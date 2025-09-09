Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
43 Zoll LG UHD AI UA74 4k Smart TV 2025
43UA74006LB EU.pdf
Energieklasse : CH
Produktinformationsblatt

43 Zoll LG UHD AI UA74 4k Smart TV 2025

43UA74006LB EU.pdf
Energieklasse : CH
Produktinformationsblatt

43 Zoll LG UHD AI UA74 4k Smart TV 2025

43UA74006LB
Frontansicht des UHD UA74 TV, LG UHD, Al Logo in der oberen Ecke. LG UHD TV zeigt farbenfrohe, malerische Texturen, die zusammenkommen.
Left-facing side view of LG UHD UA74 TV.
Front view and side view of LG UHD AI UA75 4K Smart TV showing its length, width, height, and depth dimensions.
Front view and side view of LG UHD AI UA75 4K Smart TV showing its length, width, height, and depth dimensions.
The alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 lights up yellow and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. The title talks about how the processor delivers 4K quality, stunning color and brightness.
Before and after comparison of how LG 4K Super Upscaling improves image quality. Two panels showing the same image of a colorful bird sitting on a branch in a forest, panel on the right is faded out. The title talks about how 4K Super Upscaling enhances resolution, brightness and clarity.
A photo of a girl in a red sweater split down the middle to show the left side in SDR and the right side in HDR10 Pro. The right side of the image is more sharp and in contrast in comparison to the left side of the image. The title talks about how HDR10 Pro provides elevated image quality and sharper contrast.
LG TV with an impressively large screen mounted on a wall above a LG Soundbar in a modern style living room.
LG TV screen with an AI Magic Remote on the foreground. The AI button is highlighted and a speech bubble shows text, suggest a movie I like. On the screen we see the user icon E, indicating how AI Voice ID was able to identify which user it was and give personalized recommendations just based on their voice.
LG AI Magic Remote with the AI button highlighted. Around it are the different functionalities that a user can access from the button. AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard. The text explains that the LG AI Magic Remote completes your AI experience with a dedicated AI button and can be used like an air mouse. Just point and click.
Close-up of an LG TV screen showing how AI Search works. A small chat window is open showing how the user asked for what sports games are available. AI search responded via chat and by showing thumbnails of available content. There is also a prompt to ask Microsoft Copilot.
LG AI Magic Remote in front of an LG TV screen. On the screen is a personalized greeting from the LG AI with custom keywords based on the user's search and watch history. By the remote is an icon and label showing that the AI Concierge functionality is easily accessible with one short press on the AI button.
Sci-fi content is playing on an LG TV screen. On the screen is the Al Chatbot interface. The user messaged the chatbot saying that the screen is too dark. The chatbot offered solutions to the request. The whole scene is also split in two. One side is darker, the other side is brighter, showing how Al Chatbot solved the issue for the user automatically. Text explains Al Chatbot can understand user intent and provide solutions to troubleshoot.
Frontansicht des UHD UA74 TV, LG UHD, Al Logo in der oberen Ecke. LG UHD TV zeigt farbenfrohe, malerische Texturen, die zusammenkommen.
Left-facing side view of LG UHD UA74 TV.
Front view and side view of LG UHD AI UA75 4K Smart TV showing its length, width, height, and depth dimensions.
Front view and side view of LG UHD AI UA75 4K Smart TV showing its length, width, height, and depth dimensions.
The alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 lights up yellow and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. The title talks about how the processor delivers 4K quality, stunning color and brightness.
Before and after comparison of how LG 4K Super Upscaling improves image quality. Two panels showing the same image of a colorful bird sitting on a branch in a forest, panel on the right is faded out. The title talks about how 4K Super Upscaling enhances resolution, brightness and clarity.
A photo of a girl in a red sweater split down the middle to show the left side in SDR and the right side in HDR10 Pro. The right side of the image is more sharp and in contrast in comparison to the left side of the image. The title talks about how HDR10 Pro provides elevated image quality and sharper contrast.
LG TV with an impressively large screen mounted on a wall above a LG Soundbar in a modern style living room.
LG TV screen with an AI Magic Remote on the foreground. The AI button is highlighted and a speech bubble shows text, suggest a movie I like. On the screen we see the user icon E, indicating how AI Voice ID was able to identify which user it was and give personalized recommendations just based on their voice.
LG AI Magic Remote with the AI button highlighted. Around it are the different functionalities that a user can access from the button. AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard. The text explains that the LG AI Magic Remote completes your AI experience with a dedicated AI button and can be used like an air mouse. Just point and click.
Close-up of an LG TV screen showing how AI Search works. A small chat window is open showing how the user asked for what sports games are available. AI search responded via chat and by showing thumbnails of available content. There is also a prompt to ask Microsoft Copilot.
LG AI Magic Remote in front of an LG TV screen. On the screen is a personalized greeting from the LG AI with custom keywords based on the user's search and watch history. By the remote is an icon and label showing that the AI Concierge functionality is easily accessible with one short press on the AI button.
Sci-fi content is playing on an LG TV screen. On the screen is the Al Chatbot interface. The user messaged the chatbot saying that the screen is too dark. The chatbot offered solutions to the request. The whole scene is also split in two. One side is darker, the other side is brighter, showing how Al Chatbot solved the issue for the user automatically. Text explains Al Chatbot can understand user intent and provide solutions to troubleshoot.

