck auf die KI-Schaltfläche leicht zugänglich ist.
Auf einem LG QNED TV-Bildschirm werden Science-Fiction-Inhalte abgespielt. Auf dem Bildschirm befindet sich die Benutzeroberfläche des AI Chatbots. Der Benutzer hat dem Chatbot mitgeteilt, dass der Bildschirm zu dunkel ist. Der Chatbot bot Lösungen für die Anfrage an. Die gesamte Szene ist in zwei Hälften geteilt. Die eine Seite ist dunkler, die andere Seite heller und zeigt, wie der AI Chatbot das Problem für den Nutzer automatisch gelöst hat. Der Text erklärt, dass der Al Chatbot die Absicht des Benutzers verstehen und Lösungen zur Fehlerbehebung anbieten kann.
Hauptmerkmale

  • Unglaublich reichhaltige Farbvielfalt von All New Dynamic QNED Color Pro
  • 4K-Bildqualität, hochskaliertes Bildmaterial und Surround-Klang mit dem alpha 8 AI Prozessor Gen2
  • Neue KI-Taste, Sprachsteuerung, Drag & Drop Funktionen auf der AI Magic Remote
  • Verbesserte Klarheit und außergewöhnlicher Kontrast mit MiniLED
  • Hohe Auflösung auf dem Großbildschirm eines Ultra Big TV
Mehr
Logo „Trusted Reviews“ (Vertrauenswürdige Bewertungen)

Trusted Reviews - Empfohlen (65QNED93A)

Beeindruckend tiefe Schwarztöne und beeindruckende HDR-Leistung. (03/2025)

T3 - (QNED93/92)

T3 - (QNED93/92)

"Es ist sehr hell, das steht fest – und es schafft es auch recht gut, echtes Schwarz darzustellen." (03/2025)

Abzeichen „CES Innovation Awards“ mit Ehrung „2025 Honoree“.

CES Innovation Awards – 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Cybersicherheit

Logo von AVForums Editor's Choice für LG webOS 24 als bestes Smart-TV-System 2024/2025.

AVForums Editor's Choice – Best Smart TV System 2024/25

„WebOS 24 bietet weiterhin ein schlankes, schnelles und einfach zu bedienendes intelligentes Erlebnis, das zudem frisch und aufgeräumt ist.“

*Die CES Innovation Awards basieren auf beschreibenden Materialien, die den Jurymitgliedern vorgelegt werden. Die CTA hat weder die Richtigkeit der eingereichten Unterlagen oder der darin gemachten Angaben überprüft noch die Produkte, für die die Auszeichnung vergeben wurde.

LG QNED TV vor einem farbenfrohen dunklen Hintergrund. Auf dem Bildschirm ist ein helles, farbenfrohes Kunstwerk zu sehen, das die Farbtechnologie von QNED und die Fähigkeit, ein breites Spektrum an Farbtönen mit großartigem Kontrast darzustellen, demonstriert. Das brandneue LG QNED evo AI-Logo ist zu sehen. Untertitel weisen auf die MiniLED-Technologie und den neuen Alpha AI-Prozessor von QNED hin. Der Titel lautet: „Every Color Redefined, New Experience Begins” (Jede Farbe neu definiert, ein neues Erlebnis beginnt).

LG QNED TV vor einem farbenfrohen dunklen Hintergrund. Auf dem Bildschirm ist ein helles, farbenfrohes Kunstwerk zu sehen, das die Farbtechnologie von QNED und die Fähigkeit, ein breites Spektrum an Farbtönen mit großartigem Kontrast darzustellen, demonstriert. Das brandneue LG QNED evo AI-Logo ist zu sehen. Untertitel weisen auf die MiniLED-Technologie und den neuen Alpha AI-Prozessor von QNED hin. Der Titel lautet: „Every Color Redefined, New Experience Begins” (Jede Farbe neu definiert, ein neues Erlebnis beginnt).

Jede Farbe neu definiert, neue Erfahrung beginnt

*QNED und QNED evo sind jeweils mit unterschiedlichen Farblösungen ausgestattet, die LGs neueste und einzigartige Wide-Colour-Gamut-Technologie nutzen. Diese ersetzt Quantum Dots.

BildqualitätwebOS für AIDesignKlangqualitätUnterhaltung

Brandneuer dynamischer QNED Color Pro

Mit der neuen und einzigartigen Wide-Color-Gamut-Technologie von LG siehst du lebensechte und lebendige Farben auf deinem Bildschirm.

