Refrigerador Bottom Freezer con motor Smart Inverter Compressor y capacidad total de 306 Lts

LB33MPP

LB33MPP

Refrigerador Bottom Freezer con motor Smart Inverter Compressor y capacidad total de 306 Lts

front
Eficiencia Energética A++

Eficiencia Energética A++

Enfriamiento más rápido y uniforme

Enfriamiento más rápido y uniforme

Moist Balance Crisper™

Moist Balance Crisper™

Gran Capacidad

Gran Capacidad

Diseño Practico y Elegante

Diseño Practico y Elegante

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™

La primera imagen muestra el refrigerador con la puerta superior abierta y llena de bebidas y productos. La segunda imagen muestra frutas y verduras brillantes y vívidas en un grupo.

Eficiencia Energética A++

Máxima Eficiencia Energética A++

Disfruta de la máxima eficiencia energética y frescura junto al Bottom Freezer de LG.

La mitad superior del refrigerador se muestra con la puerta abierta. En el interior, los estantes están llenos de productos y bebidas y una ráfaga de viento desciende desde la parte superior para enfriar la comida.

DoorCooling+™

Entrega frescura de manera uniforme y más rápida

Los alimentos se mantienen frescos, y las bebidas se enfrían de forma más rápida y uniforme.

*Basado en los resultados de las pruebas internas de LG de comparar el tiempo necesario para que la temperatura de la canasta superior de la puerta baje de 24.8 ℃ a 8 ℃ entre el modelo Non-DoorCooling+™ de LGE (GBB60NSZHE) y el modelo DoorCooling+™ (GBP32SWLZN).
*El resultado puede variar en el uso real.
*Las imágenes del producto son solo para fines ilustrativos y pueden diferir del producto real.
*Se supone que DoorCooling+™ deja de funcionar cuando se abre la puerta.

Las verduras frescas y crujientes se muestran dentro del cajón para verduras.
Moist Balance Crisper™

Tus Frutas y Vegetales más frescos y crujientes

La cubierta del cajón absorbe el exceso de humedad, entregando así el nivel de humedad óptimo para mantener las frutas y verduras frescas.
Gran Capacidad

Gran Capacidad en tamaño Compacto

Un refrigerador diseñado para espacios reducidos.

*Capacidad Total 306 Lts - Capacidad Freezer 104 Lts.
Gran Capacidad

Gran Capacidad en tamaño Compacto

Un refrigerador diseñado para espacios reducidos.

*Capacidad Total 306 Lts - Capacidad Freezer 104 Lts.

Manilla Oculta (Pocket)

Diseño Minimalista, elegante y práctico

Puerta Reversible*

Una puerta diseñada para tus necesidades

Zero Clearance

Un mejor ajuste y Calce

*La inversión de la puerta debe ser realizada por un instalador autorizado LG o una persona de servicio LG. Si no es así, las puertas no estarán cubiertas por la garantía. Pueden producirse cargos por el servicio. Contactar a servicio técnico para obtener más detalles.

Una mano sostiene un teléfono hacia el frente con un refrigerador al fondo. La pantalla del teléfono muestra la aplicación Smart Diagnosis para alertas de mantenimiento.
Smart Diagnosis™

Mantente un paso adelante

Soluciona problemas menores fácilmente y así puedas evitar las molestas llamadas y visitas a servicio técnico.

*Se requiere un teléfono inteligente compatible, Android 4.1.2 (JellyBean) o posterior o iOS 9 o posterior para la aplicación LG ThinQ®. (La función NFC no funciona en iOS).
*Busque la aplicación LG ThinQ en Google Play Store o Apple App Store en un teléfono inteligente. Siga las instrucciones para descargar e instalar la aplicación.
*El dispositivo solo admite redes Wi-Fi de 2,4 GHz. Para verificar la frecuencia de su red, comuníquese con su proveedor de servicios de Internet o consulte el manual de su enrutador inalámbrico.
*Para obtener más detalles, consulte el manual del propietario.

Conoce la Vida Útil de los productos LG

Ver Aquí

RESUMEN

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

lb33mpp
CAPACIDAD NETA
306 Lts
DIMENSIONES (AN X AL X PR)
595x1720x682 mm
TECNOLOGÍA PRINCIPAL
Eficiencia Energética A++
COMPRESOR
Smart Inverter Compressor

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

Tipo de producto

Bottom Freezer

Eficiencia Energética

A++

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

Peso del producto (kg)

63

Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

595x1720x682

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

Pantalla LED externa

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

Acabado (puerta)

Platinum Silver

Tipo de manija

Pocket Handle

SISTEMA DE AGUA Y HIELO

Máquina de hielo automática

No

Dispensador solo de agua

No

Dispensador de hielo y agua

No

Ice Maker manual

No

CARACTERÍSTICAS

Door Cooling+

Door-in-Door

No

InstaView

No

Zero Clearance

RENDIMIENTO

Tipo de compresor

Smart Inverter Compressor

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

Smart Diagnosis

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

No

COMPARTIMENTOS DEL REFRIGERADOR

Luz del refrigerador

Hygiene Fresh+

No

Repisa Deslizable

No

Repisa de cristal templado

3

Vegetable Box

Sí, 1

Vegetable Box (Fresh Converter)

No

COMPARTIMIENTOS DEL CONGELADOR

Anaquel Puerta transparente

No

Cajón congelador

Si, 2

Divisor de cajón

Luz del congelador

No

Repisa de cristal templado

COMPARTIMENTOS DE MÚLTIPLES ESPACIOS

Cajón convertible

No

Cajón Full-Convert

No

Qué opina la gente

front

LB33MPP

Refrigerador Bottom Freezer con motor Smart Inverter Compressor y capacidad total de 306 Lts