Hauptmerkmale

  • Atemberaubende Farben und Details mit 4K HDR10 Pro
  • 4K-Bildqualität, hochskaliertes Bildmaterial und Surround-Klang mit dem alpha 7 4K AI Prozessor Gen8
  • Neue KI-Taste, Sprachsteuerung, Drag & Drop Funktionen auf der AI Magic Remote
  • Genieße die verbesserte Auflösung, Helligkeit und Klarheit von 4K Super Upscaling
  • Hohe Auflösung auf einem riesigen Ultra Big TV-Bildschirm
Mehr
Logo „Gewinner“ des IF Design Award

IF Design Award Winner

Abzeichen „CES Innovation Awards“ mit Ehrung „2025 Honoree“.

CES Innovation Awards – 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Cybersicherheit

Logo von AVForums Editor's Choice für LG webOS 24 als bestes Smart-TV-System 2024/2025.

AVForums Editor's Choice – Best Smart TV System 2024/25

„WebOS 24 bietet weiterhin ein schlankes, schnelles und einfach zu bedienendes intelligentes Erlebnis, das zudem frisch und aufgeräumt ist.“

*Die CES Innovation Awards basieren auf den Beschreibungen, die den Juroren vorgelegt werden. Die CTA hat weder die Richtigkeit der eingereichten Unterlagen noch die Richtigkeit der gemachten Angaben überprüft und das Produkt, für den der Preis vergeben wurde, nicht getestet.

Der LG UHD TV ist leicht nach links geneigt und zeigt bunte Murmeln in verschiedenen Farben von Rosa, Blau und Lila. Das Logo des alpha 7 4K KI-Prozessors ist in der unteren rechten Ecke des Fernsehers eingebettet. Das Logo von LG UHD AI befindet sich in der unteren linken Ecke. Man kann auch folgenden Text lesen: „Angetrieben durch den LG alpha KI-Prozessor“.

Der LG UHD TV ist leicht nach links geneigt und zeigt bunte Murmeln in verschiedenen Farben von Rosa, Blau und Lila. Das Logo des alpha 7 4K KI-Prozessors ist in der unteren rechten Ecke des Fernsehers eingebettet. Das Logo von LG UHD AI befindet sich in der unteren linken Ecke. Man kann auch folgenden Text lesen: „Angetrieben durch den LG alpha KI-Prozessor“.

Erkenne feinere Details mit absoluter Klarheit

BildqualitätwebOS für AILG Gallery+KlangqualitätDesignUnterhaltung

Lerne den leistungsstarken, intelligenten alpha 7 KI-Prozessor Gen8 kennen

Mit deutlichen Leistungsverbesserungen und schnellerer Verarbeitung bietet der Alpha 7 KI-Prozessor Gen8 jetzt 4K-Bildqualität mit viel besserer Schärfe und Tiefe als zuvor.

Der alpha 7 KI-Prozessor Gen8 leuchtet gelb und bunte Lichtblitze fliegen aus ihm heraus.

