We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Actualización del tema de la galería de arte
Se agregará un nuevo y atractivo tema para Art Gallery, donde podrás disfrutar de varias obras de arte de forma gratuita.
El nuevo tema también tendrá una función que te permitirá ver más fotos de la galería de arte.
* La disponibilidad del servicio Art Gallery en LG Smart TV puede variar según la plataforma de TV.
https://www.lg.com/content/lge/cl/es/soporte/anuncios/CLNTC20210714151513.html isCopied
paste