Farbspritzer schießen in verschiedenen Farben vom Boden nach oben.

Intertek-Zertifizierung für 100 % Farbvolumen nach DCI-P3.

Intertek-Zertifizierung für 100 % Farbvolumen nach DCI-P3.

Zertifiziertes 100 % Farbvolumen mit LG QNED evo

*Das Color Gamut Volume (CGV) des Displays entspricht oder übertrifft das CGV des DCI-P3-Farbraums, das von Intertek unabhängig überprüft wurde.

MiniLED mit Precision Dimming-Technologie

MiniLED mit neuem alpha KI-Prozessor sorgt für ultrascharfen Kontrast und lebensechte Details auf dem LG QNED evo.

Holografische 3D-Blume in vielen verschiedenen Schattierungen und Farbtönen vor schwarzem Hintergrund. Die Schärfe und Detailgenauigkeit der Blume zeigt die Fähigkeit von QNED MiniLED, Bilder mit außergewöhnlicher Farbe und Helligkeit sowie einem hervorragenden Kontrast zu erzeugen.

*Die technischen Daten können je nach Größe, Modell und Region variieren. 

Der intelligentere und schnellere NEUE alpha KI-Prozessor aus einem Jahrzehnt der Innovation

Die KI-Engine unseres Prozessors kann Inhalte nach Genre erkennen. Basierend auf diesen Informationen bietet sie die optimalen Bildqualitätseinstellungen für eine bessere Tiefe und Detailgenauigkeit.

Der alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 leuchtet orange und rosa und bunte Lichtstrahlen schießen aus ihm heraus. Der Titel erläutert, wie der Prozessor 4K-Qualität, atemberaubende Farben und Helligkeit liefert. Der Bildtext lautet: ca. 1,7-mal NPU-größere KI-Neuralverarbeitung und 1,4-mal schnellere CPU-Ausführung.

*Verglichen mit dem Smart TV alpha 7 KI-Prozessor Gen8 des gleichen Jahres, basierend auf einem internen Vergleich der Spezifikationen.

AI Picture Pro erweckt jedes Bild zum Leben

Mit AI Super Upscaling und Dynamic Tone Mapping wird jedes Bildelement analysiert, um die Auflösung, Helligkeit, Tiefe und Klarheit zu verbessern.

Linien bewegen sich über ein sehr langweiliges und fast graues Bild eines Papageien im Wald, als würde ein Supercomputer die Elemente im Bild analysieren. Ein Laser zeichnet die Silhouette des Papageis nach, die dann heller, schärfer und farbenfroher wird. Auch der Hintergrund verändert sich von links nach rechts und bietet nun mehr Kontrast, Tiefe und Farben.

*AI Super Upscaling und Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro gelten für QNED92, QNED9M und QNED85.

*AI Picture Pro funktioniert nicht mit urheberrechtlich geschützten Inhalten in OTT-Services.

*Die Bildqualität von hochskalierten Inhalten hängt von der Auflösung des Quellmaterials ab.

Die nächste Generation von LG AI TV

Die AI Magic Remote macht die AI Experience komplett

Kontrolliere dein Fernsehgerät ganz einfach mit der AI Magic Remote – ohne zusätzliches Gerät. Mit einem Bewegungssensor und einem Scrollrad kannst du sie wie eine Computermaus verwenden, indem du zeigst und klickst, oder sie einfach per Sprachbefehl nutzt.

*Support, Funktionen und Eigenschaften der AI Magic Remote sind abhängig von der Region und der unterstützten Sprache und können selbst bei demselben Modell variieren.

*Für einige Eigenschaften ist möglicherweise eine Internetverbindung erforderlich.

*AI Voice Recognition wird nur in Ländern angeboten, die NLP in ihrer Muttersprache unterstützen.

Eine vierköpfige Familie sitzt um einen LG AI TV. Um die Person, die die Fernbedienung hält, wird ein Kreis mit ihrem Namen angezeigt. Dies zeigt, wie AI Voice ID die Stimmsignatur jedes Benutzers erkennt. Die webOS-Oberfläche zeigt dann, wie AI automatisch das Konto wechselt und personalisierte Inhalte empfiehlt.

Family of four is gathered around an LG AI TV. A circle appears around the person holding the remote showing their name. This showcases how AI Voice ID recognizes each user's voice signature. The webOS interface then shows how the AI automatically switches the account and recommends personalized content.