*Verglichen mit dem Smart TV alpha 5 KI-Prozessor Gen6 des gleichen Jahres, basierend auf einem internen Vergleich der Spezifikationen.

4K Super Upscaling erweckt jedes Bild zum Leben

Der leistungsstarke LG-Prozessor erhöht die Auflösung auf Originalqualität. Genieße die verbesserte Auflösung, Helligkeit und Klarheit von 4K Super Upscaling.

Vergleich der Bildqualität mit und ohne LG 4K Super Upscaling. Zwei Panel zeigen dasselbe Bild eines bunten Vogels, der auf einem Ast in einem Wald sitzt, das Panel auf der rechten Seite ist verblasst.

*Die Bildqualität von hochskalierten Inhalten hängt von der Auflösung des Quellmaterials ab.

HDR10 Pro

Lebendige Farben und Helligkeit heben die Bildschirmauflösung auf ein neues Niveau. Steige ein in eine höhere Bildqualität mit schärferem Kontrast.

Ein Foto eines Mädchens in einem roten Pullover, das in der Mitte geteilt ist, um die linke Seite in SDR und die rechte Seite in HDR10 Pro zu zeigen. Die rechte Seite des Bildes ist schärfer und kontrastreicher als die linke Seite des Bildes.

*HDR10 Pro ist eine von LG Electronics entwickelte Technologie, die auf dem Bildqualitätsstandard „HDR10“ basiert.

Die nächste Generation von LG AI TV

Die AI Magic Remote macht die AI Experience komplett

Steuere deinen Fernseher einfach mit der AI Magic Remote – ohne zusätzliche Geräte! Mit einem Bewegungssensor und einem Scrollrad kannst du sie wie eine Computermaus verwenden, indem du zeigst und klickst, oder sie einfach per Sprachbefehl nutzt.

*Support, Funktionen und Eigenschaften der AI Magic Remote sind abhängig von der Region und der unterstützten Sprache und können selbst bei demselben Modell variieren.

*Für einige Eigenschaften ist möglicherweise eine Internetverbindung erforderlich.

*AI Voice Recognition wird nur in Ländern angeboten, die NLP in ihrer Muttersprache unterstützen.

Eine vierköpfige Familie ist um ein LG AI TV versammelt. Um die Person, welche die Fernbedienung hält, erscheint ein Kreis mit ihrem Namen. Hier wird gezeigt, wie AI Voice ID die Stimmsignatur jedes Benutzers erkennt. Die webOS-Oberfläche zeigt dann, wie die KI automatisch das Konto wechselt und personalisierte Inhalte empfiehlt.

AI Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID erkennt die einzigartige Stimmensignatur jedes Benutzers und bietet personalisierte Empfehlungen, sobald du sprichst.

*Abhängig von der Region und der Netzwerkkonnektivität werden möglicherweise reduzierte oder eingeschränkte Inhalte angezeigt.

*Voice ID-Unterstützung kann nach Region oder Land variieren und ist für OLED-, QNED-, NanoCell- und UHD-Fernseher verfügbar, die ab 2024 erscheinen.

*Funktioniert nur mit Apps, die das Voice ID-Konto unterstützen.

Close-up of an LG QNED TV screen showing how AI Search works. A small chat window is open showing how the user asked for what sports games are available. AI search responded via chat and by showing thumbnails of available content. There is also a prompt to ask Microsoft Copilot.

Close-up of an LG QNED TV screen showing how AI Search works. A small chat window is open showing how the user asked for what sports games are available. AI search responded via chat and by showing thumbnails of available content. There is also a prompt to ask Microsoft Copilot.

AI Search

Frag deinen Fernseher einfach alles. Die integrierte KI erkennt deine Stimme und gibt personalisierte Empfehlungen. Du kannst auch mit Microsoft Copilot zusätzliche Ergebnisse und Lösungen erhalten.

*AI Search ist für OLED-, QNED-, NanoCell- und UHD-Fernseher verfügbar, die ab 2024 erscheinen.

*Die USA und Korea verwenden das LLM-Modell.

*Internetverbindung erforderlich.

