Wohnzimmer mit einem an der Wand befestigten TV. Der Bildschirm zeigt ein qualitativ hochwertiges Bild eines aus dem Wasser springenden Wals.

Was bedeutet „TV-Bild hoher Qualität“?

LG war die treibende Kraft hinter bedeutenden Fortschritten in TV-Technologie und Bildqualität. Entdecke unsere vielfältige Produktpalette von Fernsehern LG OLED, LG QNED, LG NanoCell, 4K und 8K – von denen jeder ein außergewöhnliches Seherlebnis bietet.

 

Was bedeuten „4K“ und „8K“?

Das ist die Auflösung deines Bildschirms, gemessen als Pixeldichte. „4K“ bedeutet, dass der Bildschirm 3840 x 2160 Pixel hat und ein Bildschirm „8K“hat 7680 x 4320 Pixel.

Nebeneinandervergleich eines Bildes aus einer Gebirgsregion mit einem Raster, das die Anzahl der Pixel pro Bildschirm bei verschiedenen Typen von Auflösungen verdeutlicht. FHD hat die geringste Anzahl von Pixeln. 4K und 8K hingegen geben viel mehr Details wieder.

Was ist ein 4K TV? Und wie gut ist eine Auflösung von 4K?

4K TVs haben 8,3 Millionen Pixel. Das ist das Vierfache eines Full-HD-Fernsehers. Das ergibt ein Seherlebnis mit unglaublichem Detailreichtum, auch auf größeren Bildschirmen. In naher Zukunft wird 4K 1080p als neuen Standard ablösen. UHD (Ultra High Definition) ist dasselbe wie 4K.¹ ² ³ ⁴

Bildschirm eines 4K TVs mit Angabe 3840 x 2160 Pixel. Darin befindet sich ein kleineres Quadrat mit der Beschriftung „FHD“. Dies verdeutlicht den Unterschied zwischen FHD und 4K bei Qualität und Pixeldichte.

Welche Art von 4K-Inhalten stehen zur Verfügung?

Du kannst eine große Auswahl an 4K-Inhalten von beliebten OTT-Plattformen wie Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, YouTube und weiteren Anbietern genießen. Von Blockbuster-Filmen bis hin zu Fernsehserien, Dokumentarfilmen und Live-Sport: 4K-Inhalte sind heute weithin verfügbar. Selbst Filmklassiker können mithilfe unserer AI Super Upscaling-Technologie auf nahezu 4K-Qualität aufgewertet werden.¹ ² ⁴ ⁵

Was ist AI Super Upscaling auf 4K?

LG OLED evo mit AI Super Upscaling zeigt mithilfe der gesteigerten NPU-Leistung des alpha 11 AI-Prozessors klarere, detailreichere Bilder. Diese fortschrittliche Technologie analysiert Bilder im Detail und optimiert die Qualität der OTT-Inhalte. Dadurch ist ein deutlich besseres Seherlebnis gegeben.¹ ² ⁴ ⁵

Was ist ein 8K TV?

8K TVs haben mehr als 33 Millionen Pixel. Für diese hohe Auflösung gibt es leider noch nicht so viele 8K-Inhalte auf dem Markt.

Wie kann ich mich zwischen einem 4K TV und einem 8K TV entscheiden?

Bei der Entscheidung zwischen einem 4K TV und einem 8K TV solltest du unbedingt deinen persönlichen Bedarf und deine Betrachtungsumgebung berücksichtigen.

• 8K TVs mit ihrer unglaublichen Auflösung sind für Leute, die Wert auf bestmögliche Bildqualität legen. Möglicherweises sind 8K-Inhalte jedoch noch nicht so breit verfügbar.

• 4K TVs erreichen eine beeindruckende Qualität und, am Wichtigsten, auf OTT- und Streaming-Plattformen gibt es viel mehr 4K-Inhalte. Daher sind diese Fernseher zurzeit noch die klügere Wahl. Mit der LG AI Super Upscaling 4K-Technologie kannst du auch nicht in 4K produzierte Inhalte in 4K-Qualität genießen.² ⁴ ⁵ ⁶

Entdecke 4K TVs und finde den richtigen für dich

Vergleiche ganz einfach die einzelnen Eigenschaften miteinander, damit du dich für den zu dir am besten passenden Fernseher entscheiden kannst.² ³

Table Caption
Features OLED M5 OLED G5 QNED85 QNED99
LG OLED M5 Produktbild
OLED M5
LG OLED G5 Produktbild
OLED G5
LG QNED85 Produktbild
QNED85
LG QNED99 Produktbild
QNED99
Bildschirm LG SIGNATURE OLED (97 Zoll) LG OLED evo (83, 77, 65 Zoll) LG OLED evo LG QNED evo LG QNED 8K MiniLED
Größe Bis zu 97 Zoll (97, 83, 77, 65 Zoll) Bis zu 97 Zoll (97, 83, 77, 65, 55, 48 Zoll) Bis zu 100 Zoll (100, 86, 75, 65, 55, 50 Zoll) Bis zu 86 Zoll (86, 75 Zoll)
Auflösung 4K 4K 4K 8K
Prozessor alpha 11 AI-Prozessor Gen2 alpha 11 AI-Prozessor Gen2 alpha 8 AI-Prozessor Gen2 alpha 9 AI-Prozessor Gen4
AI Upscaling AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 8K
Mehr erfahren

Tipps zur cleveren Auswahl deines Fernsehers

¹Bildschirmdarstellungen simuliert.

²Eigenschaften können von Modell und Bildschirmgröße abhängig sein. Detaillierte Spezifikationen sind auf der jeweiligen Produktseite zu finden.

³Die Unterstützung dieser Eigenschaften kann von Region und Land abhängig sein.

⁴Die Bildqualität von hochskalierten Inhalten ist von der Auflösung des Quellmaterials abhängig.

⁵Personalisierte Dienste können je nach den Richtlinien der Drittanbieteranwendung variieren.

⁶LG QNED99 ist 8K.