AI Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID erkennt die einzigartige Stimmensignatur jedes Benutzers und bietet personalisierte Empfehlungen, sobald du sprichst.

*Abhängig von der Region und der Netzwerkkonnektivität werden möglicherweise reduzierte oder eingeschränkte Inhalte angezeigt.

*Voice ID-Unterstützung kann nach Region oder Land variieren und ist für OLED-, QNED-, NanoCell- und UHD-Fernseher verfügbar, die ab 2024 erscheinen.

*Funktioniert nur mit Apps, die das Voice ID-Konto unterstützen.

Nahaufnahme eines LG QNED TV-Bildschirms, der zeigt, wie die AI-Suche funktioniert. Ein kleines Chat-Fenster zeigt, wie der Benutzer nach den verfügbaren Sportspielen fragt. Die AI-Suche reagiert per Chat und Anzeige von Miniaturansichten verfügbarer Inhalte. Es gibt auch eine Aufforderung, Microsoft Copilot zu fragen.

Nahaufnahme eines LG QNED TV-Bildschirms, der zeigt, wie die AI-Suche funktioniert. Ein kleines Chat-Fenster zeigt, wie der Benutzer nach den verfügbaren Sportspielen fragt. Die AI-Suche reagiert per Chat und Anzeige von Miniaturansichten verfügbarer Inhalte. Es gibt auch eine Aufforderung, Microsoft Copilot zu fragen.

AI Search

Frag deinen Fernseher einfach alles. Die integrierte KI erkennt deine Stimme und liefert dir schnell personalisierte Empfehlungen. Mit Microsoft Copilot erhältst du weitere Ergebnisse und Lösungen.

*AI Search ist für OLED-, QNED-, NanoCell- und UHD-Fernseher verfügbar, die ab 2024 erscheinen. 

*Die USA und Korea verwenden das LLM-Modell.

*Internetverbindung erforderlich. 

Auf einem LG QNED TV wird Science-Fiction-Inhalt abgespielt. Auf dem Bildschirm ist die AI Chatbot-Oberfläche zu sehen. Der Nutzer hat dem Chatbot eine Nachricht gesendet, dass der Bildschirm zu dunkel ist. Der Chatbot hat Lösungen für das Problem vorgeschlagen. Die gesamte Szene ist in zwei Teile geteilt. Eine Seite ist dunkler, die andere heller, sodass zu sehen ist, wie der AI-Chatbot das Problem für den Nutzer automatisch löst.

Auf einem LG QNED TV wird Science-Fiction-Inhalt abgespielt. Auf dem Bildschirm ist die AI Chatbot-Oberfläche zu sehen. Der Nutzer hat dem Chatbot eine Nachricht gesendet, dass der Bildschirm zu dunkel ist. Der Chatbot hat Lösungen für das Problem vorgeschlagen. Die gesamte Szene ist in zwei Teile geteilt. Eine Seite ist dunkler, die andere heller, sodass zu sehen ist, wie der AI-Chatbot das Problem für den Nutzer automatisch löst.

AI Chatbot

Interagiere mit AI Chatbot via AI Magic Remote und erledige alles von der Einstellungskonfiguration bis zur Fehlerbehebung. AI kann die Absichten der Nutzer verstehen und sofort Lösungen anbieten.

*Internetverbindung erforderlich.

*AI Chatbot ist in Ländern verfügbar, die NLP in ihrer Muttersprache unterstützen.

*Es ist möglich, den AI Chatbot mit dem Kundenservice zu verknüpfen.

LG AI Magic Remote vor einem LG TV-Bildschirm. Auf dem Bildschirm wird eine personalisierte Begrüßung der LG AI mit benutzerdefinierten Schlüsselwörtern angezeigt, die auf dem Such- und Fernsehverlauf des Benutzers basieren. Neben der Fernbedienung befinden sich ein Symbol und eine Beschriftung, die darauf hinweisen, dass die AI Concierge-Funktion mit einem kurzen Druck auf die AI-Taste leicht zugänglich ist.

LG AI Magic Remote vor einem LG TV-Bildschirm. Auf dem Bildschirm wird eine personalisierte Begrüßung der LG AI mit benutzerdefinierten Schlüsselwörtern angezeigt, die auf dem Such- und Fernsehverlauf des Benutzers basieren. Neben der Fernbedienung befinden sich ein Symbol und eine Beschriftung, die darauf hinweisen, dass die AI Concierge-Funktion mit einem kurzen Druck auf die AI-Taste leicht zugänglich ist.