Auf einem LG QNED TV-Bildschirm werden Science-Fiction-Inhalte abgespielt. Auf dem Bildschirm befindet sich die Benutzeroberfläche des AI Chatbots. Der Benutzer hat dem Chatbot mitgeteilt, dass der Bildschirm zu dunkel ist. Der Chatbot bot Lösungen für die Anfrage an. Die gesamte Szene ist in zwei Hälften geteilt. Die eine Seite ist dunkler, die andere Seite heller und zeigt, wie der AI Chatbot das Problem für den Nutzer automatisch gelöst hat.

Auf einem LG QNED TV-Bildschirm werden Science-Fiction-Inhalte abgespielt. Auf dem Bildschirm befindet sich die Benutzeroberfläche des AI Chatbots. Der Benutzer hat dem Chatbot mitgeteilt, dass der Bildschirm zu dunkel ist. Der Chatbot bot Lösungen für die Anfrage an. Die gesamte Szene ist in zwei Hälften geteilt. Die eine Seite ist dunkler, die andere Seite heller und zeigt, wie der AI Chatbot das Problem für den Nutzer automatisch gelöst hat.

AI Chatbot

Interagiere mit AI Chatbot via AI Magic Remote und erledige alles von der Einstellungskonfiguration bis zur Fehlerbehebung. KI versteht die Absichten der Nutzer und bietet sofortige Lösungen.

*Internetverbindung erforderlich.

*AI Chatbot ist in Ländern verfügbar, die NLP in ihrer Muttersprache unterstützen.

*Es ist möglich, den AI Chatbot mit dem Kundenservice zu verknüpfen.

LG AI Magic Remote vor einem LG TV-Bildschirm. Auf dem Bildschirm erscheint eine personalisierte Begrüßung durch die LG KI mit benutzerdefinierten Schlüsselwörtern, die auf dem Such- und Sehverlauf des Benutzers basieren. An der Fernbedienung befinden sich ein Symbol und ein Hinweis darauf, dass die AI Concierge-Funktion mit einem kurzen Druck auf die KI-Schaltfläche leicht zugänglich ist.

LG AI Magic Remote vor einem LG TV-Bildschirm. Auf dem Bildschirm erscheint eine personalisierte Begrüßung durch die LG KI mit benutzerdefinierten Schlüsselwörtern, die auf dem Such- und Sehverlauf des Benutzers basieren. An der Fernbedienung befinden sich ein Symbol und ein Hinweis darauf, dass die AI Concierge-Funktion mit einem kurzen Druck auf die KI-Schaltfläche leicht zugänglich ist.

AI Concierge

Ein Klick auf die KI-Schaltfläche auf deiner Fernbedienung öffnet deinen AI Concierge, der dir auf der Grundlage deines Such- und Sehverhaltens individuelle Schlüsselwörter und Empfehlungen gibt. 

*Die unterstützten Menüs und Apps können je nach Land variieren.

*Die dargestellten Menüs können nach der Veröffentlichung anders aussehen.

*Schlüsselwortvorschläge variieren je nach App und Tageszeit.

Screen of a user going through the AI Picture Wizard personalization process. Series of pictures are shown with user's selections being highlighted. A loading icon appears and a landscape image is shown being enhanced from left to right.

LG AI Magic Remote in front of an LG TV screen. On the screen is a personalized greeting from the LG AI with custom keywords based on the user's search and watch history. By the remote is an icon and label showing that the AI Concierge functionality is easily accessible with one short press on the AI button.

AI Picture Wizard

Fortschrittliche Algorithmen lernen deine Vorlieben, indem sie 1,6 Milliarden Bildmöglichkeiten durchgehen. Basierend auf deiner Auswahl erstellt dein Fernseher ein personalisiertes Bild nur für dich.

Screen of a user going through the AI Sound Wizard personalization process. Series of sound clip icons are being selected. A jazz singer and saxophone player are shown, sound waves representing the personalized sound animated across the visual.

LG AI Magic Remote in front of an LG TV screen. On the screen is a personalized greeting from the LG AI with custom keywords based on the user's search and watch history. By the remote is an icon and label showing that the AI Concierge functionality is easily accessible with one short press on the AI button.

