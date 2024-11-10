Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Trockner mit Dual Inverter Wärmepumpentechnologie & Sicherheitsglastür | Automatisch selbstreinigender Kondensator | 8 kg Fassungsvermögen | Wi-Fi-Funktion | EEK A+++ | RT80V9W
RH80V9AVEN.BBWQKDG(RT80V9W).pdf
Energieklasse : CH
Produktinformationsblatt

Eigenschaften

Gallerie

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

Trockner mit Dual Inverter Wärmepumpentechnologie & Sicherheitsglastür | Automatisch selbstreinigender Kondensator | 8 kg Fassungsvermögen | Wi-Fi-Funktion | EEK A+++ | RT80V9W

RH80V9AVEN.BBWQKDG(RT80V9W).pdf
Energieklasse : CH
Produktinformationsblatt
RT80V9W

Trockner mit Dual Inverter Wärmepumpentechnologie & Sicherheitsglastür | Automatisch selbstreinigender Kondensator | 8 kg Fassungsvermögen | Wi-Fi-Funktion | EEK A+++ | RT80V9W

(0)
Vorne

Doppelte Einsparung von Energie und Zeit

Doppelte Einsparung von Energie und Zeit

Die fortgeschrittene Invertertechnologie mit DUAL Inverter-Wärmepumpe® bietet eine noch nie dagewesene Energieeffizienz oder Zeiteinsparung.

Compressor
Der Bereich der Umlaufgeschwindigkeit von sehr schnell bis langsam ohne Ein- und Ausschalten wurde erweitert.
Doppelte 10-Jahres-Garantie

Doppelte 10-Jahres-Garantie

Die 10-Jahres-Garantie des DUAL Inverter Compressor passt zur 10-Jahres-Garantie des Inverter-Motors.

*Seit 2018 bietet LG auf den Motor und Kompressor jeweils 10 Jahre Garantie.

Reduziert Falten und verringert das Einlaufen

Schonende Pflege

Reduziert Falten und verringert das Einlaufen

Eine niedrige Temperatur dank Wärmepumpentechnologie kann Falten reduzieren und ein Einlaufen verringern.
Beseitigt bis zu 99,9% von Allergenen
Allergy Care

Beseitigt bis zu 99,9% von Allergenen

Mit Allergy Care werden 99,9% der Allergene reduziert, z. B. Hausmilben, die Allergien oder Atemprobleme verursachen können. Verbessern Sie Ihre Lebensqualität durch Beibehaltung einer allergenfreien Umwelt.

*Getestet unter der Aufsicht des TÜV SUD. Der LG Wäschetrockner beseitigt 99,9% der Bakterien (S. aureus, P. aeruginosa und K. pneumoniae) mit dem Allergy Care-Programm. Der von der BAF (British Allergy Foundation) zertifizierte Allergy Care-Zyklus reduziert 99,9% der lebenden Hausstaubmilben.

Durch BAF zertifiziert

Verringert Allergene im Haushalt um bis zu 99,9%.

Kondensator, der bequem gereinigt werden kann

Kondensator, der bequem gereinigt werden kann

Genießen Sie die mühelose Wartung des Kondensators mit automatischer Selbstreinigung – wie der Name schon sagt, reinigt er sich ganz einfach selbst, ohne dass Sie etwas tun müssen.

*Die Sauberkeit des Kondensators kann je nach Betriebsumgebung unterschiedlich ausfallen.
*Die Häufigkeit, mit der die automatische Kondensatorreinigung erfolgt, hängt von der Menge und der anfänglichen Feuchtigkeit der Wäsche ab.