AI Concierge

Ein Klick auf die KI-Schaltfläche auf deiner Fernbedienung öffnet deinen AI Concierge, der dir auf der Grundlage deines Such- und Sehverhaltens individuelle Schlüsselwörter und Empfehlungen gibt. 

*Die unterstützten Menüs und Apps können je nach Land variieren.

*Die dargestellten Menüs können nach der Veröffentlichung anders aussehen.

*Schlüsselwortvorschläge variieren je nach App und Tageszeit.

Bildschirm eines Benutzers, der den KI Picture Wizard-Personalisierungsprozess durchläuft. Die Bilderserie wird mit der Auswahl des Benutzers angezeigt. Ein Ladesymbol erscheint und ein Landschaftsbild wird von links nach rechts optimiert.

Screen of a user going through the AI Picture Wizard personalization process. Series of pictures are shown with user's selections being highlighted. A loading icon appears and a landscape image is shown being enhanced from left to right.

AI Picture Wizard

Fortschrittliche Algorithmen lernen deine Vorlieben, indem sie 1,6 Milliarden Bildmöglichkeiten durchgehen. Basierend auf deiner Auswahl erstellt dein TV ein personalisiertes Bild nur für dich.

Bildschirm eines Benutzers, der den Personalisierungsprozess des AI Sound Wizard durchläuft. Eine Serie von Soundclip-Symbolen wird ausgewählt. Es werden Jazzsänger und Saxofonspieler gezeigt, Klangwellen, die den personalisierten Sound darstellen, der über das gesamte Bild hinweg animiert ist.

Screen of a user going through the AI Picture Wizard personalization process. Series of pictures are shown with user's selections being highlighted. A loading icon appears and a landscape image is shown being enhanced from left to right.

AI Sound Wizard

Wähle aus einer Auswahl von Soundclips den gewünschten Ton aus. AI erstellt aus 40 Millionen Parametern ein maßgeschneidertes Klangprofil passend zu deinen Präferenzen.

webOS Re:New Program-Logo und -Name mit dem CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree-Abzeichen in der Nähe.

webOS Re:New Program-Logo und -Name mit dem CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree-Abzeichen in der Nähe.

Upgrades für 5 Jahre mit prämiertem webOS Re:New Program

Nutze mit umfassenden Upgrades die Vorteile der neuesten Eigenschaften und Software. Als Gewinner des CES Innovation Award in der Kategorie Cybersicherheit schützt webOS Privatsphäre und Daten.

*Das webOS Re:New Program gilt für OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD-Fernseher aus dem Jahr 2025.

*Im Rahmen des webOS Re:New-Programm werden insgesamt vier Upgrades innerhalb von fünf Jahren unterstützt. Ausgangspunkt ist die vorinstallierte Version von webOS. Der Zeitplan für die Upgrades variiert vom Monatsende bis zum Jahresanfang.

*Updates und der Zeitplan für einige Funktionen, Anwendungen und Services können abhängig von Modell und Region variieren.

*Die für 2022 verfügbaren Upgrades umfassen OLEDs und 2023 UHD und höher.

Erlebe, was LG AI TV für dich leisten kann!

AI Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot & AI Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

TV-Fernbedienung vor einem LG TV-Bildschirm mit Home Hub. Alle Funktionen und Steuerungsmöglichkeiten für andere Smart-Geräte werden angezeigt.

Home Hub, die All-in-One-Plattform für dein Smart Home

Verwalte LG-Haushaltsgeräte nahtlos zusammen mit Google Home-Geräten und vielem mehr. Steuere dein gesamtes Zuhause komfortabel über ein einziges, intuitives Dashboard. 

*LG unterstützt „Matter“ Wi-Fi-Geräte.Die unterstützten Services und Funktionen von Matter können je nach angeschlossenem Gerät variieren. Die erste Verbindung für ThinQ und Matter sollte über die ThinQ Mobile App erfolgen.

*Die Nutzung der Freisprechfunktion ohne Fernbedienung ist nur mit dem alpha-11-KI-Prozessor möglich und abhängig von Produkt und Region.

Schlankes Design

Sieh dir all deine Lieblingsfilme, -sportarten und -spiele auf dem LG Ultra Big TV an. Tauche auf einem großen Bildschirm in hohe Auflösung ein.

Ein Mädchen und ein Hund sitzen vor einem LG QNED TV, der an einer Wand montiert ist und drei Elefanten zeigt, die über einer LG Soundbar nach außen laufen.

*QNED92 ist in einer maximalen Größe von 85 Zoll erhältlich, wobei die Zollangaben je nach Region variieren können.

Schlankes Design

Verleihe deinem Raum mit einem modernen Touch und einem eleganten Design, das sich elegant in deinen Raum einfügt, eine besondere Note.

AI Sound Pro sorgt für die Feinabstimmung deines Sounds

*AI Clear Sound muss über das Klangmodusmenü aktiviert werden.

*Der Klang kann je nach Hörumgebung variieren. 

Bereichere deinen Klang mit LG TV und LG Soundbar

*Die Soundbar ist separat erhältlich. 

*Die Steuerung des Soundbar-Modus kann je nach Modell variieren.

*Bitte beachte, dass der Service zum Zeitpunkt des Kaufs möglicherweise nicht verfügbar ist. Für Updates ist eine Netzverbindung erforderlich. 

*Die Soundbar-Modelle, die mit dem Fernseher kompatibel sind, können sich abhängig von Region und Land unterscheiden.

*Die Verwendung der LG-TV-Fernbedienung ist nur auf bestimmte Eigenschaften beschränkt.

Beste Kombination aus LG Soundbar und LG TV

*Merkmale können je nach Modell variieren. Auf jeder Produktseite findest du detaillierte Spezifikationen.

Eine Person im Wohnzimmer, die ihr Telefon hält. Auf dem Telefon zeigt ein Sendesymbol an, dass der Telefonbildschirm auf dem Fernseher gespiegelt wird. Auf dem Fernsehgerät wird ein Basketballspiel gezeigt, daneben ist der gespiegelte Bildschirm mit Spielerstatistiken zu sehen.

 Multi View bietet mit mehreren Bildschirmen noch mehr Spaß

Mach mit Multi View das Beste aus deinem TV-Erlebnis. Spiegle Geräte über Google Cast und AirPlay. Teile deinen Bildschirm in zwei Hälften für nahtlose Unterhaltung auf mehreren Bildschirmen.

**Die Einstellungen für Bild und Klang sind auf beiden Bildschirmen gleich. 

*Apple, das Apple-Logo, Apple TV, AirPlay und HomeKit sind Markenzeichen von Apple, Inc., eingetragen in den USA und anderen Ländern.

*Unterstützung für AirPlay 2, HomeKit und Googlecast sind abhängig von Region und Sprache.

Der Startbildschirm von LG Channels zeigt die Vielfalt der auf einem LG TV verfügbaren Inhalte.

Streame unterschiedliche Inhalte. Kostenlos. 

Der exklusive Streaming-Dienst von LG, LG Channels, bietet kostenlos eine große Auswahl an Live- und Abrufkanälen. 

*Verfügbare Inhalte und Apps können je nach Land, Produkt und Region variieren. 

Drei verschiedene Symbole, die die einfache Nutzung von LG Channels ohne Abonnement, Gebühren oder die Einrichtung einer externen Set-Top-Box zeigen.

Kostenfrei. Vertragsfrei. Kabellos.

Schalte einfach den Fernseher ein und leg los, ohne dir Gedanken über versteckte Kosten oder die Installation einer Set-Top-Box machen zu müssen. 

Mit dem Gaming-Portal wird dein Fernsehgerät zur ultimativen Spielkonsole

Spiele Tausende von Spielen direkt auf deinem LG TV mit Zugriff auf die Apps GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut und Boosteroid! Genieße eine Vielzahl von Spielerlebnissen – von AAA-Titeln mit Gamepad bis hin zu einfachen Spielen, die mit deiner Fernbedienung spielbar sind.

Startbildschirm des Gaming Portals. Über den Cursor lassen sich verschiedene beliebte Spieletitel auswählen. Außerdem können Games nach der Art des verfügbaren Controllers – Gamepad oder Fernbedienung – gefiltert werden.

*Die Unterstützung des Gaming Portals kann abhängig vom Land variieren.

*Die Unterstützung von Cloud-Gaming-Services und Games im Gaming Portal kann abhängig vom Land variieren.

*Für bestimmte Gaming-Services kann ein Abo oder ein Gamepad erforderlich sein.

Fortgeschrittenes Gameplay

Genieße Spitzenspiele mit 144 Hz VRR und AMD FreeSync Premium. Leg los, ohne dass Verzögerungen oder Bewegungsunschärfe deine Leistung beeinträchtigen. 

Zwei Bilder eines Autos in einem Videospiel nebeneinander. Auf einem ist viel Bewegungsunschärfe zu sehen. Das andere ist scharf und fokussiert und zeigt die hohe Bildrate des LG QNED TVs. VRR-Logo und 144-Hz-Logo in der rechten oberen Ecke.

*QNED92 funktioniert nur mit Games oder PC-Eingängen, die 144Hz unterstützen.

*HGiG ist eine Gruppe freiwilliger Unternehmen aus der Spiele- und TV-Display-Branche, die zusammenarbeiten, um Richtlinien zur Verbesserung des Gaming-Erlebnisses für Verbraucher in HDR festzulegen und der Öffentlichkeit zugänglich zu machen.

*Die Unterstützung für HGiG kann je nach Land variieren.

Das beste QNED TV für Filme

Erlebe, wie Filme im Heimkino zum Leben erweckt werden – mit eindringlichem Klang und dem FILMMAKER MODE, der sich an das Umgebungslicht anpasst und so eine Bildqualität gemäß höchsten Standards liefert.

Dolby Vision und FILMMAKER MODE

Erlebe Kino, wie es der Regisseur beabsichtigt hat, mit Dolby Vision und dem FILMEMAKER MODE, der sich an die Umgebung anpasst, damit die Bilder möglichst originalgetreu erhalten bleiben.

Dolby Atmos

Lass dich von lebensechtem Surround-Sound umgeben, der dir das Gefühl gibt, mitten im Geschehen zu sein.

*FILMMAKER MODE ist ein Markenzeichen von UHD Alliance, Inc. 

*FILMMAKER MODE mit Dolby Vision wird unterstützt.

*FILMMAKER MODE startet automatisch auf AppleTV+ und Amazon Prime Video-App.

*QNED92 unterstützt den Ambient FILMMAKER MODE nicht.

LG TVs mit farbenfrohen Kunstwerken, die die lebendige, leuchtende Farbwiedergabe-Technologie der LG QNED-Technologie hervorheben. Auch das Logo „ALL NEW LG QNED evo AI“ ist zu sehen.

LG TVs mit farbenfrohen Kunstwerken, die die lebendige, leuchtende Farbwiedergabe-Technologie der LG QNED-Technologie hervorheben. Auch das Logo „ALL NEW LG QNED evo AI“ ist zu sehen.

Wir präsentieren
den brandneuen
QNED evo

*Die Bilder oben auf dieser Produktdetailseite dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung. Für eine genauere Darstellung bitte die Bilder der Galerie beachten.

*Alle oben gezeigten Bilder sind simuliert.

*Die Verfügbarkeit des Diensts variiert je nach Region und Land.

*Personalisierte Dienste können je nach den Richtlinien der Drittanbieteranwendung variieren. 

*Abhängig von der Größe, dem Modell und der Region deines Fernsehers musst du die AI Magic Remote möglicherweise separat kaufen.

Wesentliche Angaben

  • Display-Typ

    4K QNED MiniLED

  • Bildwiederholfrequenz

    120Hz nativ (VRR 144Hz)

  • Farbumfang (Wide Color Gamut)

    Dynamische QNED-Farbe Pro

  • Bildprozessor

    α8 AI-Prozessor 4K Gen2

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FreeSync-kompatibel (AMD)

    Ja

  • Leistung

    40W

  • Lautsprechersystem (Kanäle)

    2.2

  • Dolby Atmos

    Ja

  • Abmessungen TV ohne Standfuß (BxHxT)

    1.445 x 830 x 58,5

  • Gewicht TV ohne Standfuß

    18,6

Alle Spezifikationen

DISPLAY

  • Display-Typ

    4K QNED MiniLED

  • Bildschirmauflösung

    4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160 Pixel)

  • Hintergrundbeleuchtung (BLU)

    Mini LED

  • Bildwiederholfrequenz

    120Hz nativ (VRR 144Hz)

  • Farbumfang (Wide Color Gamut)

    Dynamische QNED-Farbe Pro

BILDBVERARBEITUNG

  • Bildprozessor

    α8 AI-Prozessor 4K Gen2

  • AI-gestütztes Hochskalieren (AI Upscaling)

    α8 4K AI Super Upscaling

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Ja (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • AI Genre-Auswahl

    Ja (SDR/HDR)

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Ja

  • Dimming-Technologie

    Precision Dimming Pro

  • Bewegungskompensation

    Motion Pro

  • Voreingestellte Bildmodi

    10 Modi

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI)

  • AI Picture Pro

    Ja

  • Autokalibrierung

    Ja

  • QMS (Quick Media Switching)

    Ja

GAMING

  • FreeSync-kompatibel (AMD)

    Ja

  • HGIG-Modus

    Ja

  • Game Optimizer

    Ja (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Ja

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Ja (bis zu 144 Hz)

  • Dolby Vision Gaming (4K@120 Hz)

    Ja

BARRIEREFREIHEIT

  • Hoher Kontrast

    Ja

  • Graustufen

    Ja

  • Invertierte Farben

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN UND GEWICHTE

  • Abmessungen TV ohne Standfuß (BxHxT)

    1.445 x 830 x 58,5

  • Abmessungen TV mit Standfuß (BxHxT)

    1.445 x 902 x 340

  • Abmessungen der Verpackung (BxHxT)

    1.795 x 1.000 x 144

  • Abmessungen Standfuß (BxT)

    380 x 340

  • Gewicht TV ohne Standfuß

    18,6

  • Gewicht TV mit Standfuß

    19,8

  • Gesamtgewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg)

    27,5

  • Unterstützter VESA-Standard (BxH)

    400 x 300

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806096416464

AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Ja

  • AI Sound

    α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtueller 9.1.2 Up-Mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro (Bessere Sprachverständlichkeit)

    Ja (Automatische Lautstärkenanpassung)

  • WiSA-kompatibel

    Ja (bis zu 2.1)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Ja

  • Sound Mode Share

    Ja

  • Simultane Audioausgabe

    Ja

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready-Funktion

    Ja (2-Wege-Playback)

  • Leistung

    40W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning (AI-Akustikabstimmung)

    Ja

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (weitere Informationen im Handbuch)

  • Abstrahlrichtung der Lautsprecher

    Nach unten abstrahlend

  • Lautsprechersystem (Kanäle)

    2.2

  • WOW Orchestra

    Ja

ANSCHLÜSSE

  • HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    eARC (auf HDMI 3)

  • Bluetooth-Unterstützung

    Ja (v 5.3)

  • LAN (Ethernet)

    1

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

  • Optisch digitaler Audioanschluss (S/PDIF, Toslink)

    1

  • CI-Slot

    1 Stück (außer für UK, Irland)

  • HDMI-Eingänge

    4 (unterstützt 4K@120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 von 4 Anschlüsse))

  • Antennenanschlüsse (Tuner)

    2

  • USB-Anschlüsse

    2 (USB 2.0)

  • WLAN

    Ja (Wi-Fi 6 / 802.11ax)

SMART TV

  • Betriebssystem (OS)

    webOS 25

  • Kompatibel zu USB-Webcams

    Ja

  • AI Chatbot

    Ja

  • Always Ready-Funktion

    Ja

  • Internet Browser

    Ja

  • Google Cast

    Ja

  • Google Home/Hub

    Ja

  • Home Hub

    Ja

  • Intelligente Spracherkennung

    Ja

  • LG Channels

    Ja

  • Magic Remote-Fernbedienung

    im Lieferumfang enthalten

  • Multi View-Funktion

    Ja

  • Smartphone Fernbedienungs-App

    Ja (LG ThinQ)

  • Spracherkennung

    Ja

  • Funktioniert mit Apple Airplay

    Ja

  • Unterstützt Apple Home

    Ja

NETZTEIL

  • Stromversorgung (Spannung, Frequenz)

    Wechselstrom, 100-240 Volt, 50-60 Hz

  • Leistungsaufnahme (Standby)

    Unter 0,5 Watt

ZUBEHÖR IM LIEFERUMFANG

  • Fernbedienung

    Magic Remote MR25GA / MR25GB (UK, Italien)

  • Stromkabel

    Ja (abnehmbar)

TV-EMPFANG (TUNER)

  • Analoger TV-Empfang

    Ja

  • Digitaler TV-Empfang

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrisch), DVB-C (Kabel), DVB-S2/S (Satellit)

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