AI Sound Wizard

Wähle aus einer Auswahl an Klängen das Audio aus, das dir gefällt. Aus 40 Millionen Parametern erstellt die KI ein maßgeschneidertes Klangprofil, das auf deine Vorlieben abgestimmt ist.

webOS Re:New Program-Logo und -Name mit dem CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree-Abzeichen in der Nähe.

webOS Re:New Program-Logo und -Name mit dem CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree-Abzeichen in der Nähe.

Upgrades für 5 Jahre mit prämiertem webOS Re:New Program

Nutze mit umfassenden Upgrades die Vorteile der neuesten Eigenschaften und Software. Als Gewinner des CES Innovation Award in der Kategorie Cybersicherheit schützt webOS Privatsphäre und Daten.

*Das webOS Re:New Program gilt für OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD-Fernseher aus dem Jahr 2025.

*Im Rahmen des webOS Re:New-Programm werden insgesamt vier Upgrades innerhalb von fünf Jahren unterstützt. Ausgangspunkt ist die vorinstallierte Version von webOS. Der Zeitplan für die Upgrades variiert vom Monatsende bis zum Jahresanfang.

*Updates und der Zeitplan für einige Funktionen, Anwendungen und Services können abhängig von Modell und Region variieren.

*Die für 2022 verfügbaren Upgrades umfassen OLEDs und 2023 UHD und höher.

Erlebe, was LG AI TV für dich leisten kann!

AI Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot und AI Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

Mit LG Gallery+ kannst einen Raum nach deinem Geschmack kuratieren

Lasse deinen Bildschirm in eine lebendige Leinwand verwandeln, die 100 Kunstwerke, immersive Landschaften und Umgebungsvideos umfasst. Regelmäßige Bibliotheks-Updates sorgen dafür, dass dein Raum immer bereichert ist, auch wenn du nicht fernsiehst.

*Verfügbare Inhalte können je nach Land variieren.

*Die bereitgestellten Inhalte können sich ändern.

Personalisiere deinen Raum auf unzählige Arten

Passe deine Home-Galerie mit deiner Wahl an Musik, Bildern und mehr an. Wähle je nach deinen aktuellen Präferenzen, was du auf deinem Fernseher anzeigen möchtest.

Synchronisiere Musik und Bilder mit deinem Befinden

Kombiniere Hintergrundmusik mit Bildern, um die Stimmung nach deinen Wünschen zu gestalten. Wähle aus voreingestellter Musik oder verbinde dein Mobilgerät über Bluetooth, um deine eigenen Tracks abzuspielen.

Erfahre, wie ein LG TV so eingerichtet werden kann, dass er Stimmungsmusik abspielt, um sie mit den Bildern zu synchronisieren.
Ein an der Wand befestigter LG TV mit Mobiltelefon im Vordergrund. Der Prozess der Einrichtung von Google Photos auf dem LG TV wird angezeigt.

Ein an der Wand befestigter LG TV mit Mobiltelefon im Vordergrund. Der Prozess der Einrichtung von Google Photos auf dem LG TV wird angezeigt.

Greif leicht auf Google Photos zu & zeig deine Erinnerungen

Verbinde dein Google Photos-Konto bequem mit deinem Fernseher, indem du dein Telefon verwendest. Personalisiere deinen Raum mühelos, indem du Inhalte aus deiner eigenen Fotobibliothek verwendest.

*Die Funktion ist aktiv, wenn du bei deinem Google Photos-Konto angemeldet bist und mindestens 10 Fotos in der App hast. 

Die Informationstafel wird auf einem an der Wand befestigten LG TV angezeigt. Verschiedene Funktionen werden durch Wetterupdates, Sport Alerts, TV-Scheduler, Home Hub und Google Kalender dargestellt.

Bleib mit einem personalisierten Dashboard auf dem Laufenden

Information auf einen Blick. Erhalte Wetterupdates, Sport Alerts, zeige deinen Google-Kalender an und richte sogar Benachrichtigungen für Home Hub, deine Anzeigereservierungen und mehr ein.

*Der Zugriff auf den Google-Kalender erfordert ein Google-Konto.

Intelligente Einstellungen passen sich an Veränderungen in deiner Umgebung an

Always Ready

Während du Energie sparst, kannst du deine ausgewählten Kunstwerke oder kuratierten Bilder über Gallery+ genießen und anzeigen, wenn der Fernseher ausgeschaltet ist, was ihn in eine digitale Leinwand verwandelt.

AI Brightness Control

Die eingebauten Sensoren deines Fernsehers erkennen Licht und passen die Bildschirmhelligkeit entsprechend an, um eine optimierte Sicht bei jeder Beleuchtung zu gewährleisten.

Bewegungssensor

Mit der Bewegungserkennung kann dein Fernseher intelligent reagieren und die Modi wechseln, je nachdem, ob du dich in der Nähe befindest oder nicht.

*Helligkeitssensoren können je nach Modell variieren.

*Bewegungssensoren sind nur bei den Modellen M5 und G5 erhältlich. 

TV-Fernbedienung vor einem LG TV-Bildschirm mit Home Hub. Alle Funktionen und Steuerungen über andere intelligente Geräte werden angezeigt.

Home Hub, die All-in-One-Plattform für dein Smart Home

Verwalte nahtlos verschiedene LG Haushaltsgeräte, Google Home Geräte und mehr. Steuere dein ganzes Zuhause komfortabel über ein einziges, intuitives Dashboard. 

*LG unterstützt „Matter“ Wi-Fi-Geräte. Die von „Matter“ unterstützten Dienste und Eigenschaften können je nach den angeschlossenen Geräten variieren. Die erstmalige Verbindung von ThinQ und Matter sollte über die mobile App von ThinQ erfolgen.

*Die Nutzung der Freisprechfunktion ohne Fernbedienung ist nur mit dem alpha-9-KI-Prozessor und dem alpha-11-KI-Prozessor möglich. Dies ist abhängig von den Produkten und Regionen.

AI Sound Pro sorgt für die Feinabstimmung deines Sounds

*AI Clear Sound muss über das Klangmodusmenü aktiviert werden.

*Der Klang kann je nach Hörumgebung variieren.

Bereichere deinen Klang mit LG TV und LG Soundbar

*Die Soundbar ist separat erhältlich. 

*Die Steuerung des Klangmodus kann je nach Modell variieren.

*Bitte beachte, dass der Service zum Zeitpunkt des Kaufs möglicherweise nicht verfügbar ist. Für Aktualisierungen ist eine Netzwerkverbindung erforderlich. 

*Die Soundbar-Modelle, die mit dem Fernseher kompatibel sind, können sich abhängig von Region und Land unterscheiden.

*Die Verwendung der LG-TV-Fernbedienung ist nur auf bestimmte Eigenschaften beschränkt.

Beste Kombination aus LG Soundbar und LG TV

*Eigenschaften sind modellabhängig. Detaillierte Spezifikationen sind auf der jeweiligen Produktseite zu finden.

Ultragroßer Fernseher

Sieh dir deine Lieblingsfilme, Sportübertragungen und Spiele auf dem LG Ultra Big TV an. Tauche ein in die hohe Auflösung auf einem Bildschirm im Superformat.

LG TV with an impressively large screen mounted on a wall above a LG Soundbar in a modern style living room.

*UA74 ist in einer maximalen Größe von 86 Zoll erhältlich, wobei die Zollangaben je nach Region variieren können.

Schlankes Design

Verleihe deinem Raum mit einem modernen Touch und einem eleganten Design, das sich elegant in deinen Raum einfügt, eine besondere Note.

LG UHD TV mounted on a wall above a LG Soundbar in a modern living room space. LG UHD TV depicts a colorful background.

*Schlankes Design gilt für UA75 mit 65/55/50/43 Zoll.

Person im Wohnzimmer, die ein Telefon in der Hand hält. Auf dem Telefon zeigt ein Übertragungssymbol an, dass der Bildschirm des Telefons auf dem Fernseher gespiegelt wird. Im Fernsehen läuft ein Basketballspiel, daneben zeigt ein Spiegelbildschirm Spielerstatistiken an.

Multi View bietet mit mehreren Bildschirmen noch mehr Spaß

Mach mit Multi View das Beste aus deinem Fernsehgerät. Spiegle deine Geräte über Google Cast und AirPlay. Teile deinen Bildschirm in zwei Anzeigen für nahtlose Unterhaltung auf mehreren Bildschirmen.

*Die Einstellungen für Bild und Klang sind auf beiden Bildschirmen gleich. 

*Apple, das Apple-Logo, Apple TV, AirPlay und HomeKit sind Markenzeichen von Apple, Inc., eingetragen in den USA und anderen Ländern.

*Unterstützung für AirPlay 2, HomeKit und Googlecast sind abhängig von Region und Sprache.

Der Startbildschirm von LG Channels zeigt die Vielfalt der auf einem LG TV verfügbaren Inhalte.

Streame unterschiedliche Inhalte. Kostenlos. 

Der exklusive Streaming-Dienst von LG, LG Channels, bietet kostenlos eine große Auswahl an Live- und Abrufkanälen. 

*Verfügbare Inhalte und Apps können je nach Land, Produkt und Region variieren. 

Drei verschiedene Symbole, die die einfache Nutzung von LG Channels ohne Abonnement, Gebühren oder die Einrichtung einer externen Set-Top-Box zeigen.

Kostenlos. Vertragsfrei. Kabellos.

Schalte einfach den Fernseher ein und leg los, ohne dir Gedanken über versteckte Kosten oder die Installation einer Set-Top-Box machen zu müssen. 

Mit dem Gaming-Portal wird dein Fernsehgerät zur ultimativen Spielkonsole

Spiele Tausende von Spielen direkt auf deinem LG TV mit Zugang zu GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut, der Boosteroid- und jetzt auch der Xbox-App! Genieße unterschiedlichste Spielerlebnisse – von AAA-Titeln mit Gamepad bis hin zu Gelegenheitsspielen mit Steuerung über die Fernbedienung.

*Die Unterstützung des Gaming Portals kann abhängig vom Land variieren.

*Die Unterstützung von Cloud-Gaming-Services und Games im Gaming-Portal ist möglicherweise vom konkreten Land abhängig.

*Für bestimmte Gaming-Services kann ein Abo oder ein Gamepad erforderlich sein.

Starkes Gameplay

Erlebe erstklassiges Gaming mit VRR. Leg los, ohne dass Verzögerungen deine Leistung beeinträchtigen. 

Hände, die einen Spielcontroller vor einem Bildschirm mit Rennspiel halten. Das VRR-Logo befindet sich in der oberen linken Ecke, außerdem sind andere relevante Zertifizierungen zu sehen.

*Funktioniert nur mit Games oder PC-Eingängen, die 60 Hz unterstützen. 

Ambient FILMMAKER MODE

Erlebe Kino, wie es vom Regisseur beabsichtigt war, mit FILMMAKER MODE mit Umgebungslichtkompensation, die sich an die Umgebung anpasst und die Bilder so originalgetreu wie möglich wiedergibt.

Ein Regisseur vor einem Bedienfeld, der den Film „Killers of the Flower Moon“ auf einem LG NanoCell TV bearbeitet. Unten links ist das FILMMAKER Mode™-Logo zu sehen.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE ist ein Markenzeichen von UHD Alliance, Inc. 

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE startet automatisch auf AppleTV+ und Amazon Prime Video-App.

*Die Bilder oben auf dieser Produktdetailseite dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung. Für eine genauere Darstellung siehe die Bilder in der Galerie.

*Alle oben gezeigten Bilder sind simuliert.

*Die im Bild gezeigten Produktdetails können abweichen.

*Die Verfügbarkeit des Diensts variiert je nach Region und Land.

*Personalisierte Dienste können je nach den Richtlinien der Drittanbieteranwendung variieren.

*Abhängig von der Größe, dem Modell und der Region deines Fernsehers musst du die AI Magic Remote möglicherweise separat kaufen.

Drucken

Wesentliche Angaben

  • Display-Typ

    4K UHD

  • Bildwiederholfrequenz

    50/60 Hz (nativ)

  • Bildprozessor

    α7 AI-Prozessor 4K Gen8

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Leistung

    20W

  • Lautsprechersystem (Kanäle)

    2.0

  • Abmessungen TV ohne Standfuß (BxHxT)

    968 x 567 x 67,9

  • Gewicht TV ohne Standfuß

    7,3

Alle Spezifikationen

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806096530054

BARRIEREFREIHEIT

  • Graustufen

    Ja

  • Hoher Kontrast

    Ja

  • Invertierte Farben

    Ja

AUDIO

  • AI Sound

    α7 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (siehe Handbuch)

  • Leistung

    20W

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready-Funktion

    Ja (2-Wege-Playback)

  • Clear Voice Pro (Bessere Sprachverständlichkeit)

    Ja (Automatische Lautstärkenanpassung)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Ja

  • Simultane Audioausgabe

    Ja

  • Sound Mode Share

    Ja

  • Abstrahlrichtung der Lautsprecher

    Nach unten abstrahlend

  • Lautsprechersystem (Kanäle)

    2.0

  • WOW Orchestra

    Ja

ANSCHLÜSSE

  • Bluetooth-Unterstützung

    Ja (v5.0)

  • CI-Slot

    1 Stück (außer für UK, Irland)

  • LAN (Ethernet)

    1

  • HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    eARC (auf HDMI 2)

  • HDMI-Eingänge

    3 (unterstützt eARC, ALLM)

  • Antennenanschlüsse (Tuner)

    2

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

  • Optisch digitaler Audioanschluss (S/PDIF, Toslink)

    1

  • USB-Anschlüsse

    1 (USB 2.0)

  • WLAN

    Ja (Wi-Fi 5 / 802.11ac)

ABMESSUNGEN UND GEWICHTE

  • Abmessungen der Verpackung (BxHxT)

    1.055 x 660 x 142

  • Gesamtgewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg)

    9,1

  • Abmessungen TV ohne Standfuß (BxHxT)

    968 x 567 x 67,9

  • Abmessungen TV mit Standfuß (BxHxT)

    968 x 621 x 200

  • Abmessungen Standfuß (BxT)

    892 x 200

  • Gewicht TV ohne Standfuß

    7,3

  • Gewicht TV mit Standfuß

    7,4

  • Unterstützter VESA-Standard (BxH)

    200 x 200

DISPLAY

  • Hintergrundbeleuchtung (BLU)

    Direct LED

  • Bildschirmauflösung

    4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160 Pixel)

  • Display-Typ

    4K UHD

  • Bildwiederholfrequenz

    50/60 Hz (nativ)

GAMING

  • Game Optimizer

    Ja (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Ja

  • HGIG-Modus

    Ja

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Ja (bis zu 60Hz)

NETZTEIL

  • Stromversorgung (Spannung, Frequenz)

    Wechselstrom, 100-240 Volt, 50-60 Hz

  • Leistungsaufnahme (Standby)

    Unter 0,5 Watt

SMART TV

  • AI Chatbot

    Ja

  • Internet Browser

    Ja

  • Google Cast

    Ja

  • Google Home/Hub

    Ja

  • Home Hub

    Ja

  • Intelligente Spracherkennung

    kompatibel (erfordert Magic Remote-Fernbedienung)

  • LG Channels

    Ja

  • Multi View-Funktion

    Ja

  • Betriebssystem (OS)

    webOS 25

  • Smartphone Fernbedienungs-App

    Ja (LG ThinQ)

  • Kompatibel zu USB-Webcams

    Ja

  • Spracherkennung

    kompatibel (erfordert Magic Remote-Fernbedienung)

  • Funktioniert mit Apple Airplay

    Ja

  • Unterstützt Apple Home

    Ja

ZUBEHÖR IM LIEFERUMFANG

  • Stromkabel

    Ja (abnehmbar)

  • Fernbedienung

    Standard-Fernbedienung

TV-EMPFANG (TUNER)

  • Analoger TV-Empfang

    Ja

  • Digitaler TV-Empfang

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrisch), DVB-C (Kabel), DVB-S2/S (Satellit)

BILDBVERARBEITUNG

  • AI-gestütztes Hochskalieren (AI Upscaling)

    4K Super Upscaling

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Ja

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Ja

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • Voreingestellte Bildmodi

    10 Modi

  • Bildprozessor

    α7 AI-Prozessor 4K Gen8

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren