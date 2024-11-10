43“ LG UHD TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle Spezifikationen
DISPLAY
-
Display Typ
4K IPS LCD Panel
-
Displaygrösse (cm)
109
-
Displaygrösse (Zoll)
43
-
Auflösung
3840 x 2160
-
Nano Cell Display
Nein
-
IPS Panel
Ja
-
Viewing Angle
Nein
-
Billion Rich Color (10 Bit)
Nein
-
Ultra Luminance
Nein
-
BLU Type
Direct
-
TrueMotion / Refresh Rate
TM120 (60Hz)
VIDEO UND BILDQUALITÄT
-
Prozessor
Quad Core Processor 4K
-
Deep Learning AI Picture / Pro
Nein
-
Face Enhancing
Nein
-
Upscaling
4K Upscaler
-
Auto Genre Selection
Nein
-
Image Enhancing
Ja (ohne SQM)
-
AI Brightness Control
Ja
-
HDR
Active HDR
-
Dolby Vision IQ
Nein
-
HDR10 Pro / HLG
Ja / Ja
-
Filmmaker Mode
Ja
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
4K HFR
Nein
-
2K HFR
Nein
-
Motion Pro
Nein
-
Dimming Algorithmus
LG Local Contrast
-
Auto Kalibrierung
Nein
FARB- UND BILDWIEDERGABE
-
Source Quality Management
Nein
-
Farbverbesserung
Advanced Color Enhancer
-
Farbgenauigkeit
9x9x9
-
Rauschreduzierung
Zwei Rechenvorgänge
-
Schärfenverbesserung
Standard
-
Tiefenverbesserung
Objektbasierend
VIDEO DECODER
-
HEVC
4K@60P, 10bit
-
VP9
4K@60p, 10bit
-
AV1
4K@60p, 10bit
GAMING
-
Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)
Nein
-
Automatischer Gaming Modus (ALLM)
Ja
-
G-Sync kompatibel
Nein
-
FreeSync kompatibel
Nein
-
HGiG Mode
Ja
AUDIO & SOUND QUALITÄT
-
Sound Output gesamt
20 Watt
-
Lautsprechersystem
2.0 Kanal
-
Interne Lautsprecher + Kabelkopfhörer/Bluetooth oder optisch
Ja
-
Dolby Atmos
Nein
-
Deep Learning AI Sound / Pro
AI Sound
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Ja
-
Surround Modus
Ultra Surround
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Ja
-
WiSA Speaker Ready
Nein
-
LG Sound Sync
Ja
-
Sound Share (TV als Bluetooth speaker)
Ja
-
Auto Notification (Bluetooth easy paring)
Ja
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
Ja
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X
AI FUNKTIONEN UND KONNEKTIVITÄT
-
Google Home Connection
Ja
-
Amazon Echo Connection
Ja
-
Smartphone Verbindung
Ja
-
Magic Tap
Nein
-
Screen Share
Ja
-
Next Picks
Ja
-
Magic Explorer
Ja
-
Smart ThinQ App
Ja
-
Apple Homekit
Ja
-
Apple AirPlay2
Ja
-
LG ThinQ AI
Ja
-
Home Dashboard
Ja
-
Intelligente Spracherkennung
Ready
-
Speech to Text / Text to speech
Ja
-
LG Sprachsuche
Ja
-
Google Assistant
Ja
-
Amazon Alexa
Ready
-
AI Home
Ja
-
AI Empfehlungen
Ja
-
Automatische Geräteerkennung
Ja
-
Smart Speaker Compatible
Ja
IOT AND MOBILE/PC CONNECTION
-
Mobile TV On
Ja
-
Wi-Fi TV On
Ja
-
Bluetooth Low Energy On
Ja
SMART TV
-
Betriebssystem
webOS Smart TV
-
Anzahl der CPUs
Quad Core
-
Magic Motion Remote Control
Ready (nicht im Lieferumpfang enthalten)
-
Quick Access
Ja
-
Universalfernbedieung
Ready
-
Sport Alarm
Ja
-
Live Plus
Nein (UK, Germnay)
-
360° VR Play
Ja
-
Web Browser
Ja
-
Apps / LG Store
Ja
-
Musik Player
Ja
-
Musikc Discovery
Ja
-
Kunst Gallerie
Nein
EMPFANGSDATEN TUNER
-
Digital TV Tuner
DVB-T2 / C / S2
-
CI + (Common Interface)
CI+ 1.4
-
Teletext Seiten
Ja (2000 Seiten)
-
Teletext
Ja
-
HbbTV
Ja
-
EPG (8 Tage)
Ja
-
Audio Beschreibung
Ja
AUFNAHME
-
Time Machine (DVR)
Ja
-
Digital Recording
Ja
-
Time Shift
Ja
ANSCHLÜSSE
-
HDMI
2 (seitlich)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Ja
-
eARC (enhanced Audio Return Channel)
Ja (HDMI 2)
-
USB
1 (seitlich)
-
LAN
Ja (hinten)
-
CI Slot
Ja (seitlich)
-
RF Eingang
2 (RF / Sat) (hinten)
-
SPDIF (Optischer Digital Ausgang)
Ja (hinten)
-
Ausgang Kopfhörer/Line-out
Nein
-
Wifi
Ja (802.11ac)
-
Bluetooth
Ja (v5.0)
-
IR Blaster
Nein
ENERGIE
-
Netzanschluss / Spannung, Hz
AC 100-240V 50-60Hz
-
Stromverbrauch Standby
unter 0.5 Watt
-
Energieeffizienzklasse
G (Spektrum: A bis G)
-
Stromverbrauch im Betrieb
67 kWh/1000 Std
-
Energiesparmodus
Ja
ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT
-
B x H x T ohne Standfuss
973 x 572 x 85 mm
-
B x H x T mit Standfuss
973 x 623 x 216 mm
-
B x H x T Verpackung
1060 x 660 x 152 mm
-
B x T Standfuss
809 x 216 mm
-
Gewicht ohne Standfuss
8 kg
-
Gewicht mit Standfuss
8,1 kg
-
Gewicht mit Verpackung
10,2 kg
-
VESA Abmessungen
200x200
ZUBEHÖR
-
Lieferumfang
IR-Fernbedienung inkl. Batterien, Schnellstartanleitung, Standfuß, Stromkabel
EAN
-
EAN Code
8806091224736
Compliance-Informationen
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden
Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren
-
Handbücher und Software
Laden sie benutzerhandbücher und die neueste software für ihre produkte herunter.
-
Fehlerbeheb
ung
Finden sie hilfreiche anleitungsvideos für ihr produkt.
-
Garantie
Prüfen sie hier die informationen zu ihrer produktgarantie.
-
Teile und Zubehör
Entdecken sie zubehör für ihr produkt.
-
Produkt-Registrierung
Hier geht’s zur Produktregistrierung für den schnellst-möglichen Support
-
Produkte-Support
Hier geht’s zur Betriebsanleitung, Produktegarantie & Massnahmen zur Fehlerbehebung
-
Meine Bestellung
Hier geht’s zu deiner Bestellung & dem Lieferstatus
-
Meine Reparatur
Bitte beachten sie die informationen zur reparatur