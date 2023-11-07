About Cookies on This Site

Lavadora de Carga frontal con motor Direct Inverter Drive y capacidad total de 22 Kilos de lavado y 13 de Secado

Lavadora de Carga frontal con motor Direct Inverter Drive y capacidad total de 22 Kilos de lavado y 13 de Secado

WD22BV2S6R

Lavadora de Carga frontal con motor Direct Inverter Drive y capacidad total de 22 Kilos de lavado y 13 de Secado

Descripción AIDD

Cuidado inteligente con 10% más protección de tejidos

AI Inverter Direct Drive™ maximiza el desempeño de limpieza y prolonga la vida útil de tus prendas.

Explicación Turbo wash

TurboWash™

Lavado rápido con TurboWash™

Deja tu ropa reluciente en solo 32 minutos con TurboWash™.

Explicación Lavadora-Secadora

2 en 1 Lavadora - Secadora

La lavadora-secadora de LG optimiza el lavado y posterior secado, además de ahorrar espacio al tener dos productos en uno.

Explicación Sistema 6Motion DD

Sistema 6MotionDD

Lavado óptimo para todo tipo de telas.

Dampers and a sensor absorb vibrations during washing, enabling a quieter wash.

Tecnología Steam™

Elimina el 99.9% de los alérgenos de tus prendas

Usa tu ropa con confianza sabiendo que el 99.9% de los alérgenos se eliminan con LG Steam™.

Explicación tecnología Steam

*El ciclo Allergy Care certificado por la BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduce en un 99.9% el alérgeno de los ácaros del polvo doméstico.

Visiblemente mejorado y mayor tamaño

Visiblemente mejorado y mayor tamaño

Rediseñado con una perilla de metal más grande que mejora el control y con un panel más fácil de leer.

Una forma óptima de lavarse

Una forma óptima de lavarse

6 movimientos de lavado impulsados por el Inverter Direct Drive Motor™ crean 6 ciclos optimizados para lavar tejidos.

LG ThinQ™

Control inteligente, vida inteligente

Control a distancia

Supervisión

Conexión y control desde cualquier lugar

La aplicación LG ThinQ™ te permite conectar fácilmente con tu lavadora como nunca antes habías podido. Pon en marcha tu lavadora con solo pulsar un botón.

Mantenimiento eficaz de los productos

La app LG ThinQ™ supervisa continuamente tu lavadora. Tanto si se trata del mantenimiento diario como de cualquier otra cosa, la app te permite controlar fácilmente el consumo de energía. también puedes recibir notificaciones inteligentes y descargar el curso que más te guste.

*LG SmartThinQ ahora se llama LG ThinQ.

*Las funciones inteligentes y el producto de asistente de voz pueden variar según el país y el modelo. Consulte con su distribuidor local o LG para conocer la disponibilidad del servicio.

Mayor durabilidad, menos vibración, menos ruido

Mayor durabilidad, menos vibración, menos ruido

El Motor LG Inverter Direct Drive de alta eficiencia mejora el rendimiento de lavado y la durabilidad del equipo, pero sin el ruido y sin vibración. Además, el motor Inverter DD disipa menos energía, reduciendo el consumo de electricidad. Cuenta con 10 Años de Garantía.

RESUMEN

Capacidad máxima de secado (kg)
13
Profundidad desde la cubierta trasera hasta la puerta del producto (Prof.' mm)
770
TECNOLOGÍA PRINCIPAL
Inverter AI DD™ (Inteligencia Artificial)
BENEFICIO ADICIONAL
LG ThinQ™ Conectividad Wifi

Especificaciones clave

Cuidado antiarrugas

No

Todas las especificaciones

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

Tipo de puerta

Cubierta de vidrio templado en color negro

CAPACIDAD

Capacidad máxima de secado (kg)

13

CARACTERÍSTICAS

Secado dual

No

Luz en el tambor

TurboWash360˚

No

Elevador de tambor

Elevador de plástico

Sistema Centum

No

TurboWash

Steam+

No

PROGRAMAS

Edredón

Algodón

Cuidado del bebé con vapor

No

Antialérgico

Lavado Automático

No

Cuidado de bebé

Ropa de bebé

No

Lavado Con Agua Fría

No

Cuidado del Color

Algodón +

No

Lavado de ropa oscura

No

Delicados

No

Descarga de Ciclo

Drenaje + Centrifugado

No

Cuidado fácil

No

Eco 40-60

No

Cuidado Delicado

No

Higiénico (Sanitización)

Intensivo 60

No

Mixtos (Tejidos mixtos)

No

Ropa outdoor

No

Rápido 30

No

Lavado veloz

No

Refrescar

No

Enjuague+Centrifugado

Lavado Silencioso

Cuidado de la piel

No

Rápido 14

No

Lavado y secado rápido

No

Ropa deportiva

Tratar Manchas

Refrescar con Vapor

No

Limpieza de Tambor

TurboWash 39

No

TurboWash 49

No

TurboWash 59

No

Lavado y secado

No

Lana (a mano/lana)

OPCIONES ADICIONALES

Pitido de encendido/apagado

Termino retardado

Luz en el tambor

Enjuague+

No

Cuidado antiarrugas

No

ColdWash

No

Nivel de detergente

No

Limpieza Automática Dispensador

No

Nivel de suavizante

No

DIMENSIONES Y PESOS

Profundidad del producto con la puerta abierta en 90˚ (Prof.'' mm)

1 396

Profundidad desde la cubierta trasera hasta la puerta del producto (Prof.' mm)

770

OPCIONES/ACCESORIOS

LG TWINWash compatible

No

WD22BV2S6R

Lavadora de Carga frontal con motor Direct Inverter Drive y capacidad total de 22 Kilos de lavado y 13 de Secado