Immer sauber
Dual-Filter

Immer sauber

Mit dem Dual-Filter hält der Trockner eine hohe Trockenleistung durch Herausfiltern von Flusen aus der Kleidung aufrecht.
Die Trockenleistung optimieren
Trockensensor

Die Trockenleistung optimieren

Erkennt die Feuchtigkeit auf der Kleidung und stellt die Trocknungszeit automatisch ein.
Türinstallation für Ihren Raum
Umkehrbare Tür

Türinstallation für Ihren Raum

Installieren Sie die Tür nach links oder nach rechts je nach Ihren Raumbedürfnissen.

Smarter Komfort mit LG ThinQ®

LG ThinQ®

Smarter Komfort mit LG ThinQ®

Von der Fernbedienung bis zum Herunterladen von weiteren Programmen – Ihr Trockner ist nun intelligent! Die Handhabung ist kinderleicht – Zugriff auf die aktuellsten Innovationen erhalten Sie über WLAN.

Intelligente Fernbedienung

Waschen oder überwachen Sie Ihre Wäsche jederzeit von einem beliebigen Ort aus. Sie können außerdem den Energieverbrauch verfolgen.

Waschprogramm-Download

Mit dem Waschprogramm-Download können Benutzer neue Trocknungsprogramme, wie Sportkleidung, Auffrischen von Decken, Lingerie und Minimieren von Falten, herunterladen

Smart Diagnosis®

Smart Diagnosis® beseitigt nahezu alle kleinen Fehler sofort, bevor diese zu einem größeren Problem werden.

Zusammenfassung

Drucken

ABMESSUNGEN

RT80V9W
Nennkapazität Trocknen (in kg)
8
Produktabmessungen (B x H x T in mm)
600 x 850 x 660
Steam
Nein
Energieeffizienzklasse (A+++ bis D)
A+++

Wesentliche Angaben

  • Hauptfarbe

    Weiß

  • Nennkapazität Trocknen (in kg)

    8

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T in mm)

    600 x 850 x 660

  • Energieeffizienzklasse (A+++ bis D)

    A+++

  • Dual Inverter Wärmepumpentechnologie

    Ja

  • Automatisch Selbstreinigender Kondensator

    Ja

  • Art der Wärmequelle

    Elektrische Wärmepumpe

  • Wechselbarer Türanschlag

    Ja

  • Smart Pairing

    Ja

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Ja

Alle Spezifikationen

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG

  • Hauptfarbe

    Weiß

  • Türtyp

    Abgedunkeltes Sicherheitssglas

KAPAZITÄT

  • Nennkapazität Trocknen (in kg)

    8

PROGRAMME

  • Babykleidung

    Nein

  • Hygiene

    Nein

  • Outdoor

    Nein

  • Kurz 34

    Nein

  • Hemden/Kurz 20

    Nein

  • Synthetik

    Nein

  • Trocknungszeit

    Nein

  • Wolle auffrischen

    Nein

  • AI Dry

    Nein

  • Allergy Care

    Ja

  • Auffrischen Bettdecken

    Nein

  • Voluminöse Wäsche

    Nein

  • Kalt Trocknen/Lüften

    Nein

  • Koch-/Buntwäsche

    Ja

  • Baumwolle+

    Ja

  • Feinwäsche

    Ja

  • Daunenjacken-Auffrischung

    Nein

  • Download/Neu

    Ja

  • Bettdecken

    Ja

  • Pflegeleicht

    Ja

  • Jeans

    Nein

  • Mix

    Ja

  • Kurz 30

    Ja

  • Schnelltrocknung

    Nein

  • Korbtrocknen

    Ja

  • Auffrischen

    Nein

  • Hautpflege

    Nein

  • Dampf-Hygieneprogramm

    Nein

  • Dampf-Auffrischprogramm

    Nein

  • Handtücher

    Ja

  • Warm Trocknen/Lüften

    Ja

  • Wolle

    Ja

  • Sportbekleidung

    Ja

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE

  • Verzögerungs-Timer

    3-19 Stunden

  • Anzeigentyp

    Wählen + Berühren LED

  • Angabe der Türverriegelung

    Nein

  • Zahlenanzeige

    18:88

MERKMALE

  • 6 unterschiedliche Trommelbewegungen

    Nein

  • Typ

    Kondenstrockner (lüfterlos)

