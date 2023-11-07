About Cookies on This Site

La Vida Inteligente Comienza con LG ThinQ

Disfruta de una casa inteligente con los electrodomésticos con IA.

Cuanto Más la Uses, Mejor Funcionará

La tecnología LG ThinQ aprende sobre tu estilo de vida, hábitos y preferencias para satisfacer todas tus necesidades.

Conectividad Perfecta con Varios Dispositivos

LG ThinQ está integrado en una amplia gama de productos para una vida completamente conectada. Elige mantenerte conectado en todas partes, durante todo el día.

La Plataforma Abierta te da Libertad Para Elegir

La plataforma LG ThinQ se puede usar con otros asistentes digitales como el Asistente de Google, Amazon Alexa y más.

Tres productos de LG se muestran con la vista frontal del refrigerador negro, vista frontal del aire acondicionado, y vista frontal de la lavadora. El logo de LG ThinQ se muestra junto al código QR.

Escanea Para Descubrir LG ThinQ

Comodidad Extra con un Hogar Inteligente Conectado

Conéctate y Controla Desde Donde Quieras

Controla tus dispositivos en cualquier lugar con conexión a Internet.

Conéctate Para un Control Más Simple

Controla tus dispositivos inteligentes sin dificultades con la aplicación o mediante comandos de voz.

Mantenimiento del producto eficiente

Optimiza el rendimiento del producto para minimizar el uso de energía y monitorear el estado en cualquier momento.

Conoce a tu Asistente Para el Hogar Conectado

¿Quieres Encender el Aire Acondicionado Antes de llegar a Casa?

Enciende el aire acondicionado remotamente y ajusta la temperatura en cualquier lugar con tu smartphone.

Puedes Controlarlo con Simples Comandos de Voz.

Si tienes un smartphone, puedes controlar el electrodoméstico por voz sin un altavoz con IA. La aplicación ThinQ brinda un conveniente control de voz del electrodoméstico.

¿Es Difícil Manejar Los Artículos Perecibles?

ThinQ APP te notifica cuándo reemplazar los perecibles y cuándo limpiar el refrigerador.

La aplicación ThinQ está repleta de funciones inteligentes para que puedas aprovechar al máximo tu vida conectada. Averigua cómo instalar la aplicación presionando el botón “+”.

Google Play Apple App Store

Hay cinco dibujos lineales de la pantalla de un teléfono que muestran los pasos para descargar y comenzar con la aplicación LG ThinQ. El primer dibujo muestra los logos de Apple y Google Play. El logo de Google Play tiene un icono de una mano apuntando. El segundo dibujo muestra la pantalla de bienvenida de la aplicación ThinQ con las opciones de acceso y el logo de Google, el logo de Facebook y el logo de Twitter. El tercer dibujo muestra la pantalla de bienvenida de la aplicación ThinQ después de iniciar sesión. Hay un icono que representa una lavadora, un refrigerador, una aspiradora robot y un purificador de aire con un signo más (+) que indica que el usuario puede registrar sus productos. Un icono de mano flota sobre el icono “+”. El cuarto dibujo dice “Listo para conectar” en la parte superior. Muestra cuatro puntos, con los dos primeros resaltados, lo que indica que el usuario está en medio del proceso para conectar sus dispositivos. El icono de mano flota sobre el botón de Wi-Fi. El quinto dibujo está identificado como “Choice Product” (Producto de elección) en la parte superior y el icono de la mano flota sobre “Refrigerador”, que muestra el estado actual de la temperatura e indica que “Express Freeze” (Congelamiento rápido) está activado. Hay otros electrodomésticos en una lista debajo del refrigerador.

Paso 1. Descarga de ThinQ App

Busca la aplicación LG ThinQ en Google Play o Apple App Store en un teléfono inteligente.

Paso 2. Iniciar sesión

Inicia sesión con tu cuenta LG si ya tienes una.

Paso 3. Conectar el producto

Haz clic en el botón (+) en la parte superior derecha de la pantalla de tu teléfono. Selecciona tu dispositivo en la lista.

Descubre Productos Inteligentes

Preguntas Frecuentes

Presiona el botón “+” para ver las respuestas.

P. ¿Qué dispositivos de LG y TV funcionan con la aplicación LG ThinQ, Asistente de Google y Alexa?

R. Todos los dispositivos de LG y televisores con Wi-Fi incorporado son compatibles con la aplicación LG ThinQ, Asistente de Google y Alexa. (El servicio de asistente de voz difiere por país)

P. ¿Cómo conecto los aparatos de LG a la aplicación LG ThinQ?

R. Ten en cuenta que las redes 5 GHz pueden no ser compatibles.
Asegúrate de que el dispositivo esté cerca del router y que no haya obstáculos entre ellos.
Asegúrate de que el nombre de la red Wi-Fi no tenga caracteres no ingleses o especiales. Por ejemplo: "[!@#$%^&*()_+?}{|\]".
Pon la opción "CAMBIAR A DATOS MÓVILES" en OFF en tu teléfono móvil antes de agregar tu dispositivo.

P. ¿Puedo usar los apodos de mis productos para controlar los dispositivos de LG con la aplicación LG ThinQ, Asistente de Google o Alexa?

R. Sí. Puedes ponerle apodos a tus dispositivos LG.
Para usar el comando de voz (donde esté disponible), si nombraste al aire acondicionado “Aire sala” en la aplicación LG ThinQ,
di “Ok Google, enciende Aire sala” en Asistente de Google o “Alexa, pide a LG que encienda Aire sala”.
Asegúrate de poner el apodo del producto con el espacio donde se encuentra,
como “Purificador de dormitorio” y “Secador de pasillo” para que puedas memorizarlo fácilmente y llamarlo.
Con la TV, puedes poner un apodo cuando registres la TV desde “Configurar TV para la aplicación del Asistente de Google” en tu TV.
Puedes registrar varios televisores con la misma cuenta de LG, pero cada TV debe tener un apodo distinto.

