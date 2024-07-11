Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Refrigerador Side by Side de 647 L con InstaView™

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Dónde comprar

Soporte

Refrigerador Side by Side de 647 L con InstaView™

GS66BVP

Refrigerador Side by Side de 647 L con InstaView™

Front view with light on

InstaView™

Golpea dos veces para ver su interior

Con dos rápidos golpes en el panel de cristal, mira el interior y ve tus productos, aperitivos y bebidas favoritas sin abrir la puerta, evitando que se escape el aire frío y manteniéndolos frescos durante más tiempo.

El video muestra cómo una mujer se acerca a su refrigerador InstaView y llama dos veces a la puerta. El interior se ilumina y ella puede ver el contenido de su refrigerador sin abrir la puerta. La imagen se acerca para enfocar las bebidas de la puerta y luego se aleja para ver a la mujer por detrás mientras abre la puerta y coge una bebida.

Conserva la frescura de tus productos durante más tiempo

Disfruta de alimentos frescos con la tecnología de control de temperatura y refrigeración de LG que mantiene tus alimentos frescos durante más tiempo.

La parte superior de la imagen muestra la recolección de lechugas en el campo. La parte inferior de la imagen es una ensalada fresca en un plato redondo. Las verduras de estas dos imágenes están conectadas de forma natural como si fueran una sola imagen.

*Comparado con el Side by Side InstaView™ ThinQ™ convencional de LG (GSX971NEAE).

*La imagen es meramente ilustrativa y puede diferir del producto real. 

Enfría por delante y por detrás

El aire frío rodea los alimentos por delante y por detrás para enfriarlos eficazmente, reduciendo rápidamente la temperatura de los alimentos almacenados en la parte delantera del refrigerador y ayudando a mantenerlos frescos durante más tiempo.

Vista frontal de un refrigerador InstaView negro con la luz encendida en el interior. El contenido del refrigerador puede verse a través de la puerta InstaView. La función DoorCooling emite rayos de luz azul sobre el contenido.

*La imagen es meramente ilustrativa y puede diferir del producto real. 

ThinQ™

La vida inteligente comienza con LG ThinQ™.

Conéctate con un Google speaker para un control por voz manos libres. Oye Google, activa la congelación exprés del refrigerador».

El producto y el teléfono móvil se conectan mediante Wi-Fi

Conecta tu refrigerador y tu smartphone

La aplicación LG ThinQ™ te permite conectar fácilmente con tu refrigerador. Activa la función «Express Freeze» con solo pulsar un botón.

La imagen de la derecha muestra a una mujer de pie en un supermercado mirando su teléfono. La imagen de la izquierda muestra la vista frontal del refrigerador. En el centro de las imágenes hay un icono que muestra la conectividad entre el teléfono y el refrigerador.

Alertas de puertas abiertas

¿No sabe si se ha dejado la puerta del refrigerador abierta? ¡No te preocupes! La aplicación LG ThinQ™ enviará una notificación directamente a tu teléfono para avisarte.

La imagen de la izquierda muestra a una mujer de pie fuera de la casa. La imagen de la derecha muestra que la puerta del refrigerador se ha quedado abierta. En el primer plano de las dos imágenes está la pantalla del teléfono, que muestra las notificaciones de la app LG ThinQ y el icono de Wifi encima del teléfono.

Disfrute de un funcionamiento y un ahorro personalizados

Smart Learner, que forma parte de la aplicación LG ThinQ™, analiza los hábitos para anticipar las necesidades de temperatura y energía. Aumentará la refrigeración 2 horas antes de los periodos de mayor uso para que, aunque la puerta se abra con frecuencia, la temperatura del refrigerador se mantenga en el valor que hayas establecido.

Toda la familia está sentada a la mesa preparando una comida. El refrigerador InstaView instalado en un lado de la cocina genera aire frío rápidamente.

*Aplicación LG ThinQ® disponible en smartphones Android o iOS compatibles. Se requiere conexión de datos del teléfono y Wi-Fi doméstico y registro del producto con LG ThinQ®. Visita lg.com/cl/lg-thinq para conocer las funciones, la compatibilidad del sistema y la disponibilidad del servicio, que puede variar según el país y el modelo.

*La imagen es meramente ilustrativa y puede diferir del producto real. 

La garantía de 10 años del logotipo del compresor Smart Inverter se encuentra junto al logotipo de Smart Inverter.

Eficiencia energética y durabilidad

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ lleva la eficiencia energética al siguiente nivel para

ayudarte a ahorrar más y 10 años de tranquilidad.

*Garantía de 10 años en el compresor Smart Inverter (sólo piezas).

FAQ

Q.

Para qué sirve un refrigerador InstaView™?

A.

Con la ingeniosa tecnología InstaView™ de LG, no hay necesidad de abrir la puerta de tu refrigerador LG para ver lo que hay dentro. Simplemente golpea dos veces el panel de cristal y se iluminará para que puedas comprobar su contenido. ¿Por qué? Evita la pérdida de aire frío, mantiene estable la temperatura del refrigerador, ahorra energía y conserva tus alimentos frescos durante más tiempo.

Es la forma más sencilla y económica de comprobar el contenido de tu refrigerador LG sin ni siquiera abrir la puerta.

Q.

¿Qué necesito para instalar un refrigerador con congelador?

A.

Para más información, haga clic en el siguiente enlace.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NweA5lBb15A

Q.

¿Cómo puedo cambiar la temperatura de mi refrigerador LG?

A.

Utiliza el panel de control de la puerta o del interior del refrigerador para ajustar la temperatura del mismo. Utiliza la aplicación LG ThinQ™ para cambiar la temperatura a distancia a través de tu smartphone en los modelos compatibles.

Q.

¿Qué hay que tener en cuenta al comprar un refrigerador/congelador?

A.

LG ofrece una amplia gama de refrigeradores energéticamente eficientes con múltiples funciones inteligentes. Desde el espacioso estilo americano y el práctico Multi-Door, hasta la tecnología InstaView™, pasando por los modelos Combi y Slim, LG ofrece el refrigerador perfecto para cada hogar. Si estás diseñando una cocina desde cero, es fácil integrar el electrodoméstico de tus sueños; si tienes que llenar un espacio existente, puede que tu elección dependa de ello. Una vez que te hayas decidido por el refrigerador que mejor se adapte a tu estilo de vida, fíjate en el espacio de almacenamiento, las innovadoras tecnologías de refrigeración que mantienen tus alimentos frescos durante más tiempo, las prácticas funciones como por ejemplo Total No Frost, el dispensador de agua y hielo con autolimpieza UVNano, los estantes abatibles y el sistema de cajones FRESHBalancer™. No olvide comprobar la eficiencia energética y la garantía del producto.

Q.

¿Qué tamaño de frefrigerador necesito?

A.

Aunque depende de su estilo de vida, como regla general: el refrigerador (capacidad: 340-384L) suele ser suficiente para una familia pequeña de 1-2 personas; los modelos Slim Multi-Door (506-508L) son adecuados para una familia de 3-4 personas; para una familia más numerosa, recomendamos los modelos LG Multi-Door o American Style (capacidad 625-705L). Los modelos Multi-Door ofrecen un espacio extra ancho para almacenar objetos como bandejas o fuentes. En LG queremos que cada cliente obtenga el refrigerador que más le convenga, por lo que ofrecemos una selección de tamaños dentro de cada gama.

Q.

¿Cuál es la diferencia entre un frigorífico con y sin conexión a cañería?

A.

LG le ofrece la máxima libertad a la hora de ubicar su refrigerador, ofreciéndole modelos con y sin conexión a cañería. Un refrigerador con tuberías se conecta directamente al suministro de agua para alimentar el dispensador de hielo y agua. Un refrigerador sin tuberías tiene un depósito de agua rellenable integrado conectado al dispensador montado en la puerta. Basta con mantener el depósito lleno para disfrutar del lujo del agua fría en el grifo.

RESUMEN

Imprimir

DIMENSIONES

GS66BVP
Hygiene Fresh+
Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)
913 x 1 790 x 735
Tipo de Compresor
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
VOLUMEN DE ALMACENAMIENTO
647

Especificaciones clave

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    913 x 1 790 x 735

  • Eficiencia Energética

    A+

  • Tipo de Compresor

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • InstaView

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

  • Color

    Plata

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

  • Tipo de producto

    Side by Side

  • Profundidad Estandar / Profundidad LG Slim

    Estándar

  • Eficiencia Energética

    A+

  • País de Origen

    Hecho en China

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

  • Pantalla LED interna

    Pantalla LED

  • Express Freeze

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

  • Dimensiones del producto (An. x Alt. x Prof. mm)

    913 x 1 790 x 735

  • Peso del producto (kg)

    119

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • Door Cooling+

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • InstaView

SISTEMA DE AGUA Y HIELO

  • Ice Maker Manual

    No

  • Dispensador solo de agua

    No

  • Dispensador de hielo y agua

    No

  • Ice Maker Automático

    No

  • Producción diaria de hielo (lb.)

    N/A

  • Luz del dispensador

    No

  • Ice Maker doble

    No

  • Capacidad de almacenaje (lb.)

    N/A

  • Filtro de agua

    No

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

  • Material

    VCM

  • Color

    Plata

  • Metal Fresh

    No

  • Tipo de manija

    Compartimiento (cubierto)

RENDIMIENTO

  • Tipo de Compresor

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

COMPARTIMENTOS DEL REFRIGERADOR

  • Anaqueles Puerta

    4

  • Luz del refrigerador

    LED superior

  • Bandejas de vidrio templado

    3

  • Hygiene Fresh+

  • Vegetable Box

    Sí (2)

  • Vegetable Box (Fresh Converter)

    No

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

  • Smart Diagnosis

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

COMPARTIMIENTOS DEL CONGELADOR

  • Anaqueles Puerta

    4

  • Luz del congelador

    LED superior

  • Bandejas de vidrio templado

    3

  • Cajón congelador

    2 transparentes

Qué opina la gente

Encontrar en la zona

Disfruta de este producto cerca de ti.

Ofertas exclusivas para tí