  • AI DD

    Nein

  • Automatisch Selbstreinigender Kondensator

    Ja

  • Signal für Durchgangsende

    Ja

  • ECO Hybrid System

    Ja

  • Dual Inverter Wärmepumpentechnologie

    Ja

  • Doppeltes Flusensieb

    Ja

  • Anzeige (Wasser leeren)

    Ja

  • Art der Wärmequelle

    Elektrische Wärmepumpe

  • Invertermotor

    Ja

  • Autom. Neustart

    Nein

  • Inverter Direct Drive®

    Nein

  • Wechselbarer Türanschlag

    Ja

  • LoadSense

    Nein

  • Sensor Dry

    Ja

  • Trommelbeleuchtung

    Ja

  • Nivellierfüße

    Ja

  • Prägung Innentrommel

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHTE

  • Abmessungen Box (B x H x T in mm)

    660 x 890 x 702

  • Produkttiefe bei geöffneter Tür 90˚ (in mm)

    1.115

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T in mm)

    600 x 850 x 660

  • Gewicht (kg)

    56,0

  • Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg)

    60,0

ENERGIE

  • Energieeffizienzklasse (A+++ bis D)

    A+++

LEISTUNG

  • Automatischer Wäschetrockner

    Ja

  • EU Ecolabel-prämiert

    Nein

  • Kondensationseffizienzklasse

    A

  • Dauer des nicht ausgeschalteten Modus (Min)

    10

  • Energieverbrauch Vollbeladung (Edry; in kWh)

    1,47

  • Energieverbrauch Teilbeladung (E dry1/2; in kWh)

    0,8

  • Gewichteter jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh)

    176

  • Durchschnittliche Kondensationseffizienz Vollbeladung (C dry; in %)

    91

  • Durchschnittliche Kondensationseffizienz Teilbeladung (C dry1/2; in %)

    91

  • Schallleistungspegel (gewichteter Durchschnittswert in dB)

    62

  • Leistung (W) - abgeschaltet

    0,18

  • Leistung (W) - angeschaltet

    0,18

  • Standardtrocknungsprogramm

    Koch-/Buntwäsche & Eco Schranktrocken

  • Zeit (Min) - (volle Ladung)

    181

  • Programmdauer des Standard-Baumwollprogramms bei
    Teilbefüllung (T dry1/2 in Min.)

    110

  • Gewichtete Kondensationseffizienz (in %)

    91

  • Gewichtete Programmdauer des Standard-Baumwollprogramms
    bei vollständiger Befüllung und Teilbefüllung (in Min.)

    140

WEITERE OPTIONEN

  • Anti-Falten

    Ja

  • Kondensatorpflege

    Ja

  • Trommelpflege

    Ja

  • Trocknungsgrad

    3 Stufen

  • Favorit

    Nein

  • Weniger Zeit

    Ja

  • Mehr Zeit

    Ja

  • Schranktrocken

    Nein

  • Timer-Trocknen

    Nein

  • WLAN

    Ja

  • Piepton Ein/Aus

    Ja

  • Kindersicherung

    Ja

  • Ende der Verzögerung

    Ja

  • Trommelbeleuchtung

    Ja

  • Fernstart

    Ja

  • Steam

    Nein

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806084132338

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

  • Smarte Diagnose

    Ja

  • Smart Pairing

    Ja

  • Download-Zyklus

    Ja

  • Energieüberwachung

    Ja

  • Fernstart und Zyklusüberwachung

    Ja

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Ja

OPTIONEN / ZUBEHÖR

  • Ablaufschlauchset

    Ja

  • Gestellbaugruppe

    Ja

  • Zwischenbaurahmen

    Ja

  • LG TWINWash-kompatibel

    Nein

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren